TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Severe thunderstorms;79;65;SSE;14;76%;87%;5
Abilene Dyess;Severe thunderstorms;78;64;SSE;14;69%;87%;5
Alice;Couple of t-storms;83;71;SSE;14;85%;88%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;84;59;SE;8;37%;74%;12
Amarillo;Severe thunderstorms;86;58;SSE;13;54%;87%;9
Angleton;Partial sunshine;84;73;ESE;11;68%;60%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny;83;66;SE;10;66%;39%;11
Austin;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;SSE;3;71%;84%;5
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;SSE;8;74%;85%;5
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;ENE;9;72%;80%;11
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;87;72;SSE;8;61%;44%;11
Beeville;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;74;SE;10;85%;86%;5
Borger;Severe thunderstorms;87;61;SSE;10;54%;87%;9
Bowie;Variable cloudiness;82;62;SSE;10;69%;73%;8
Breckenridge;Severe thunderstorms;83;66;S;10;70%;87%;6
Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;SE;7;68%;80%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;63;SSE;8;66%;73%;5
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SE;15;76%;83%;5
Brownwood;Variable cloudiness;79;66;S;9;80%;74%;5
Burnet;More clouds than sun;79;68;SSW;7;78%;74%;5
Canadian;Severe thunderstorms;85;61;S;13;68%;87%;9
Castroville;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;70;SE;8;87%;85%;5
Childress;Severe thunderstorms;81;64;SSE;15;75%;86%;7
Cleburne;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;10;85%;42%;8
College Station;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;8;74%;80%;11
Comanche;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;66;SE;9;83%;66%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;86;70;SE;8;60%;60%;11
Corpus Christi;Couple of t-storms;84;72;ESE;18;81%;86%;5
Corsicana;Humid with some sun;84;66;SE;9;66%;34%;11
Cotulla;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;69;E;11;87%;85%;5
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;84;55;S;14;52%;63%;11
Dallas Love;Sunny intervals;85;66;SSE;10;56%;37%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;82;63;SSE;11;64%;38%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;13;59%;38%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny;82;64;SSE;9;66%;73%;7
Del Rio;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SE;10;84%;86%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;ESE;11;89%;86%;5
Denton;Periods of sun;84;66;SSE;12;68%;36%;11
Dryden;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;E;9;74%;84%;10
Dumas;Severe thunderstorms;85;56;SSE;12;50%;87%;11
Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;90;77;SE;13;74%;89%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny;90;63;W;9;12%;0%;12
Ellington;Partial sunshine;85;72;SE;10;62%;60%;11
Falfurrias;Couple of t-storms;87;75;ESE;9;78%;94%;5
Fort Hood;Sun and clouds;80;65;SSE;9;72%;70%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;SE;10;66%;39%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;13;62%;38%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Periods of sun;83;66;SSE;12;61%;39%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;10;68%;40%;11
Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;75;67;SSW;6;88%;85%;5
Gainesville;Partly sunny;82;64;SSE;10;70%;33%;11
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;83;74;ESE;14;71%;59%;11
Gatesville;Clouds and sunshine;80;68;SSE;7;79%;44%;7
Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;S;7;77%;82%;5
Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;6;69%;81%;8
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;85;64;SE;6;64%;29%;11
Graham;Severe thunderstorms;83;64;S;8;73%;85%;6
Granbury;Sun and clouds;84;67;ESE;9;68%;55%;7
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;83;66;SE;10;67%;39%;11
Greenville;Partly sunny;85;65;SE;9;57%;33%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;87;59;WNW;17;22%;2%;12
Hamilton;Variable clouds;80;67;S;9;81%;44%;5
Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;88;76;ESE;16;78%;90%;6
Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SE;6;78%;80%;11
Hebbronville;Afternoon t-storms;83;72;ESE;10;84%;100%;4
Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;85;62;SE;6;64%;28%;11
Hereford;A strong t-storm;86;58;SSE;14;49%;84%;11
Hillsboro;Sunny intervals;81;66;SE;9;71%;41%;11
Hondo;Strong p.m. t-storms;78;68;E;11;86%;85%;5
Houston;Partial sunshine;87;73;SE;8;60%;61%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;86;73;SE;11;61%;60%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun;88;72;SE;3;59%;61%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;85;69;ESE;6;70%;62%;11
Houston Clover;Humid with some sun;86;73;SE;9;68%;60%;11
Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;85;68;SE;6;69%;60%;11
Houston Hull;Some sun;87;71;SE;10;66%;61%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;86;71;ESE;10;67%;60%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;87;68;SE;6;60%;59%;11
Ingleside;Couple of t-storms;82;73;E;15;84%;84%;5
Jacksonville;Humid with sunshine;85;64;SSE;6;62%;30%;11
Jasper;Sunshine and warm;87;64;SSE;5;63%;26%;11
Junction;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;SE;9;81%;90%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Strong p.m. t-storms;77;67;E;10;85%;85%;5
Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;75;67;S;8;90%;83%;5
Killeen;Sun and clouds;80;65;SSE;9;72%;70%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny intervals;79;65;SSE;9;74%;69%;7
Kingsville Nas;Couple of t-storms;84;71;SE;15;84%;87%;5
La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;SSE;5;79%;80%;8
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;SE;6;81%;86%;5
Lancaster;Periods of sun;82;65;SE;9;68%;38%;11
Laredo;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SE;12;79%;90%;5
Llano;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;SW;6;84%;85%;5
Longview;Humid with sunshine;86;64;SE;7;62%;26%;11
Lubbock;Severe thunderstorms;84;62;SSE;15;61%;87%;11
Lufkin;Lots of sun, humid;85;62;S;6;65%;29%;11
Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;91;77;ENE;15;73%;90%;6
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;82;64;SSE;10;73%;53%;8
Mckinney;Periods of sun;83;63;SSE;11;65%;35%;11
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;83;65;SE;9;65%;36%;11
Midland;Severe thunderstorms;86;67;SSE;12;72%;87%;11
Midland Airpark;Severe thunderstorms;86;67;SSE;12;72%;87%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny;81;62;SSE;8;73%;39%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;85;64;SE;6;62%;30%;11
Mineral Wells;Variable cloudiness;82;62;SSE;11;67%;74%;9
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;84;62;SE;7;61%;27%;11
Nacogdoches;Sunshine and humid;85;63;SSE;7;65%;27%;11
New Braunfels;Strong p.m. t-storms;80;70;SE;10;87%;88%;5
Odessa;Severe thunderstorms;85;65;SSE;13;63%;87%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;85;70;SSE;7;61%;28%;11
Palacios;A shower or t-storm;83;73;ENE;14;78%;80%;8
Palestine;Humid with some sun;85;66;SSE;6;63%;31%;11
Pampa;Severe thunderstorms;84;59;S;15;61%;87%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Severe thunderstorms;83;58;S;14;66%;87%;9
Paris;Partial sunshine;84;63;SSE;9;60%;29%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny;92;60;SSE;8;40%;32%;12
Perryton;Severe thunderstorms;86;58;S;13;56%;87%;11
Plainview;Severe thunderstorms;82;58;S;12;73%;87%;10
Pleasanton;Strong p.m. t-storms;81;71;SE;9;89%;84%;5
Port Aransas;Couple of t-storms;81;75;SE;14;88%;85%;5
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;84;77;SE;15;82%;85%;6
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;83;76;SE;13;73%;80%;5
Randolph AFB;Strong p.m. t-storms;77;66;E;9;85%;89%;5
Robstown;Couple of t-storms;83;72;ESE;17;82%;87%;5
Rockport;A shower or t-storm;82;75;SE;13;82%;82%;5
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;ESE;9;88%;87%;5
San Angelo;A strong t-storm;79;64;SSE;10;72%;85%;5
San Antonio;Strong p.m. t-storms;80;71;SSE;9;88%;85%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Strong p.m. t-storms;78;68;E;10;77%;85%;5
San Marcos;Strong p.m. t-storms;81;70;SSE;10;82%;88%;5
Seminole;Severe thunderstorms;86;62;SSE;13;62%;87%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;81;63;S;11;66%;33%;11
Snyder;Severe thunderstorms;82;64;SSE;11;72%;87%;7
Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;ESE;10;82%;87%;5
Stephenville;Variable cloudiness;79;62;SSE;9;70%;74%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, humid;85;65;SE;8;59%;30%;11
Sweetwater;Severe thunderstorms;81;65;SSE;12;76%;87%;6
Temple;Clouds and sun;80;65;SSE;10;78%;65%;8
Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;84;65;SE;9;65%;34%;11
Tyler;Humid with sunshine;86;65;SE;8;60%;30%;11
Uvalde;Strong p.m. t-storms;77;68;E;9;88%;89%;5
Vernon;Severe thunderstorms;86;66;S;12;64%;87%;8
Victoria;Strong p.m. t-storms;85;74;SE;13;82%;84%;5
Waco;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;10;74%;42%;8
Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;88;76;SE;15;76%;92%;7
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;SE;9;74%;80%;11
Wichita Falls;Severe thunderstorms;82;65;SSE;12;73%;88%;5
Wink;A strong t-storm;90;64;SE;12;56%;61%;12
Zapata;Couple of t-storms;89;73;ESE;8;80%;93%;7
