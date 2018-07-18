TX Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SSE;11;29%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;107;78;S;11;25%;3%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;11;55%;9%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;SE;5;28%;0%;13

Amarillo;Sunny and hot;104;76;S;10;25%;4%;12

Angleton;Partial sunshine;95;77;S;9;66%;13%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;S;8;40%;5%;12

Austin;Mostly sunny;103;76;SSE;5;46%;5%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;104;76;SSE;10;48%;5%;12

Bay;Partly sunny;94;76;S;9;67%;12%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny;96;77;SSW;7;68%;14%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;56%;9%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;S;7;26%;4%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;S;7;32%;4%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;S;8;27%;3%;12

Brenham;Sunshine;99;77;S;6;55%;9%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;109;76;S;8;28%;3%;12

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;97;79;SSE;12;60%;7%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;106;74;S;8;36%;4%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;7;40%;5%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SSW;6;29%;5%;11

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;7;48%;5%;12

Childress;Sunshine and hot;109;80;S;9;25%;4%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;S;9;43%;5%;12

College Station;Sunny and hot;100;77;S;9;56%;9%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;S;8;35%;5%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSW;7;61%;11%;12

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;12;71%;9%;12

Corsicana;Sunshine and hot;104;78;S;10;52%;4%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;SE;8;46%;4%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SE;8;31%;8%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;108;84;S;10;38%;5%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;S;10;38%;5%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;107;82;S;12;37%;5%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;S;8;30%;4%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;ESE;10;39%;4%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;ESE;10;37%;4%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;S;10;38%;4%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;8;30%;4%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;8;29%;5%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;11;47%;6%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SSW;7;25%;10%;12

Ellington;Partial sunshine;96;79;SSW;7;65%;13%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;9;50%;8%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;40%;4%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;108;82;S;9;34%;5%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;12;33%;4%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;11;31%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;9;34%;5%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;7;38%;5%;12

Gainesville;Sunny and hot;107;78;S;8;37%;4%;11

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSW;14;74%;15%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;41%;4%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;9;44%;5%;12

Giddings;Abundant sunshine;100;74;S;7;55%;9%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSW;6;61%;4%;11

Graham;Sunshine and hot;109;78;S;6;28%;3%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;S;8;32%;4%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;S;8;39%;5%;12

Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;SSW;9;42%;4%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;ESE;10;27%;0%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;38%;5%;12

Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;99;76;SSE;16;58%;6%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;56%;9%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;8;45%;4%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSW;6;59%;3%;12

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;S;8;27%;3%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;S;10;43%;5%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;8;45%;5%;12

Houston;Partly sunny;99;79;SSW;6;61%;11%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;97;79;SSW;8;66%;12%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;SSW;4;55%;12%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partial sunshine;96;75;S;6;68%;12%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;96;78;SSW;7;66%;13%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;97;77;SSW;6;64%;11%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;99;78;S;8;60%;12%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SSW;7;63%;11%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSW;7;58%;11%;12

Ingleside;Lots of sun, breezy;92;79;SSE;14;67%;8%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;99;77;SSW;7;60%;3%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny;97;73;SSW;5;67%;14%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SSE;8;35%;5%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;7;47%;5%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;7;42%;5%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;40%;4%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;S;10;44%;4%;12

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;77;SSE;14;58%;8%;12

La Grange;Sunny and hot;101;76;S;6;56%;9%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;7;45%;5%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;S;8;43%;5%;12

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;SSE;10;37%;3%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;106;73;S;6;38%;5%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSW;7;58%;4%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;10;24%;5%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSW;7;60%;12%;12

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;80;SE;15;54%;5%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SSW;11;42%;4%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;S;11;41%;4%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;SSW;8;44%;5%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;108;79;S;10;23%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;108;79;S;10;23%;4%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;106;78;S;9;42%;5%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSW;7;57%;4%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;S;9;32%;5%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;7;55%;6%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSW;6;62%;3%;12

New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;48%;4%;12

Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;S;11;24%;4%;12

Orange;Partly sunny;94;78;SW;6;66%;14%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;82;S;13;70%;11%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSW;7;57%;4%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;26%;4%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;S;4;28%;4%;12

Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSW;8;50%;6%;11

Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;106;70;SE;6;25%;3%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;S;7;28%;4%;12

Plainview;Hot with sunshine;102;71;S;8;27%;5%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;6;48%;5%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;82;S;10;73%;8%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;81;SSE;12;64%;7%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;78;S;8;63%;10%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;51%;4%;12

Robstown;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;11;62%;9%;12

Rockport;Humid with sunshine;92;81;S;9;69%;8%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;9;41%;5%;12

San Angelo;Partly sunny;108;76;S;10;26%;4%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;7;48%;5%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;104;76;SSE;7;48%;5%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;8;46%;5%;12

Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;S;8;24%;4%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;S;11;32%;4%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;9;26%;4%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;9;35%;4%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;S;6;34%;5%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSW;9;45%;5%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;24%;3%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny;105;76;S;12;46%;5%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSW;9;48%;5%;12

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSW;9;57%;4%;12

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;SE;6;45%;4%;12

Vernon;Hot with sunshine;112;82;S;9;20%;3%;11

Victoria;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;9;62%;11%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny;108;79;SSW;12;39%;5%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;100;78;SSE;11;49%;6%;12

Wharton;Humid with some sun;96;76;S;7;69%;12%;12

Wichita Falls;Hot with sunshine;111;81;S;10;25%;3%;11

Wink;Partly sunny and hot;106;71;SSE;8;25%;4%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;8;46%;4%;12

