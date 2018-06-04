TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds and sun, hot;101;73;SSE;10;42%;26%;12

Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;103;74;SSE;11;35%;0%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;14;50%;3%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;E;7;22%;0%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny;96;67;SE;11;37%;28%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;S;11;62%;17%;12

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;8;60%;77%;12

Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;6;54%;26%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;99;76;SSE;10;57%;5%;12

Bay;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;11;66%;12%;12

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;6;70%;54%;8

Beeville;Hot with sunshine;101;74;SSE;10;54%;26%;12

Borger;Clouds and sun, hot;97;69;SE;9;43%;29%;12

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;91;70;E;5;69%;71%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;8;46%;25%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;7;63%;19%;12

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;95;71;ESE;5;58%;76%;12

Brownsville;Sunny;98;79;SSE;15;56%;0%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny;100;72;SE;8;49%;7%;12

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;98;73;SSE;6;49%;42%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;SE;9;53%;2%;12

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;6;54%;4%;12

Childress;Sun, some clouds;95;71;ESE;8;67%;1%;12

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SE;8;65%;77%;11

College Station;Partial sunshine;94;76;S;9;66%;20%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;9;54%;27%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;92;73;S;6;67%;30%;9

Corpus Christi;Sunny;96;75;SSE;15;63%;3%;12

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;8;65%;76%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;106;73;ESE;9;48%;0%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;96;64;SSE;9;39%;30%;12

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;94;76;E;10;66%;76%;12

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;9;67%;78%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;10;65%;76%;12

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SSE;7;55%;76%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;ESE;12;46%;1%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;ESE;13;45%;1%;12

Denton;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;8;60%;76%;12

Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;107;75;SE;7;36%;26%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;ESE;10;43%;30%;12

Edinburg;Sunshine and hot;102;77;SSE;12;48%;0%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;WSW;9;12%;4%;13

Ellington;Partial sunshine;93;76;S;9;65%;24%;8

Falfurrias;Sunny and hot;104;75;SE;9;48%;2%;12

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;96;75;S;10;57%;41%;12

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SSE;9;55%;77%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;10;63%;76%;11

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;10;59%;77%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;8;66%;78%;11

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;8;47%;30%;12

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;91;70;ESE;6;67%;76%;12

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;90;79;S;14;71%;20%;8

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;97;73;SSE;8;55%;41%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;8;54%;6%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;6;62%;16%;12

Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;ESE;5;80%;82%;6

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;6;48%;52%;12

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;98;75;SE;8;51%;76%;11

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;8;58%;77%;11

Greenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;73;SE;7;58%;82%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;WNW;19;14%;0%;13

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;97;72;SE;9;54%;41%;12

Harlingen;Brilliant sunshine;101;76;SSE;17;53%;0%;12

Hearne;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;7;66%;28%;12

Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;102;73;SE;9;45%;0%;12

Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;ESE;5;74%;82%;11

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;SE;8;31%;4%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;8;58%;77%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;9;56%;4%;12

Houston;Partly sunny;93;76;S;6;65%;24%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with some sun;93;75;S;9;69%;23%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;6;60%;21%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;93;73;S;6;67%;21%;8

Houston Clover;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;S;9;66%;22%;11

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;74;S;6;67%;30%;12

Houston Hull;Hot with some sun;95;76;S;10;60%;19%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;77;S;8;66%;25%;9

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;6;67%;44%;12

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;80;SSE;15;62%;3%;12

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;7;71%;76%;12

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;6;77%;55%;8

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;46%;31%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;8;51%;3%;12

Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;8;48%;10%;12

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;96;75;S;10;57%;41%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;97;75;S;10;61%;41%;12

Kingsville Nas;Sunny, breezy, hot;102;76;SSE;15;53%;2%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;6;63%;28%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;8;53%;6%;12

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;7;61%;77%;11

Laredo;Very hot;107;77;SSE;11;39%;0%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SSE;6;48%;12%;12

Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;ESE;6;74%;82%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;ESE;8;31%;2%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;7;72%;52%;12

Mcallen;Sunny and hot;103;78;SE;15;50%;0%;12

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;97;74;S;11;62%;42%;12

Mckinney;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;70;E;9;71%;82%;11

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;7;63%;77%;11

Midland;Very hot;109;77;SSE;7;22%;0%;12

Midland Airpark;Very hot;109;77;SSE;7;22%;0%;12

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;93;72;ESE;8;74%;78%;11

Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;SE;6;75%;82%;8

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;96;72;SSE;9;58%;76%;11

Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;SE;5;71%;82%;11

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SE;6;72%;76%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;54%;2%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;S;9;26%;55%;12

Orange;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSW;6;70%;55%;8

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSE;14;69%;8%;8

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;6;67%;76%;12

Pampa;Sun, some clouds;94;66;SE;12;48%;4%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, hot;94;66;SE;7;53%;5%;12

Paris;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;SE;7;70%;82%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;108;69;SSE;6;25%;55%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;SSE;10;46%;7%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;SE;9;36%;27%;12

Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;104;75;SE;6;50%;1%;12

Port Aransas;Sunshine and breezy;88;81;SSE;14;75%;3%;12

Port Isabel;Sunshine and breezy;94;80;SSE;15;60%;0%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;77;SSE;9;65%;5%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;9;55%;2%;12

Robstown;Sunlit and hot;97;74;SSE;12;59%;3%;12

Rockport;Sunshine and humid;90;81;SSE;12;70%;3%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;11;47%;6%;12

San Angelo;Partly sunny;104;72;SSE;10;42%;26%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;53%;3%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;104;77;SSE;8;51%;1%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;53%;3%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;S;7;25%;55%;12

Sherman-Denison;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;71;E;8;68%;82%;11

Snyder;Clouds and sun, hot;101;73;SE;8;43%;25%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;11;43%;26%;12

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;97;72;SSW;7;54%;41%;12

Sulphur Springs;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;72;SE;7;67%;82%;11

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, hotter;102;74;SE;9;40%;0%;12

Temple;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SSE;12;66%;41%;12

Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;72;SE;8;63%;82%;11

Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;SE;7;70%;82%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;7;53%;2%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;8;46%;51%;12

Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;11;61%;6%;12

Waco;A t-storm in spots;97;75;SSE;11;62%;76%;12

Weslaco;Hot with sunshine;101;76;SSE;11;49%;0%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;93;74;S;8;68%;15%;8

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;E;8;62%;52%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;73;SE;7;23%;55%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;8;48%;0%;12

