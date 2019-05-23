TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A severe t-storm;85;68;SSE;18;70%;84%;5
Abilene Dyess;A severe t-storm;85;68;SSE;18;61%;84%;7
Alice;Some sun returning;91;76;SE;18;65%;30%;11
Alpine;A shower in the a.m.;88;65;SE;9;44%;66%;13
Amarillo;A severe t-storm;78;61;S;12;69%;76%;7
Angleton;Variable cloudiness;86;75;SE;14;69%;33%;7
Arlington;Misty in the morning;87;71;S;11;65%;73%;7
Austin;Misty in the morning;90;71;SSE;10;61%;71%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Misty in the morning;92;73;SSE;15;62%;67%;8
Bay;Variable cloudiness;87;75;SE;13;69%;15%;7
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;SE;9;69%;30%;10
Beeville;Clouds breaking;90;77;SE;14;65%;44%;11
Borger;A severe t-storm;79;64;SSE;9;65%;87%;8
Bowie;Low clouds breaking;85;67;SSE;15;70%;31%;7
Breckenridge;Misty in the morning;88;71;SSE;14;62%;54%;7
Brenham;Clouds breaking;90;73;SE;9;68%;33%;9
Bridgeport;Low clouds breaking;87;67;SSE;13;66%;31%;7
Brownsville;Clouds breaking;92;78;SE;16;66%;29%;8
Brownwood;Morning mist;85;69;SSE;11;70%;63%;7
Burnet;Misty in the morning;86;71;SSE;8;67%;74%;7
Canadian;A severe t-storm;74;64;S;9;88%;87%;3
Castroville;Misty in the morning;89;74;SE;9;69%;63%;9
Childress;Severe thunderstorms;81;65;SE;15;82%;88%;4
Cleburne;Morning mist;86;70;SSE;14;78%;79%;7
College Station;Clouds breaking;90;71;SE;14;64%;33%;9
Comanche;Morning mist;85;69;SSE;11;70%;68%;8
Conroe;Clouds breaking;90;72;SE;9;67%;32%;11
Corpus Christi;Clouds breaking;89;77;SE;20;68%;17%;7
Corsicana;Mist in the morning;88;70;SSE;10;70%;63%;7
Cotulla;Mist in the morning;97;77;ESE;17;55%;55%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;53;SE;10;53%;33%;12
Dallas Love;Misty in the morning;90;73;SSE;14;58%;66%;7
Dallas Redbird;Mist in the morning;87;70;SSE;14;64%;52%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Misty in the morning;88;70;SSE;17;62%;67%;7
Decatur;Low clouds breaking;85;69;SSE;10;65%;31%;7
Del Rio;Mist in the morning;92;76;SE;18;65%;76%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mist in the morning;91;75;ESE;19;68%;78%;7
Denton;Misty in the morning;87;70;S;14;66%;72%;7
Dryden;A severe t-storm;89;72;SE;17;64%;70%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;76;58;S;9;51%;44%;12
Edinburg;Clouds breaking;94;78;SE;16;57%;30%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;89;63;W;7;14%;0%;12
Ellington;Variable cloudiness;87;76;SE;12;65%;32%;7
Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;93;78;SE;12;62%;30%;11
Fort Hood;Misty in the morning;88;70;SSE;15;66%;85%;7
Fort Worth;Mist in the morning;88;71;S;12;62%;47%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Mist in the morning;88;70;SSE;17;63%;76%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Mist in the morning;89;71;SSE;16;62%;47%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Morning mist;88;69;SSE;14;66%;75%;7
Fredericksburg;Mist in the morning;84;70;SSE;9;72%;63%;8
Gainesville;Low clouds breaking;85;68;SSE;12;71%;30%;7
Galveston;Variable cloudiness;84;78;SE;15;73%;32%;10
Gatesville;Misty in the morning;87;71;SSE;9;69%;84%;7
Georgetown;Misty in the morning;88;72;SSE;10;66%;67%;7
Giddings;Some sun returning;89;72;SSE;7;69%;34%;8
Gilmer;Clouds breaking;88;67;SSE;6;75%;30%;9
Graham;Low clouds breaking;86;69;SSE;9;66%;34%;7
Granbury;Morning mist;88;71;SSE;10;63%;70%;7
Grand Prairie;Misty in the morning;88;72;S;11;63%;50%;7
Greenville;Some sun returning;89;72;SSE;9;62%;44%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;85;64;ENE;18;18%;31%;13
Hamilton;Mist in the morning;86;70;SSE;13;71%;85%;7
Harlingen;Clouds breaking;92;77;SE;20;63%;29%;11
Hearne;Low clouds breaking;89;71;SSE;8;74%;33%;8
Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;92;75;SE;13;63%;27%;11
Henderson;Clouds breaking;89;68;S;6;69%;30%;11
Hereford;Severe thunderstorms;78;62;S;11;66%;75%;12
Hillsboro;Mist in the morning;87;71;SSE;11;67%;66%;7
Hondo;Mist in the morning;90;72;SE;16;67%;59%;8
Houston;Clouds breaking;88;75;SE;9;70%;32%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Variable cloudiness;88;75;SE;14;62%;33%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds breaking;90;76;SE;6;60%;32%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Variable cloudiness;87;73;SE;9;70%;32%;7
Houston Clover;Variable cloudiness;87;75;SE;12;67%;32%;7
Houston Hooks;Clouds breaking;89;74;SE;10;62%;32%;9
Houston Hull;Clouds breaking;88;74;SE;14;68%;32%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds breaking;89;74;SE;14;67%;32%;9
Huntsville;Clouds breaking;90;72;SE;7;65%;14%;9
Ingleside;Clouds breaking;87;78;SE;18;73%;30%;8
Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;88;69;S;6;69%;32%;9
Jasper;Clouds breaking;90;68;S;5;68%;30%;11
Junction;Morning mist;87;73;SE;16;64%;59%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;89;72;SE;15;68%;44%;9
Kerrville;Morning mist;85;71;SE;10;70%;75%;7
Killeen;Misty in the morning;88;70;SSE;15;66%;85%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mist in the morning;89;70;SSE;15;67%;75%;7
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;90;77;SE;19;67%;33%;11
La Grange;Clouds breaking;90;73;SE;7;75%;33%;8
Lago Vista;Mist in the morning;86;70;SE;14;69%;67%;8
Lancaster;Morning mist;87;70;SSE;10;68%;63%;7
Laredo;Breezy with some sun;98;78;SE;17;54%;10%;12
Llano;Misty in the morning;88;72;SSE;8;68%;87%;7
Longview;Some sun returning;90;69;S;7;69%;12%;11
Lubbock;Severe thunderstorms;79;66;SSE;12;83%;87%;6
Lufkin;Clouds breaking;89;67;SSE;8;66%;14%;11
Mcallen;Clouds breaking;94;79;SE;19;60%;29%;11
Mcgregor;Misty in the morning;89;71;SSE;16;68%;70%;8
Mckinney;Low clouds breaking;87;71;SSE;15;66%;44%;7
Mesquite;Morning mist;87;70;S;10;66%;59%;7
Midland;A severe t-storm;86;69;SE;15;78%;81%;6
Midland Airpark;A severe t-storm;86;69;SE;15;78%;81%;6
Midlothian;Misty in the morning;88;69;SSE;14;68%;56%;7
Mineola;Some sun returning;88;68;SSE;6;74%;33%;9
Mineral Wells;Misty in the morning;88;67;SE;15;66%;82%;7
Mount Pleasant;Clouds breaking;87;67;SSE;6;69%;12%;11
Nacogdoches;Clouds breaking;89;68;S;6;71%;9%;11
New Braunfels;Clouds breaking;89;73;SE;11;70%;44%;8
Odessa;A severe t-storm;85;70;SSE;15;66%;72%;6
Orange;Variable cloudiness;87;74;SSE;8;68%;14%;10
Palacios;Clouds breaking;87;78;SE;17;72%;15%;8
Palestine;Some sun returning;88;70;SSE;6;69%;33%;9
Pampa;A dangerous t-storm;75;62;S;11;73%;87%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A severe t-storm;78;61;S;10;77%;84%;5
Paris;Clouds breaking;86;68;SSE;8;69%;33%;9
Pecos;Partial sunshine;91;69;SE;7;42%;44%;12
Perryton;A severe t-storm;77;63;S;10;69%;84%;8
Plainview;Severe thunderstorms;76;62;S;11;87%;87%;4
Pleasanton;Clouds breaking;90;75;SE;11;66%;44%;9
Port Aransas;Clouds breaking;85;79;SE;14;79%;15%;8
Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;87;79;SE;17;73%;29%;8
Port Lavaca;Clouds breaking;86;77;SE;13;75%;17%;8
Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;88;71;SE;15;69%;39%;9
Robstown;Clouds breaking;89;76;SE;18;69%;30%;8
Rockport;Some sun returning;85;78;SE;15;76%;17%;8
Rocksprings;Misty in the morning;84;70;SE;15;75%;63%;7
San Angelo;Mist in the morning;87;71;ENE;16;66%;63%;7
San Antonio;Some sun returning;89;74;SE;11;72%;44%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;91;75;SE;14;59%;44%;9
San Marcos;Clouds breaking;88;72;SE;11;67%;44%;8
Seminole;A severe t-storm;82;66;SSE;10;70%;70%;7
Sherman-Denison;Low clouds breaking;85;70;SSE;14;69%;30%;7
Snyder;A severe t-storm;83;67;SSE;14;76%;84%;6
Sonora;Mist in the morning;85;71;SE;17;66%;61%;7
Stephenville;Mist in the morning;86;67;SSE;14;69%;84%;8
Sulphur Springs;Clouds breaking;88;71;SSE;8;66%;15%;7
Sweetwater;A severe t-storm;84;69;SSE;14;72%;84%;5
Temple;Mist in the morning;88;70;SSE;16;71%;51%;8
Terrell;Clouds breaking;87;70;SSE;10;71%;44%;7
Tyler;Some sun returning;89;70;S;8;68%;33%;9
Uvalde;Mist in the morning;90;73;SE;10;70%;62%;7
Vernon;Severe thunderstorms;86;69;SSE;15;64%;86%;7
Victoria;Clouds breaking;89;75;SE;14;73%;19%;8
Waco;Mist in the morning;89;70;SSE;15;64%;55%;8
Weslaco;Clouds breaking;93;77;SE;15;58%;29%;11
Wharton;Clouds breaking;87;72;SE;10;74%;14%;9
Wichita Falls;Low clouds breaking;86;69;SSE;16;70%;70%;7
Wink;Partly sunny;89;71;SE;12;51%;44%;12
Zapata;Low clouds breaking;96;77;SE;12;58%;10%;11
