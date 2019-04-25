TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;77;63;SSE;10;51%;8%;11
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;77;62;SSE;9;45%;8%;11
Alice;Sunny;89;60;SSE;8;52%;1%;11
Alpine;Sunny;84;60;SE;8;34%;0%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;16;52%;44%;10
Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;SSE;7;55%;2%;11
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;SSE;7;40%;3%;10
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;E;4;52%;2%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;E;9;57%;0%;11
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;SSE;6;57%;3%;11
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;84;58;E;7;54%;2%;11
Beeville;Sunshine;89;63;SE;7;49%;2%;11
Borger;Mostly sunny;77;61;S;13;48%;29%;10
Bowie;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;SSE;5;49%;10%;10
Breckenridge;Sunshine;78;61;SSE;7;43%;8%;10
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;NE;7;54%;1%;11
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;76;58;SSE;5;48%;7%;10
Brownsville;Abundant sunshine;91;66;ESE;6;56%;1%;11
Brownwood;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;8;49%;3%;11
Burnet;Plenty of sun;78;57;SE;8;44%;2%;11
Canadian;Mostly sunny;76;60;S;12;48%;34%;10
Castroville;Abundant sunshine;85;58;ESE;8;49%;2%;11
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;75;60;SSE;10;51%;10%;10
Cleburne;Sunny and beautiful;76;56;SSE;8;50%;3%;10
College Station;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;NE;9;59%;2%;11
Comanche;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;SSE;7;49%;2%;11
Conroe;Abundant sunshine;83;56;ENE;7;51%;2%;11
Corpus Christi;Sunny;87;65;SSE;10;54%;1%;11
Corsicana;Sunny and nice;77;56;SSE;7;48%;1%;10
Cotulla;Plenty of sun;89;60;SE;8;48%;1%;11
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;77;53;S;19;45%;29%;10
Dallas Love;Plenty of sun;80;60;SSE;8;44%;3%;10
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and nice;76;57;SSE;8;48%;3%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;79;59;SSE;9;44%;3%;10
Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;S;4;42%;7%;10
Del Rio;Sunny;90;64;ESE;9;47%;3%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Brilliant sunshine;89;63;ESE;10;49%;3%;11
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;77;57;SSE;6;45%;5%;10
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;SE;11;44%;4%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;55;SSW;17;53%;39%;10
Edinburg;Sunny and very warm;94;65;ESE;6;46%;1%;11
El Paso;Sunshine and warm;92;65;SSE;8;22%;2%;11
Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;SSW;7;51%;2%;11
Falfurrias;Sunshine;92;61;SE;6;49%;2%;11
Fort Hood;Plenty of sun;78;60;ESE;9;51%;1%;11
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;SSE;6;41%;4%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;78;60;SSE;9;47%;4%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;80;60;SSE;8;44%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;SSE;7;49%;3%;10
Fredericksburg;Sunny and nice;78;56;SE;7;54%;2%;11
Gainesville;Sunny and nice;75;55;SSE;5;47%;9%;10
Galveston;Sunny and nice;81;67;SSE;8;63%;2%;11
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;SSE;8;45%;1%;11
Georgetown;Plenty of sun;79;57;SE;8;46%;0%;11
Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;E;7;53%;3%;11
Gilmer;Sunny and nice;76;53;SE;5;52%;3%;10
Graham;Sunshine;77;57;SSE;6;45%;10%;10
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;SSE;6;43%;3%;10
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;SSE;7;42%;3%;10
Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;SSE;5;43%;4%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;60;E;23;42%;0%;11
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;76;57;SSE;8;47%;2%;11
Harlingen;Sunny;90;63;ESE;9;52%;1%;11
Hearne;Sunny and nice;79;55;E;7;56%;2%;11
Hebbronville;Sunshine;91;59;ESE;7;42%;0%;11
Henderson;Sunshine, pleasant;77;53;SE;6;51%;2%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny;76;56;SSW;13;54%;31%;10
Hillsboro;Sunny and nice;77;56;SSE;7;46%;1%;10
Hondo;Sunny;86;59;ESE;10;56%;1%;11
Houston;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;SE;8;51%;2%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sun;86;63;SSW;9;50%;2%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;SSW;4;48%;2%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sun;85;58;SSW;4;58%;2%;11
Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;S;6;56%;2%;11
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;NE;6;59%;2%;11
Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;SSW;7;56%;2%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sun;85;61;SE;8;58%;2%;11
Huntsville;Sunny and nice;81;59;E;5;50%;2%;11
Ingleside;Sunshine;85;68;SE;8;58%;3%;11
Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;SE;6;48%;1%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;81;51;E;6;56%;2%;11
Junction;Sunny;83;61;SSE;7;57%;2%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;E;9;57%;3%;11
Kerrville;Sunshine;80;57;SE;8;53%;2%;11
Killeen;Plenty of sun;78;60;ESE;9;51%;1%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;78;59;ESE;8;55%;1%;11
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine;90;62;SE;8;52%;1%;11
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;ENE;6;60%;2%;11
Lago Vista;Sunny and nice;78;61;ESE;6;54%;2%;11
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SSE;7;43%;3%;10
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;SE;8;34%;0%;11
Llano;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SE;7;50%;2%;11
Longview;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;SE;6;51%;3%;10
Lubbock;Plenty of sun;77;60;S;13;47%;6%;11
Lufkin;Nice with sunshine;79;55;E;7;59%;2%;11
Mcallen;Sunny and very warm;93;65;ESE;6;44%;1%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and nice;76;57;SE;9;56%;1%;11
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;SSE;8;52%;4%;10
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;77;55;SSE;7;45%;3%;10
Midland;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;SSE;12;57%;5%;11
Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;SSE;12;57%;5%;11
Midlothian;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;6;54%;3%;10
Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;SSE;6;47%;3%;10
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;SSE;8;44%;4%;10
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and nice;76;53;SSE;5;49%;3%;10
Nacogdoches;Sunny and beautiful;77;52;E;7;52%;1%;11
New Braunfels;Abundant sunshine;82;57;E;9;51%;2%;11
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;SSE;13;47%;5%;11
Orange;Mostly sunny;82;55;E;6;53%;2%;11
Palacios;Sunny;87;67;SE;8;60%;3%;11
Palestine;Sunny and nice;77;56;ESE;6;52%;2%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;15;49%;24%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;16;43%;25%;10
Paris;Sunny and nice;76;54;S;6;48%;6%;10
Pecos;Plenty of sun;87;57;SSE;9;45%;4%;11
Perryton;Mostly sunny;77;58;S;15;49%;36%;10
Plainview;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;S;11;54%;7%;10
Pleasanton;Brilliant sunshine;85;58;E;7;49%;2%;11
Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;79;70;SE;9;68%;4%;11
Port Isabel;Sunny;83;69;ESE;7;62%;1%;11
Port Lavaca;Brilliant sunshine;86;66;SSE;8;58%;3%;11
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;82;58;ENE;10;61%;2%;11
Robstown;Sunny;88;63;SSE;9;52%;2%;11
Rockport;Brilliant sunshine;83;68;SE;9;60%;3%;11
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;SSE;9;52%;3%;11
San Angelo;Plenty of sun;81;62;SSE;9;58%;4%;11
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;E;9;52%;2%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;85;60;E;9;49%;3%;11
San Marcos;Sunny;82;57;ESE;9;52%;3%;11
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;80;57;S;11;50%;7%;11
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;SSE;6;51%;10%;10
Snyder;Sunny and nice;77;60;SSE;11;49%;7%;11
Sonora;Plenty of sun;83;61;SSE;10;50%;4%;11
Stephenville;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;SSE;7;48%;3%;11
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;SSE;6;48%;4%;10
Sweetwater;Sunny and delightful;77;62;SSE;10;45%;8%;11
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;ESE;10;59%;1%;11
Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;SSE;6;49%;3%;10
Tyler;Sunny and nice;77;55;SSE;7;48%;3%;10
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;ESE;8;51%;2%;11
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;77;59;SSE;7;43%;15%;10
Victoria;Sunshine;88;62;SE;8;56%;3%;11
Waco;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;SE;9;55%;1%;11
Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;ESE;5;48%;1%;11
Wharton;Sunny;85;60;SSW;6;57%;2%;11
Wichita Falls;Sunny;77;59;SSE;6;47%;17%;10
Wink;Sunny, breezy, nice;85;59;SE;14;54%;5%;11
Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;ESE;5;43%;1%;11
_____
