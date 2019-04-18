TX Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and nice;73;53;SE;12;41%;0%;10

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and nice;73;51;SSE;11;35%;0%;10

Alice;Mostly sunny;84;55;ESE;10;39%;3%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny;80;52;SSE;7;28%;0%;11

Amarillo;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;S;8;38%;0%;9

Angleton;Sunshine and breezy;75;48;N;16;44%;1%;10

Arlington;Sunny, breezy, nice;70;46;NW;14;41%;0%;10

Austin;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;N;7;37%;0%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;NNE;12;42%;0%;10

Bay;Sunny and breezy;77;50;NE;15;46%;2%;10

Beaumont;Sunlit and pleasant;73;46;NW;12;50%;3%;10

Beeville;Mostly sunny;81;54;E;9;39%;4%;11

Borger;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;S;7;35%;0%;9

Bowie;Sunny and beautiful;69;46;SSW;12;48%;0%;9

Breckenridge;Sunny and delightful;73;49;SE;9;38%;0%;10

Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;NNW;12;48%;0%;10

Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;WNW;12;45%;0%;10

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;86;60;SE;7;46%;1%;11

Brownwood;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;ESE;10;39%;0%;10

Burnet;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;E;9;34%;0%;10

Canadian;Sunny and nice;73;46;SSE;9;40%;0%;9

Castroville;Mostly sunny;81;49;E;7;35%;0%;10

Childress;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;SSE;10;38%;0%;9

Cleburne;Sunny and breezy;70;48;N;15;48%;0%;10

College Station;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;50;NE;16;48%;0%;10

Comanche;Sunny and delightful;72;49;ESE;10;38%;0%;10

Conroe;Sunshine and nice;73;43;NW;12;46%;0%;10

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;85;60;E;13;40%;4%;11

Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;NW;13;48%;0%;10

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;84;54;SSW;7;39%;0%;11

Dalhart;Sunny and nice;75;41;S;8;36%;0%;9

Dallas Love;Sunny and breezy;72;53;NW;15;42%;0%;10

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, breezy, nice;69;49;WNW;17;46%;0%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and breezy;70;51;NW;18;43%;0%;10

Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;69;46;ENE;10;43%;0%;10

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;86;58;SSE;5;33%;0%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;85;55;SE;5;33%;0%;11

Denton;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;NNW;15;46%;0%;9

Dryden;Mostly sunny;84;54;SSE;7;25%;0%;11

Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;SSW;8;40%;0%;9

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;88;60;SE;6;36%;1%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny;86;58;E;7;20%;0%;10

Ellington;Sunny and breezy;74;52;NW;17;40%;1%;10

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;86;55;ESE;7;38%;2%;11

Fort Hood;Sunny and nice;74;51;NNW;15;38%;0%;10

Fort Worth;Sunny and beautiful;71;49;NNW;14;41%;0%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and breezy;71;49;WNW;17;44%;0%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and nice;73;52;WNW;15;39%;0%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and delightful;70;47;W;14;46%;0%;10

Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;E;9;39%;0%;10

Gainesville;Sunny and pleasant;69;43;NW;13;48%;0%;9

Galveston;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;58;NNW;22;46%;1%;10

Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;ENE;11;41%;0%;10

Georgetown;Sunny and beautiful;74;48;ENE;11;37%;0%;10

Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;NNE;9;44%;1%;10

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;67;43;WNW;8;56%;0%;10

Graham;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;SE;11;43%;0%;10

Granbury;Sunny and nice;73;46;SE;12;41%;0%;10

Grand Prairie;Sunny and breezy;70;49;NW;14;40%;0%;10

Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;NW;13;45%;0%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;59;E;18;28%;0%;11

Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;ESE;12;40%;0%;10

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;9;35%;1%;11

Hearne;Sunny and nice;72;45;NNW;12;51%;0%;10

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;84;52;ESE;6;34%;0%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny;67;42;NW;11;57%;1%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny;74;46;S;7;39%;0%;10

Hillsboro;Sunny, breezy, nice;71;48;NNW;15;45%;0%;10

Hondo;Mostly sunny;83;52;NE;10;38%;0%;11

Houston;Sunny and breezy;74;50;NNW;14;44%;1%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with sunshine;76;51;NW;19;39%;1%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunlit, breezy, nice;76;54;NW;14;38%;1%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy with sunshine;75;45;NNW;14;46%;1%;10

Houston Clover;Sunlit, breezy, nice;75;49;NNW;16;45%;1%;10

Houston Hooks;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;46;NNW;14;48%;0%;10

Houston Hull;Sunny and breezy;76;50;N;16;44%;1%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and breezy;74;49;NW;17;47%;0%;10

Huntsville;Sunny and nice;70;47;NW;11;52%;0%;10

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;82;62;ENE;12;44%;4%;11

Jacksonville;Abundant sunshine;67;47;NW;11;52%;0%;10

Jasper;Nice with sunshine;69;43;NW;10;60%;25%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny;79;48;NE;8;34%;0%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;NE;9;40%;0%;10

Kerrville;Sunny and nice;76;46;E;8;37%;0%;10

Killeen;Sunny and nice;74;51;NNW;15;38%;0%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NNW;14;40%;0%;10

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;85;56;ESE;10;38%;3%;11

La Grange;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;NNE;9;53%;2%;10

Lago Vista;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;N;11;39%;0%;10

Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;69;46;NNW;14;43%;0%;10

Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;87;60;ESE;6;29%;0%;11

Llano;Sunny and delightful;76;45;E;8;38%;0%;10

Longview;Mostly sunny;68;43;NW;12;57%;1%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSW;7;33%;0%;10

Lufkin;Sunshine and nice;69;42;WNW;13;52%;25%;10

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;89;60;SE;6;32%;1%;11

Mcgregor;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;47;NNW;15;47%;0%;10

Mckinney;Sunny and breezy;69;45;NW;17;51%;0%;9

Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;NNW;14;46%;0%;10

Midland;Mostly sunny;79;57;SSE;5;36%;1%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;79;57;SSE;5;36%;1%;10

Midlothian;Sunny and nice;70;48;NW;14;51%;0%;10

Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;68;42;NW;11;55%;0%;10

Mineral Wells;Sunny and breezy;73;47;NNE;14;41%;0%;10

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;67;42;WNW;12;56%;1%;7

Nacogdoches;Sunshine;67;41;NW;12;60%;25%;10

New Braunfels;Brilliant sunshine;78;49;ENE;10;36%;0%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny;78;55;SSE;7;30%;1%;10

Orange;Sunlit and nice;72;46;NW;10;49%;4%;10

Palacios;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;56;NE;17;49%;3%;10

Palestine;Sunny;68;43;NNW;11;56%;0%;10

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;SSE;10;35%;0%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and nice;73;47;SSE;8;37%;0%;9

Paris;Sunshine and breezy;68;43;NW;14;53%;0%;9

Pecos;Mostly sunny;81;50;ESE;6;32%;2%;10

Perryton;Sunny and nice;73;47;SE;9;40%;0%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;S;8;39%;0%;10

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;81;50;E;7;32%;0%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;77;66;NE;10;50%;4%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;79;64;ESE;9;46%;1%;11

Port Lavaca;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;NE;12;48%;3%;11

Randolph AFB;Sunny and nice;79;52;NE;11;40%;0%;10

Robstown;Mostly sunny;84;57;E;12;39%;4%;11

Rockport;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;ENE;10;48%;4%;11

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;78;52;E;9;32%;1%;11

San Angelo;Plenty of sun;78;51;SE;8;36%;1%;10

San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;E;8;36%;0%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;82;53;ENE;9;33%;0%;10

San Marcos;Nice with sunshine;77;48;ENE;11;39%;0%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny;76;48;S;5;34%;2%;10

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and nice;67;47;NW;14;51%;0%;9

Snyder;Sunny and nice;74;51;S;8;33%;0%;10

Sonora;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;E;8;33%;1%;10

Stephenville;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NW;12;38%;0%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;68;44;NW;15;54%;0%;9

Sweetwater;Sunny and beautiful;74;54;SSE;8;33%;0%;10

Temple;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;N;16;46%;0%;10

Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;68;45;NNW;14;49%;0%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny;68;44;NW;12;53%;0%;10

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;82;50;E;5;37%;0%;11

Vernon;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;SSE;11;35%;0%;9

Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;ENE;11;48%;4%;10

Waco;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;NW;16;47%;0%;10

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;6;37%;1%;11

Wharton;Sunny and nice;75;46;NNW;11;50%;2%;10

Wichita Falls;Sunny and beautiful;71;47;SE;12;45%;0%;9

Wink;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;SE;6;30%;2%;10

Zapata;Mostly sunny;88;58;ESE;4;35%;0%;11

