TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;10;52%;19%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;97;75;S;11;47%;18%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny;98;71;SE;10;59%;8%;11
Alpine;Partly sunny;87;65;SSE;5;52%;44%;12
Amarillo;Periods of sun;91;67;SE;8;61%;44%;9
Angleton;Partly sunny;92;73;S;6;67%;29%;10
Arlington;Partly sunny;96;77;S;7;59%;30%;10
Austin;Mostly sunny;99;74;S;5;50%;4%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;101;71;S;8;53%;4%;11
Bay;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;68%;29%;10
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;92;76;S;5;73%;30%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;8;60%;8%;11
Borger;Turning cloudy;92;69;SSE;6;58%;44%;10
Bowie;Partial sunshine;95;70;SSE;7;60%;43%;10
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;98;75;S;8;53%;29%;10
Brenham;Partly sunny;98;76;S;6;60%;11%;11
Bridgeport;Some sun;96;71;S;7;54%;40%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;11;62%;8%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;97;72;S;7;53%;12%;11
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;98;72;S;6;52%;6%;11
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;93;69;ENE;5;63%;39%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny;99;72;SSE;5;56%;4%;11
Childress;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;54%;44%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;8;65%;23%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny, humid;98;75;S;8;58%;11%;11
Comanche;Partly sunny;98;74;S;8;53%;15%;11
Conroe;Partial sunshine;95;75;S;6;64%;29%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;11;69%;8%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;98;78;SSE;7;58%;16%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;101;72;SE;8;57%;4%;11
Dalhart;Inc. clouds;90;63;S;10;52%;44%;8
Dallas Love;Partial sunshine;97;77;S;9;54%;36%;10
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;98;76;S;8;52%;32%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;95;75;S;10;55%;39%;10
Decatur;Partly sunny;95;74;S;6;57%;41%;10
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;75;E;11;60%;3%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;97;73;E;11;59%;3%;11
Denton;Partly sunny;96;76;S;8;61%;44%;10
Dryden;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;8;52%;6%;11
Dumas;Turning cloudy;89;65;SE;7;61%;44%;10
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;101;77;SE;10;51%;8%;11
El Paso;Some sun;94;72;W;6;46%;41%;11
Ellington;Sun and clouds;93;77;S;6;67%;30%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;99;73;SE;8;53%;8%;11
Fort Hood;Sunshine;99;74;S;9;49%;7%;11
Fort Worth;Sun and some clouds;96;77;S;7;56%;33%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Sun and some clouds;96;75;S;10;55%;38%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;97;77;S;9;48%;32%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;97;75;S;8;50%;28%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;95;70;S;7;53%;5%;11
Gainesville;Some sun;94;73;S;7;67%;44%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny;91;79;S;8;73%;30%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;99;75;S;6;52%;8%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;7;53%;6%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;6;58%;10%;11
Gilmer;Humid with some sun;95;75;S;5;65%;36%;10
Graham;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;6;56%;38%;10
Granbury;Partial sunshine;97;77;SSE;6;53%;24%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;58%;31%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny;97;77;S;7;55%;44%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Partial sunshine;86;65;WSW;12;50%;44%;11
Hamilton;Partial sunshine;97;75;S;7;53%;11%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;13;63%;8%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;6;58%;11%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;100;72;SE;9;50%;4%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;96;75;S;5;64%;30%;10
Hereford;Clouds and sunshine;91;67;E;6;58%;44%;9
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;8;54%;19%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny;100;70;SE;8;56%;4%;11
Houston;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;S;5;63%;29%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;7;68%;29%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;97;77;S;3;56%;29%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;93;71;S;4;68%;29%;11
Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;6;69%;30%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;74;S;5;67%;29%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;96;75;S;7;60%;29%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;94;75;S;6;68%;12%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;5;62%;29%;11
Ingleside;Sunshine and humid;94;77;SSE;11;65%;8%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, humid;96;75;S;6;62%;29%;10
Jasper;Partly sunny;94;72;S;4;70%;31%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny;96;70;S;7;54%;5%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;6;56%;4%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;95;70;SSE;7;57%;5%;11
Killeen;Sunshine;99;74;S;9;49%;7%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine;100;73;S;9;52%;6%;11
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;12;61%;8%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny;99;75;S;5;60%;10%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;99;74;S;7;51%;6%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;60%;30%;10
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;104;77;SE;11;43%;4%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny;100;71;S;6;51%;7%;11
Longview;Humid with some sun;96;76;S;6;64%;33%;10
Lubbock;Partly sunny;92;69;SE;8;54%;34%;9
Lufkin;Partly sunny;94;72;S;6;67%;29%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;103;77;SE;14;54%;8%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;100;73;S;10;51%;9%;11
Mckinney;Sun and some clouds;96;73;S;10;58%;44%;10
Mesquite;Partial sunshine;96;77;SSE;7;59%;35%;10
Midland;Partly sunny;100;74;SSW;9;44%;15%;11
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;100;74;SSW;9;44%;15%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;96;73;S;7;57%;27%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;6;65%;29%;10
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;71;SSE;8;53%;33%;10
Mount Pleasant;Humid with some sun;94;74;S;6;65%;70%;10
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;96;73;S;5;64%;28%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;100;73;SSE;6;55%;4%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;9;45%;16%;11
Orange;Clouds and sun;91;76;S;5;72%;30%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSE;10;71%;10%;11
Palestine;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;6;60%;11%;10
Pampa;Clouds and sunshine;91;68;S;6;59%;44%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rather cloudy;94;65;E;4;53%;44%;8
Paris;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;7;63%;71%;10
Pecos;Mostly sunny;99;72;SE;4;43%;36%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny;92;68;E;7;54%;33%;10
Plainview;Clouds and sun;89;66;ESE;6;63%;44%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;101;74;SSE;6;54%;4%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;80;SSE;9;74%;8%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;78;SE;11;68%;8%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSE;8;64%;8%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;7;57%;4%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;9;64%;8%;11
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;80;SSE;9;70%;8%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;92;70;SE;9;61%;4%;11
San Angelo;More sun than clouds;99;71;S;10;45%;6%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;100;75;SSE;5;56%;4%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;101;74;SSE;6;50%;4%;11
San Marcos;Partly sunny;99;74;SSE;7;54%;4%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny;95;68;SSE;6;46%;38%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;10;60%;44%;10
Snyder;Partly sunny;96;73;S;8;53%;23%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;9;55%;3%;11
Stephenville;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;4;49%;22%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;95;76;S;7;58%;44%;10
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;75;S;9;49%;16%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny;99;73;SSE;11;53%;7%;11
Terrell;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;62%;34%;10
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;97;78;S;7;62%;34%;10
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;98;71;SE;6;60%;4%;11
Vernon;Clouds and sun;98;74;SSE;7;49%;44%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;8;65%;8%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;100;75;SSE;10;48%;11%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;10;51%;8%;11
Wharton;Sun and some clouds;95;75;S;6;69%;29%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;98;73;ESE;7;51%;44%;10
Wink;Partly sunny;99;72;SE;7;44%;34%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny;103;76;SE;8;51%;6%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather