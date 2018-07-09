TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A shower or t-storm;87;69;SSE;6;68%;63%;6

Abilene Dyess;A thunderstorm;87;71;S;7;58%;59%;6

Alice;A t-storm around;92;73;SSE;7;68%;44%;10

Alpine;Partial sunshine;81;63;SE;6;61%;30%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSE;8;50%;14%;12

Angleton;A t-storm around;91;74;S;5;71%;46%;11

Arlington;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SSW;6;62%;77%;7

Austin;Partly sunny;96;73;S;2;59%;17%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partial sunshine;96;72;S;6;63%;15%;12

Bay;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;4;75%;48%;12

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSW;6;72%;65%;12

Beeville;More clouds than sun;91;73;SE;7;68%;30%;10

Borger;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;47%;14%;12

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;89;72;N;2;69%;50%;4

Breckenridge;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;5;60%;58%;4

Brenham;A t-storm around;93;74;S;4;70%;49%;10

Bridgeport;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;S;2;68%;57%;6

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;9;67%;45%;12

Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;90;70;SE;6;64%;66%;7

Burnet;Some sun returning;93;72;SSE;5;56%;33%;11

Canadian;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;55%;30%;12

Castroville;Clouds and sun;95;73;SSE;7;61%;10%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny;90;72;SSE;6;60%;37%;11

Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;S;6;73%;64%;7

College Station;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;5;71%;53%;12

Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;SE;6;65%;60%;7

Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;S;4;71%;56%;8

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;89;72;SSE;8;80%;44%;8

Corsicana;A shower or t-storm;91;75;SSE;6;70%;72%;8

Cotulla;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;8;64%;8%;8

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;10;43%;11%;12

Dallas Love;A shower or t-storm;92;79;SE;5;68%;77%;7

Dallas Redbird;A shower or t-storm;91;77;SSE;5;67%;75%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SE;6;70%;78%;7

Decatur;A shower or t-storm;91;74;SSE;5;61%;65%;6

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;94;75;ESE;10;65%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;10;63%;9%;12

Denton;A shower or t-storm;92;76;S;6;63%;74%;7

Dryden;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;11;57%;27%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny;89;66;SSE;8;49%;10%;12

Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;SE;7;62%;47%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;8;47%;39%;12

Ellington;A t-storm around;90;76;S;4;74%;48%;8

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;93;73;SE;6;65%;44%;8

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;73;S;5;60%;41%;10

Fort Worth;A thunderstorm;93;77;SSW;6;61%;65%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SSE;6;65%;74%;7

Fort Worth Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;5;65%;62%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;4;67%;62%;7

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;91;71;S;6;59%;17%;12

Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;90;73;SE;5;64%;73%;7

Galveston;A t-storm around;89;80;S;6;73%;55%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;5;62%;42%;10

Georgetown;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;6;59%;30%;12

Giddings;A t-storm around;92;72;S;5;68%;47%;10

Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;88;73;SSW;4;79%;73%;5

Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;4;60%;56%;6

Granbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;5;60%;57%;6

Grand Prairie;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SSW;6;66%;77%;7

Greenville;A shower or t-storm;93;75;S;5;60%;73%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;78;64;E;19;68%;55%;10

Hamilton;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;5;67%;60%;8

Harlingen;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;10;71%;44%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;69%;42%;10

Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;71;ESE;8;63%;42%;7

Henderson;A shower or t-storm;88;74;S;5;79%;66%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;8;50%;12%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;6;65%;57%;7

Hondo;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;7;64%;10%;12

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;S;5;70%;52%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;S;4;78%;52%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSW;1;67%;50%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;S;2;77%;54%;10

Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;S;4;77%;54%;12

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;91;74;S;2;73%;52%;12

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;4;71%;52%;12

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;92;74;S;4;72%;52%;11

Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;S;5;71%;56%;11

Ingleside;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;8;72%;55%;12

Jacksonville;A shower or t-storm;87;73;S;5;77%;68%;10

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSW;4;76%;65%;10

Junction;Partly sunny;92;70;S;6;62%;23%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;7;61%;9%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;6;58%;15%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny;93;73;S;5;60%;41%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;93;72;S;5;63%;41%;10

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;9;68%;44%;7

La Grange;A t-storm around;93;74;S;4;69%;45%;11

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;73;S;4;62%;23%;12

Lancaster;A shower or t-storm;91;75;SSW;6;68%;75%;7

Laredo;Some sunshine;98;76;SE;9;50%;7%;12

Llano;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;5;58%;32%;12

Longview;A shower or t-storm;89;75;SSW;5;79%;75%;8

Lubbock;Partly sunny;88;69;S;7;55%;31%;10

Lufkin;A t-storm around;91;74;S;5;73%;55%;11

Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SE;8;69%;44%;12

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;73;S;5;65%;42%;11

Mckinney;A shower or t-storm;89;75;S;4;72%;73%;7

Mesquite;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SSE;6;65%;75%;7

Midland;Partly sunny;89;70;S;5;70%;28%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;89;70;S;5;70%;28%;10

Midlothian;A shower or t-storm;90;74;SSE;4;74%;76%;7

Mineola;A shower or t-storm;88;74;S;5;81%;70%;8

Mineral Wells;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;SE;4;70%;60%;7

Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;89;73;SE;4;72%;73%;6

Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;88;73;SSE;5;77%;66%;10

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;62%;27%;12

Odessa;Partial sunshine;88;71;SSE;8;54%;28%;11

Orange;A t-storm around;89;74;SSW;5;73%;64%;11

Palacios;A t-storm around;90;76;SSE;7;76%;45%;11

Palestine;A shower or t-storm;87;73;SSE;5;73%;68%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny;89;68;SSE;8;48%;15%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;91;66;SSE;4;48%;14%;12

Paris;Some sun, a t-storm;90;73;SSE;5;67%;73%;6

Pecos;Partly sunny;89;67;SE;8;54%;30%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;8;45%;12%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;6;59%;32%;12

Pleasanton;Partial sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;64%;27%;12

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSE;7;74%;44%;8

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SE;10;69%;44%;12

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;7;74%;44%;12

Randolph AFB;Sun and clouds;94;72;SSE;5;65%;9%;12

Robstown;A t-storm around;89;73;SSE;7;74%;44%;11

Rockport;A t-storm around;90;78;SSE;7;70%;45%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;89;70;SSE;8;57%;33%;12

San Angelo;A couple of t-storms;93;69;SSE;5;61%;62%;10

San Antonio;Clouds and sun;96;74;SSE;6;62%;9%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Variable cloudiness;96;75;SE;6;63%;9%;10

San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;73;S;7;62%;10%;12

Seminole;Partly sunny;84;64;SE;6;56%;28%;9

Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;92;74;S;4;67%;73%;6

Snyder;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;6;59%;33%;8

Sonora;Mostly sunny;91;69;S;8;57%;28%;12

Stephenville;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSE;2;73%;64%;7

Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;90;74;S;5;68%;74%;5

Sweetwater;Some sun, a t-storm;88;72;SE;6;59%;57%;10

Temple;Partly sunny;94;72;S;6;63%;40%;11

Terrell;A shower or t-storm;91;75;SSE;6;73%;76%;7

Tyler;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;SSW;6;78%;66%;9

Uvalde;Variable cloudiness;93;71;SE;8;66%;9%;11

Vernon;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;6;47%;39%;8

Victoria;A t-storm around;92;75;SSE;7;74%;44%;10

Waco;Clouds and sun;93;75;SSE;6;63%;44%;11

Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;7;63%;47%;12

Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;S;5;75%;50%;12

Wichita Falls;Some sun;91;73;S;4;61%;39%;8

Wink;Partly sunny;87;67;SE;9;73%;28%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sun;95;74;SE;7;59%;27%;12

