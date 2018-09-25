TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, September 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, humid;90;57;ESE;12;62%;63%;7
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, humid;90;57;E;12;57%;63%;7
Alice;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;10;68%;55%;8
Alpine;Partly sunny;89;59;SE;6;39%;10%;7
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;78;50;NE;16;41%;61%;6
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SSE;6;80%;85%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;90;66;SE;8;65%;57%;6
Austin;Humid with some sun;92;72;SSE;6;65%;44%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;94;73;SSE;9;67%;44%;5
Bay;Showers and t-storms;88;72;SSE;6;80%;71%;6
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;87;74;SSE;6;82%;85%;4
Beeville;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;8;74%;55%;6
Borger;Cooler;77;52;NE;15;43%;61%;4
Bowie;Partly sunny, warmer;88;59;SE;7;66%;59%;6
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;93;62;ESE;8;61%;63%;6
Brenham;Thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;6;73%;66%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;88;61;SSE;6;66%;59%;6
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;11;74%;50%;6
Brownwood;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;7;68%;30%;7
Burnet;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;7;66%;44%;6
Canadian;Not as warm;78;51;NE;14;57%;61%;5
Castroville;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;6;66%;44%;6
Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;86;53;NNE;15;53%;64%;6
Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;90;66;SE;8;75%;57%;7
College Station;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;8;74%;55%;5
Comanche;Partly sunny, humid;91;64;SSE;8;67%;58%;7
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;89;72;SSE;6;72%;82%;4
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;92;75;SSE;12;76%;55%;4
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;7;68%;74%;7
Cotulla;Partly sunny, humid;96;73;SE;8;66%;33%;7
Dalhart;Cooler;76;45;NE;21;38%;30%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warmer;90;68;SE;9;70%;67%;6
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, humid;89;66;SE;9;69%;66%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, humid;89;66;SE;10;69%;57%;6
Decatur;Partly sunny;88;61;ESE;7;63%;59%;6
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;92;73;SE;10;73%;30%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;ESE;11;72%;9%;7
Denton;Partly sunny, humid;88;63;ESE;8;66%;74%;6
Dryden;Clouds and sun;92;70;ESE;6;58%;27%;7
Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;75;48;NE;15;40%;59%;5
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;97;78;SE;10;62%;47%;8
El Paso;Lots of sun, warm;93;63;ENE;6;36%;17%;7
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;88;73;S;4;78%;87%;3
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;7;67%;52%;8
Fort Hood;Variable cloudiness;91;70;SSE;10;66%;35%;6
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;89;65;SE;8;61%;58%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warmer;89;65;SE;10;70%;57%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, humid;90;66;SE;9;65%;58%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, humid;90;64;SE;8;69%;58%;6
Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSE;7;70%;44%;6
Gainesville;Partly sunny, warmer;88;60;E;8;73%;58%;6
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;86;78;SSE;10;80%;84%;7
Gatesville;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;SSE;7;64%;33%;7
Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;8;64%;44%;6
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;6;71%;55%;6
Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;87;69;S;5;74%;80%;5
Graham;Partly sunny, humid;92;61;E;7;62%;63%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny, humid;92;65;SE;7;62%;59%;6
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;67;SE;8;67%;57%;6
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;90;68;SSE;7;63%;73%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;53;NE;13;33%;57%;7
Hamilton;Humid with some sun;90;66;SSE;8;66%;21%;7
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SSE;13;75%;51%;6
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SSE;6;73%;55%;6
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SE;9;61%;44%;8
Henderson;A shower or t-storm;87;70;SSE;5;79%;80%;4
Hereford;Not as warm;81;49;NE;14;41%;63%;6
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;91;69;SE;8;64%;73%;7
Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;ESE;8;68%;44%;7
Houston;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SSE;6;76%;83%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;88;73;S;7;80%;84%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SSE;3;72%;83%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;88;70;SSE;4;80%;83%;4
Houston Clover;Humid with a t-storm;88;74;S;6;80%;84%;4
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;90;72;SSE;5;77%;83%;4
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;91;73;SSE;7;75%;78%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;89;73;SSE;7;81%;82%;3
Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;90;72;SSE;5;71%;66%;6
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSE;11;72%;55%;8
Jacksonville;A shower or t-storm;88;71;S;6;77%;80%;5
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;87;67;S;4;84%;85%;3
Junction;Periods of sun;88;67;SSE;9;71%;27%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;7;68%;44%;6
Kerrville;Sun and clouds;88;71;SE;8;76%;44%;6
Killeen;Variable cloudiness;91;70;SSE;10;66%;35%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;SSE;9;70%;44%;6
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SSE;12;69%;54%;8
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;5;75%;55%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;SSE;6;72%;44%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny, humid;89;67;SSE;7;66%;66%;6
Laredo;Periods of sun, warm;96;76;SE;10;59%;30%;8
Llano;Clouds and sun;93;70;SE;6;65%;14%;6
Longview;A shower or t-storm;88;70;SSE;6;75%;80%;4
Lubbock;Sunshine and breezy;88;52;NE;13;46%;66%;6
Lufkin;Humid with a t-storm;89;72;SSE;6;75%;82%;4
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;97;79;SE;14;65%;46%;8
Mcgregor;Humid and warmer;92;67;SSE;10;70%;32%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny, warmer;88;65;SSE;9;74%;67%;6
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SSE;7;67%;73%;6
Midland;Partly sunny;94;56;E;6;52%;61%;7
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;94;56;E;6;52%;61%;7
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;89;67;SE;7;75%;67%;6
Mineola;A shower or t-storm;88;68;SSE;6;77%;80%;5
Mineral Wells;Humid with some sun;90;63;SE;8;63%;59%;6
Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;87;67;S;6;75%;80%;6
Nacogdoches;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;71;S;5;74%;82%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;8;66%;44%;6
Odessa;Partly sunny;93;58;ENE;7;44%;66%;7
Orange;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SSE;6;81%;87%;5
Palacios;Humid with a t-storm;88;76;SSE;9;81%;66%;4
Palestine;A shower or t-storm;89;70;S;6;72%;80%;5
Pampa;Cooler;78;50;NE;15;44%;60%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;77;48;NE;17;46%;60%;5
Paris;A t-storm in spots;88;65;SSE;8;64%;74%;6
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;96;60;E;5;43%;27%;7
Perryton;Cooler;75;50;NE;19;48%;32%;3
Plainview;Breezy with sunshine;82;48;NE;15;51%;66%;6
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, humid;96;75;SE;6;62%;44%;7
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSE;10;79%;55%;5
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SE;12;75%;50%;6
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;90;77;SSE;9;74%;66%;6
Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;91;74;SE;7;71%;44%;6
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;11;71%;55%;8
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSE;9;77%;56%;6
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;85;69;SE;9;75%;27%;7
San Angelo;Partly sunny;91;63;S;10;62%;33%;7
San Antonio;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;7;68%;44%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Sun and clouds;95;76;SE;7;59%;44%;6
San Marcos;Sunny intervals;92;73;SSE;8;66%;44%;6
Seminole;Mostly sunny;92;53;NE;5;44%;61%;7
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;86;61;SSE;9;73%;67%;6
Snyder;Partly sunny;90;55;NNE;8;63%;65%;7
Sonora;Partly sunny;89;65;SE;10;65%;28%;7
Stephenville;Clouds and sun;90;63;SE;5;63%;59%;7
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;88;67;SE;7;69%;73%;6
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;90;56;NNE;11;59%;63%;7
Temple;Variable cloudiness;91;69;SSE;11;71%;33%;6
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;89;68;SSE;7;70%;74%;6
Tyler;A shower or t-storm;88;70;SSE;6;74%;80%;6
Uvalde;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;ESE;7;71%;36%;6
Vernon;Partly sunny;91;57;NNE;9;51%;72%;6
Victoria;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;9;75%;55%;6
Waco;A t-storm in spots;92;69;SSE;10;66%;45%;5
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;95;78;SE;9;62%;46%;5
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;6;80%;67%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, humid;88;57;NNE;11;63%;61%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny;95;59;ESE;4;47%;57%;7
Zapata;Partly sunny, humid;97;77;SE;8;63%;29%;8
