Updated 9:01 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Windy and cooler;64;36;N;21;32%;2%;10
Abilene Dyess;Windy and cooler;66;36;N;21;28%;1%;10
Alice;Cooler;79;49;NE;15;29%;25%;8
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;ENE;9;27%;0%;11
Amarillo;Windy and cooler;57;30;NNE;30;32%;0%;8
Angleton;Cooler;70;42;NNW;16;45%;58%;10
Arlington;Sunny and cooler;62;37;NNW;16;41%;10%;9
Austin;Sunny and cooler;73;46;NNW;10;28%;8%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Not as warm;74;42;NNW;17;34%;8%;10
Bay;Cooler;70;43;N;15;50%;55%;10
Beaumont;A morning t-storm;68;43;NW;10;58%;71%;9
Beeville;Cooler but pleasant;75;43;NE;12;36%;25%;10
Borger;Windy and cooler;56;31;N;24;33%;1%;8
Bowie;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;33;NNW;19;32%;8%;9
Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;65;36;N;15;39%;4%;9
Brenham;Cooler;68;42;NNW;12;48%;11%;9
Bridgeport;Windy and cooler;61;34;NNW;18;31%;8%;9
Brownsville;A morning t-storm;79;53;NE;16;41%;55%;8
Brownwood;Sunlit and cooler;66;34;N;14;33%;6%;10
Burnet;Sunshine and cooler;69;41;NNW;11;26%;7%;10
Canadian;Windy and cooler;54;30;NNW;25;40%;6%;6
Castroville;Sunny and cooler;76;42;N;11;23%;6%;10
Childress;Windy and cooler;61;33;N;29;28%;1%;9
Cleburne;Sunny and cooler;62;37;NNW;17;44%;10%;9
College Station;Sunshine and cooler;66;38;NNW;16;44%;40%;10
Comanche;Sunny and cooler;65;38;NNW;15;39%;7%;10
Conroe;Cooler;65;39;NNW;9;56%;42%;10
Corpus Christi;Not as warm;78;48;NE;19;35%;25%;8
Corsicana;Sunshine and cooler;63;39;NNW;14;47%;9%;9
Cotulla;Sunshine and cooler;79;47;NNE;13;23%;2%;10
Dalhart;Partly sunny, windy;54;24;NNE;30;36%;0%;9
Dallas Love;Windy and cooler;64;40;NNW;18;32%;10%;9
Dallas Redbird;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;39;NNW;19;33%;10%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Windy and cooler;64;38;NNW;23;31%;10%;9
Decatur;Cooler with sunshine;60;36;NNW;12;44%;8%;9
Del Rio;Sunny and cooler;80;46;NNE;14;21%;1%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;44;NNE;14;20%;1%;10
Denton;Sunny and cooler;61;36;NNW;19;44%;10%;9
Dryden;Sunny and cooler;74;46;N;9;19%;0%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny, windy;53;26;N;28;41%;0%;9
Edinburg;A morning t-storm;82;52;ENE;13;29%;55%;9
El Paso;Sunshine;70;47;SSE;8;15%;0%;10
Ellington;Cooler;68;47;NW;14;45%;58%;9
Falfurrias;Cooler;80;47;NE;10;35%;25%;8
Fort Hood;Cooler with sunshine;68;40;NNW;18;31%;8%;10
Fort Worth;Sunshine and cooler;62;39;N;17;41%;10%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Cooler with sunshine;63;36;NNW;19;32%;10%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Windy and cooler;64;39;NNW;20;29%;10%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;38;NNW;19;34%;10%;9
Fredericksburg;Sunshine and cooler;68;38;NNW;12;34%;7%;10
Gainesville;Sunshine and cooler;58;34;NNW;18;51%;10%;9
Galveston;Rain and a t-storm;70;52;NNW;20;58%;67%;9
Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;66;38;NNW;13;33%;8%;10
Georgetown;Sunny and cooler;69;39;NNW;12;31%;8%;10
Giddings;Sunshine and cooler;68;38;N;9;38%;12%;10
Gilmer;Turning sunny;62;37;NW;10;48%;12%;8
Graham;Sunny and cooler;63;34;N;18;45%;5%;9
Granbury;Sunny and cooler;64;38;NNW;15;40%;9%;9
Grand Prairie;Cooler with sunshine;62;38;NNW;16;38%;10%;9
Greenville;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;38;NW;15;46%;11%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;62;44;W;17;19%;0%;10
Hamilton;Cooler with sunshine;66;38;NNW;16;35%;8%;10
Harlingen;A morning t-storm;81;49;ENE;19;34%;55%;9
Hearne;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;38;NNW;10;49%;14%;10
Hebbronville;Cooler;79;49;NNE;11;22%;25%;9
Henderson;Cooler;62;38;NW;10;54%;12%;8
Hereford;Mostly sunny, windy;59;27;NNE;24;32%;0%;9
Hillsboro;Sunny and cooler;63;38;NNW;15;43%;10%;9
Hondo;Sunny, not as warm;79;41;NW;14;23%;5%;10
Houston;Cooler;67;46;NNW;13;47%;57%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;67;45;NW;17;49%;57%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;68;48;NW;13;40%;56%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;68;41;NW;12;49%;56%;10
Houston Clover;Cooler;68;44;NNW;14;49%;59%;10
Houston Hooks;Cooler;67;42;NW;12;45%;41%;10
Houston Hull;Cooler;68;44;NNW;16;47%;41%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;68;43;NNW;15;46%;42%;10
Huntsville;Cooler;65;42;NNW;8;49%;46%;10
Ingleside;Not as warm;77;53;NE;19;39%;25%;8
Jacksonville;Turning sunny;61;39;NW;9;52%;12%;9
Jasper;A morning t-storm;65;42;NW;9;62%;64%;8
Junction;Sunny and cooler;72;38;NNE;14;26%;5%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Cooler with sunshine;75;44;N;15;25%;7%;10
Kerrville;Sunlit and cooler;70;38;N;11;28%;7%;10
Killeen;Cooler with sunshine;68;40;NNW;18;31%;8%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and cooler;67;40;NNW;18;35%;8%;10
Kingsville Nas;Cooler;79;47;ENE;16;30%;25%;8
La Grange;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;41;N;10;50%;25%;10
Lago Vista;Cooler with sunshine;70;43;NNW;14;30%;7%;10
Lancaster;Sunny and cooler;62;39;NNW;16;44%;10%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny, cooler;82;53;ENE;15;14%;2%;11
Llano;Sunny and cooler;72;37;NNW;12;30%;7%;10
Longview;Cooler;63;39;NW;12;52%;12%;8
Lubbock;Cooler with sunshine;63;33;NNE;22;26%;0%;9
Lufkin;Cooler;65;37;NW;11;49%;58%;9
Mcallen;A morning t-storm;84;53;E;17;26%;55%;9
Mcgregor;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;37;NNW;17;40%;9%;10
Mckinney;Windy and cooler;60;35;NNW;20;38%;10%;9
Mesquite;Sunny and cooler;62;39;NNW;16;43%;10%;9
Midland;Mostly sunny;71;42;NNE;13;27%;0%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;71;42;NNE;13;27%;0%;10
Midlothian;Windy and cooler;63;38;NNW;17;38%;10%;9
Mineola;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;38;NW;12;50%;11%;9
Mineral Wells;Sunny, windy, cooler;62;35;NNW;21;29%;10%;9
Mount Pleasant;Cooler;60;36;NW;13;55%;13%;8
Nacogdoches;Turning sunny;64;39;NW;10;53%;42%;9
New Braunfels;Sunny and cooler;73;43;N;13;26%;7%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;41;NNE;13;27%;0%;10
Orange;A morning t-storm;67;42;NW;8;64%;73%;8
Palacios;Turning sunny;71;43;N;20;48%;17%;10
Palestine;Clouds breaking;62;37;NNW;10;52%;11%;8
Pampa;Windy and cooler;54;28;N;29;30%;2%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Windy and cooler;55;27;NNW;30;34%;3%;7
Paris;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;35;NW;15;54%;12%;9
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;SSE;8;25%;0%;10
Perryton;Windy and cooler;52;26;NNW;30;49%;7%;4
Plainview;Windy and cooler;58;29;NNE;24;29%;0%;9
Pleasanton;Sunny and cooler;78;43;NNE;10;21%;7%;10
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;74;59;NNE;18;43%;25%;8
Port Isabel;A morning t-storm;75;59;NNE;20;40%;55%;9
Port Lavaca;Turning sunny;71;44;NNE;16;46%;25%;10
Randolph AFB;Not as warm;74;42;N;15;28%;7%;10
Robstown;Cooler;78;48;NE;17;31%;25%;8
Rockport;Turning sunny;74;55;NNE;16;42%;25%;9
Rocksprings;Sunny and cooler;70;42;N;13;27%;4%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;38;NE;16;26%;2%;10
San Antonio;Sunny and cooler;75;45;N;11;22%;7%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and cooler;78;47;N;13;24%;7%;10
San Marcos;Sunny and cooler;73;43;N;14;36%;7%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny, cool;65;34;NNE;12;30%;0%;10
Sherman-Denison;Windy and cooler;58;33;NNW;19;38%;12%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;38;NNE;18;25%;0%;10
Sonora;Sunny and cooler;70;38;NNE;13;29%;3%;10
Stephenville;Windy and cooler;65;35;NNW;19;28%;8%;9
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;37;NW;14;54%;11%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;39;NNE;17;28%;0%;10
Temple;Sunny and cooler;68;38;NNW;19;37%;9%;10
Terrell;Sunshine and cooler;62;38;NNW;14;46%;11%;9
Tyler;Cooler;62;39;NW;12;49%;28%;8
Uvalde;Sunny and cooler;75;42;N;9;23%;4%;10
Vernon;Windy and cooler;62;34;N;23;30%;3%;9
Victoria;Turning sunny;73;43;NNE;14;41%;13%;10
Waco;Sunshine and cooler;66;37;NNW;19;35%;9%;9
Weslaco;A morning t-storm;81;51;ENE;13;31%;55%;9
Wharton;Cooler;68;41;N;12;51%;16%;10
Wichita Falls;Windy and cooler;58;32;NNW;23;31%;5%;9
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;WSW;9;26%;0%;10
Zapata;Cooler;83;50;NNE;10;20%;25%;9
