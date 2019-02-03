TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSW;10;46%;10%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;SSW;10;41%;12%;4
Alice;Fog in the morning;78;65;SSE;6;81%;44%;1
Alpine;High clouds and mild;73;49;SSW;9;45%;1%;4
Amarillo;High clouds and mild;69;42;SSW;13;42%;2%;4
Angleton;Morning mist, fog;75;64;SSE;7;87%;74%;1
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;61;S;7;52%;9%;4
Austin;Fog in the morning;79;64;S;4;69%;44%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Areas of morning fog;80;64;S;7;75%;44%;4
Bay;Morning mist, fog;77;65;SSE;6;88%;72%;1
Beaumont;Morning mist, fog;75;64;S;7;87%;69%;1
Beeville;Areas of morning fog;78;67;SE;6;87%;44%;1
Borger;High clouds and mild;70;45;SSW;9;41%;2%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;76;54;SSE;6;51%;8%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;SSW;7;42%;8%;4
Brenham;Fog in the morning;77;65;S;6;80%;44%;1
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;S;5;50%;8%;4
Brownsville;Areas of morning fog;80;68;SE;11;80%;29%;2
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;80;56;SSW;8;55%;7%;4
Burnet;Areas of morning fog;78;61;S;6;61%;32%;4
Canadian;High clouds and mild;69;41;SE;7;43%;0%;4
Castroville;Areas of morning fog;77;63;SE;4;78%;42%;3
Childress;Mostly sunny;77;45;SE;11;41%;8%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;79;60;S;8;61%;9%;4
College Station;Fog in the morning;77;64;SSE;9;82%;44%;3
Comanche;Warm with sunshine;80;59;SSW;9;50%;7%;4
Conroe;Morning mist, fog;76;63;SSE;5;78%;74%;1
Corpus Christi;Fog in the morning;77;65;SSE;9;83%;30%;2
Corsicana;Warm with some sun;78;62;S;10;64%;10%;4
Cotulla;Fog in the morning;77;63;SE;4;82%;44%;2
Dalhart;High clouds and mild;67;38;SW;12;44%;2%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;78;62;S;8;58%;9%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;76;61;S;8;60%;10%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;77;60;S;9;56%;8%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;78;58;S;6;47%;8%;4
Del Rio;Areas of morning fog;77;62;SE;4;77%;44%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Areas of morning fog;76;61;ESE;5;74%;44%;3
Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;S;7;54%;8%;4
Dryden;High clouds and warm;77;56;ESE;6;62%;23%;4
Dumas;High clouds and mild;66;39;SW;10;49%;2%;4
Edinburg;Fog in the morning;81;69;SE;7;75%;14%;3
El Paso;Mainly cloudy;70;51;W;8;48%;27%;3
Ellington;Morning mist, fog;76;64;S;7;80%;74%;1
Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;79;66;SE;5;77%;31%;2
Fort Hood;Areas of morning fog;79;62;SSW;8;67%;44%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;79;60;S;7;50%;8%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;79;60;S;9;51%;8%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;62;S;9;49%;8%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;60;S;8;57%;9%;4
Fredericksburg;Fog in the morning;77;60;S;5;66%;25%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;56;SSE;6;50%;6%;4
Galveston;Morning mist, fog;69;61;S;8;94%;64%;1
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;60;S;7;60%;8%;4
Georgetown;Fog in the morning;79;63;S;7;64%;31%;4
Giddings;Fog in the morning;75;63;S;5;80%;36%;3
Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;75;59;S;7;70%;36%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;S;6;45%;7%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;S;7;48%;9%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;61;S;7;53%;9%;4
Greenville;Sunshine and warmer;77;62;S;8;51%;11%;4
Guadalupe Pass;High clouds, breezy;67;50;WSW;21;44%;1%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;80;60;SSW;8;55%;7%;4
Harlingen;Areas of morning fog;78;67;SSE;11;82%;30%;2
Hearne;Fog in the morning;76;62;S;7;76%;35%;3
Hebbronville;Areas of morning fog;77;65;SE;5;78%;15%;3
Henderson;Partly sunny, warm;73;59;S;8;73%;22%;2
Hereford;High clouds, breezy;69;41;SW;16;48%;2%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;61;S;9;62%;9%;4
Hondo;Fog in the morning;79;65;SE;4;77%;44%;3
Houston;Morning mist, fog;76;65;SSE;6;79%;74%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Morning mist, fog;76;66;S;7;81%;74%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Morning mist, fog;78;65;S;3;78%;64%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Morning mist, fog;77;64;S;4;86%;79%;1
Houston Clover;Morning mist, fog;77;65;S;6;87%;64%;1
Houston Hooks;Morning mist, fog;77;66;S;6;81%;74%;1
Houston Hull;Morning mist, fog;78;67;S;7;81%;56%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Morning mist, fog;78;65;S;7;83%;74%;1
Huntsville;Fog in the morning;74;64;S;6;80%;33%;1
Ingleside;Fog in the morning;73;63;SSE;6;89%;30%;1
Jacksonville;Warm with some sun;74;62;S;7;74%;35%;3
Jasper;Morning mist, fog;76;61;S;5;84%;68%;1
Junction;Areas of morning fog;80;58;S;5;62%;30%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Areas of morning fog;76;64;SSE;4;81%;39%;3
Kerrville;Areas of morning fog;77;60;S;5;73%;30%;4
Killeen;Areas of morning fog;79;62;SSW;8;67%;44%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Fog in the morning;78;62;SSW;8;69%;30%;4
Kingsville Nas;Fog in the morning;79;66;SE;7;83%;14%;2
La Grange;Areas of morning fog;76;65;S;5;81%;44%;1
Lago Vista;Areas of morning fog;78;63;S;5;74%;33%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;61;SSW;7;55%;10%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny;81;66;SE;6;78%;27%;3
Llano;Areas of morning fog;83;59;S;6;61%;13%;4
Longview;Partly sunny;74;60;S;8;70%;23%;2
Lubbock;High clouds and mild;72;46;SW;10;48%;6%;4
Lufkin;Fog in the morning;76;61;SSE;7;82%;44%;1
Mcallen;Areas of morning fog;81;70;SE;8;79%;31%;3
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;78;62;S;9;71%;29%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;76;59;S;8;63%;10%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;61;S;7;54%;10%;4
Midland;High clouds;78;55;SSW;10;43%;25%;4
Midland Airpark;High clouds;78;55;SSW;10;43%;25%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;77;60;S;7;66%;10%;4
Mineola;Partly sunny;75;61;S;9;65%;33%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;57;SSE;7;48%;9%;4
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;74;59;S;8;64%;35%;4
Nacogdoches;Areas of morning fog;74;60;S;7;78%;31%;1
New Braunfels;Areas of morning fog;77;63;S;6;76%;44%;3
Odessa;High clouds and mild;76;52;S;8;47%;25%;4
Orange;Morning mist, fog;74;63;S;6;85%;69%;1
Palacios;Morning mist, fog;74;64;SSE;7;93%;56%;1
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;76;63;S;7;73%;44%;3
Pampa;High clouds and mild;70;43;SSW;10;42%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;High clouds and mild;70;39;E;7;44%;0%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;60;S;9;62%;27%;4
Pecos;High clouds and warm;78;45;S;7;46%;6%;4
Perryton;High clouds and mild;67;40;SSE;8;45%;3%;4
Plainview;High clouds, mild;69;42;SW;12;50%;4%;4
Pleasanton;Fog in the morning;77;64;SE;4;77%;38%;1
Port Aransas;Fog in the morning;68;63;SSE;7;100%;30%;1
Port Isabel;Areas of morning fog;75;67;SE;10;90%;9%;2
Port Lavaca;Morning mist, fog;74;65;SSE;6;89%;47%;1
Randolph AFB;Areas of morning fog;76;64;S;5;80%;44%;3
Robstown;Fog in the morning;77;66;SSE;8;86%;44%;2
Rockport;Morning mist, fog;70;62;SSE;7;99%;53%;1
Rocksprings;Fog in the morning;74;60;SSE;4;73%;38%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;SSW;9;50%;15%;4
San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;77;65;SSE;4;78%;39%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;78;65;SSE;4;69%;39%;3
San Marcos;Fog in the morning;77;63;S;7;70%;44%;4
Seminole;High clouds and mild;73;44;SW;10;50%;10%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;58;S;7;60%;8%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;76;52;SSW;8;51%;19%;4
Sonora;Fog in the morning;77;59;SSE;6;64%;25%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;58;S;7;50%;7%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;75;62;S;10;59%;25%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;77;57;SSW;10;43%;17%;4
Temple;Areas of morning fog;78;62;S;10;74%;30%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;77;61;S;8;58%;29%;4
Tyler;Partly sunny;76;61;S;9;67%;34%;3
Uvalde;Areas of morning fog;76;62;ESE;5;82%;44%;3
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;S;8;36%;12%;4
Victoria;Morning mist, fog;77;65;SSE;5;84%;56%;1
Waco;Partly sunny;78;61;S;10;67%;9%;4
Weslaco;Areas of morning fog;80;68;SE;8;75%;30%;3
Wharton;Morning mist, fog;76;64;SSE;5;83%;68%;1
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;76;51;SE;6;48%;11%;4
Wink;High clouds and mild;78;44;WNW;10;39%;12%;4
Zapata;Areas of morning fog;80;66;SE;5;80%;29%;3
