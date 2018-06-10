TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;16;55%;11%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;17;46%;10%;12
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;19;56%;9%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;98;66;SE;7;28%;0%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;ENE;14;29%;4%;12
Angleton;Breezy with some sun;93;75;SSE;14;63%;8%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;12;53%;14%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;98;77;SSE;10;54%;6%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;98;77;SSE;16;57%;5%;12
Bay;Breezy with some sun;91;76;SSE;14;66%;9%;8
Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;S;10;68%;28%;12
Beeville;Hot with some sun;96;76;SE;15;59%;10%;11
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;NE;11;30%;4%;12
Bowie;Sunshine and warm;94;71;SSE;11;62%;37%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;12;46%;14%;12
Brenham;Partial sunshine;95;77;SSE;10;59%;10%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;11;52%;35%;12
Brownsville;Hot with some sun;96;80;SE;18;59%;8%;9
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;11;51%;10%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;9;50%;4%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;NNE;12;36%;4%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;10;53%;29%;12
Childress;A t-storm around;100;70;SSE;12;50%;64%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;12;59%;12%;12
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;95;77;S;15;62%;11%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;12;52%;10%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;60%;30%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SSE;20;66%;9%;9
Corsicana;Hot with some sun;96;76;S;13;55%;8%;12
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;15;50%;8%;12
Dalhart;Warm with sunshine;91;62;ENE;16;32%;4%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;15;58%;15%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;14;57%;14%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;16;58%;34%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;10;50%;19%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;14;53%;4%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;15;51%;4%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;12;55%;21%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;102;75;SE;10;45%;2%;12
Dumas;Sunny and very warm;91;62;ENE;14;30%;3%;12
Edinburg;Hot with some sun;99;79;SE;16;51%;11%;12
El Paso;Sunshine and hot;102;72;W;8;9%;0%;13
Ellington;Humid with some sun;93;79;SSE;12;65%;8%;8
Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;12;54%;10%;11
Fort Hood;Sunshine and breezy;95;74;SSE;15;56%;5%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;12;48%;16%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;75;S;16;56%;19%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;15;50%;16%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;13;54%;14%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;11;51%;7%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;S;11;61%;25%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;90;81;S;17;72%;28%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;10;52%;6%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;12;52%;4%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;10;58%;11%;12
Gilmer;Humid with some sun;92;74;S;8;66%;36%;7
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;46%;16%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;11;46%;14%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;12;51%;14%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny;96;77;S;11;51%;34%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;72;NW;15;14%;0%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;12;52%;8%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;21;60%;6%;9
Hearne;Warm with some sun;96;76;S;10;56%;11%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;13;52%;5%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;S;9;60%;36%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;ENE;11;29%;3%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;13;51%;9%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny, humid;98;77;SE;14;59%;29%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;8;62%;9%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSE;13;67%;9%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;95;79;S;9;58%;9%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;93;72;SSE;11;66%;9%;12
Houston Clover;Humid with some sun;92;76;SSE;12;65%;8%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;63%;10%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;96;78;SSE;14;58%;10%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;95;78;SSE;12;62%;10%;12
Huntsville;Partial sunshine;95;76;SSE;9;61%;12%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;92;82;SSE;19;64%;7%;9
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;S;9;58%;15%;11
Jasper;Partial sunshine;92;73;S;7;68%;30%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny;97;72;S;12;54%;5%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;14;53%;11%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;12;52%;28%;12
Killeen;Sunshine and breezy;95;74;SSE;15;56%;5%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;16;58%;5%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;20;58%;9%;9
La Grange;Humid with some sun;96;77;SSE;10;63%;10%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;12;54%;5%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;11;55%;13%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;103;79;SE;17;42%;11%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;50%;5%;12
Longview;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;S;9;62%;19%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;SE;8;36%;41%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;10;64%;44%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;99;81;SE;21;55%;11%;13
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;17;55%;6%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;74;SSE;15;62%;36%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;12;55%;15%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;106;75;S;10;32%;2%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;106;75;S;10;32%;2%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;14;60%;12%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;9;62%;33%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;14;56%;35%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;92;73;S;8;61%;37%;11
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;9;64%;35%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;12;55%;28%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny;102;74;SSE;10;35%;2%;12
Orange;Partial sunshine;90;77;S;9;66%;28%;12
Palacios;Breezy with some sun;90;80;SSE;17;71%;28%;8
Palestine;Warm with some sun;94;75;S;10;57%;12%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;NE;15;31%;3%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;N;12;38%;4%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;91;73;S;10;65%;23%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;SSE;6;28%;2%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;NE;16;32%;2%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;65;E;9;38%;41%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;10;51%;10%;12
Port Aransas;Breezy with some sun;88;82;SE;16;74%;50%;9
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;81;SE;19;63%;8%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;12;68%;28%;8
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;15;56%;28%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;SSE;18;63%;9%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;90;81;SE;14;69%;28%;8
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;13;53%;4%;13
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;100;71;S;13;52%;5%;12
San Antonio;Hot with some sun;99;77;SSE;11;52%;29%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;14;53%;28%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;12;53%;28%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;SSE;5;33%;1%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;14;60%;39%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;11;49%;6%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;12;50%;4%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;12;55%;11%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;S;11;56%;35%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSE;13;46%;7%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;73;S;18;63%;5%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;57%;30%;12
Tyler;Some sun;95;76;S;12;60%;15%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;10;55%;6%;12
Vernon;A t-storm around;102;75;SSE;11;40%;64%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;95;77;SE;15;65%;8%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;17;52%;6%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SE;14;52%;9%;13
Wharton;Some sun;93;76;SSE;11;68%;29%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;15;55%;24%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;107;75;SSE;7;28%;2%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny;100;78;SE;12;50%;11%;12
_____
