TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;13;43%;2%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;13;40%;3%;11
Alice;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;11;60%;48%;9
Alpine;Partly sunny;90;64;SE;7;37%;17%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;94;68;SSE;15;44%;5%;11
Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;8;73%;52%;8
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;8;47%;6%;11
Austin;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;6;57%;44%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Some sun, more humid;95;74;SSE;9;60%;34%;11
Bay;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;8;72%;48%;7
Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;6;73%;59%;7
Beeville;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;9;60%;37%;9
Borger;Partly sunny;96;71;S;11;43%;6%;11
Bowie;Partly sunny;96;71;SSE;9;43%;3%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;9;38%;2%;11
Brenham;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;7;61%;48%;8
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;98;72;SSE;9;38%;4%;11
Brownsville;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;78;SE;12;58%;57%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;97;71;SSE;8;42%;1%;11
Burnet;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;7;50%;4%;11
Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;95;69;S;13;44%;27%;11
Castroville;Some sun, more humid;97;73;SE;7;52%;30%;12
Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;94;71;SE;14;43%;7%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;9;49%;5%;11
College Station;A t-storm around;92;75;SSE;9;64%;48%;10
Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;10;42%;2%;11
Conroe;A t-storm around;90;72;SSE;6;67%;49%;10
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSE;12;72%;50%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;8;51%;8%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;9;55%;6%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny;96;65;SSE;11;45%;5%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;98;79;SSE;9;45%;6%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;9;44%;6%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;97;77;S;11;44%;6%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;8;41%;4%;11
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;11;51%;2%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;11;52%;2%;12
Denton;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;10;47%;5%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;SE;10;42%;10%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;S;11;46%;5%;11
Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;77;SE;11;51%;54%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;6;35%;14%;12
Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSE;8;70%;49%;6
Falfurrias;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;8;50%;49%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;10;49%;3%;11
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;9;41%;5%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;99;77;SSE;11;40%;5%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;10;36%;5%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;9;40%;5%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;7;44%;5%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;8;46%;3%;11
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SSE;11;76%;66%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;8;49%;1%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;53%;29%;11
Giddings;A t-storm around;92;73;SSE;7;62%;49%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;61%;13%;11
Graham;Partly sunny;98;71;SE;7;40%;26%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;8;39%;5%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;45%;6%;11
Greenville;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;7;47%;7%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partial sunshine;90;69;ESE;12;41%;14%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;9;44%;2%;11
Harlingen;Strong thunderstorms;96;76;SE;14;67%;74%;11
Hearne;Partial sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;59%;33%;11
Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;SE;8;50%;45%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;6;59%;33%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny;94;66;SSE;11;45%;6%;11
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;9;47%;7%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;9;50%;29%;12
Houston;A t-storm around;91;76;SSE;6;64%;48%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;9;72%;50%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;92;78;SSE;6;59%;48%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;89;73;N;6;72%;48%;6
Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;8;72%;50%;9
Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;6;72%;49%;11
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;92;76;SSE;9;63%;48%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;8;68%;49%;6
Huntsville;A t-storm around;92;74;SSE;5;63%;48%;11
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;12;66%;64%;11
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;6;55%;32%;11
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SE;5;73%;50%;11
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;8;49%;2%;12
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;96;74;SSE;9;54%;46%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;50%;4%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;10;49%;3%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;10;53%;4%;11
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;13;63%;58%;8
La Grange;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;6;68%;51%;8
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;8;56%;30%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;8;49%;7%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;78;SE;9;39%;27%;12
Llano;Partly sunny;98;72;SSE;7;46%;3%;11
Longview;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;7;59%;14%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny, breezy;94;70;SSE;14;39%;5%;12
Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;72;SSE;8;66%;48%;11
Mcallen;A t-storm around;99;79;SE;14;55%;49%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;11;48%;5%;11
Mckinney;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;48%;6%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;50%;7%;11
Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;98;75;SE;14;39%;5%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;98;75;SE;14;39%;5%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;7;49%;7%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;6;56%;30%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;10;40%;6%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;6;53%;10%;11
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;93;71;SSE;7;63%;47%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;59%;44%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;94;73;SSE;14;36%;5%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;6;75%;60%;10
Palacios;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SE;12;74%;51%;7
Palestine;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;7;55%;12%;11
Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;94;68;S;15;40%;7%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;95;68;SSE;15;41%;9%;11
Paris;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;8;51%;5%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;SE;8;31%;10%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;96;69;S;13;43%;10%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny, nice;91;65;SSE;13;45%;7%;11
Pleasanton;A t-storm around;96;74;SE;6;54%;47%;8
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SSE;9;69%;64%;9
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;12;61%;64%;12
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;90;78;SSE;9;68%;44%;11
Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;95;72;SSE;8;60%;47%;8
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;11;66%;55%;9
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;9;66%;49%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;93;70;SSE;8;50%;2%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;SE;10;37%;2%;12
San Antonio;A t-storm around;96;75;SSE;7;56%;46%;11
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;97;75;SSE;9;54%;47%;8
San Marcos;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;8;52%;36%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;67;SSE;11;37%;5%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;10;42%;3%;11
Snyder;Partial sunshine;94;73;SE;11;41%;4%;10
Sonora;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;9;45%;2%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;7;40%;4%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;7;50%;7%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;10;37%;2%;11
Temple;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;11;54%;5%;11
Terrell;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;52%;8%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;7;50%;31%;10
Uvalde;Partly sunny;98;72;SE;6;49%;2%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;11;35%;6%;11
Victoria;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;10;67%;55%;11
Waco;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;11;45%;6%;11
Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;76;SE;11;55%;54%;12
Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;7;71%;49%;6
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;98;73;SE;12;38%;4%;11
Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;99;72;SE;15;32%;6%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny;101;76;SE;8;46%;30%;12
_____
