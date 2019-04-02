TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;78;59;S;22;61%;62%;4
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;79;57;S;21;52%;10%;6
Alice;Cloudy with a shower;78;67;SE;13;81%;57%;2
Alpine;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;53;WNW;18;20%;0%;9
Amarillo;Increasingly windy;75;43;W;23;35%;8%;8
Angleton;Partly sunny;73;67;SE;11;71%;33%;6
Arlington;Breezy with some sun;68;62;S;13;60%;60%;6
Austin;A shower or two;69;64;SSE;7;72%;82%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A stray shower;71;65;SSE;12;74%;75%;2
Bay;Some sun;75;66;SE;10;75%;48%;5
Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;72;64;SE;8;65%;30%;9
Beeville;Cloudy with a shower;75;69;SE;10;83%;56%;2
Borger;Increasingly windy;76;46;W;21;35%;44%;7
Bowie;Not as warm;66;57;SSE;17;64%;70%;3
Breckenridge;A strong t-storm;74;62;S;14;60%;82%;4
Brenham;Partly sunny;72;65;SSE;8;70%;47%;5
Bridgeport;Not as warm;66;57;SSE;14;64%;70%;4
Brownsville;Cloudy with a shower;80;71;SSE;15;74%;56%;2
Brownwood;Partly sunny;71;60;S;11;69%;44%;5
Burnet;A shower in places;67;63;SSE;7;76%;75%;2
Canadian;A strong t-storm;75;47;SSW;19;55%;61%;5
Castroville;Cloudy with a shower;72;65;SE;6;75%;58%;2
Childress;Increasingly windy;78;49;ESE;20;46%;44%;5
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;66;61;S;13;73%;70%;3
College Station;Partial sunshine;70;64;SSE;12;67%;60%;6
Comanche;Rather cloudy;69;62;S;13;72%;44%;2
Conroe;Partly sunny;73;64;SE;8;58%;60%;7
Corpus Christi;Cloudy with a shower;79;67;SE;19;76%;60%;2
Corsicana;Partly sunny;69;62;SSE;10;62%;31%;6
Cotulla;Cloudy with a shower;77;65;SE;10;79%;49%;2
Dalhart;Breezy with some sun;71;39;NNW;18;38%;7%;6
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;69;62;SSE;15;57%;65%;5
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;68;60;SSE;15;61%;68%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;66;60;SSE;18;61%;65%;5
Decatur;Not as warm;65;60;S;12;62%;66%;4
Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;79;63;SE;14;71%;22%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;78;63;SE;14;72%;36%;6
Denton;Breezy with some sun;68;61;S;15;60%;66%;5
Dryden;Partly sunny;84;54;SE;8;54%;9%;9
Dumas;Increasingly windy;73;41;NW;22;39%;8%;6
Edinburg;Cloudy with a shower;82;69;SE;11;75%;54%;2
El Paso;Breezy with sunshine;79;52;W;20;18%;0%;9
Ellington;Some sun;72;66;SE;11;63%;32%;6
Falfurrias;Cloudy with a shower;78;69;SE;9;75%;47%;2
Fort Hood;A shower in spots;69;61;SSE;14;67%;74%;2
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;68;62;S;12;60%;65%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;66;60;SSE;18;63%;70%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;68;61;SSE;17;59%;65%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;69;60;SSE;15;65%;70%;3
Fredericksburg;Cloudy with a shower;67;62;S;9;77%;70%;2
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;67;60;S;17;57%;64%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;71;65;SE;14;71%;31%;7
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;68;62;SSE;9;74%;66%;2
Georgetown;A stray shower;68;64;SSE;8;74%;76%;2
Giddings;A shower in spots;69;64;SSE;8;73%;73%;2
Gilmer;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;SSE;7;54%;59%;8
Graham;A severe t-storm;70;60;S;10;65%;84%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny;70;63;SSE;10;63%;66%;5
Grand Prairie;Breezy with some sun;68;62;S;13;59%;65%;6
Greenville;Partly sunny;71;61;SSE;11;52%;66%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;73;51;WNW;37;20%;0%;9
Hamilton;Mainly cloudy;67;62;S;11;74%;55%;2
Harlingen;Warmer with a shower;81;68;SE;16;78%;50%;2
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;70;63;SSE;9;66%;62%;3
Hebbronville;Cloudy with a shower;77;65;SE;8;81%;43%;2
Henderson;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;8;55%;60%;8
Hereford;Increasingly windy;75;42;W;21;33%;7%;8
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;68;62;SSE;13;66%;66%;3
Hondo;Cloudy with a shower;74;65;SE;12;79%;57%;2
Houston;Partial sunshine;73;66;SE;8;61%;31%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;73;66;SE;11;62%;32%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;74;66;SE;7;62%;33%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;73;64;SE;8;71%;33%;5
Houston Clover;Sun and some clouds;73;65;SE;10;68%;33%;6
Houston Hooks;Sun and some clouds;73;63;SE;8;65%;45%;6
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;76;67;SE;11;64%;47%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Sun and some clouds;74;65;SE;11;65%;45%;6
Huntsville;Partly sunny;72;64;SSE;7;58%;59%;7
Ingleside;Cloudy with a shower;78;69;SSE;16;79%;59%;2
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;71;60;SSE;8;55%;59%;8
Jasper;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;5;60%;44%;8
Junction;Mostly cloudy;75;63;SSE;14;67%;34%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy with a shower;70;66;SE;11;83%;73%;2
Kerrville;Cloudy with a shower;69;63;SSE;10;72%;72%;2
Killeen;A shower in spots;69;61;SSE;14;67%;74%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray shower;69;62;SSE;13;68%;75%;2
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy with a shower;79;67;SE;14;82%;57%;2
La Grange;A shower in spots;71;66;SSE;7;71%;74%;2
Lago Vista;A shower in places;68;63;SSE;9;72%;77%;2
Lancaster;Partly sunny;67;61;SSE;11;62%;75%;6
Laredo;A passing shower;81;66;SE;12;66%;56%;4
Llano;A shower in spots;70;64;SSE;8;70%;74%;2
Longview;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;8;54%;65%;8
Lubbock;Increasingly windy;80;48;WSW;23;37%;8%;8
Lufkin;Partly sunny;68;58;SSE;9;60%;45%;8
Mcallen;Warmer with a shower;84;69;SE;12;81%;46%;2
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;69;60;SSE;14;68%;55%;2
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;68;59;SSE;16;62%;70%;8
Mesquite;Partly sunny;68;62;SSE;11;59%;69%;6
Midland;Increasingly windy;85;54;S;20;43%;4%;9
Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;85;54;S;20;43%;4%;9
Midlothian;Breezy with some sun;67;60;SSE;14;68%;82%;6
Mineola;Partly sunny;71;60;SSE;7;53%;50%;8
Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;69;58;SSE;17;63%;66%;4
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;71;58;SSE;7;52%;68%;8
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;7;58%;50%;8
New Braunfels;A shower or two;70;66;SSE;8;79%;82%;2
Odessa;Increasingly windy;83;52;WSW;20;40%;4%;9
Orange;Partly sunny;71;63;SE;8;61%;44%;9
Palacios;Partly sunny;76;67;SE;15;79%;66%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny;72;61;SSE;7;58%;68%;8
Pampa;Increasingly windy;75;44;W;21;40%;30%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;74;44;SE;21;41%;33%;5
Paris;Partly sunny;70;58;SSE;12;53%;70%;8
Pecos;Increasingly windy;85;53;W;20;28%;4%;9
Perryton;Partly sunny;75;44;WNW;21;48%;66%;5
Plainview;Increasingly windy;77;43;W;22;41%;7%;8
Pleasanton;Cloudy with a shower;72;66;SSE;6;78%;71%;2
Port Aransas;Cloudy with a shower;73;69;SE;12;78%;68%;2
Port Isabel;Cloudy with a shower;77;71;SSE;15;79%;45%;2
Port Lavaca;Breezy with some sun;73;69;SE;13;76%;66%;5
Randolph AFB;Cloudy with a shower;70;65;SSE;10;81%;68%;2
Robstown;Cloudy with a shower;79;68;SE;17;79%;51%;2
Rockport;Cloudy with a shower;74;69;SE;11;76%;57%;2
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;70;62;SSE;12;82%;44%;4
San Angelo;Breezy with some sun;79;59;S;18;58%;9%;9
San Antonio;Cloudy with a shower;71;67;SSE;7;76%;68%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy with a shower;74;67;SE;10;68%;68%;2
San Marcos;Cloudy with a shower;70;65;SSE;9;72%;77%;2
Seminole;Increasingly windy;80;48;WSW;21;36%;8%;8
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;68;57;SSE;16;58%;64%;6
Snyder;Partly sunny, breezy;82;52;SSW;20;58%;6%;8
Sonora;Breezy with some sun;76;61;S;15;67%;33%;8
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;67;59;S;14;71%;44%;2
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;71;61;SSE;9;51%;67%;8
Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;80;58;SSW;21;57%;6%;8
Temple;Rather cloudy;68;60;SSE;14;73%;67%;2
Terrell;Sun and some clouds;70;62;SSE;11;56%;70%;8
Tyler;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;10;51%;61%;8
Uvalde;Cloudy with a shower;72;64;ESE;7;79%;56%;2
Vernon;A severe t-storm;74;53;S;18;54%;70%;4
Victoria;A stray shower;73;68;SE;10;78%;64%;2
Waco;Mostly cloudy;67;60;SSE;14;70%;55%;2
Weslaco;Warmer with a shower;81;69;SSE;11;76%;52%;2
Wharton;Partly sunny;73;66;SE;8;74%;48%;5
Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;68;58;SSE;18;62%;84%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny, windy;85;50;WNW;22;33%;4%;9
Zapata;Cloudy with a shower;82;66;SE;7;72%;42%;2
