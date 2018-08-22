TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;99;77;S;11;43%;8%;10
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;99;78;SSW;12;40%;8%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny;100;71;SE;9;55%;13%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;7;41%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;SSW;15;41%;23%;10
Angleton;Clouds and sun;95;71;S;5;64%;6%;11
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;98;78;SSE;7;49%;3%;10
Austin;Mostly sunny;102;76;S;3;37%;4%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine;104;74;S;6;42%;4%;10
Bay;Partly sunny;96;72;S;5;64%;6%;11
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;63%;6%;10
Beeville;Mostly sunny;99;73;SSE;6;55%;13%;11
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSW;12;40%;31%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;9;47%;6%;10
Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;101;78;S;8;44%;7%;10
Brenham;Mostly sunny;99;75;SSE;5;54%;5%;10
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;99;76;SSE;8;43%;6%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;9;60%;14%;11
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;98;73;SSE;7;49%;6%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;5;49%;4%;10
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;S;12;44%;44%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny;100;72;SE;5;52%;7%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;15;41%;9%;10
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;98;75;SE;7;54%;4%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny;101;75;S;6;48%;6%;10
Comanche;Sunny;99;75;SSE;7;46%;5%;10
Conroe;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;58%;6%;10
Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;97;73;SSE;9;63%;12%;11
Corsicana;Sunny;98;76;SE;7;54%;2%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;101;73;SE;7;51%;7%;11
Dalhart;Breezy with sunshine;93;64;SSW;18;41%;29%;9
Dallas Love;Sunshine;100;81;SE;8;44%;3%;10
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;100;80;SE;8;43%;3%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine;99;79;SSE;10;44%;3%;10
Decatur;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;47%;6%;10
Del Rio;Plenty of sun;101;77;ESE;9;49%;6%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;100;75;ESE;10;48%;6%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;8;52%;4%;10
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;9;43%;6%;11
Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;93;66;SSW;15;45%;30%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;102;76;SE;8;49%;11%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;95;73;W;7;38%;44%;11
Ellington;Partly sunny;96;77;S;5;61%;6%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;99;73;SE;7;51%;13%;11
Fort Hood;Plenty of sun;101;76;S;6;39%;3%;10
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;99;77;SSE;7;46%;4%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;100;79;SSE;10;44%;4%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;101;80;SSE;8;39%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;101;78;SSE;7;40%;4%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;96;70;SSE;6;50%;6%;11
Gainesville;Turning sunny;96;74;SSE;8;57%;6%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny;92;79;S;8;70%;7%;10
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;100;75;SE;6;46%;3%;10
Georgetown;Plenty of sun;100;75;SSE;6;47%;3%;10
Giddings;Mostly sunny;99;73;SSE;5;52%;6%;10
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;95;72;SE;5;60%;2%;10
Graham;Sunny;100;75;SSE;7;45%;7%;10
Granbury;Plenty of sun;100;76;SE;6;46%;4%;10
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;98;78;SSE;7;48%;3%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny;97;76;SE;7;48%;3%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;67;W;16;37%;22%;11
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;99;75;SSE;7;47%;4%;10
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;99;73;SE;10;61%;14%;11
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;99;74;SE;5;54%;6%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;100;72;SE;7;47%;6%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;5;56%;3%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;SSW;13;41%;20%;10
Hillsboro;Sunshine;99;77;SE;7;48%;3%;10
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;102;73;SE;7;49%;7%;11
Houston;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;5;58%;6%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;96;76;S;5;63%;6%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;99;78;S;2;52%;6%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;96;70;SSW;0;61%;6%;10
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;96;74;S;4;63%;6%;10
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;98;74;S;3;58%;6%;10
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;100;75;S;5;54%;6%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;S;5;59%;6%;10
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;4;55%;7%;10
Ingleside;Sunny;94;78;SSE;9;63%;12%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;5;55%;2%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;4;61%;7%;10
Junction;Plenty of sun;98;72;SSE;6;47%;8%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;100;75;SSE;6;48%;6%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;97;69;SSE;6;53%;7%;11
Killeen;Plenty of sun;101;76;S;6;39%;3%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;101;75;S;6;43%;3%;10
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;99;73;SE;9;58%;13%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny;101;75;SSE;4;53%;5%;10
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;5;40%;4%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;98;76;SE;7;51%;3%;10
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;9;40%;5%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny;101;71;SSE;5;47%;5%;10
Longview;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;6;56%;2%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;11;42%;7%;10
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;6;54%;7%;10
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;SE;10;51%;10%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;102;74;S;7;43%;2%;10
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;10;49%;3%;10
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;7;51%;3%;10
Midland;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;10;35%;6%;10
Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;10;35%;6%;10
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;99;77;SE;6;46%;3%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;6;57%;2%;10
Mineral Wells;Abundant sunshine;100;75;SSE;8;42%;4%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;6;58%;4%;10
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;6;55%;3%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;6;50%;5%;11
Odessa;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSE;10;40%;6%;10
Orange;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;5;62%;27%;10
Palacios;Mostly sunny;95;80;S;9;69%;6%;11
Palestine;Sunny;98;73;SE;5;52%;3%;10
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;SSW;15;39%;42%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;S;15;35%;33%;9
Paris;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;8;55%;4%;9
Pecos;Sunny and hot;101;73;SE;6;34%;7%;10
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSW;15;44%;34%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;S;11;48%;8%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;5;50%;6%;11
Port Aransas;Sunny and humid;90;81;SSE;7;71%;12%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;78;SE;9;67%;14%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;7;61%;7%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;100;73;SSE;6;48%;5%;11
Robstown;Plenty of sun;98;73;SSE;7;59%;13%;11
Rockport;Humid with sunshine;92;80;SSE;8;68%;10%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;8;51%;7%;11
San Angelo;Sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;10;39%;9%;10
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;101;74;SSE;6;51%;6%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;SSE;5;42%;6%;11
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;101;73;SSE;6;49%;4%;10
Seminole;Sunny and hot;95;69;S;9;39%;7%;10
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;11;47%;5%;10
Snyder;Sunny and hot;97;73;S;10;46%;8%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;9;49%;8%;11
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;99;74;SSE;4;39%;4%;10
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;7;53%;3%;9
Sweetwater;Sunshine and hot;99;75;SSE;10;43%;8%;10
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;101;76;S;7;43%;4%;10
Terrell;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;7;55%;3%;10
Tyler;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;7;54%;3%;10
Uvalde;Sunny;100;72;SE;6;51%;7%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;11;39%;8%;9
Victoria;Mostly sunny;100;75;SSE;6;60%;7%;11
Waco;Sunshine;102;75;S;8;40%;4%;10
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;8;50%;11%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;63%;7%;10
Wichita Falls;Hot with sunshine;101;79;SSE;12;41%;8%;10
Wink;Sunny and hot;100;72;SE;9;33%;7%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;7;48%;7%;11
