TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Showers around;56;42;S;4;51%;60%;6

Abilene Dyess;Decreasing clouds;55;39;S;3;45%;1%;6

Alice;Mostly cloudy;58;38;ENE;8;65%;13%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;63;39;SSE;5;54%;0%;9

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;40;S;12;43%;3%;8

Angleton;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;8;60%;11%;5

Arlington;Clearing;57;39;SSE;6;43%;27%;5

Austin;Clearing;57;39;E;3;46%;27%;6

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in places;58;34;E;8;48%;48%;5

Bay;Partly sunny;59;40;N;7;60%;9%;5

Beaumont;A shower in the p.m.;59;38;NNE;7;58%;57%;7

Beeville;Rather cloudy;62;41;E;8;64%;14%;3

Borger;Partly sunny;64;42;S;10;39%;3%;7

Bowie;Clearing;54;36;SE;4;50%;2%;6

Breckenridge;Clearing;60;42;SE;3;43%;1%;6

Brenham;A shower in the p.m.;57;37;ENE;6;57%;55%;5

Bridgeport;Clearing;52;34;SSE;3;55%;1%;6

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;60;54;NNE;9;74%;31%;3

Brownwood;Showers around;58;36;SSE;4;54%;63%;6

Burnet;Showers around;56;37;SE;4;53%;68%;7

Canadian;Partial sunshine;63;39;S;10;40%;5%;7

Castroville;Decreasing clouds;64;38;ESE;6;48%;4%;6

Childress;Mostly sunny;59;39;SSE;7;42%;4%;8

Cleburne;A shower in the a.m.;55;39;SSE;6;50%;56%;5

College Station;A shower;55;38;NE;7;54%;56%;4

Comanche;Showers around;58;39;SSE;3;52%;73%;6

Conroe;Clouds and sun;56;34;N;5;57%;27%;5

Corpus Christi;Mainly cloudy;59;42;NNE;12;63%;15%;3

Corsicana;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;SE;5;53%;57%;4

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;60;41;ESE;6;53%;4%;7

Dalhart;Sunny;62;33;S;13;46%;1%;7

Dallas Love;Clearing;56;42;SSE;5;43%;3%;4

Dallas Redbird;Clearing;54;40;S;6;43%;4%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clearing;56;39;SSE;7;44%;3%;4

Decatur;Clearing;57;40;SSE;4;45%;1%;6

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;64;43;SSE;6;46%;3%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;63;42;SSE;5;46%;3%;9

Denton;Clearing;58;38;SSE;6;50%;2%;5

Dryden;Mostly sunny;63;42;SE;8;46%;3%;9

Dumas;Sunshine;61;36;S;12;46%;1%;7

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NE;9;68%;16%;3

El Paso;Sunshine and nice;69;48;ESE;5;28%;0%;9

Ellington;Clouds and sun;58;44;NNW;7;50%;27%;5

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;62;45;E;7;66%;15%;3

Fort Hood;A shower;53;39;E;5;53%;57%;6

Fort Worth;Decreasing clouds;57;40;SSE;5;45%;2%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Clearing;55;37;SSE;6;48%;2%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Clearing;56;40;S;5;45%;1%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Clearing;53;37;S;4;52%;2%;5

Fredericksburg;Clearing;57;35;ESE;5;58%;26%;6

Gainesville;Decreasing clouds;57;38;SSE;6;45%;3%;4

Galveston;Clouds and sun;58;51;N;12;59%;27%;5

Gatesville;A shower or two;54;36;SE;4;56%;58%;6

Georgetown;Showers around;56;36;ESE;5;53%;67%;5

Giddings;Mainly cloudy;57;36;E;5;57%;25%;4

Gilmer;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;E;4;49%;55%;3

Graham;Clearing;59;38;SE;3;46%;1%;6

Granbury;A shower in the a.m.;58;39;SSE;4;50%;55%;6

Grand Prairie;Clearing;57;41;SSE;6;43%;3%;5

Greenville;Clearing;57;37;SSE;5;46%;27%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;46;E;18;41%;0%;9

Hamilton;Showers around;56;38;SE;4;52%;60%;6

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;61;48;N;12;75%;25%;3

Hearne;Decreasing clouds;55;33;SE;5;60%;26%;4

Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;59;42;ESE;6;65%;11%;3

Henderson;A shower in the p.m.;55;32;E;4;50%;57%;5

Hereford;Abundant sunshine;62;38;SSW;10;43%;2%;8

Hillsboro;Clearing;56;39;SE;5;50%;27%;5

Hondo;Clouds breaking;63;40;E;7;46%;4%;8

Houston;A shower in the p.m.;58;40;NE;7;55%;56%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;58;43;NNW;8;49%;27%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers around;58;43;N;4;45%;62%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;5;57%;27%;5

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;57;41;NNW;7;56%;27%;5

Houston Hooks;A shower in the p.m.;55;37;NNW;5;53%;56%;5

Houston Hull;A shower in the p.m.;59;39;NNW;8;50%;56%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Showers around;56;38;N;7;56%;60%;5

Huntsville;Showers around;55;37;NNW;3;59%;67%;5

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;59;46;NNE;11;67%;14%;2

Jacksonville;A shower in the p.m.;54;36;E;5;46%;57%;4

Jasper;A shower in the p.m.;57;35;E;4;60%;58%;5

Junction;A morning shower;57;35;SSE;4;54%;41%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;59;39;E;7;48%;6%;6

Kerrville;Decreasing clouds;59;36;ESE;5;51%;6%;7

Killeen;A shower;53;39;E;5;53%;57%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers around;54;37;E;6;53%;63%;5

Kingsville Nas;Mainly cloudy;59;44;NE;9;71%;16%;2

La Grange;Clouds and sun, cool;58;36;E;5;61%;25%;5

Lago Vista;Showers around;55;39;E;4;50%;60%;6

Lancaster;Clearing;56;37;SSE;5;45%;27%;4

Laredo;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;ESE;6;53%;3%;9

Llano;A morning shower;59;36;SE;4;58%;58%;7

Longview;A shower in the p.m.;55;33;ENE;5;49%;56%;3

Lubbock;Sunny;61;40;S;8;43%;2%;8

Lufkin;Partly sunny;56;33;NNW;6;52%;28%;5

Mcallen;Mainly cloudy;63;48;NE;9;71%;16%;3

Mcgregor;A shower;54;34;E;5;57%;58%;5

Mckinney;Clearing;55;37;S;6;51%;27%;4

Mesquite;Clearing;56;39;SSE;6;48%;27%;4

Midland;Turning sunny;63;43;SSE;5;53%;3%;8

Midland Airpark;Turning sunny;63;43;SSE;5;53%;3%;8

Midlothian;A passing shower;54;37;SSE;3;50%;56%;4

Mineola;A shower in spots;55;33;ESE;4;45%;42%;3

Mineral Wells;Clearing;53;35;SSE;5;51%;1%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;54;34;SSE;4;49%;27%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;55;30;NNE;5;53%;27%;5

New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;60;36;E;7;53%;8%;6

Odessa;Mostly sunny;62;43;SSE;7;43%;2%;8

Orange;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;N;6;61%;19%;7

Palacios;Cloudy;61;42;NNE;12;61%;9%;3

Palestine;A shower in the p.m.;55;34;E;5;50%;55%;4

Pampa;Partly sunny;62;39;S;11;42%;5%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;63;38;S;10;43%;4%;7

Paris;Mostly cloudy;55;36;S;6;48%;12%;4

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;ESE;7;41%;2%;8

Perryton;Partly sunny;63;37;S;12;43%;3%;7

Plainview;Brilliant sunshine;59;38;SSW;8;47%;2%;8

Pleasanton;Clouds breaking;63;38;E;6;51%;5%;8

Port Aransas;A thick cloud cover;60;54;NE;12;62%;26%;2

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;62;58;NE;10;72%;33%;3

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;60;42;NE;10;62%;9%;3

Randolph AFB;Decreasing clouds;57;37;E;8;52%;7%;6

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;59;42;NE;10;65%;14%;3

Rockport;Cloudy;61;49;NE;11;62%;14%;2

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;59;39;SSE;5;52%;5%;9

San Angelo;Showers around;58;37;SE;3;53%;63%;8

San Antonio;Decreasing clouds;62;38;E;6;51%;5%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Decreasing clouds;61;39;E;7;41%;6%;7

San Marcos;Decreasing clouds;60;36;E;7;50%;13%;7

Seminole;Mostly sunny;60;38;S;7;46%;2%;8

Sherman-Denison;Clearing;55;38;S;6;50%;5%;4

Snyder;Partly sunny;59;41;S;6;48%;2%;8

Sonora;Turning sunny;61;40;SE;5;48%;25%;9

Stephenville;Clearing;53;36;S;2;52%;26%;6

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;55;36;SSE;5;48%;9%;4

Sweetwater;Clearing;60;43;S;5;43%;2%;6

Temple;A shower in spots;53;34;ENE;6;56%;51%;4

Terrell;Clearing;56;36;SE;5;46%;28%;4

Tyler;A shower in the p.m.;55;35;E;5;44%;56%;3

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;62;39;SE;5;53%;3%;7

Vernon;Clearing;62;40;SSE;6;37%;4%;6

Victoria;Rather cloudy;61;37;ENE;8;61%;10%;4

Waco;A passing shower;54;34;E;6;53%;56%;6

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;60;50;NE;9;71%;19%;3

Wharton;Clouds and sun;59;35;NE;7;60%;27%;5

Wichita Falls;Clearing;58;38;SSE;4;46%;5%;6

Wink;Sunny;63;41;ESE;7;39%;1%;8

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;62;45;ESE;5;61%;8%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather