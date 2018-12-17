TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A shower in the p.m.;62;43;S;9;61%;80%;2
Abilene Dyess;Spotty showers;62;43;SSW;9;60%;83%;2
Alice;Periods of sun;73;55;NE;5;69%;13%;3
Alpine;Showers around;62;39;W;10;44%;60%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny;57;33;WSW;6;48%;27%;3
Angleton;Periods of sun;68;58;ENE;6;76%;66%;2
Arlington;Partly sunny;62;50;SSE;6;68%;70%;3
Austin;Periods of sunshine;65;52;N;2;66%;42%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;66;53;E;5;69%;33%;2
Bay;Partly sunny;68;58;E;6;78%;73%;2
Beaumont;Periods of sun;65;54;ENE;5;83%;60%;2
Beeville;Periods of sun;68;56;ENE;6;81%;33%;2
Borger;Partly sunny;58;35;SW;6;46%;28%;2
Bowie;Clouds and sun;60;45;SSE;6;66%;70%;3
Breckenridge;Clouds and sunshine;65;47;S;7;65%;72%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny;66;54;SE;4;79%;70%;2
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;4;62%;60%;3
Brownsville;Periods of sun;74;56;SSW;6;64%;12%;3
Brownwood;Clouds and sun;64;44;S;6;75%;33%;3
Burnet;Clouds and sun;64;49;S;5;73%;58%;3
Canadian;Periods of sun;59;33;S;7;57%;17%;2
Castroville;Partly sunny;65;50;ESE;5;80%;6%;2
Childress;Periods of sun;58;38;SSW;8;58%;29%;2
Cleburne;Periods of sun;64;49;SSE;7;72%;70%;3
College Station;Clouds and sun;65;54;ESE;5;73%;75%;3
Comanche;Showers around;65;47;S;6;71%;78%;3
Conroe;Periods of sun;65;53;ESE;4;80%;77%;3
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;72;56;NNE;7;75%;18%;2
Corsicana;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;6;68%;56%;3
Cotulla;Clouds and sun;68;50;E;4;73%;3%;3
Dalhart;Some sun;58;27;NW;8;46%;6%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;5;63%;70%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;6;65%;60%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;6;63%;70%;3
Decatur;Clouds and sunshine;61;47;SSE;7;68%;60%;3
Del Rio;Partly sunny;64;44;SSW;7;74%;5%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;64;43;S;8;72%;5%;2
Denton;Partly sunny;61;49;SSE;7;68%;57%;3
Dryden;A shower in the a.m.;64;42;S;5;67%;55%;3
Dumas;Partly sunny;54;30;NW;6;52%;10%;3
Edinburg;Periods of sun;75;55;E;6;63%;12%;3
El Paso;Mostly sunny;61;38;WNW;9;47%;0%;3
Ellington;Periods of sun;67;56;E;5;72%;61%;2
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;72;55;NE;6;66%;12%;2
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;66;50;SSE;5;64%;66%;3
Fort Worth;Periods of sun;62;50;SSE;6;62%;59%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;7;63%;70%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;63;50;SSE;6;61%;59%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;63;50;SSE;4;62%;69%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;62;47;S;6;79%;55%;2
Gainesville;Sun and clouds;60;47;SSE;6;71%;60%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny;66;60;E;7;82%;64%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny;66;50;S;5;72%;70%;3
Georgetown;Clouds and sun;66;52;S;6;73%;57%;3
Giddings;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;5;81%;70%;2
Gilmer;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;4;68%;58%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;64;46;SSE;5;69%;67%;3
Granbury;Clouds and sun;64;49;SSE;6;68%;79%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;62;50;SSE;6;66%;70%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;63;50;SSE;5;64%;64%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Lots of sun, windy;53;37;W;24;67%;0%;3
Hamilton;Clouds and sun;65;48;S;6;72%;36%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny;76;51;S;7;68%;14%;3
Hearne;Periods of sun;65;50;SSE;4;79%;70%;3
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;70;53;E;6;66%;10%;3
Henderson;Periods of sun;62;49;SSE;4;71%;66%;3
Hereford;Partly sunny;57;29;NW;5;50%;27%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;6;71%;71%;3
Hondo;Partly sunny;66;51;E;6;67%;6%;2
Houston;Partly sunny;66;56;E;5;78%;58%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;68;56;E;6;73%;69%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sunshine;68;57;E;2;68%;69%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun;69;55;E;3;77%;71%;2
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;67;57;E;5;76%;72%;2
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;66;54;E;3;78%;71%;2
Houston Hull;Periods of sun;68;57;E;5;72%;78%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;66;54;E;4;81%;70%;2
Huntsville;Sun and clouds;65;52;SE;4;76%;66%;3
Ingleside;Periods of sun;71;57;NNE;5;76%;30%;2
Jacksonville;Periods of sun;62;50;SSE;5;69%;59%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;63;48;SE;3;81%;73%;3
Junction;A shower in the p.m.;63;44;S;6;74%;58%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;4;74%;6%;2
Kerrville;Partly sunny;61;47;S;6;83%;29%;2
Killeen;Clouds and sun;66;50;SSE;5;64%;66%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sun and clouds;66;51;SSE;5;65%;57%;3
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;74;56;NE;6;71%;15%;3
La Grange;Partly sunny;65;54;ESE;4;83%;76%;2
Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;65;51;SE;4;69%;57%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;61;50;SSE;5;70%;56%;3
Laredo;Partial sunshine;71;50;ESE;6;70%;3%;4
Llano;Partly sunny;67;47;S;5;74%;33%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;5;67%;67%;3
Lubbock;Some sun;57;34;W;7;51%;44%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;63;48;ESE;4;78%;70%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;77;53;SSE;4;66%;14%;3
Mcgregor;Periods of sun;64;52;SSE;5;69%;61%;3
Mckinney;Partly sunny;60;48;SSE;6;68%;61%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny;61;50;SSE;5;68%;61%;3
Midland;A passing shower;62;40;SSW;6;63%;56%;3
Midland Airpark;A passing shower;62;40;SSW;6;63%;56%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny;62;50;SE;3;71%;69%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;4;68%;57%;3
Mineral Wells;Sunny intervals;63;47;SSE;6;63%;70%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;61;49;SE;4;70%;59%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;4;74%;65%;3
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;6;77%;27%;2
Odessa;A passing shower;63;38;WSW;8;49%;56%;3
Orange;Partly sunny;65;53;E;5;79%;60%;2
Palacios;Partly sunny;70;57;E;8;79%;70%;2
Palestine;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;4;69%;57%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny;57;35;SSW;8;49%;29%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;59;31;SW;6;53%;29%;2
Paris;Partly sunny;59;48;SSE;6;68%;64%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;65;38;W;9;50%;4%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny;59;34;SSW;8;55%;10%;2
Plainview;Some sun;55;32;SW;6;56%;64%;3
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;66;51;ENE;4;77%;6%;2
Port Aransas;Periods of sun;67;58;NE;6;80%;24%;2
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;72;59;SW;7;67%;12%;3
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;67;57;ENE;7;80%;68%;2
Randolph AFB;Periods of sun;65;51;ENE;5;72%;7%;2
Robstown;Partly sunny;73;56;NE;6;74%;15%;2
Rockport;Partly sunny;67;57;NE;6;78%;25%;2
Rocksprings;A p.m. shower or two;59;45;S;8;84%;63%;2
San Angelo;Spotty showers;63;42;SSW;8;63%;73%;2
San Antonio;Partly sunny;64;52;E;5;80%;6%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;66;51;E;4;64%;6%;2
San Marcos;Periods of sun;66;52;SE;6;75%;11%;2
Seminole;Some sunshine;61;35;W;7;49%;5%;3
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;60;47;SSE;5;67%;57%;3
Snyder;A shower;57;37;SSW;7;67%;56%;3
Sonora;Spotty showers;61;41;SSW;8;77%;65%;2
Stephenville;Partly sunny;63;47;S;4;61%;34%;3
Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun;62;50;SSE;5;65%;65%;3
Sweetwater;Spotty showers;60;42;SSW;9;65%;61%;2
Temple;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;SE;6;70%;80%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny;62;50;SSE;5;67%;65%;3
Tyler;Periods of sun;63;50;SSE;5;65%;63%;3
Uvalde;Periods of sun;63;47;ESE;5;86%;27%;2
Vernon;Partly sunny;61;42;SE;7;58%;67%;2
Victoria;Partly sunny;68;56;ENE;7;79%;79%;2
Waco;A shower in the p.m.;64;52;SE;5;68%;82%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny;74;54;E;6;63%;13%;3
Wharton;Partly sunny;66;55;E;5;84%;75%;2
Wichita Falls;Periods of sun;61;46;S;5;65%;70%;2
Wink;Partly sunny;64;35;NW;7;56%;4%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny;71;50;ESE;5;71%;7%;3
