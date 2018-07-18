TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SSE;11;29%;3%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;107;78;S;11;25%;3%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;11;55%;9%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;SE;5;28%;0%;13
Amarillo;Sunny and hot;104;76;S;10;25%;4%;12
Angleton;Partial sunshine;95;77;S;9;66%;13%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;S;8;40%;5%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny;103;76;SSE;5;46%;5%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;104;76;SSE;10;48%;5%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;94;76;S;9;67%;12%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;96;77;SSW;7;68%;14%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;56%;9%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;S;7;26%;4%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;S;7;32%;4%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;S;8;27%;3%;12
Brenham;Sunshine;99;77;S;6;55%;9%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;109;76;S;8;28%;3%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;97;79;SSE;12;60%;7%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;106;74;S;8;36%;4%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;7;40%;5%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SSW;6;29%;5%;11
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;7;48%;5%;12
Childress;Sunshine and hot;109;80;S;9;25%;4%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;S;9;43%;5%;12
College Station;Sunny and hot;100;77;S;9;56%;9%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;S;8;35%;5%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSW;7;61%;11%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;12;71%;9%;12
Corsicana;Sunshine and hot;104;78;S;10;52%;4%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;SE;8;46%;4%;12
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SE;8;31%;8%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;108;84;S;10;38%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;S;10;38%;5%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;107;82;S;12;37%;5%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;S;8;30%;4%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;ESE;10;39%;4%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;ESE;10;37%;4%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;S;10;38%;4%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;8;30%;4%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;8;29%;5%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;11;47%;6%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SSW;7;25%;10%;12
Ellington;Partial sunshine;96;79;SSW;7;65%;13%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;9;50%;8%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;40%;4%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;108;82;S;9;34%;5%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;12;33%;4%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;11;31%;5%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;9;34%;5%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;7;38%;5%;12
Gainesville;Sunny and hot;107;78;S;8;37%;4%;11
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSW;14;74%;15%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;41%;4%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;9;44%;5%;12
Giddings;Abundant sunshine;100;74;S;7;55%;9%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSW;6;61%;4%;11
Graham;Sunshine and hot;109;78;S;6;28%;3%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;S;8;32%;4%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;S;8;39%;5%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;SSW;9;42%;4%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;ESE;10;27%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;38%;5%;12
Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;99;76;SSE;16;58%;6%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;56%;9%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;8;45%;4%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSW;6;59%;3%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;S;8;27%;3%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;S;10;43%;5%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;8;45%;5%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;99;79;SSW;6;61%;11%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;97;79;SSW;8;66%;12%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;SSW;4;55%;12%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partial sunshine;96;75;S;6;68%;12%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;96;78;SSW;7;66%;13%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;97;77;SSW;6;64%;11%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;99;78;S;8;60%;12%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SSW;7;63%;11%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSW;7;58%;11%;12
Ingleside;Lots of sun, breezy;92;79;SSE;14;67%;8%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;99;77;SSW;7;60%;3%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny;97;73;SSW;5;67%;14%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SSE;8;35%;5%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;7;47%;5%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;7;42%;5%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;40%;4%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;S;10;44%;4%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;77;SSE;14;58%;8%;12
La Grange;Sunny and hot;101;76;S;6;56%;9%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;7;45%;5%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;S;8;43%;5%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;SSE;10;37%;3%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;106;73;S;6;38%;5%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSW;7;58%;4%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;10;24%;5%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSW;7;60%;12%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;80;SE;15;54%;5%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SSW;11;42%;4%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;S;11;41%;4%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;SSW;8;44%;5%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;108;79;S;10;23%;4%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;108;79;S;10;23%;4%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;106;78;S;9;42%;5%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSW;7;57%;4%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;S;9;32%;5%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;7;55%;6%;11
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSW;6;62%;3%;12
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;48%;4%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;S;11;24%;4%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;94;78;SW;6;66%;14%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;82;S;13;70%;11%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSW;7;57%;4%;12
Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;26%;4%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;S;4;28%;4%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSW;8;50%;6%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;106;70;SE;6;25%;3%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;S;7;28%;4%;12
Plainview;Hot with sunshine;102;71;S;8;27%;5%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;6;48%;5%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;82;S;10;73%;8%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;81;SSE;12;64%;7%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;78;S;8;63%;10%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;51%;4%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;11;62%;9%;12
Rockport;Humid with sunshine;92;81;S;9;69%;8%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;9;41%;5%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny;108;76;S;10;26%;4%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;7;48%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;104;76;SSE;7;48%;5%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;8;46%;5%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;S;8;24%;4%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;S;11;32%;4%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;9;26%;4%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;9;35%;4%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;S;6;34%;5%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSW;9;45%;5%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;24%;3%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny;105;76;S;12;46%;5%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSW;9;48%;5%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSW;9;57%;4%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;SE;6;45%;4%;12
Vernon;Hot with sunshine;112;82;S;9;20%;3%;11
Victoria;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;9;62%;11%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny;108;79;SSW;12;39%;5%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;100;78;SSE;11;49%;6%;12
Wharton;Humid with some sun;96;76;S;7;69%;12%;12
Wichita Falls;Hot with sunshine;111;81;S;10;25%;3%;11
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;106;71;SSE;8;25%;4%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;8;46%;4%;12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather