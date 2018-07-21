TX Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SSE;9;30%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;107;79;SSE;9;26%;3%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;9;52%;3%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;96;68;SSE;5;29%;0%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;104;72;S;12;24%;21%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;97;78;SSW;10;63%;2%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;SSW;6;35%;5%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny;107;78;SSW;5;43%;3%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;107;77;SSW;9;45%;3%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny, humid;96;76;SSW;8;64%;1%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny;99;77;SW;7;60%;3%;12

Beeville;Sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;7;52%;2%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;106;73;S;9;25%;25%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;E;4;31%;4%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;7;27%;3%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SSW;6;52%;1%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;110;75;SE;4;26%;4%;11

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;99;78;SSE;11;57%;3%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;108;74;S;7;36%;3%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;S;6;40%;3%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;SSE;7;35%;19%;11

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;SSE;6;46%;2%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny;109;75;S;9;26%;12%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;110;80;S;7;37%;5%;12

College Station;Partly sunny;105;75;SSW;9;50%;1%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;S;7;34%;4%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;101;75;SW;7;55%;1%;12

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;10;68%;2%;12

Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;108;80;SSW;7;43%;5%;11

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;SE;8;46%;3%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;105;68;NE;13;22%;30%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;110;86;ESE;6;29%;5%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;110;84;SE;6;29%;5%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;109;82;ESE;7;29%;5%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;SSW;6;28%;6%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;107;77;SE;9;42%;3%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;SE;9;40%;2%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;SSE;6;36%;5%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;8;33%;4%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;SW;11;27%;26%;12

Edinburg;Sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;10;45%;4%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny;104;77;SSE;6;22%;1%;12

Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;100;78;SSW;8;60%;2%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;103;72;SSE;8;48%;3%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;SSW;8;34%;4%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;110;83;S;6;29%;5%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;110;82;ESE;8;28%;5%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;S;7;25%;5%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;112;80;SSW;6;27%;5%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;S;7;39%;4%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;E;4;38%;5%;11

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;93;82;SW;15;73%;2%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;7;37%;4%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;8;44%;3%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;6;51%;1%;12

Gilmer;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;E;4;56%;8%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;5;27%;4%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;111;81;S;6;28%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;110;83;S;6;33%;5%;11

Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;108;80;SE;5;35%;5%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;E;10;24%;1%;12

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;S;7;35%;4%;12

Harlingen;Sunny;101;77;SSE;14;55%;3%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SSW;6;50%;1%;12

Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;103;71;SE;7;41%;2%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;6;52%;8%;12

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;S;11;25%;13%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;7;36%;5%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;SE;7;46%;3%;12

Houston;Some sun;102;78;SW;6;54%;2%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;101;79;SSW;9;61%;2%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;103;79;SSW;6;50%;2%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;99;73;SSW;6;62%;2%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;100;77;SSW;8;62%;2%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;101;77;SSW;7;58%;1%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;103;76;SSW;9;54%;1%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;102;79;SSW;8;56%;1%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SSW;7;52%;1%;12

Ingleside;Sunshine and humid;93;80;S;12;67%;1%;12

Jacksonville;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;SSW;6;51%;5%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSW;5;57%;4%;12

Junction;Very hot;107;75;SSE;6;39%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;7;47%;3%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;S;6;41%;4%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;SSW;8;34%;4%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;109;78;SSW;8;39%;3%;12

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;11;55%;3%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;6;54%;1%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSW;6;41%;3%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;SSW;6;36%;5%;11

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;SE;9;36%;2%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;109;74;S;6;38%;4%;12

Longview;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;ESE;5;51%;8%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;104;74;S;9;25%;6%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;103;78;SW;8;50%;2%;12

Mcallen;Sunny;104;78;SSE;12;49%;5%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;111;79;SSW;9;36%;4%;12

Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;107;77;E;6;35%;5%;11

Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;108;80;S;6;36%;5%;11

Midland;Mostly sunny;107;79;S;8;26%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;107;79;S;8;26%;4%;12

Midlothian;Very hot;109;79;S;5;32%;5%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;ESE;6;47%;5%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;SSE;7;28%;6%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;E;4;46%;10%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;103;77;SSW;6;54%;4%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;S;8;47%;2%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;S;9;27%;4%;12

Orange;Partly sunny, humid;97;77;SW;7;60%;3%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;94;80;SSW;12;71%;1%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;SSW;5;49%;5%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;S;10;25%;23%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;106;68;NNE;6;24%;21%;11

Paris;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;E;6;46%;9%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;69;SE;6;27%;2%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;SSE;10;31%;24%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;S;9;28%;8%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;SSE;5;47%;2%;12

Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;90;81;S;9;74%;2%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;94;80;S;11;63%;3%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSW;8;63%;1%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;7;48%;2%;12

Robstown;Sunny;99;73;SSE;9;59%;3%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;80;S;8;68%;1%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;8;41%;2%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;109;76;S;9;30%;4%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;6;47%;2%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;107;76;SSE;6;46%;3%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;S;8;45%;4%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;S;7;27%;4%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;E;5;38%;5%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;8;30%;3%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;8;38%;3%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;108;78;SSW;5;29%;3%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;105;80;E;5;40%;6%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;9;27%;3%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny;109;77;SSW;10;40%;4%;12

Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;107;78;SSE;6;39%;5%;11

Tyler;Partly sunny;105;79;SSE;7;48%;6%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;SE;6;46%;2%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;111;75;S;6;24%;7%;11

Victoria;Mostly sunny;101;74;S;7;60%;1%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny;111;80;SSW;9;34%;4%;12

Weslaco;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;10;47%;5%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;99;74;SSW;7;63%;1%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;SE;6;28%;5%;11

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SE;8;27%;4%;12

Zapata;Sunny and hot;106;74;SE;7;45%;3%;12

