TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SE;6;70%;79%;11

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;6;59%;74%;11

Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;97;75;SE;14;61%;27%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny;93;67;SE;7;23%;4%;13

Amarillo;A severe t-storm;82;61;ESE;9;70%;82%;12

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;11;75%;47%;8

Arlington;Thunderstorms;87;74;S;11;77%;90%;3

Austin;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;5;66%;55%;6

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;9;69%;55%;6

Bay;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;11;78%;57%;8

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SSE;11;71%;75%;8

Beeville;Hot with some sun;95;78;SE;11;64%;28%;11

Borger;Clouds and sun;83;63;S;6;59%;70%;12

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;84;68;N;5;78%;79%;6

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;6;67%;79%;11

Brenham;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SSE;8;71%;64%;7

Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;85;70;N;5;74%;88%;4

Brownsville;Breezy with some sun;94;80;SE;14;64%;28%;10

Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;89;72;E;7;74%;90%;10

Burnet;Thunderstorm;92;74;SSE;7;64%;60%;8

Canadian;Partly sunny;84;64;ESE;6;63%;63%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;8;63%;5%;12

Childress;Periods of sun;87;67;SE;6;67%;68%;11

Cleburne;Thunderstorms;87;73;SSE;10;86%;88%;6

College Station;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SSE;10;76%;69%;6

Comanche;Thunderstorms;88;72;SSW;7;79%;91%;8

Conroe;Showers and t-storms;89;76;S;9;72%;64%;8

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;95;78;SE;15;66%;27%;11

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;87;75;S;10;78%;88%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;10;53%;3%;12

Dalhart;A severe t-storm;80;56;SSE;9;69%;82%;12

Dallas Love;Thunderstorms;87;76;SE;8;73%;88%;3

Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;85;71;SE;10;77%;85%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Thunderstorms;86;72;SE;11;73%;88%;3

Decatur;Thunderstorm;85;71;E;8;77%;85%;4

Del Rio;Sunshine and warm;97;77;ESE;12;63%;4%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;96;75;ESE;11;66%;3%;12

Denton;Thunderstorms;86;73;ENE;11;79%;88%;3

Dryden;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;53%;9%;13

Dumas;A severe t-storm;78;58;NNW;8;70%;82%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;98;80;SE;13;58%;11%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;W;9;15%;2%;13

Ellington;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SE;10;70%;70%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;10;60%;13%;11

Fort Hood;Thunderstorm;92;73;SSE;9;69%;84%;8

Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;87;74;SSE;11;72%;89%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Thunderstorms;87;73;SE;10;74%;88%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;87;75;SE;9;75%;89%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Thunderstorms;87;73;SE;7;73%;89%;4

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;65%;30%;11

Gainesville;Thunderstorms;84;69;E;7;85%;88%;3

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;88;81;SE;15;74%;66%;9

Gatesville;Thunderstorms;91;74;SSE;8;73%;88%;8

Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SSE;8;66%;66%;6

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;7;68%;56%;6

Gilmer;Thunderstorms;83;72;SSE;6;82%;87%;3

Graham;A t-storm in spots;87;71;E;5;74%;79%;10

Granbury;Thunderstorms;88;75;SE;9;74%;88%;8

Grand Prairie;Thunderstorms;87;74;S;11;77%;87%;3

Greenville;Thunderstorm;87;74;E;9;76%;85%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;69;ENE;17;25%;0%;13

Hamilton;Thunderstorms;90;72;S;8;75%;88%;8

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;95;77;SE;16;64%;27%;11

Hearne;Thunderstorm;89;75;SSE;9;75%;66%;6

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;10;56%;3%;13

Henderson;Thunderstorms;83;73;S;7;83%;88%;5

Hereford;Partly sunny;87;61;N;8;53%;66%;12

Hillsboro;Thunderstorms;88;74;S;9;75%;88%;6

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;ESE;9;60%;4%;12

Houston;Showers and t-storms;90;77;SSE;8;71%;72%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;89;79;SE;11;70%;71%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;92;78;SE;7;68%;65%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;8;78%;70%;11

Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SE;10;74%;72%;8

Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;8;74%;71%;11

Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SE;11;79%;64%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SE;11;76%;62%;8

Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;88;77;S;8;73%;71%;7

Ingleside;Breezy with some sun;92;80;SE;15;70%;44%;11

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;84;74;S;8;79%;87%;7

Jasper;A heavy thunderstorm;87;73;S;7;75%;66%;9

Junction;Some sun, seasonable;94;75;SE;8;61%;29%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;95;75;SE;9;64%;5%;12

Kerrville;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;9;67%;44%;11

Killeen;Thunderstorm;92;73;SSE;9;69%;84%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;9;71%;84%;8

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;95;76;SE;14;66%;27%;11

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;7;72%;44%;6

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;71%;55%;6

Lancaster;Thunderstorms;86;73;S;10;81%;88%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;104;80;SSE;10;47%;3%;12

Llano;Thunderstorms;94;74;SSE;7;66%;70%;10

Longview;Thunderstorms;84;74;SSE;8;84%;89%;4

Lubbock;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;10;54%;66%;12

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;84;73;SSE;8;83%;74%;6

Mcallen;Breezy with some sun;99;80;SE;15;58%;11%;13

Mcgregor;Thunderstorms;90;73;SE;10;77%;88%;7

Mckinney;Thunderstorms;85;72;SE;10;81%;85%;3

Mesquite;Thunderstorms;86;73;S;10;78%;88%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;9;52%;29%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;9;52%;29%;12

Midlothian;Thunderstorms;86;72;ESE;8;79%;88%;3

Mineola;A heavy thunderstorm;83;73;SSE;7;88%;84%;3

Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;85;71;SE;6;76%;90%;7

Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;81;71;S;6;84%;88%;3

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;86;73;SSE;8;82%;84%;7

New Braunfels;Partial sunshine;93;75;SSE;10;66%;30%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;72;S;9;34%;28%;12

Orange;A heavy thunderstorm;89;78;SSE;9;71%;70%;8

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SE;15;67%;55%;11

Palestine;A heavy thunderstorm;85;74;S;7;78%;84%;7

Pampa;Sunny intervals;82;63;SSE;7;62%;69%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;83;61;SSE;5;66%;79%;12

Paris;Thunderstorms;80;71;SE;7;78%;88%;3

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;69;S;7;23%;5%;12

Perryton;Sunny intervals;82;63;SE;7;56%;63%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny;83;62;E;8;67%;66%;12

Pleasanton;Hot with some sun;96;75;SE;8;62%;44%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;89;83;SSE;14;74%;44%;9

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SE;15;67%;44%;11

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;80;SSE;12;69%;44%;9

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;10;68%;44%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;SE;14;67%;28%;11

Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSE;14;69%;44%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;11;65%;27%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;8;62%;33%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;9;64%;27%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;9;55%;28%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;10;64%;44%;11

Seminole;Partly sunny;93;66;S;8;35%;27%;12

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;83;71;SE;8;80%;88%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny;89;71;ESE;7;61%;74%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;11;58%;27%;12

Stephenville;Thunderstorms;87;70;SE;5;75%;89%;8

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;85;73;SE;7;80%;88%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;89;72;ESE;7;58%;74%;11

Temple;Thunderstorms;90;74;SE;10;80%;87%;7

Terrell;Thunderstorms;86;74;S;10;80%;88%;3

Tyler;A heavy thunderstorm;85;75;S;9;81%;84%;4

Uvalde;Warm with some sun;95;75;SE;8;66%;3%;12

Vernon;A t-storm in spots;89;71;E;7;60%;79%;12

Victoria;Humid with some sun;92;78;SE;13;69%;28%;8

Waco;Thunderstorm;91;76;SE;11;69%;84%;5

Weslaco;Partly sunny;96;79;SE;11;57%;12%;11

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SSE;9;76%;47%;11

Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SE;6;69%;79%;6

Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;ESE;9;41%;5%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny;102;78;SE;8;54%;6%;13

