TX Forecast
Published 5:32 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Clouds and sun, hot;101;73;SSE;10;42%;26%;12
Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;103;74;SSE;11;35%;0%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;14;50%;3%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;E;7;22%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;96;67;SE;11;37%;28%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;S;11;62%;17%;12
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;8;60%;77%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;6;54%;26%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;99;76;SSE;10;57%;5%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;11;66%;12%;12
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;6;70%;54%;8
Beeville;Hot with sunshine;101;74;SSE;10;54%;26%;12
Borger;Clouds and sun, hot;97;69;SE;9;43%;29%;12
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;91;70;E;5;69%;71%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;8;46%;25%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;7;63%;19%;12
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;95;71;ESE;5;58%;76%;12
Brownsville;Sunny;98;79;SSE;15;56%;0%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;100;72;SE;8;49%;7%;12
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;98;73;SSE;6;49%;42%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;SE;9;53%;2%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;6;54%;4%;12
Childress;Sun, some clouds;95;71;ESE;8;67%;1%;12
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SE;8;65%;77%;11
College Station;Partial sunshine;94;76;S;9;66%;20%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;9;54%;27%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;92;73;S;6;67%;30%;9
Corpus Christi;Sunny;96;75;SSE;15;63%;3%;12
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;8;65%;76%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;106;73;ESE;9;48%;0%;12
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;96;64;SSE;9;39%;30%;12
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;94;76;E;10;66%;76%;12
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;9;67%;78%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;10;65%;76%;12
Decatur;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SSE;7;55%;76%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;ESE;12;46%;1%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;ESE;13;45%;1%;12
Denton;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;8;60%;76%;12
Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;107;75;SE;7;36%;26%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;ESE;10;43%;30%;12
Edinburg;Sunshine and hot;102;77;SSE;12;48%;0%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;WSW;9;12%;4%;13
Ellington;Partial sunshine;93;76;S;9;65%;24%;8
Falfurrias;Sunny and hot;104;75;SE;9;48%;2%;12
Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;96;75;S;10;57%;41%;12
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SSE;9;55%;77%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;10;63%;76%;11
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;10;59%;77%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;8;66%;78%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;8;47%;30%;12
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;91;70;ESE;6;67%;76%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;90;79;S;14;71%;20%;8
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;97;73;SSE;8;55%;41%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;8;54%;6%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;6;62%;16%;12
Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;ESE;5;80%;82%;6
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;6;48%;52%;12
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;98;75;SE;8;51%;76%;11
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;8;58%;77%;11
Greenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;73;SE;7;58%;82%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;WNW;19;14%;0%;13
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;97;72;SE;9;54%;41%;12
Harlingen;Brilliant sunshine;101;76;SSE;17;53%;0%;12
Hearne;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;7;66%;28%;12
Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;102;73;SE;9;45%;0%;12
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;ESE;5;74%;82%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;SE;8;31%;4%;12
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;8;58%;77%;11
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;9;56%;4%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;93;76;S;6;65%;24%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with some sun;93;75;S;9;69%;23%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;6;60%;21%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;93;73;S;6;67%;21%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;S;9;66%;22%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;74;S;6;67%;30%;12
Houston Hull;Hot with some sun;95;76;S;10;60%;19%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;77;S;8;66%;25%;9
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;6;67%;44%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;80;SSE;15;62%;3%;12
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;7;71%;76%;12
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;6;77%;55%;8
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;46%;31%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;8;51%;3%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;8;48%;10%;12
Killeen;A t-storm in spots;96;75;S;10;57%;41%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;97;75;S;10;61%;41%;12
Kingsville Nas;Sunny, breezy, hot;102;76;SSE;15;53%;2%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;6;63%;28%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;8;53%;6%;12
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;7;61%;77%;11
Laredo;Very hot;107;77;SSE;11;39%;0%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SSE;6;48%;12%;12
Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;ESE;6;74%;82%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;ESE;8;31%;2%;12
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;7;72%;52%;12
Mcallen;Sunny and hot;103;78;SE;15;50%;0%;12
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;97;74;S;11;62%;42%;12
Mckinney;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;70;E;9;71%;82%;11
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;7;63%;77%;11
Midland;Very hot;109;77;SSE;7;22%;0%;12
Midland Airpark;Very hot;109;77;SSE;7;22%;0%;12
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;93;72;ESE;8;74%;78%;11
Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;SE;6;75%;82%;8
Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;96;72;SSE;9;58%;76%;11
Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;SE;5;71%;82%;11
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SE;6;72%;76%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;54%;2%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;S;9;26%;55%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSW;6;70%;55%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSE;14;69%;8%;8
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;6;67%;76%;12
Pampa;Sun, some clouds;94;66;SE;12;48%;4%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, hot;94;66;SE;7;53%;5%;12
Paris;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;SE;7;70%;82%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;108;69;SSE;6;25%;55%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;SSE;10;46%;7%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;SE;9;36%;27%;12
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;104;75;SE;6;50%;1%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and breezy;88;81;SSE;14;75%;3%;12
Port Isabel;Sunshine and breezy;94;80;SSE;15;60%;0%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;77;SSE;9;65%;5%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;9;55%;2%;12
Robstown;Sunlit and hot;97;74;SSE;12;59%;3%;12
Rockport;Sunshine and humid;90;81;SSE;12;70%;3%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;11;47%;6%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny;104;72;SSE;10;42%;26%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;53%;3%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;104;77;SSE;8;51%;1%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;53%;3%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;S;7;25%;55%;12
Sherman-Denison;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;71;E;8;68%;82%;11
Snyder;Clouds and sun, hot;101;73;SE;8;43%;25%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;11;43%;26%;12
Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;97;72;SSW;7;54%;41%;12
Sulphur Springs;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;72;SE;7;67%;82%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, hotter;102;74;SE;9;40%;0%;12
Temple;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SSE;12;66%;41%;12
Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;72;SE;8;63%;82%;11
Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;SE;7;70%;82%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;7;53%;2%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;8;46%;51%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;11;61%;6%;12
Waco;A t-storm in spots;97;75;SSE;11;62%;76%;12
Weslaco;Hot with sunshine;101;76;SSE;11;49%;0%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;93;74;S;8;68%;15%;8
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;E;8;62%;52%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;73;SE;7;23%;55%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;8;48%;0%;12
