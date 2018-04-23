TX Forecast
Updated 1:04 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warmer;88;48;E;11;46%;66%;10
Abilene Dyess;Sun, some clouds;88;49;E;12;32%;66%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;90;62;SSE;10;47%;9%;11
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;87;51;SSE;7;34%;37%;11
Amarillo;Turning cloudy;67;39;NNE;15;62%;62%;4
Angleton;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;SSW;5;55%;8%;11
Arlington;Mostly sunny;83;59;E;5;52%;30%;10
Austin;Mostly sunny;87;62;SE;2;46%;7%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;5;53%;7%;11
Bay;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;SSW;4;57%;7%;11
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;83;59;E;6;60%;6%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSE;7;55%;8%;11
Borger;Cooler;66;40;N;12;58%;64%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;80;52;ESE;4;53%;72%;10
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;51;ENE;8;50%;66%;10
Brenham;Mostly sunny;84;59;SE;4;58%;10%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;82;52;ESE;4;52%;65%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;87;68;SE;11;60%;44%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;89;55;SE;8;51%;59%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;87;59;SSE;5;47%;12%;11
Canadian;Increasing clouds;70;41;N;9;70%;66%;4
Castroville;Mostly sunny;90;60;SSE;7;50%;11%;11
Childress;Partly sunny;80;44;N;12;53%;76%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;81;59;E;6;61%;30%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny;84;61;SE;3;55%;11%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny;86;54;SE;7;52%;36%;10
Conroe;Mostly sunny;83;58;E;4;56%;9%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;85;63;SSE;12;57%;8%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;81;59;E;5;60%;15%;10
Cotulla;Nice with sunshine;93;64;SE;8;44%;11%;11
Dalhart;Cooler;56;34;NNE;21;66%;80%;3
Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warmer;84;61;E;5;48%;30%;10
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;60;E;5;50%;30%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, nice;82;60;E;6;50%;30%;10
Decatur;Sunshine, pleasant;80;53;ENE;5;53%;64%;10
Del Rio;Sun, some clouds;93;66;SSE;12;52%;66%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;92;65;SSE;12;50%;57%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny;81;55;ENE;6;57%;32%;10
Dryden;A t-storm around;94;60;ESE;8;56%;73%;11
Dumas;Cooler;60;37;N;14;66%;80%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;9;54%;44%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;91;56;NE;5;15%;3%;11
Ellington;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;SW;4;54%;7%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;89;63;SE;8;56%;12%;11
Fort Hood;Sunshine and warmer;86;58;SE;6;49%;19%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;83;58;E;5;49%;32%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Nice with sunshine;82;57;E;4;53%;32%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;83;61;ESE;6;49%;32%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Warmer with sunshine;81;55;E;4;55%;31%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;86;55;SSE;7;49%;13%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NE;5;55%;60%;10
Galveston;Mostly sunny;79;66;SW;6;62%;6%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;5;53%;28%;10
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;86;58;SE;5;51%;8%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny;83;58;SE;3;56%;11%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;56;NNE;6;60%;7%;10
Graham;Sun, some clouds;83;51;ENE;7;53%;74%;10
Granbury;Mostly sunny;84;57;E;6;53%;37%;10
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;83;60;E;5;53%;30%;10
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;57;NE;5;52%;18%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;85;44;N;17;20%;27%;11
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;7;53%;32%;10
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;87;65;SE;12;59%;30%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny;82;59;ESE;4;58%;14%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;89;65;SE;9;49%;8%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;55;NE;5;61%;6%;10
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;71;39;NNE;13;53%;61%;6
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;83;60;E;4;54%;30%;10
Hondo;Clouds breaking;91;62;SSE;8;45%;11%;10
Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;S;6;53%;8%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine and nice;83;61;SSW;6;57%;8%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunshine, pleasant;85;63;SSW;4;48%;8%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;SW;2;57%;8%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;SSW;4;56%;8%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;84;59;E;3;56%;9%;11
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;61;S;5;52%;8%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;60;ESE;5;56%;8%;11
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;82;60;E;4;60%;10%;10
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;82;66;SSE;8;62%;4%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;79;59;ENE;5;61%;5%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;58;ENE;6;61%;5%;10
Junction;Sun, some clouds;92;60;SSE;8;43%;57%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;88;60;SSE;6;47%;11%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;88;57;SSE;8;50%;14%;11
Killeen;Sunshine and warmer;86;58;SE;6;49%;19%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;6;49%;17%;10
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;89;63;SSE;11;52%;10%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny;85;61;SE;3;61%;9%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;86;59;SE;5;48%;9%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;82;60;E;5;53%;29%;10
Laredo;Some sun;93;70;SE;11;47%;33%;8
Llano;Mostly sunny;91;59;SE;6;49%;14%;11
Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;N;6;59%;7%;10
Lubbock;A t-storm around;81;43;NNE;8;49%;73%;9
Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;55;N;5;61%;7%;10
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;11;59%;44%;11
Mcgregor;Warmer with sunshine;84;58;E;4;55%;23%;10
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;NE;5;55%;28%;10
Mesquite;Sunshine, pleasant;81;60;ENE;5;55%;28%;10
Midland;Clouds and sun;92;47;ESE;9;37%;64%;11
Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;92;47;ESE;9;37%;64%;11
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;57;E;3;58%;30%;10
Mineola;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;55;NE;5;57%;9%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;84;54;E;7;49%;62%;10
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;N;6;54%;10%;10
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;80;54;ENE;6;61%;5%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;87;59;S;7;51%;7%;11
Odessa;Warm with some sun;92;47;SSE;10;39%;63%;11
Orange;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;ENE;6;57%;5%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;83;62;S;6;62%;5%;11
Palestine;Mostly sunny;79;57;E;5;61%;7%;10
Pampa;Becoming cloudy;67;38;N;13;53%;66%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Becoming cloudy;66;38;N;11;59%;66%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;56;NNE;7;54%;26%;10
Pecos;Warmer with some sun;94;51;ESE;5;41%;35%;11
Perryton;Cloudy and cooler;63;39;N;14;70%;66%;2
Plainview;Clouds and sun;76;39;NNE;8;62%;66%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;90;60;SSE;7;48%;11%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;77;70;SSE;8;70%;4%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;82;70;SE;11;67%;28%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;84;63;S;7;58%;4%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;87;59;S;6;49%;8%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;10;53%;8%;11
Rockport;Mostly sunny;80;67;SSE;7;63%;4%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;88;58;SSE;12;52%;57%;11
San Angelo;Sun, some clouds;94;55;S;10;43%;62%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;89;62;SSE;7;49%;11%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;89;62;SSE;5;47%;11%;11
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;87;59;S;7;51%;7%;11
Seminole;Clouds and sun;88;43;NE;8;41%;61%;11
Sherman-Denison;Warmer with sunshine;78;53;ENE;5;52%;58%;10
Snyder;A p.m. t-storm;87;45;NE;10;56%;78%;10
Sonora;Partly sunny;92;57;SSE;13;48%;66%;11
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;85;54;E;5;46%;38%;10
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;57;NNE;6;56%;11%;10
Sweetwater;A p.m. t-storm;89;46;NE;10;49%;78%;10
Temple;Mostly sunny;85;60;SSE;7;52%;15%;10
Terrell;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;58;ENE;5;57%;17%;10
Tyler;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;58;ENE;6;56%;8%;10
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;91;62;SE;7;55%;55%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny;80;48;N;10;51%;74%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;88;62;S;6;56%;5%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;85;58;E;5;52%;25%;10
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;89;68;SE;9;54%;44%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;S;4;60%;6%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;80;49;ENE;7;54%;74%;10
Wink;Clouds and sunshine;95;49;SE;7;35%;34%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;8;54%;32%;11
_____
_____
