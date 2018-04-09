TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Cooler with some sun;66;41;ENE;8;71%;2%;5

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, cooler;68;41;ENE;9;64%;2%;5

Alice;Fog in the morning;76;59;ENE;10;79%;74%;3

Alpine;Sunny;80;47;E;6;24%;27%;10

Amarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;65;37;E;9;49%;27%;9

Angleton;Fog in the morning;71;55;NE;10;78%;73%;3

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;47;NNE;6;65%;5%;3

Austin;Areas of morning fog;70;53;NE;3;65%;30%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;72;52;NE;7;68%;31%;3

Bay;Fog in the morning;71;56;NE;9;84%;73%;3

Beaumont;Warmer;74;55;NE;6;76%;16%;4

Beeville;Fog in the morning;72;60;NE;7;96%;73%;3

Borger;Mostly sunny, nice;65;38;E;9;45%;5%;8

Bowie;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;40;ENE;6;59%;4%;7

Breckenridge;Nice with some sun;68;40;ENE;5;64%;3%;5

Brenham;Areas of morning fog;71;54;NNE;5;77%;36%;3

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;67;39;NE;4;58%;4%;4

Brownsville;Warmer;82;70;ENE;11;80%;67%;4

Brownwood;Areas of morning fog;67;43;NE;6;66%;4%;3

Burnet;Fog in the morning;69;50;NE;6;70%;28%;3

Canadian;Sunny and pleasant;65;35;ENE;8;48%;6%;8

Castroville;Areas of morning fog;71;56;NE;6;77%;44%;4

Childress;Sunshine, pleasant;69;37;E;8;52%;0%;9

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;66;46;NE;7;76%;5%;2

College Station;Areas of morning fog;69;50;NNE;7;71%;21%;3

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;66;45;NE;6;70%;4%;3

Conroe;Warmer;72;52;NE;6;69%;21%;3

Corpus Christi;Areas of morning fog;72;60;ENE;14;90%;74%;3

Corsicana;Mainly cloudy;69;48;NNE;6;67%;7%;3

Cotulla;Areas of morning fog;73;60;ENE;9;83%;67%;3

Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;61;31;NE;16;51%;44%;8

Dallas Love;Pleasant and warmer;69;50;NE;7;56%;5%;3

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;69;47;NE;7;56%;6%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;70;47;NNE;8;55%;5%;3

Decatur;Clouds and sun;66;40;NE;5;64%;5%;4

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;74;57;ESE;6;72%;44%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;74;56;E;8;73%;69%;8

Denton;Clouds and sun, nice;68;41;NNE;7;67%;5%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny;83;54;E;9;50%;58%;10

Dumas;Sunny and breezy;62;34;E;16;51%;5%;8

Edinburg;Mainly cloudy;86;69;ENE;7;70%;66%;4

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;ENE;7;13%;0%;10

Ellington;Warmer;71;57;NNE;8;73%;66%;3

Falfurrias;Fog in the morning;79;65;NE;6;68%;66%;4

Fort Hood;Fog in the morning;67;46;NE;6;69%;28%;3

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;68;46;NNE;6;64%;5%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Pleasant and warmer;68;42;NNE;7;60%;5%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;69;47;NNE;7;55%;5%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;67;44;NE;5;62%;5%;3

Fredericksburg;Areas of morning fog;70;49;NE;5;68%;44%;4

Gainesville;Sunshine and warmer;67;39;NNE;6;68%;5%;7

Galveston;Warmer;71;60;ENE;15;82%;62%;3

Gatesville;Areas of morning fog;68;47;NNE;6;74%;27%;2

Georgetown;Fog in the morning;68;50;NNE;6;73%;28%;3

Giddings;Fog in the morning;69;51;NNE;5;80%;36%;3

Gilmer;Nice with some sun;68;46;NNE;5;69%;6%;5

Graham;Partly sunny, nice;68;39;ENE;5;65%;4%;5

Granbury;Mainly cloudy;68;44;NE;5;70%;5%;2

Grand Prairie;Pleasant and warmer;68;49;NNE;7;65%;5%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;69;44;N;5;61%;6%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;44;E;15;19%;25%;10

Hamilton;Fog in the morning;68;46;NNE;6;71%;27%;2

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;65;ENE;13;81%;66%;4

Hearne;Areas of morning fog;69;49;NNE;6;75%;31%;2

Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;78;62;NE;7;83%;66%;4

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;68;46;NNE;5;67%;7%;3

Hereford;Cooler with sunshine;68;36;E;8;47%;27%;9

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;68;47;NNE;6;71%;6%;2

Hondo;Fog in the morning;72;55;ENE;7;81%;44%;4

Houston;Mostly cloudy;72;58;NNE;7;79%;36%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;69;55;NNE;9;78%;62%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;69;57;NNE;7;72%;38%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;69;53;NE;5;78%;63%;3

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;69;56;NNE;8;77%;63%;3

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NE;5;73%;26%;5

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;71;56;NNE;9;72%;66%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;70;55;NE;8;73%;35%;3

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NNE;5;75%;16%;3

Ingleside;Fog in the morning;72;61;ENE;12;84%;74%;3

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;68;50;NNE;5;68%;8%;3

Jasper;Warmer;72;50;NNE;5;73%;14%;4

Junction;Fog in the morning;73;47;ENE;5;71%;27%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;69;55;NE;8;80%;44%;4

Kerrville;Areas of morning fog;72;48;NE;5;66%;44%;4

Killeen;Fog in the morning;67;46;NE;6;69%;28%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Areas of morning fog;67;48;NE;6;71%;28%;3

Kingsville Nas;Areas of morning fog;77;60;ENE;10;81%;73%;4

La Grange;Fog in the morning;71;54;NNE;5;76%;40%;3

Lago Vista;Fog in the morning;68;51;NE;5;72%;29%;3

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;68;47;NNE;6;65%;6%;3

Laredo;Cloudy and humid;82;64;E;9;75%;65%;2

Llano;Areas of morning fog;71;48;NE;6;67%;28%;4

Longview;Becoming cloudy;69;48;NNE;6;65%;6%;4

Lubbock;Sunshine and cooler;71;41;E;7;54%;2%;9

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;72;49;NNE;6;68%;14%;3

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;66;ENE;10;76%;67%;4

Mcgregor;Rather cloudy;66;44;NNE;6;73%;7%;2

Mckinney;Partly sunny, warmer;68;42;NNE;7;62%;6%;5

Mesquite;Rather cloudy;68;48;NNE;6;66%;5%;3

Midland;Sunny and cooler;77;48;E;8;45%;2%;9

Midland Airpark;Sunny and cooler;77;48;E;8;45%;2%;9

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;68;45;NE;5;65%;6%;2

Mineola;Mainly cloudy;68;46;NNE;5;63%;6%;4

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;69;42;NE;8;55%;5%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and nice;67;44;N;5;59%;6%;9

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;70;46;NNE;6;73%;8%;4

New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;72;55;NNE;8;75%;44%;2

Odessa;Sunny and cooler;78;47;E;8;46%;2%;9

Orange;Warmer;74;54;NE;6;72%;14%;7

Palacios;Areas of morning fog;72;58;NE;13;82%;74%;2

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;69;49;NNE;5;68%;8%;4

Pampa;Mostly sunny;64;36;ENE;9;44%;25%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine, pleasant;64;34;ENE;8;47%;5%;8

Paris;Sunny and warmer;68;42;N;6;59%;6%;9

Pecos;Cooler with sunshine;82;51;E;6;39%;27%;9

Perryton;Nice with sunshine;62;35;ENE;10;46%;8%;8

Plainview;Sunny and cooler;67;36;E;7;58%;1%;9

Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;72;57;NE;5;81%;67%;3

Port Aransas;Fog in the morning;74;66;NE;12;85%;73%;3

Port Isabel;Warmer;80;71;ENE;12;82%;67%;4

Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;72;61;NE;10;91%;74%;3

Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;69;54;NE;8;76%;44%;3

Robstown;Fog in the morning;73;60;ENE;11;85%;73%;3

Rockport;Areas of morning fog;73;65;NE;11;84%;74%;3

Rocksprings;Fog in the morning;75;51;ENE;6;71%;28%;5

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;46;ENE;8;65%;3%;9

San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;72;58;NE;7;83%;44%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;71;57;NE;7;78%;44%;3

San Marcos;Areas of morning fog;72;54;NNE;8;69%;44%;3

Seminole;Sunny and cooler;76;43;E;6;45%;2%;9

Sherman-Denison;Warmer with sunshine;67;41;NE;7;59%;5%;9

Snyder;Sunshine and cooler;68;43;E;8;67%;2%;9

Sonora;Partly sunny;76;49;ENE;7;58%;7%;10

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;66;42;NE;5;63%;27%;2

Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and warmer;68;45;N;5;60%;6%;6

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;43;E;8;69%;2%;8

Temple;Areas of morning fog;67;47;NNE;8;70%;8%;2

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;68;45;NNE;6;63%;6%;3

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;69;48;NNE;6;64%;6%;3

Uvalde;Fog in the morning;71;56;ENE;7;86%;35%;4

Vernon;Sunshine and nice;71;38;ENE;6;52%;0%;8

Victoria;Fog in the morning;73;59;NE;9;87%;75%;2

Waco;Mostly cloudy;68;45;NNE;7;66%;7%;2

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;84;68;ENE;8;74%;68%;4

Wharton;Fog in the morning;73;56;NNE;6;84%;73%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;40;ENE;7;59%;2%;9

Wink;Sunny and cooler;83;47;E;7;36%;3%;9

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;85;65;ENE;6;75%;66%;4

