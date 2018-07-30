TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;88;66;ENE;9;58%;16%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;90;66;ENE;8;49%;25%;11
Alice;Partial sunshine;98;73;SE;6;60%;38%;12
Alpine;Cooler;80;63;E;7;64%;55%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;85;62;SE;6;49%;5%;11
Angleton;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSW;5;71%;66%;9
Arlington;Partly sunny;91;68;NE;8;54%;12%;11
Austin;A shower or t-storm;94;72;ENE;4;59%;59%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Some sun, a t-storm;95;68;ENE;9;62%;60%;12
Bay;Clouds and sun;92;71;N;4;72%;55%;10
Beaumont;Couple of t-storms;91;72;ENE;5;74%;82%;8
Beeville;Some sun;95;74;SSE;5;61%;55%;12
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;SE;5;48%;4%;11
Bowie;Partly sunny;88;61;NE;6;59%;1%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;92;66;ENE;6;52%;7%;11
Brenham;A shower or t-storm;93;72;ENE;6;64%;60%;10
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;90;62;NNE;6;53%;2%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;ESE;8;62%;24%;12
Brownwood;A morning t-storm;91;64;E;6;58%;51%;11
Burnet;Some sun, a t-storm;92;69;ENE;6;61%;57%;11
Canadian;Mostly sunny, nice;85;61;ESE;6;50%;0%;11
Castroville;A shower or t-storm;96;73;E;6;57%;73%;11
Childress;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;ESE;5;55%;0%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny;92;68;NE;8;58%;23%;11
College Station;A shower or t-storm;91;70;NE;8;71%;59%;11
Comanche;A morning t-storm;90;67;ENE;7;57%;51%;11
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;91;70;NE;5;67%;61%;11
Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;93;75;SSE;6;74%;71%;12
Corsicana;A morning t-storm;93;68;NE;7;58%;51%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;77;E;8;58%;55%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;85;58;ESE;7;52%;18%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;72;NE;9;54%;8%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;92;71;NNE;9;52%;11%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;91;69;NE;10;55%;7%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny;89;65;NE;6;54%;2%;11
Del Rio;A shower or t-storm;92;76;ESE;8;56%;73%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower or t-storm;92;74;ESE;8;56%;66%;12
Denton;Partly sunny;90;65;NE;8;57%;2%;11
Dryden;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;ESE;8;53%;59%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;83;60;SSE;5;54%;9%;11
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;ESE;7;51%;29%;12
El Paso;Not as hot;92;72;ESE;8;47%;39%;12
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;91;76;NE;6;72%;78%;9
Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;97;73;SE;6;56%;62%;12
Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;93;69;ENE;9;54%;55%;11
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;91;68;NE;7;51%;8%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;91;68;NE;10;52%;5%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;93;71;NE;9;48%;9%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;92;66;NE;8;51%;16%;11
Fredericksburg;Some sun, a t-storm;90;68;ENE;6;57%;61%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny;88;63;ENE;6;63%;0%;11
Galveston;Sun and clouds;89;79;SSW;8;76%;57%;10
Gatesville;A morning t-storm;92;67;ENE;6;58%;51%;11
Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;93;71;ENE;7;61%;57%;11
Giddings;A shower or t-storm;92;70;ENE;6;63%;60%;10
Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;88;66;N;5;70%;55%;11
Graham;Partly sunny;91;63;ENE;5;53%;2%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny;93;67;NE;6;51%;17%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;91;69;NE;7;52%;11%;11
Greenville;Partly sunny;91;66;NNE;6;50%;3%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Not as warm;78;66;E;18;68%;35%;6
Hamilton;A morning t-storm;91;67;ENE;7;57%;51%;11
Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;10;65%;37%;12
Hearne;A shower or t-storm;90;69;NE;6;67%;57%;11
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;7;53%;26%;12
Henderson;A shower or t-storm;89;67;NNE;5;67%;59%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;SSE;6;53%;5%;12
Hillsboro;A morning t-storm;92;69;NE;7;54%;53%;11
Hondo;Some sun, a t-storm;96;75;NNE;8;55%;66%;12
Houston;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSE;5;68%;80%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;92;76;ENE;7;72%;82%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Couple of t-storms;95;77;E;4;59%;82%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;91;72;ESE;4;75%;76%;9
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;92;75;E;5;73%;82%;9
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;92;71;SW;5;72%;65%;11
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;6;63%;80%;9
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;94;75;SSE;6;69%;68%;10
Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;90;71;NE;5;69%;58%;10
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SSE;7;69%;65%;12
Jacksonville;A shower or t-storm;88;68;NNE;5;68%;58%;11
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;88;69;NE;5;77%;65%;7
Junction;A p.m. t-storm;91;68;NE;7;60%;61%;8
Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;95;76;E;6;58%;66%;12
Kerrville;A shower or t-storm;92;69;NE;6;62%;63%;11
Killeen;A shower or t-storm;93;69;ENE;9;54%;55%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower or t-storm;94;68;ENE;9;58%;55%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;7;61%;40%;12
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;94;71;ENE;5;65%;61%;10
Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;93;71;NE;7;60%;58%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny;91;66;NE;7;55%;14%;11
Laredo;Warm with some sun;103;78;ESE;8;45%;30%;12
Llano;A shower or t-storm;94;69;ENE;5;60%;58%;12
Longview;Some sun, a t-storm;90;68;NNE;5;66%;55%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny;86;65;ESE;7;49%;3%;12
Lufkin;A shower or t-storm;89;68;NNE;6;73%;57%;8
Mcallen;Warm with some sun;100;79;SE;9;56%;29%;12
Mcgregor;A morning t-storm;94;67;NE;10;56%;51%;11
Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;65;NNE;9;58%;2%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;67;NE;7;55%;9%;11
Midland;A morning t-storm;90;72;ESE;8;62%;56%;12
Midland Airpark;A morning t-storm;90;72;ESE;8;62%;56%;12
Midlothian;A morning t-storm;91;66;NE;7;58%;51%;11
Mineola;A shower or t-storm;89;66;NNE;6;66%;55%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;91;63;N;9;53%;8%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;88;65;N;6;64%;25%;11
Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;90;67;NNE;5;71%;56%;8
New Braunfels;A shower or t-storm;94;73;ENE;7;61%;63%;11
Odessa;A morning t-storm;87;70;ESE;9;58%;53%;10
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;NE;5;75%;78%;9
Palacios;Partly sunny;92;73;S;7;74%;55%;10
Palestine;A shower or t-storm;89;69;NE;5;64%;57%;11
Pampa;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;7;46%;0%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;2;55%;3%;11
Paris;Partly sunny;87;65;N;7;60%;0%;11
Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;E;8;60%;57%;6
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;61;SE;6;49%;2%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;SE;7;53%;0%;12
Pleasanton;Warm with some sun;96;74;ESE;5;57%;44%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;78;SE;6;71%;67%;11
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;78;ESE;9;66%;26%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;75;S;6;66%;55%;10
Randolph AFB;A shower or t-storm;93;75;ESE;7;63%;63%;12
Robstown;A t-storm or two;95;75;SSE;5;67%;69%;12
Rockport;Humid with some sun;91;77;SSE;6;68%;55%;12
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;NNE;7;65%;64%;12
San Angelo;A p.m. t-storm;90;65;NE;7;55%;56%;10
San Antonio;Some sun, a t-storm;96;75;ESE;6;59%;66%;12
San Antonio Stinson;A thunderstorm;97;76;E;6;57%;66%;12
San Marcos;Some sun, a t-storm;94;72;E;7;58%;61%;12
Seminole;Not as warm;84;63;ESE;6;56%;26%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;88;65;NE;9;57%;25%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;E;8;55%;11%;12
Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;E;7;66%;61%;8
Stephenville;Partly sunny;92;65;NNE;5;53%;23%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;89;67;N;7;58%;3%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;90;69;ENE;8;51%;14%;12
Temple;A shower or t-storm;94;67;NE;10;59%;55%;11
Terrell;Partly sunny;90;66;NE;7;58%;11%;11
Tyler;A shower or t-storm;91;69;NNE;7;64%;55%;11
Uvalde;A shower or t-storm;94;71;NNW;6;63%;68%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny;91;65;ESE;6;47%;3%;11
Victoria;Clouds and sun;94;74;SSE;6;66%;55%;10
Waco;A morning t-storm;94;68;NE;10;53%;53%;11
Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;ESE;7;50%;29%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;5;69%;55%;7
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;90;64;NE;8;54%;3%;11
Wink;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;SE;9;63%;56%;8
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;ESE;6;52%;30%;12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather