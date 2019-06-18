TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A strong t-storm;98;71;SSE;13;54%;80%;12
Abilene Dyess;A strong t-storm;98;70;SSE;14;48%;80%;12
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;12;59%;9%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;W;8;21%;0%;13
Amarillo;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;61;SE;7;58%;44%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;SSW;12;71%;6%;12
Arlington;A strong t-storm;94;75;SE;11;66%;80%;12
Austin;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;S;8;57%;6%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;13;58%;6%;12
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;S;11;74%;6%;12
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;93;79;S;10;69%;42%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;56%;8%;12
Borger;A t-storm around;86;64;ESE;5;53%;41%;12
Bowie;A strong t-storm;90;68;NE;7;73%;61%;10
Breckenridge;A strong t-storm;96;73;E;9;56%;80%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;S;9;63%;8%;12
Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;91;69;NW;7;65%;60%;12
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;98;81;SSE;14;62%;6%;13
Brownwood;A strong t-storm;100;73;SSW;10;57%;80%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;S;11;55%;9%;12
Canadian;A t-storm around;85;63;ESE;8;66%;41%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;8;56%;15%;12
Childress;A t-storm around;91;65;NNE;7;58%;41%;12
Cleburne;A strong t-storm;95;75;ESE;11;72%;80%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;96;78;S;13;65%;29%;12
Comanche;A strong t-storm;98;75;S;11;58%;80%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;96;78;S;9;64%;8%;11
Corpus Christi;Sun and some clouds;98;80;SSE;14;65%;8%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny;94;76;ESE;12;67%;66%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;SE;8;47%;10%;12
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;83;58;SSE;8;63%;41%;12
Dallas Love;A strong t-storm;94;76;WSW;12;60%;80%;12
Dallas Redbird;A strong t-storm;92;73;SW;13;66%;80%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;A strong t-storm;93;74;W;15;66%;66%;12
Decatur;A strong t-storm;92;71;ESE;8;64%;61%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;9;56%;32%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;58%;33%;11
Denton;A strong t-storm;92;72;SE;11;71%;66%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;SE;6;43%;27%;13
Dumas;A t-storm around;82;58;ESE;6;58%;41%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;11;55%;8%;13
El Paso;Mostly sunny;99;69;WSW;11;12%;0%;13
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSW;10;66%;42%;8
Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;9;53%;8%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;14;59%;57%;12
Fort Worth;A strong t-storm;94;75;ESE;11;62%;80%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;A strong t-storm;93;73;WNW;14;64%;66%;12
Fort Worth Nas;A strong t-storm;94;75;WSW;13;62%;80%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;A strong t-storm;95;74;SW;11;65%;80%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;11;58%;32%;12
Gainesville;A strong t-storm;91;70;SE;10;75%;66%;10
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SSW;15;75%;42%;12
Gatesville;A strong t-storm;98;77;SSE;11;61%;80%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;10;57%;6%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;8;58%;8%;12
Gilmer;A strong t-storm;92;73;SW;8;74%;86%;11
Graham;A strong t-storm;94;69;E;6;61%;57%;12
Granbury;A strong t-storm;96;76;ESE;10;60%;80%;12
Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;94;75;SE;12;64%;80%;12
Greenville;A strong t-storm;94;75;S;12;65%;86%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;95;70;W;20;13%;0%;13
Hamilton;A strong t-storm;98;76;S;12;61%;82%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;100;78;SSE;15;62%;7%;13
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SSE;10;64%;30%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;9;50%;6%;13
Henderson;Partly sunny;93;73;W;8;69%;63%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny;90;60;SSW;8;42%;3%;12
Hillsboro;A strong t-storm;95;76;ESE;12;61%;81%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SE;9;55%;15%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;95;80;S;8;62%;7%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;95;80;SSW;11;64%;6%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;96;81;SSW;7;61%;7%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSW;8;74%;7%;12
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;94;79;SSW;10;67%;42%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;77;SSW;9;64%;7%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SSW;11;72%;7%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;78;SSW;11;69%;7%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;S;8;66%;12%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;93;83;SSE;14;72%;6%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;75;WNW;8;68%;59%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny;95;75;S;7;68%;14%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;11;57%;11%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;9;59%;11%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;10;60%;15%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;14;59%;57%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;S;13;61%;57%;12
Kingsville Nas;Humid with some sun;100;77;SSE;13;63%;8%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;8;63%;8%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;10;62%;28%;12
Lancaster;A strong t-storm;93;74;SE;11;68%;80%;12
Laredo;Very hot;108;82;SSE;10;42%;10%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;9;55%;30%;12
Longview;A strong t-storm;94;75;SW;9;71%;83%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny;97;65;S;9;35%;4%;12
Lufkin;Periods of sun;93;74;SSW;10;68%;23%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny;103;80;SSE;14;55%;7%;13
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSW;14;65%;66%;12
Mckinney;A strong t-storm;93;70;N;13;69%;68%;12
Mesquite;A strong t-storm;93;74;SE;11;64%;80%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;12;31%;2%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;12;31%;2%;12
Midlothian;A strong t-storm;93;73;SW;12;69%;80%;12
Mineola;A strong t-storm;92;74;SSW;9;74%;82%;11
Mineral Wells;A strong t-storm;93;69;SW;10;66%;80%;12
Mount Pleasant;A strong t-storm;91;71;SW;9;76%;84%;11
Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;94;74;S;8;71%;59%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;11;55%;8%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;WSW;11;30%;2%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;9;71%;42%;11
Palacios;Breezy with some sun;92;85;S;14;68%;6%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;93;75;NNE;8;64%;60%;12
Pampa;A t-storm around;84;62;ESE;8;55%;41%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;84;61;SW;5;63%;41%;12
Paris;Strong thunderstorms;90;70;WSW;10;80%;88%;6
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;WSW;9;21%;2%;12
Perryton;A t-storm around;84;63;SE;8;58%;41%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny;89;61;S;8;47%;27%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;7;56%;10%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;90;83;SSE;14;75%;6%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;93;82;SSE;14;69%;6%;13
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;81;SSE;11;63%;7%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;11;61%;9%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;12;66%;8%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;91;83;SSE;13;70%;6%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;S;11;58%;14%;13
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;12;46%;4%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;9;54%;11%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;101;79;SSE;8;50%;10%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;11;56%;6%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;WSW;10;30%;4%;12
Sherman-Denison;A strong t-storm;89;69;E;12;74%;67%;9
Snyder;A strong t-storm;98;68;SSE;9;45%;55%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;11;54%;27%;11
Stephenville;A strong t-storm;95;71;SSW;10;63%;80%;12
Sulphur Springs;A strong t-storm;93;73;SSW;11;68%;93%;10
Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;98;72;SE;13;47%;80%;12
Temple;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;15;69%;57%;12
Terrell;A strong t-storm;94;74;SE;11;69%;82%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny;93;75;WSW;10;70%;66%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;59%;18%;12
Vernon;A strong t-storm;94;69;ESE;8;48%;41%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;97;80;SSE;13;63%;7%;12
Waco;A strong t-storm;98;75;SSW;15;65%;81%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;100;80;SSE;11;54%;7%;13
Wharton;Humid with some sun;92;78;S;8;73%;7%;12
Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;91;68;NNE;7;72%;66%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;104;64;WSW;11;26%;3%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;81;SE;7;52%;9%;13
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather