TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
TX Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;SSE;15;61%;33%;7
Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun, warm;92;71;SSE;16;49%;33%;8
Alice;Partly sunny;94;69;SE;11;62%;10%;8
Alpine;Clouds and sun;89;65;SE;10;28%;38%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;94;64;S;14;27%;35%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;SE;9;66%;30%;8
Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;SSE;11;58%;2%;5
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;SSE;5;62%;3%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;SSE;10;66%;3%;7
Bay;Partly sunny, warm;89;72;SE;9;69%;14%;12
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSE;7;68%;28%;5
Beeville;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;9;66%;10%;7
Borger;A strong t-storm;97;67;S;12;24%;48%;11
Bowie;Clouds and sun, warm;88;70;SSE;11;64%;7%;6
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;93;74;SSE;11;54%;53%;8
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;SSE;6;65%;11%;7
Bridgeport;Periods of sun, warm;89;70;SSE;10;60%;6%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;ESE;11;65%;29%;7
Brownwood;Clouds and sun, warm;90;69;SSE;10;60%;7%;8
Burnet;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;62%;4%;6
Canadian;A strong t-storm;97;67;SSE;13;43%;49%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;SE;7;66%;27%;10
Childress;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;69;SSE;15;50%;56%;11
Cleburne;Periods of sun;88;70;SSE;11;70%;3%;5
College Station;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;SSE;9;65%;11%;8
Comanche;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;10;65%;6%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;7;64%;24%;11
Corpus Christi;Breezy with some sun;89;72;SE;16;72%;9%;8
Corsicana;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSE;9;65%;4%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;SE;10;60%;4%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;SSE;15;20%;11%;11
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;91;73;S;13;59%;4%;6
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;S;11;61%;2%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;89;72;S;15;59%;4%;6
Decatur;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSE;10;56%;6%;5
Del Rio;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;12;62%;31%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun;93;70;SE;14;61%;30%;8
Denton;Clouds and sun, warm;91;71;SSE;13;58%;4%;7
Dryden;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;8;56%;44%;9
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;92;60;SSW;13;25%;32%;11
Edinburg;Partial sunshine;95;75;ESE;8;60%;10%;8
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;WNW;10;18%;0%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;88;71;SE;8;70%;30%;8
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;ESE;8;59%;11%;8
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;SE;11;66%;3%;7
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;91;72;SSE;12;54%;3%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;S;14;61%;3%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Warm with some sun;90;73;S;14;58%;3%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;89;71;S;12;63%;3%;5
Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun;86;68;SSE;8;62%;7%;6
Gainesville;Sun and clouds, warm;89;70;SSE;12;63%;6%;6
Galveston;Partly sunny;85;74;SE;11;77%;28%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SSE;9;65%;3%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SSE;7;62%;3%;7
Giddings;Partly sunny;88;69;SSE;6;69%;10%;7
Gilmer;Some sunshine;88;68;SSE;6;69%;8%;6
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;SSE;9;59%;52%;8
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;92;72;SSE;11;56%;3%;5
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;SSE;11;57%;2%;5
Greenville;Clouds and sun, warm;90;70;SSE;8;55%;2%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;87;63;NNW;20;18%;6%;12
Hamilton;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;SSE;10;65%;4%;5
Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;94;70;SE;15;68%;30%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;SSE;6;67%;9%;7
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;8;62%;3%;7
Henderson;Partly sunny;88;67;S;6;71%;14%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;94;61;SW;13;26%;15%;12
Hillsboro;Warm with some sun;89;70;SSE;9;62%;3%;5
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SE;10;68%;27%;8
Houston;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;65%;30%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sun;88;71;SE;8;70%;30%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;7;58%;30%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partial sunshine;89;68;SE;5;69%;15%;12
Houston Clover;Warm with some sun;89;71;SE;8;68%;30%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;70;SSE;5;64%;20%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SE;8;61%;14%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Some sun;90;72;SSE;8;66%;30%;8
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSE;4;65%;24%;9
Ingleside;Sun and some clouds;87;75;SE;12;72%;27%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;SSE;5;72%;17%;7
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;SSE;4;67%;29%;11
Junction;Clouds and sun, warm;91;70;SE;11;58%;9%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SE;9;63%;7%;8
Kerrville;Partly sunny;87;67;SSE;10;69%;27%;6
Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;SE;11;66%;3%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SSE;11;65%;3%;7
Kingsville Nas;Warm with some sun;93;71;SE;13;65%;30%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;5;71%;11%;7
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSE;8;63%;3%;7
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SSE;10;60%;4%;6
Laredo;Warm with some sun;96;75;SE;10;54%;27%;8
Llano;Warm with some sun;91;69;SSE;7;60%;4%;5
Longview;Partly sunny;89;69;S;7;68%;10%;7
Lubbock;Clouds and sun, warm;96;68;S;12;36%;34%;10
Lufkin;Warm with some sun;89;66;S;6;66%;30%;8
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;ESE;12;63%;30%;8
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SSE;11;65%;3%;7
Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SSE;13;63%;4%;7
Mesquite;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSE;10;60%;4%;6
Midland;A t-storm around;97;71;SSE;12;37%;48%;11
Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;97;71;SSE;12;37%;48%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;S;10;68%;2%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;87;67;SSE;6;70%;7%;8
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;SSE;12;61%;4%;5
Mount Pleasant;Warm with some sun;88;68;SSE;6;65%;5%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;87;66;SSE;6;72%;26%;7
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;8;66%;6%;7
Odessa;Clouds and sun, warm;95;70;S;10;35%;22%;12
Orange;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;SSE;7;68%;28%;6
Palacios;Some sunshine;86;75;SE;12;76%;14%;9
Palestine;Partial sunshine;86;67;SSE;5;70%;13%;8
Pampa;A strong t-storm;96;65;SSE;12;30%;50%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;95;66;S;14;30%;48%;11
Paris;Clouds and sun, warm;87;68;SSE;9;61%;4%;10
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;10;26%;26%;12
Perryton;A strong t-storm;97;64;S;13;32%;45%;11
Plainview;A strong t-storm;93;64;S;12;35%;49%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;SE;6;62%;6%;7
Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;83;77;SE;11;81%;9%;7
Port Isabel;Some sun;88;77;ESE;12;71%;6%;12
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;85;73;SE;10;73%;14%;9
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;SSE;8;68%;5%;7
Robstown;Warm with some sun;91;70;SE;12;67%;10%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;85;75;SE;10;75%;27%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;86;68;SE;11;70%;30%;8
San Angelo;Warm with some sun;92;70;S;12;57%;33%;8
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;SE;7;68%;7%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;SE;8;63%;6%;7
San Marcos;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;8;65%;5%;7
Seminole;Clouds and sun, warm;95;64;S;11;31%;14%;12
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun, warm;87;70;SSE;13;63%;5%;7
Snyder;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;70;S;14;59%;53%;10
Sonora;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;SSE;11;64%;32%;8
Stephenville;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;SSE;11;58%;5%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;SSE;7;63%;4%;9
Sweetwater;Clouds and sun, warm;92;70;S;14;57%;36%;8
Temple;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SSE;13;68%;4%;7
Terrell;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSE;10;66%;4%;7
Tyler;Partly sunny;88;69;SSE;7;69%;10%;8
Uvalde;Clouds and sun;92;71;SE;8;67%;27%;8
Vernon;Clouds and sun, hot;95;72;SSE;14;46%;63%;8
Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;SE;10;66%;14%;11
Waco;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSE;12;62%;4%;4
Weslaco;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;8;61%;30%;8
Wharton;Partial sunshine;89;71;SE;8;70%;15%;8
Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;91;71;SSE;14;59%;63%;8
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;10;23%;21%;11
Zapata;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;ESE;6;61%;28%;6
_____
