TX Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;33;NNE;16;43%;2%;6

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;31;NNE;16;37%;2%;6

Alice;Breezy with some sun;80;50;NE;14;51%;44%;7

Alpine;Sunny and breezy;61;32;ENE;15;32%;0%;7

Amarillo;Partly sunny, colder;49;24;N;23;42%;3%;6

Angleton;A morning t-storm;72;47;N;15;68%;64%;2

Arlington;Not as warm;66;39;NNW;16;35%;11%;6

Austin;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;42;NNE;14;36%;10%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;74;42;NNE;15;41%;9%;7

Bay;A morning t-storm;72;49;NNE;14;68%;65%;2

Beaumont;Thunderstorms;78;49;N;15;67%;75%;2

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;80;53;NE;15;46%;38%;3

Borger;Partly sunny, colder;49;26;NNW;23;40%;4%;6

Bowie;Sunny and cooler;59;32;NNW;17;43%;10%;6

Breckenridge;Breezy with sunshine;64;37;N;15;35%;5%;6

Brenham;Partly sunny;73;45;N;14;46%;33%;7

Bridgeport;Cooler with sunshine;61;35;NNW;17;42%;10%;6

Brownsville;Becoming cloudy;79;62;NNE;15;65%;44%;3

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;64;37;N;14;36%;9%;6

Burnet;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;42;NNE;16;31%;8%;7

Canadian;Cooler;50;27;NNW;25;43%;5%;5

Castroville;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;47;NE;14;31%;7%;7

Childress;Becoming cloudy;54;29;N;20;38%;2%;6

Cleburne;Not as warm;65;37;N;15;41%;11%;6

College Station;Not as warm;70;43;N;15;53%;33%;7

Comanche;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;36;N;15;35%;10%;6

Conroe;Partly sunny, breezy;77;46;N;15;42%;33%;5

Corpus Christi;Decreasing clouds;78;53;NE;18;59%;39%;4

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;41;NNW;16;43%;10%;6

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;48;NNE;14;34%;3%;7

Dalhart;Partly sunny;47;18;N;21;41%;3%;6

Dallas Love;Not as warm;66;39;NNW;17;41%;12%;6

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;37;NNW;17;40%;13%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;37;NNW;15;40%;11%;6

Decatur;Sunshine and cooler;61;36;NNW;19;38%;10%;6

Del Rio;Partly sunny, breezy;73;43;N;15;39%;0%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;74;43;NNE;16;35%;0%;7

Denton;Sunny and cooler;64;37;NNW;20;43%;11%;6

Dryden;Brilliant sunshine;71;40;NNE;12;28%;0%;7

Dumas;Partly sunny;46;21;N;22;48%;2%;6

Edinburg;A morning t-storm;81;59;NE;14;58%;65%;2

El Paso;Sunny;59;37;ENE;12;26%;0%;7

Ellington;A morning t-storm;77;49;N;14;57%;63%;2

Falfurrias;Clearing;79;57;NE;15;47%;39%;4

Fort Hood;Not as warm;70;40;N;20;39%;7%;6

Fort Worth;Not as warm;65;39;NNW;16;38%;11%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;35;NNW;15;42%;12%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Not as warm;65;37;NNW;15;37%;11%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;36;NNW;14;42%;11%;6

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;39;N;16;32%;8%;7

Gainesville;Sunshine and cooler;62;35;NNW;20;41%;10%;6

Galveston;A morning t-storm;71;50;N;14;68%;64%;2

Gatesville;Not as warm;68;40;N;14;37%;7%;6

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;43;NNE;15;34%;8%;7

Giddings;Not as warm;72;46;NNE;14;40%;33%;7

Gilmer;Partly sunny;69;39;NW;10;42%;17%;6

Graham;Breezy with sunshine;62;35;N;15;40%;8%;6

Granbury;Not as warm;67;39;N;15;37%;12%;6

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;40;NNW;16;36%;11%;6

Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;67;39;NNW;18;39%;13%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;52;28;NNE;26;38%;0%;7

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;38;N;16;36%;9%;6

Harlingen;A shower in the a.m.;78;59;NNE;14;71%;69%;2

Hearne;Partly sunny, breezy;71;42;N;15;44%;20%;6

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;79;53;ENE;16;40%;29%;7

Henderson;Partly sunny;69;40;NW;14;41%;19%;6

Hereford;Clouds and sun;50;23;NNE;21;43%;5%;5

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;38;NNW;15;38%;10%;6

Hondo;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;45;NNE;14;32%;7%;7

Houston;A t-storm in spots;78;49;N;15;46%;50%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny intervals;76;48;N;15;51%;36%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;77;48;N;14;46%;36%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;76;47;N;14;59%;52%;4

Houston Clover;A morning t-storm;77;48;N;14;58%;62%;4

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;77;46;N;14;51%;47%;5

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;77;48;N;14;54%;48%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;78;46;N;14;55%;48%;4

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;72;44;NNW;16;44%;33%;6

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;77;54;NE;14;63%;39%;2

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, breezy;69;40;NNW;16;39%;18%;6

Jasper;Thunderstorms;72;45;NNW;15;56%;69%;2

Junction;Mostly sunny;69;36;NNE;12;35%;6%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, breezy;74;45;NNE;14;38%;8%;7

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;40;NNE;15;31%;6%;7

Killeen;Not as warm;70;40;N;20;39%;7%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Not as warm;70;40;N;18;41%;7%;6

Kingsville Nas;Rather cloudy;79;53;NE;14;59%;44%;3

La Grange;Partly sunny, breezy;74;47;NNE;14;47%;33%;7

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;42;NNE;14;28%;9%;7

Lancaster;Not as warm;66;39;NNW;15;36%;13%;6

Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;83;54;NE;12;29%;4%;7

Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;70;41;NNE;10;30%;7%;7

Longview;Partly sunny, nice;70;41;NW;13;42%;18%;6

Lubbock;Sunny intervals;54;27;NNE;18;40%;2%;6

Lufkin;A morning shower;70;41;NNW;15;58%;53%;4

Mcallen;A morning t-storm;82;57;NE;14;63%;65%;2

Mcgregor;Not as warm;67;37;NNW;17;46%;7%;6

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;35;NNW;18;45%;12%;6

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;66;40;NNW;15;38%;13%;6

Midland;Mostly sunny;61;33;NE;15;42%;0%;6

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;61;33;NE;15;42%;0%;6

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;36;NNW;14;48%;12%;6

Mineola;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;39;NW;15;38%;16%;6

Mineral Wells;Sunny and cooler;63;34;N;15;38%;12%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;39;NW;18;40%;19%;6

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, breezy;71;41;NNW;16;47%;30%;6

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, breezy;75;45;NNE;15;34%;9%;7

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;NNE;14;30%;0%;7

Orange;Thunderstorms;79;49;NNW;15;66%;75%;2

Palacios;A morning t-storm;75;49;NNE;15;65%;64%;2

Palestine;Breezy with sunshine;70;41;NNW;16;42%;16%;6

Pampa;Cooler;49;24;NNW;27;45%;2%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, colder;49;24;NNW;25;41%;4%;5

Paris;Sunny and breezy;65;37;NW;19;45%;19%;6

Pecos;Sunny, but cool;63;34;NE;10;27%;0%;7

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;47;24;NNW;32;49%;7%;3

Plainview;Clouds and sunshine;50;24;NNE;21;43%;3%;6

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, breezy;79;49;NE;14;30%;8%;7

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;72;55;NE;16;66%;51%;2

Port Isabel;A shower in the a.m.;76;62;NNE;14;77%;75%;3

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;75;52;NNE;14;62%;51%;4

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;73;43;NNE;15;40%;8%;7

Robstown;Clearing;79;52;NE;17;57%;38%;4

Rockport;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NNE;15;53%;51%;2

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;39;NNE;16;32%;0%;7

San Angelo;Plenty of sun;63;32;NNE;16;42%;0%;7

San Antonio;Partly sunny, breezy;76;48;NNE;14;32%;8%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, breezy;76;46;NE;14;32%;8%;7

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;46;NNE;15;33%;9%;7

Seminole;Partly sunny;56;28;NE;11;37%;2%;6

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and cooler;59;35;NNW;19;46%;11%;6

Snyder;Mostly sunny;59;31;NNE;15;39%;1%;6

Sonora;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNE;14;31%;2%;7

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;35;N;15;39%;12%;6

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;39;NNW;19;40%;17%;6

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;61;34;NE;14;34%;1%;6

Temple;Not as warm;68;38;N;18;49%;8%;6

Terrell;Mostly sunny;67;39;NNW;14;40%;12%;6

Tyler;Breezy with sunshine;69;41;NW;16;39%;16%;6

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;46;NNE;15;37%;0%;7

Vernon;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;33;NNW;25;35%;3%;6

Victoria;Partly sunny;79;51;NNE;15;47%;36%;6

Waco;Not as warm;69;38;NNW;17;45%;8%;6

Weslaco;A shower in the a.m.;79;59;NE;15;54%;68%;2

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;76;48;NNE;14;56%;49%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;31;NNW;21;42%;6%;6

Wink;Sunny;60;31;NNE;13;37%;0%;7

Zapata;Partly sunny, breezy;83;55;E;15;37%;19%;7

