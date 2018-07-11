TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;8;51%;35%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;10;43%;30%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;8;61%;10%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;86;64;SE;6;54%;30%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;93;70;SSE;12;44%;18%;12
Angleton;A t-storm or two;92;74;S;5;68%;64%;12
Arlington;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;SSE;6;53%;74%;10
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;3;54%;18%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;8;58%;15%;12
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;S;4;71%;65%;12
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSW;5;76%;83%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;64%;10%;12
Borger;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;9;41%;16%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;3;54%;66%;10
Breckenridge;Warm with some sun;97;75;SE;6;45%;43%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;91;74;S;5;70%;32%;10
Bridgeport;A t-storm around;96;73;SE;3;50%;74%;9
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;10;61%;8%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;7;54%;39%;11
Burnet;Sun and some clouds;95;73;SSE;6;55%;26%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;8;50%;14%;12
Castroville;Warm with some sun;96;73;SE;6;58%;6%;12
Childress;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;9;43%;17%;12
Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSE;6;61%;74%;10
College Station;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;6;67%;48%;11
Comanche;Some sun;94;73;SSE;7;52%;44%;10
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;5;77%;78%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;8;75%;27%;12
Corsicana;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;66%;75%;12
Cotulla;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;7;56%;6%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;93;65;S;15;44%;26%;12
Dallas Love;A t-storm around;96;79;SE;5;55%;74%;10
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;96;77;SE;5;53%;74%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;SE;7;55%;74%;10
Decatur;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;5;50%;73%;9
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;ESE;10;59%;6%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with some sun;97;75;E;10;56%;6%;12
Denton;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;6;55%;73%;10
Dryden;Partly sunny;96;72;SE;10;51%;7%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;92;67;SSE;11;45%;22%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;98;77;SE;8;54%;8%;12
El Paso;Partial sunshine;91;72;SSW;6;43%;44%;12
Ellington;Some sun;91;77;S;4;70%;66%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;7;57%;10%;12
Fort Hood;Warm with some sun;95;75;SSE;6;56%;44%;11
Fort Worth;A t-storm around;96;76;SSE;6;49%;74%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;97;77;SE;7;53%;73%;10
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;98;78;SE;6;48%;73%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;75;SSE;4;52%;74%;10
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;7;55%;8%;12
Gainesville;A t-storm around;94;75;ESE;5;58%;73%;10
Galveston;Partial sunshine;89;81;SSW;7;74%;39%;12
Gatesville;Warm with some sun;94;74;SSE;6;56%;44%;9
Georgetown;Partial sunshine;95;74;SSE;7;57%;32%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;91;72;S;5;67%;29%;12
Gilmer;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;S;4;76%;75%;8
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;4;45%;67%;11
Granbury;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;6;49%;73%;9
Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;96;76;SSE;6;53%;74%;10
Greenville;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;5;55%;74%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;82;66;SSE;14;57%;44%;13
Hamilton;Warm with some sun;94;73;SSE;6;55%;44%;10
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;11;64%;27%;12
Hearne;A t-storm around;91;74;SSE;5;73%;51%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;7;53%;6%;12
Henderson;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;S;5;80%;79%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny;93;67;SSE;10;44%;19%;12
Hillsboro;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SE;6;58%;74%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;ESE;7;60%;6%;12
Houston;Some sun;92;76;S;5;67%;66%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;92;75;S;5;72%;66%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;94;76;SSW;1;61%;66%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun;91;73;N;2;73%;33%;12
Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;92;75;S;4;71%;33%;12
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;3;72%;73%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;76;S;4;66%;33%;12
Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;4;73%;75%;12
Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;77%;75%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;79;SSE;8;69%;9%;12
Jacksonville;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;S;5;78%;79%;12
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;S;4;81%;83%;10
Junction;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;7;53%;7%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;6;59%;6%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;94;70;SSE;7;57%;7%;12
Killeen;Warm with some sun;95;75;SSE;6;56%;44%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Warm with some sun;95;75;SSE;7;58%;43%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;10;62%;28%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny;94;75;S;5;72%;24%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;5;57%;23%;12
Lancaster;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSE;6;58%;74%;10
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;10;43%;6%;12
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;6;54%;21%;12
Longview;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;5;75%;77%;10
Lubbock;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;11;45%;13%;12
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;75%;83%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, humid;98;77;SE;10;60%;8%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;6;59%;44%;11
Mckinney;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;SSE;5;63%;75%;10
Mesquite;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;60%;78%;10
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;10;48%;11%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;10;48%;11%;12
Midlothian;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;SE;4;62%;74%;10
Mineola;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;SSE;5;74%;76%;12
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;51%;66%;9
Mount Pleasant;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;ESE;4;68%;75%;9
Nacogdoches;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;5;76%;77%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;7;60%;7%;12
Odessa;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSE;12;46%;14%;12
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;S;5;77%;85%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny;91;80;S;7;71%;44%;12
Palestine;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;5;73%;76%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;10;40%;14%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;95;70;SSE;8;42%;15%;12
Paris;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;5;65%;75%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;6;48%;39%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;11;41%;14%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny;90;66;SSE;9;49%;14%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;6;59%;6%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;88;80;SSE;7;74%;9%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;79;SE;10;65%;27%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;76;SSE;6;67%;29%;11
Randolph AFB;Partial sunshine;95;73;SE;6;63%;6%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;7;68%;10%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny;90;79;SSE;7;69%;10%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SE;8;57%;6%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;S;8;48%;11%;12
San Antonio;Warm with some sun;97;73;SE;7;58%;6%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;6;60%;6%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;62%;10%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;8;51%;33%;12
Sherman-Denison;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;SSE;4;59%;74%;10
Snyder;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;9;46%;14%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;94;71;SSE;9;52%;7%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;3;53%;55%;10
Sulphur Springs;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;5;63%;74%;8
Sweetwater;Warm with some sun;96;74;SE;8;43%;21%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;8;59%;44%;11
Terrell;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;67%;79%;10
Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;6;75%;78%;12
Uvalde;Partly sunny;96;72;ESE;7;58%;6%;12
Vernon;Warm with some sun;99;75;SE;6;37%;34%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;68%;29%;11
Waco;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;7;57%;55%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;8;53%;8%;12
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;S;5;73%;55%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;5;46%;38%;11
Wink;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;9;52%;26%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;7;53%;6%;12
_____
