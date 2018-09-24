TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Warmer;84;61;SSE;4;69%;27%;5

Abilene Dyess;Pleasant and warmer;83;61;S;3;64%;2%;6

Alice;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;4;63%;36%;8

Alpine;Plenty of sun;87;59;S;6;34%;0%;8

Amarillo;Sunny;90;59;S;11;38%;5%;6

Angleton;Rather cloudy, humid;87;72;S;5;73%;39%;6

Arlington;Warmer with some sun;81;69;S;5;83%;28%;4

Austin;Humid and warmer;86;69;S;3;66%;30%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Humid and warmer;88;71;S;6;69%;30%;3

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;S;4;72%;38%;7

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;73;S;5;75%;44%;6

Beeville;Periods of sun;90;73;SSE;5;68%;38%;8

Borger;Sunny and very warm;92;61;S;10;39%;5%;6

Bowie;Warmer with some sun;79;66;SSE;2;81%;27%;3

Breckenridge;Warmer with some sun;84;65;SSE;5;69%;26%;3

Brenham;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;SSE;5;75%;36%;3

Bridgeport;Humid and warmer;80;65;SSE;2;78%;27%;3

Brownsville;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;7;71%;66%;8

Brownwood;Warmer;83;63;SSE;4;71%;27%;3

Burnet;Humid and warmer;83;67;SSE;5;75%;13%;6

Canadian;Partly sunny;88;58;S;12;51%;6%;6

Castroville;Humid and warmer;88;69;ESE;4;65%;26%;5

Childress;Mostly sunny, humid;86;58;SSE;9;66%;4%;6

Cleburne;Partly sunny, warmer;82;68;S;5;88%;27%;2

College Station;Rather cloudy, humid;86;73;SSE;6;73%;35%;5

Comanche;Humid and warmer;83;65;SSE;5;78%;27%;3

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;86;70;S;5;73%;36%;5

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;91;76;SSE;6;70%;39%;8

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;71;S;5;77%;30%;4

Cotulla;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;4;67%;27%;8

Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;93;54;S;14;28%;7%;6

Dallas Love;Humid and warmer;82;72;SE;4;78%;28%;3

Dallas Redbird;Humid with some sun;81;69;SSE;4;77%;29%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SE;4;79%;28%;3

Decatur;Humid and warmer;80;67;SSE;4;83%;27%;3

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, humid;89;66;SE;5;68%;4%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun;88;65;SE;5;65%;3%;7

Denton;Humid and warmer;80;68;SSE;5;85%;27%;3

Dryden;Plenty of sun;87;64;ESE;5;44%;3%;7

Dumas;Sunny and very warm;91;55;SSW;12;37%;5%;6

Edinburg;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;5;58%;32%;8

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;WSW;6;29%;0%;7

Ellington;Rather cloudy, humid;88;72;S;3;71%;40%;3

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;4;58%;20%;8

Fort Hood;Humid and warmer;84;67;SSE;5;71%;27%;3

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;81;69;SSE;5;79%;27%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Humid and warmer;79;68;SE;5;83%;27%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Humid and warmer;82;70;SSE;4;74%;27%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warmer;82;69;SSE;2;77%;27%;2

Fredericksburg;Warmer;83;66;S;4;68%;26%;3

Gainesville;Partly sunny, warmer;80;67;SSE;5;86%;27%;2

Galveston;Clouds and sun;87;78;S;7;72%;44%;7

Gatesville;Humid and warmer;83;67;SSE;4;76%;27%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warmer;85;70;SSE;5;70%;29%;4

Giddings;Humid and warmer;85;69;SSE;5;76%;35%;3

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;83;68;S;4;80%;44%;2

Graham;Warmer with some sun;83;64;SSE;4;75%;26%;3

Granbury;Warmer with some sun;83;67;SSE;4;74%;27%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warmer;82;70;SSE;5;85%;28%;3

Greenville;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;71;SSE;4;72%;30%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;84;62;W;15;32%;0%;7

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;83;65;SSE;4;76%;27%;3

Harlingen;Clouds and sunshine;91;77;SE;7;72%;36%;7

Hearne;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;70;SSE;5;78%;33%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;4;59%;9%;8

Henderson;Rather cloudy, humid;84;69;S;5;82%;29%;2

Hereford;Sunny and very warm;90;57;SSW;10;36%;5%;6

Hillsboro;Humid and warmer;83;69;S;4;79%;28%;5

Hondo;Humid with some sun;88;69;SSE;4;66%;6%;7

Houston;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;S;5;70%;38%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;S;6;72%;39%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;89;73;S;2;65%;38%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;70;S;3;73%;38%;6

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;S;4;73%;40%;6

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;72;S;4;73%;37%;6

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;S;5;69%;37%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;71;S;5;75%;38%;4

Huntsville;Rather cloudy, humid;87;73;S;5;73%;36%;5

Ingleside;Partly sunny;89;79;SSE;6;68%;44%;8

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;69;S;5;80%;30%;2

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;86;66;S;4;78%;52%;3

Junction;Partly sunny, warmer;85;61;S;3;71%;26%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;87;70;SE;4;68%;26%;3

Kerrville;Humid and warmer;84;66;S;4;76%;26%;3

Killeen;Humid and warmer;84;67;SSE;5;71%;27%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid and warmer;84;67;SSE;5;75%;27%;3

Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;SSE;6;64%;24%;7

La Grange;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;SSE;4;76%;35%;3

Lago Vista;Humid and warmer;84;68;SSE;3;74%;29%;3

Lancaster;Humid and warmer;82;69;S;5;84%;29%;2

Laredo;Periods of sun;93;75;SE;5;55%;5%;8

Llano;Partly sunny, warmer;85;66;SSE;4;73%;26%;3

Longview;A t-storm in spots;84;70;S;5;80%;44%;2

Lubbock;Sunshine;88;59;S;8;44%;5%;7

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;70;S;5;73%;35%;2

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SE;6;61%;32%;8

Mcgregor;Humid and warmer;84;69;SSE;5;76%;28%;3

Mckinney;Humid with some sun;80;68;SSE;4;84%;29%;3

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;69;S;5;80%;29%;2

Midland;Brilliant sunshine;90;63;S;5;41%;3%;7

Midland Airpark;Brilliant sunshine;90;63;S;5;41%;3%;7

Midlothian;Humid and warmer;80;68;SSE;2;84%;28%;3

Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;68;S;4;82%;30%;2

Mineral Wells;Warmer with some sun;82;64;SSE;4;74%;27%;3

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;83;67;S;5;80%;47%;2

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;70;S;5;77%;30%;2

New Braunfels;Humid and warmer;87;71;SSE;5;69%;28%;6

Odessa;Sunshine;89;63;SSE;7;43%;2%;7

Orange;A t-storm in spots;87;73;S;5;79%;57%;6

Palacios;Humid with some sun;88;77;SSE;6;75%;38%;5

Palestine;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;70;SSE;5;77%;44%;2

Pampa;Mostly sunny;89;59;S;13;43%;5%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;90;57;S;9;43%;5%;6

Paris;Humid and warmer;82;68;SSE;5;76%;34%;1

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;SE;4;38%;3%;7

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;91;58;S;12;43%;5%;6

Plainview;Sunny;85;54;S;8;55%;5%;6

Pleasanton;Mainly cloudy;90;72;SE;3;67%;27%;5

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;80;SSE;6;72%;44%;8

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;89;80;SSE;8;71%;66%;8

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;76;SSE;6;71%;38%;6

Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;85;68;SSE;4;70%;27%;3

Robstown;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;5;66%;38%;8

Rockport;Humid with some sun;88;80;SSE;5;72%;44%;8

Rocksprings;Warmer;83;64;SSE;5;68%;5%;7

San Angelo;Warmer with some sun;86;59;SSW;3;62%;4%;7

San Antonio;Sun and clouds;88;72;SSE;4;68%;26%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;90;72;SE;4;58%;27%;7

San Marcos;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;6;69%;30%;3

Seminole;Sunny;88;55;S;6;41%;4%;7

Sherman-Denison;Humid and warmer;79;67;SSE;3;83%;29%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny, nice;85;61;S;6;64%;3%;7

Sonora;Partly sunny;85;63;S;5;63%;4%;7

Stephenville;Warmer with some sun;81;65;SSE;0;71%;18%;2

Sulphur Springs;Rather cloudy, humid;83;69;SSE;5;78%;32%;2

Sweetwater;Warmer;85;63;S;6;64%;3%;7

Temple;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;6;73%;28%;3

Terrell;Rather cloudy, humid;81;69;S;5;83%;29%;2

Tyler;Rather cloudy, humid;83;69;S;5;77%;30%;3

Uvalde;Humid and warmer;86;67;E;4;72%;3%;7

Vernon;Partly sunny;86;64;SSE;6;62%;3%;6

Victoria;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;74;SSE;5;70%;36%;6

Waco;Humid and warmer;84;67;SSE;6;71%;28%;6

Weslaco;Clouds and sun;94;77;SSE;6;57%;33%;8

Wharton;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;SSE;5;73%;37%;4

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;82;64;SSE;5;73%;27%;3

Wink;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;SE;6;41%;4%;7

Zapata;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SE;4;59%;29%;8

