TX Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, humid;90;69;SSE;10;64%;9%;7

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, humid;89;69;S;9;60%;27%;7

Alice;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;SE;8;72%;28%;8

Alpine;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SSE;7;78%;65%;5

Amarillo;Sunny and very warm;90;66;S;13;59%;11%;7

Angleton;Partly sunny;92;74;SSW;3;74%;33%;8

Arlington;Lots of sun, warm;94;73;S;6;60%;19%;7

Austin;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;S;3;63%;27%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;93;72;S;6;67%;27%;8

Bay;Sunshine and humid;90;74;S;3;78%;32%;8

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSW;4;72%;52%;8

Beeville;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SE;6;75%;28%;8

Borger;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;11;54%;11%;7

Bowie;Lots of sun, humid;92;72;SSE;6;60%;27%;7

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;SSE;8;57%;27%;7

Brenham;Clouds and sunshine;96;74;S;4;67%;36%;5

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;71;SSE;5;60%;27%;7

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;93;76;ESE;9;72%;30%;8

Brownwood;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;7;63%;27%;7

Burnet;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;6;66%;27%;8

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;93;70;S;10;62%;11%;6

Castroville;Humid with some sun;90;72;SE;5;72%;27%;5

Childress;Sunny and very warm;91;70;S;11;61%;13%;7

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;6;67%;14%;7

College Station;Humid;92;75;SE;4;67%;38%;5

Comanche;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;7;62%;8%;7

Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;4;68%;39%;8

Corpus Christi;Humid with some sun;89;75;SE;9;81%;9%;7

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;5;64%;26%;7

Cotulla;Humid with a t-storm;90;72;SE;7;80%;56%;6

Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;93;64;S;15;48%;7%;7

Dallas Love;Lots of sun, humid;95;77;S;6;58%;21%;7

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, humid;94;74;S;6;57%;21%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, humid;95;75;S;6;56%;19%;7

Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;S;6;59%;13%;7

Del Rio;Humid with a t-storm;87;74;SE;9;85%;66%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid with a t-storm;87;73;SE;10;83%;66%;5

Denton;Lots of sun, warm;93;73;S;7;61%;17%;6

Dryden;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SE;10;75%;60%;6

Dumas;Sunny and very warm;91;65;SSW;12;57%;9%;7

Edinburg;Humid with some sun;95;76;SE;8;65%;30%;9

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;SE;6;49%;49%;8

Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;S;3;72%;35%;8

Falfurrias;Humid with some sun;93;73;SE;7;66%;28%;8

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSW;7;61%;9%;8

Fort Worth;Lots of sun, warm;94;74;S;7;57%;14%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Humid with sunshine;93;74;S;7;59%;14%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Humid with sunshine;95;75;S;7;56%;14%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and humid;94;72;S;5;59%;15%;7

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;6;69%;27%;6

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;7;66%;16%;7

Galveston;Sun and some clouds;90;80;SSW;5;78%;36%;8

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, humid;93;72;S;6;62%;8%;7

Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;S;6;64%;27%;8

Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;S;5;73%;33%;6

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;3;66%;30%;7

Graham;Sunshine and warm;94;70;SSE;6;60%;27%;7

Granbury;Sunshine and warm;94;73;SSE;6;56%;11%;7

Grand Prairie;Lots of sun, warm;94;74;S;6;58%;19%;7

Greenville;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;58%;24%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Partial sunshine;82;63;SE;14;65%;44%;7

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;7;63%;8%;7

Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;92;75;SE;10;75%;29%;8

Hearne;Sunshine and humid;93;73;SSE;4;70%;36%;7

Hebbronville;Some sun;92;73;ESE;8;68%;27%;8

Henderson;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;4;69%;25%;7

Hereford;Sunny and very warm;88;66;S;11;58%;11%;7

Hillsboro;Lots of sun, warm;94;74;SSE;6;57%;19%;7

Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SE;7;76%;27%;5

Houston;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;5;68%;36%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid;94;77;S;5;74%;36%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;95;77;S;1;63%;35%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;72;S;1;73%;35%;8

Houston Clover;Humid;94;75;S;3;73%;35%;7

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;3;68%;37%;8

Houston Hull;Periods of sun;95;73;S;3;67%;35%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Humid;94;75;SSE;4;71%;37%;7

Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;3;71%;39%;7

Ingleside;Sunshine and humid;89;77;SE;7;75%;9%;8

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;4;68%;30%;7

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;E;3;74%;50%;8

Junction;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;SSE;7;73%;27%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Humid with some sun;89;72;SSE;5;74%;27%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SSE;6;77%;27%;6

Killeen;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSW;7;61%;9%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and humid;93;73;SSW;6;66%;9%;8

Kingsville Nas;Humid with some sun;92;75;SE;8;73%;28%;7

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;S;4;77%;33%;6

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;4;69%;27%;8

Lancaster;Lots of sun, warm;94;73;S;5;59%;22%;7

Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;10;65%;6%;6

Llano;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;5;69%;27%;8

Longview;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;4;65%;23%;7

Lubbock;Partly sunny;86;68;S;11;67%;23%;5

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;S;3;67%;36%;7

Mcallen;Humid with some sun;96;78;SE;10;68%;30%;9

Mcgregor;Humid with sunshine;95;74;S;6;62%;15%;7

Mckinney;Sunshine and humid;94;74;S;5;62%;21%;7

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;S;6;60%;23%;7

Midland;Some sun, a t-storm;89;71;SSE;10;70%;58%;5

Midland Airpark;Some sun, a t-storm;89;71;SSE;10;70%;58%;5

Midlothian;Lots of sun, humid;93;73;S;3;64%;22%;7

Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;4;68%;23%;7

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, humid;94;72;SSE;7;60%;14%;7

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;4;61%;27%;7

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SE;4;65%;30%;7

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;6;73%;27%;7

Odessa;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SSE;11;71%;59%;7

Orange;A t-storm around;91;74;SSW;4;72%;51%;8

Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;S;5;84%;17%;8

Palestine;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;4;66%;28%;7

Pampa;Sunny and very warm;91;68;S;13;54%;11%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;93;68;S;9;50%;11%;7

Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;5;58%;29%;7

Pecos;Mostly sunny;88;69;SE;7;66%;42%;6

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;94;69;S;11;52%;9%;6

Plainview;Sunny;85;64;S;10;65%;16%;7

Pleasanton;Some sun;92;73;SE;5;72%;27%;6

Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;86;79;SE;7;81%;9%;7

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;78;SE;9;72%;30%;9

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;5;75%;14%;8

Randolph AFB;Humid with some sun;89;72;SE;5;76%;27%;6

Robstown;Humid with some sun;89;75;SE;7;76%;28%;8

Rockport;Sunshine and humid;88;78;SE;7;78%;10%;8

Rocksprings;Some sun, a t-storm;83;69;SE;8;78%;66%;6

San Angelo;Partly sunny, humid;89;69;S;9;65%;27%;7

San Antonio;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;SE;5;72%;27%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;91;74;SSE;5;66%;27%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;6;73%;27%;8

Seminole;Partly sunny;83;67;SSE;7;70%;32%;5

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;6;62%;20%;7

Snyder;Partial sunshine;86;70;S;9;67%;28%;5

Sonora;A shower or t-storm;86;71;SSE;9;74%;67%;7

Stephenville;Humid with sunshine;92;70;S;3;59%;8%;7

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;5;61%;25%;7

Sweetwater;Partial sunshine;89;70;SSE;10;60%;27%;7

Temple;Mostly sunny, humid;93;72;S;7;66%;12%;7

Terrell;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;5;64%;24%;7

Tyler;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;4;66%;24%;7

Uvalde;Some sun, a t-storm;86;71;ESE;6;81%;56%;5

Vernon;Sunny and very warm;95;72;S;10;51%;11%;7

Victoria;Humid with some sun;92;74;SSE;5;77%;14%;8

Waco;Humid with sunshine;96;75;SSE;6;58%;17%;7

Weslaco;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SE;8;63%;30%;9

Wharton;Humid with some sun;93;72;S;4;75%;33%;8

Wichita Falls;Lots of sun, humid;92;72;SSE;10;59%;10%;6

Wink;Partial sunshine;88;69;SE;10;69%;36%;7

Zapata;Humid with some sun;94;75;ESE;7;66%;27%;8

_____

