TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TX Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sizzling sunshine;103;74;SSE;16;43%;26%;12
Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;105;76;SSE;17;35%;41%;12
Alice;Sunshine and hot;99;72;SE;14;56%;0%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;W;8;13%;0%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;95;61;NE;10;37%;7%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;92;77;SSE;12;65%;0%;8
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;12;56%;4%;12
Austin;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;9;57%;1%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;13;59%;0%;12
Bay;Humid with some sun;90;76;SSE;12;69%;0%;8
Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;SSE;8;66%;0%;8
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;12;59%;0%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;95;64;NNE;9;46%;31%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;11;54%;4%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;12;40%;26%;12
Brenham;Some sun, hot, humid;95;76;SSE;10;62%;0%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;11;47%;2%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;79;SE;14;61%;0%;12
Brownwood;Sunshine and hot;101;73;S;11;47%;2%;12
Burnet;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;8;53%;2%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;NNE;8;54%;39%;12
Castroville;Sunny and hot;99;74;SE;8;58%;2%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;ESE;7;44%;4%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;12;65%;2%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;S;13;65%;0%;12
Comanche;Hot with sunshine;100;73;S;12;51%;2%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;9;63%;0%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;16;66%;0%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;12;65%;0%;12
Cotulla;Hot with sunshine;102;73;ESE;12;53%;0%;12
Dalhart;Lots of sun, warm;88;58;E;11;57%;30%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;15;49%;6%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;14;52%;6%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;16;49%;6%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;11;48%;3%;12
Del Rio;Sunshine and hot;103;75;SE;14;53%;3%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, breezy, hot;102;74;SE;15;52%;2%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;14;57%;6%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;8;43%;3%;12
Dumas;Sunshine and warm;89;58;NE;10;52%;13%;12
Edinburg;Hot with sunshine;100;77;SE;12;57%;0%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;W;11;9%;0%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;77;SSE;11;68%;0%;8
Falfurrias;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;10;56%;0%;12
Fort Hood;Sunny, breezy, hot;96;73;SSE;14;56%;2%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;13;50%;4%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;16;47%;4%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;15;45%;3%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;13;51%;2%;12
Fredericksburg;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;9;48%;2%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;97;74;S;12;60%;6%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;89;79;SSE;15;71%;25%;8
Gatesville;Hot with sunshine;98;74;S;10;56%;2%;12
Georgetown;Hot with sunshine;97;75;SSE;11;58%;0%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;64%;2%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;8;63%;3%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;8;44%;26%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;13;48%;2%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;12;54%;4%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;S;12;53%;8%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, windy and hot;95;71;W;23;9%;0%;13
Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;98;73;S;12;53%;2%;12
Harlingen;Sunshine;98;77;SE;17;57%;0%;12
Hearne;Sunshine and warm;95;74;SSE;10;63%;2%;12
Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;100;73;SE;11;57%;0%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;S;8;60%;2%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;SE;10;26%;7%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;12;60%;2%;12
Hondo;Sunshine and hot;99;72;SE;11;60%;2%;12
Houston;Warm with some sun;94;75;SSE;7;63%;0%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SSE;11;71%;0%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;94;78;SSE;9;59%;0%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;9;68%;0%;8
Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;91;76;SSE;11;67%;0%;8
Houston Hooks;Warm with some sun;94;75;SSE;9;62%;0%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;12;57%;0%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;11;63%;0%;9
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;SSE;9;64%;0%;12
Ingleside;Breezy with some sun;91;78;SSE;16;63%;0%;12
Jacksonville;Sunshine and warm;93;74;S;9;62%;0%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;S;8;65%;2%;12
Junction;Hot with sunshine;99;72;SSE;11;49%;2%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and hot;99;73;SE;11;54%;0%;12
Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;96;71;SSE;10;55%;2%;12
Killeen;Sunny, breezy, hot;96;73;SSE;14;56%;2%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;72;SSE;14;58%;2%;12
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and hot;97;74;SE;16;57%;0%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;9;69%;0%;11
Lago Vista;Hot with sunshine;97;74;SSE;10;55%;2%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;11;58%;6%;12
Laredo;Sunny and summerlike;106;76;SE;13;50%;0%;12
Llano;Sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;8;50%;2%;12
Longview;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;9;59%;3%;12
Lubbock;Sunshine;105;69;WSW;9;20%;4%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;S;9;61%;1%;12
Mcallen;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;77;SE;16;56%;0%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;14;57%;0%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;15;53%;8%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;S;12;58%;6%;12
Midland;Very hot;109;76;S;11;21%;2%;12
Midland Airpark;Very hot;109;76;S;11;21%;2%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;S;13;59%;2%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;S;11;64%;5%;12
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, hot;100;71;SSE;14;48%;3%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;S;9;60%;7%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;S;9;66%;0%;12
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;10;57%;0%;12
Odessa;Hot with sunshine;106;75;SW;12;22%;3%;12
Orange;Partly sunny, warm;89;75;SSE;8;67%;0%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;89;80;SSE;15;71%;0%;8
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;S;7;63%;0%;12
Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;N;8;43%;30%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and warm;91;64;ENE;8;58%;34%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;S;11;62%;11%;12
Pecos;Sunny and hot;107;66;W;9;14%;4%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;NNE;9;54%;44%;12
Plainview;Sunny and hot;99;62;NNW;6;24%;6%;12
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;101;75;SE;8;55%;0%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;81;SSE;14;77%;0%;11
Port Isabel;Sunlit, breezy, warm;92;80;SE;16;64%;0%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;76;SSE;11;69%;0%;11
Randolph AFB;Hot with sunshine;97;72;SSE;11;59%;0%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;94;75;SE;15;62%;0%;12
Rockport;Some sun and humid;89;81;SSE;13;71%;0%;12
Rocksprings;Sunny and hot;96;70;SSE;11;56%;2%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny;104;74;S;12;51%;26%;12
San Antonio;Hot with sunshine;99;75;SSE;10;56%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;101;76;SE;10;54%;1%;12
San Marcos;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SSE;11;59%;1%;12
Seminole;Sunshine and hot;104;66;WSW;10;18%;5%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;S;14;54%;9%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SSW;11;31%;2%;12
Sonora;Sunny and hot;100;73;S;12;51%;3%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;12;48%;1%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;11;55%;9%;12
Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;106;77;S;13;33%;2%;12
Temple;Sunny, breezy, hot;95;72;SSE;16;63%;0%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;12;61%;5%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;12;55%;3%;12
Uvalde;Sunny and hot;99;71;SE;8;61%;2%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;SSE;10;29%;26%;12
Victoria;Partial sunshine;95;75;SSE;13;65%;0%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;97;73;S;15;56%;0%;12
Weslaco;Sunshine and hot;100;76;SE;11;53%;0%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;10;64%;0%;9
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;13;47%;2%;12
Wink;Sunshine and hot;107;71;SW;8;17%;4%;12
Zapata;Sunny and hot;102;76;SE;9;58%;0%;12
