TX Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;8;49%;7%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SE;9;45%;7%;9
Alice;A t-storm around;94;73;SE;7;64%;47%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;64;SE;7;46%;8%;10
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;S;12;42%;6%;9
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;5;73%;55%;8
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;7;55%;25%;9
Austin;Partial sunshine;97;76;SSE;3;52%;27%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;98;74;SSE;6;57%;27%;10
Bay;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;5;74%;51%;9
Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;6;77%;55%;6
Beeville;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;6;65%;49%;9
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;S;10;43%;6%;9
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;6;56%;18%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;46%;8%;9
Brenham;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;6;64%;44%;9
Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;96;75;SE;6;53%;15%;9
Brownsville;Periods of sun;95;76;SE;8;64%;44%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;6;51%;11%;9
Burnet;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;5;55%;9%;10
Canadian;Partly sunny;98;72;S;9;48%;9%;8
Castroville;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;6;57%;28%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;9;44%;6%;9
Cleburne;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;7;60%;19%;9
College Station;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;63%;30%;9
Comanche;Partial sunshine;97;74;SSE;7;52%;13%;9
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;SSE;6;68%;47%;10
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;92;75;SE;8;69%;44%;9
Corsicana;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;23%;9
Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;8;61%;29%;10
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;98;65;S;17;39%;4%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;97;80;SSE;8;55%;27%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;7;54%;27%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;79;SSE;9;54%;26%;9
Decatur;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;6;51%;17%;9
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;78;SE;8;59%;10%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;8;56%;10%;10
Denton;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;7;56%;25%;8
Dryden;Warm with sunshine;97;73;SE;8;49%;9%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny;96;69;SSW;12;43%;5%;9
Edinburg;A t-storm around;97;76;SE;8;55%;45%;10
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;6;33%;6%;10
Ellington;A t-storm around;90;78;SE;6;76%;48%;7
Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;SE;6;60%;48%;10
Fort Hood;Some sunshine;96;75;SE;7;55%;10%;9
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;52%;22%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Partial sunshine;97;78;SE;9;55%;23%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;97;79;SSE;8;51%;22%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;6;52%;22%;9
Fredericksburg;Sun and some clouds;94;69;SSE;6;52%;27%;10
Gainesville;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;58%;23%;8
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;8;76%;58%;8
Gatesville;Some sun;97;74;SSE;6;53%;12%;9
Georgetown;Partial sunshine;96;74;SSE;6;55%;7%;10
Giddings;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;SSE;5;64%;45%;9
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;ESE;4;66%;11%;9
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;5;47%;9%;9
Granbury;Partly sunny;97;76;SE;6;49%;16%;9
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;54%;25%;9
Greenville;Sun and some clouds;97;75;SE;6;52%;26%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;90;67;ESE;15;40%;0%;10
Hamilton;Sun and some clouds;97;74;SSE;6;53%;12%;9
Harlingen;A thunderstorm;94;75;SE;10;67%;55%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;5;61%;30%;9
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;7;52%;27%;10
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SE;4;66%;10%;9
Hereford;Warm with sunshine;95;69;S;10;42%;6%;9
Hillsboro;Sun and some clouds;97;76;SSE;7;53%;22%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny;98;72;SE;7;57%;9%;10
Houston;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;6;68%;47%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;90;78;SE;6;76%;48%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;91;78;SSE;3;63%;48%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;2;78%;54%;8
Houston Clover;A t-storm around;89;76;SE;5;76%;48%;8
Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;92;73;SSE;4;72%;33%;10
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;6;68%;48%;9
Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;6;77%;52%;9
Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;5;63%;32%;8
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;8;65%;69%;7
Jacksonville;Some sunshine;94;73;SSE;5;63%;15%;9
Jasper;Partly sunny;91;70;S;4;74%;41%;9
Junction;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;54%;9%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Sun and clouds;97;76;SE;6;57%;10%;9
Kerrville;Sun and some clouds;95;70;SSE;6;57%;9%;10
Killeen;Some sunshine;96;75;SE;7;55%;10%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;6;60%;10%;9
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;8;66%;55%;9
La Grange;A t-storm around;96;73;SSE;5;66%;44%;9
Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;5;57%;8%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;6;56%;27%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;8;47%;9%;10
Llano;Partly sunny;98;72;SSE;5;50%;9%;10
Longview;Humid with some sun;95;74;SE;5;65%;9%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;S;9;45%;6%;9
Lufkin;Humid with some sun;93;72;S;5;68%;33%;9
Mcallen;A t-storm around;98;78;SE;10;57%;44%;9
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;8;58%;16%;9
Mckinney;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;8;59%;27%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;56%;27%;9
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;8;47%;6%;10
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;8;47%;6%;10
Midlothian;Some sun, seasonable;95;75;SSE;6;61%;25%;9
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SE;5;63%;19%;9
Mineral Wells;Hot with some sun;97;75;SE;7;53%;21%;9
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;72;ESE;5;62%;11%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;5;65%;15%;9
New Braunfels;Sun and clouds;96;73;SSE;6;59%;11%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;9;48%;6%;10
Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;75%;66%;10
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ESE;7;75%;60%;9
Palestine;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;5;59%;20%;9
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;96;71;S;11;41%;6%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;S;10;39%;7%;9
Paris;Some sun;94;74;SE;7;59%;20%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;SE;7;37%;7%;10
Perryton;Mostly sunny;98;72;S;11;43%;10%;8
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;S;8;47%;6%;9
Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;98;74;SE;5;57%;28%;10
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;7;72%;78%;8
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;77;SE;9;68%;34%;10
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;7;74%;62%;9
Randolph AFB;Periods of sun;96;74;SE;6;60%;28%;8
Robstown;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;6;65%;44%;9
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;8;70%;56%;8
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;6;58%;9%;10
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;7;47%;7%;10
San Antonio;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;6;58%;28%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;5;51%;28%;10
San Marcos;Periods of sun;96;73;SSE;7;57%;27%;8
Seminole;Partly sunny;94;66;SSE;8;43%;6%;9
Sherman-Denison;Sun and some clouds;94;75;SSE;8;59%;24%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;8;50%;6%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;6;53%;9%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;4;50%;27%;9
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;6;58%;23%;9
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;46%;6%;9
Temple;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;8;60%;12%;9
Terrell;Partial sunshine;96;76;SSE;7;58%;26%;9
Tyler;Partial sunshine;93;75;SE;6;63%;16%;9
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;6;58%;11%;10
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;9;39%;7%;9
Victoria;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;7;69%;47%;9
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;9;54%;18%;9
Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SE;7;59%;49%;9
Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;SE;5;73%;50%;9
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SE;8;47%;7%;9
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;SE;11;42%;5%;10
Zapata;Periods of sun;100;75;ESE;6;54%;12%;10
