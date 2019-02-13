TX Forecast for Thursday, February 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;66;49;SSW;19;40%;0%;4

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;65;51;SSW;19;36%;0%;4

Alice;Partly sunny;71;51;SSE;7;56%;6%;5

Alpine;Partly sunny;68;52;SSW;13;31%;0%;5

Amarillo;Increasing clouds;67;45;WSW;19;18%;2%;4

Angleton;Partly sunny;65;53;SSE;7;60%;3%;5

Arlington;Partly sunny;64;49;SSW;12;38%;0%;4

Austin;Sun, some clouds;65;51;S;5;46%;0%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;66;50;S;9;50%;0%;5

Bay;Sun, some clouds;66;52;SSE;6;64%;3%;5

Beaumont;Some sun;65;50;S;7;47%;1%;5

Beeville;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;8;52%;3%;5

Borger;Warmer;70;49;SW;17;16%;2%;3

Bowie;Sun, some clouds;64;47;SSW;15;44%;2%;4

Breckenridge;Sun, some clouds;69;51;SSW;15;36%;2%;4

Brenham;Partly sunny;65;51;S;7;52%;3%;5

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;66;48;SSW;12;44%;1%;4

Brownsville;Partly sunny;73;58;SE;8;53%;3%;5

Brownwood;Partly sunny;67;46;SSW;11;39%;0%;4

Burnet;Some sun;63;48;S;8;39%;0%;5

Canadian;Mainly cloudy;69;47;SW;15;21%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny;67;47;SSE;7;42%;0%;5

Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;69;47;SW;17;35%;0%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny;63;48;S;12;46%;0%;4

College Station;Partly sunny;63;49;S;9;56%;3%;4

Comanche;Partly sunny;66;49;SSW;12;38%;0%;4

Conroe;Partly sunny;66;50;S;7;45%;3%;5

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;69;54;SSE;10;60%;3%;5

Corsicana;Partly sunny;63;50;S;11;46%;0%;4

Cotulla;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;7;47%;0%;5

Dalhart;Variable cloudiness;67;38;WSW;23;19%;3%;3

Dallas Love;Sun, some clouds;65;50;SSW;13;43%;0%;4

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;62;49;SSW;13;43%;0%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sun, some clouds;64;49;SSW;15;43%;0%;4

Decatur;Some sun;64;48;SSW;12;38%;2%;4

Del Rio;High clouds;68;46;SE;13;49%;0%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;High clouds;67;45;SE;13;47%;0%;5

Denton;Sun, some clouds;65;49;SSW;14;45%;0%;4

Dryden;Partly sunny;66;42;SE;7;45%;2%;5

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;66;41;WSW;20;19%;3%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;75;58;SE;7;46%;8%;5

El Paso;High clouds;69;49;W;6;20%;0%;5

Ellington;Partly sunny;63;52;SSE;7;51%;2%;5

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;72;56;SE;7;49%;6%;5

Fort Hood;Sun, some clouds;64;49;S;11;45%;0%;4

Fort Worth;Sun, some clouds;64;49;SSW;12;42%;0%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;15;43%;0%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;65;50;SSW;14;42%;0%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;13;45%;0%;4

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;63;47;S;8;41%;0%;5

Gainesville;Partly sunny;63;47;SSW;13;40%;1%;4

Galveston;Some sun;63;56;SSE;9;60%;2%;5

Gatesville;Partly sunny;64;49;S;9;43%;0%;4

Georgetown;Partly sunny;64;50;S;9;42%;0%;5

Giddings;Partly sunny;64;50;S;6;49%;3%;5

Gilmer;Sun, some clouds;63;48;S;6;46%;0%;4

Graham;Some sun;68;49;SSW;10;40%;3%;4

Granbury;Sun, some clouds;68;50;SSW;11;43%;0%;4

Grand Prairie;Sun, some clouds;64;49;SSW;11;47%;0%;4

Greenville;Sun, some clouds;64;50;SSW;10;43%;0%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;65;46;W;21;22%;0%;5

Hamilton;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;11;40%;0%;4

Harlingen;Partly sunny;73;55;SE;9;54%;4%;5

Hearne;Sun, some clouds;63;49;S;7;54%;4%;4

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;69;52;SE;7;43%;9%;5

Henderson;Partly sunny;63;47;S;6;43%;1%;4

Hereford;Partly sunny;68;45;WSW;15;22%;2%;4

Hillsboro;Sun, some clouds;63;50;S;12;48%;0%;4

Hondo;Partly sunny;67;47;SE;8;45%;0%;5

Houston;Partly sunny;65;52;S;7;47%;2%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sun;64;52;SSE;7;52%;2%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun;66;53;SSE;4;45%;2%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun, some clouds;65;50;SSE;5;56%;3%;5

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;6;56%;1%;5

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;6;51%;3%;5

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;67;52;SSE;8;53%;3%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Sun, some clouds;65;51;SSE;8;53%;3%;5

Huntsville;Partly sunny;64;50;S;6;48%;3%;4

Ingleside;Partly sunny;67;55;SSE;8;64%;2%;5

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;61;48;S;6;43%;0%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny;65;44;S;5;48%;2%;4

Junction;Partly sunny;66;48;SSW;9;40%;0%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;65;46;SSE;6;49%;0%;5

Kerrville;Partly sunny;63;47;S;8;39%;0%;5

Killeen;Sun, some clouds;64;49;S;11;45%;0%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;63;49;S;11;49%;0%;4

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;72;52;SSE;8;58%;4%;5

La Grange;Some sun;65;51;S;6;57%;2%;5

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;64;49;S;7;45%;0%;5

Lancaster;Sun, some clouds;62;49;S;11;43%;0%;4

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;71;51;SE;9;43%;0%;4

Llano;Partly sunny;69;48;S;7;40%;0%;5

Longview;Sun, some clouds;63;48;S;7;44%;1%;4

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, mild;68;45;SW;15;30%;2%;4

Lufkin;Sun, some clouds;64;47;S;6;50%;1%;4

Mcallen;Partly sunny;75;58;SE;8;51%;8%;5

Mcgregor;Sun, some clouds;62;48;S;12;53%;0%;4

Mckinney;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;14;49%;0%;4

Mesquite;Partly sunny;63;49;S;11;43%;0%;4

Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;70;49;SSW;15;38%;2%;4

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;70;49;SSW;15;38%;2%;4

Midlothian;Partly sunny;63;47;SSW;11;51%;0%;4

Mineola;Sun, some clouds;63;50;S;8;41%;0%;4

Mineral Wells;Sun, some clouds;67;48;S;14;41%;0%;4

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;63;48;S;8;44%;0%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;62;47;S;7;46%;1%;4

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;65;49;S;8;47%;0%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny;69;47;S;13;34%;2%;5

Orange;Partly sunny;65;50;S;6;46%;1%;5

Palacios;Some sun;64;54;SSE;8;69%;3%;5

Palestine;Partly sunny;63;49;S;7;47%;0%;4

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SW;20;19%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;70;44;WSW;19;23%;2%;3

Paris;Sun, some clouds;62;48;S;11;48%;1%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny, warmer;74;48;SSW;6;34%;2%;5

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;69;43;SW;17;23%;2%;3

Plainview;Mostly sunny;66;43;SW;16;32%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;68;48;SSE;7;42%;0%;5

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;63;58;SSE;9;61%;1%;5

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;69;60;SE;9;54%;2%;5

Port Lavaca;Sun, some clouds;65;55;SSE;10;57%;3%;5

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;64;47;S;7;48%;0%;5

Robstown;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;9;61%;3%;5

Rockport;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;8;59%;2%;5

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;61;45;S;12;41%;0%;5

San Angelo;Partly sunny;67;48;SSW;16;39%;0%;5

San Antonio;Partly sunny;66;49;SSE;7;47%;0%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;68;48;SSE;6;41%;0%;5

San Marcos;Partly sunny;65;49;S;9;49%;0%;5

Seminole;Partly sunny;69;45;SSW;11;34%;2%;4

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;15;48%;0%;4

Snyder;Partly sunny;67;45;SSW;15;42%;0%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;63;45;S;15;38%;0%;5

Stephenville;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;12;41%;0%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;63;50;S;9;38%;0%;4

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;67;49;SSW;18;35%;0%;4

Temple;Some sun;63;48;S;12;55%;0%;4

Terrell;Partly sunny;63;49;S;11;46%;0%;4

Tyler;Partly sunny;63;50;S;9;43%;0%;4

Uvalde;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;7;47%;0%;5

Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;69;49;SSW;16;33%;0%;4

Victoria;Partly sunny;68;51;SSE;9;57%;2%;5

Waco;Sun, some clouds;63;48;S;12;51%;0%;4

Weslaco;Partly sunny;73;58;SE;7;50%;7%;5

Wharton;Sun, some clouds;65;50;SSE;7;58%;3%;5

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;66;47;SSW;17;42%;3%;4

Wink;Partly sunny, warmer;73;43;SSE;8;35%;0%;5

Zapata;Partly sunny;72;54;SE;7;45%;3%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather