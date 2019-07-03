TX Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm around;94;72;SSE;13;61%;44%;12

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;94;71;SSE;13;54%;44%;12

Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;97;77;SE;16;61%;12%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny;95;68;SSE;7;33%;7%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny;95;68;SSE;14;47%;33%;12

Angleton;Humid with some sun;89;76;SSE;12;75%;11%;8

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;10;71%;47%;7

Austin;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;6;68%;55%;10

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SSE;14;70%;55%;11

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SSE;12;76%;13%;7

Beaumont;Clouds and sun;91;75;S;8;70%;29%;8

Beeville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;78;SE;14;59%;12%;12

Borger;Partly sunny;98;71;SE;12;42%;34%;12

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;9;69%;47%;12

Breckenridge;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;S;9;55%;47%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;8;70%;14%;11

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;8;65%;48%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;81;SE;16;62%;12%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;10;60%;27%;12

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;9;65%;44%;12

Canadian;Sunny intervals;96;71;S;11;52%;28%;12

Castroville;Clouds and sun;94;75;SE;10;67%;27%;9

Childress;A t-storm around;97;74;SSE;13;49%;49%;12

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;10;79%;44%;8

College Station;Sun and clouds;92;73;S;13;73%;17%;12

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;10;64%;45%;10

Conroe;Sun and clouds;92;74;SSE;8;73%;31%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy with some sun;94;80;SSE;17;66%;11%;12

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;10;77%;49%;6

Cotulla;Partly sunny;99;75;SE;13;59%;9%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny;98;64;SSE;13;38%;23%;12

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;10;66%;45%;6

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;11;72%;47%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;13;66%;47%;8

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;9;63%;55%;12

Del Rio;Sun and clouds;96;77;SE;14;66%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;94;75;SE;13;69%;27%;12

Denton;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;10;68%;45%;7

Dryden;Variable cloudiness;97;73;SE;9;51%;28%;11

Dumas;Clouds and sun;95;66;SSE;12;42%;32%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;99;81;SE;15;52%;10%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;W;11;18%;2%;13

Ellington;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;11;70%;11%;11

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, breezy;98;78;SE;14;52%;10%;12

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSE;13;70%;43%;10

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;93;75;S;10;63%;45%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;13;63%;45%;9

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;13;59%;45%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SSE;10;64%;44%;8

Fredericksburg;Clouds and sunshine;89;72;SSE;10;67%;27%;11

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;90;73;S;9;77%;46%;7

Galveston;Partly sunny;89;80;S;14;76%;29%;11

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;9;67%;42%;8

Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;9;67%;41%;10

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;8;68%;55%;11

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;6;82%;48%;5

Graham;A t-storm around;93;74;SSE;7;58%;47%;12

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SSE;9;61%;44%;11

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;10;70%;45%;7

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;8;69%;46%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;96;72;WSW;14;24%;0%;13

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;10;68%;45%;10

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;97;80;SSE;19;63%;12%;12

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;9;75%;55%;10

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;13;48%;9%;12

Henderson;A t-storm around;88;71;S;6;78%;46%;7

Hereford;Partly sunny;97;68;SSE;12;44%;29%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;11;71%;46%;6

Hondo;Clouds and sun;93;73;SE;12;69%;27%;9

Houston;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;7;69%;12%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sunshine;90;75;SSE;12;69%;11%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;7;66%;12%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;89;73;SSE;8;78%;12%;9

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;10;71%;11%;9

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;9;69%;30%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;12;76%;13%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;91;75;SSE;11;76%;12%;11

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;92;76;SSE;7;70%;16%;12

Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;SSE;17;72%;11%;12

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;89;72;S;6;77%;44%;7

Jasper;Clouds and sun;92;68;S;6;74%;30%;11

Junction;Clouds and sunshine;93;71;SSE;10;67%;27%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;11;70%;27%;12

Kerrville;Clouds and sunshine;90;72;SSE;10;74%;27%;11

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSE;13;70%;43%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSE;13;72%;43%;10

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;94;79;SSE;17;66%;11%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SSE;8;72%;14%;11

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;9;72%;41%;11

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;9;77%;50%;6

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;SE;15;44%;27%;12

Llano;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;8;64%;27%;11

Longview;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;S;7;78%;50%;5

Lubbock;Clouds and sun;95;71;SSE;12;48%;22%;12

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;89;71;S;8;74%;30%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;99;81;SSE;19;55%;9%;12

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;11;74%;48%;8

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;13;72%;45%;6

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;9;73%;45%;6

Midland;Mostly cloudy;99;72;SSE;12;49%;6%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;99;72;SSE;12;49%;6%;10

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;9;77%;51%;6

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;87;73;S;7;85%;49%;5

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;11;64%;45%;9

Mount Pleasant;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;S;7;81%;63%;6

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;91;71;S;7;74%;30%;9

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;10;65%;44%;11

Odessa;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;11;45%;5%;12

Orange;Partly sunny;90;75;S;7;73%;29%;11

Palacios;Breezy with some sun;91;79;SSE;15;69%;13%;11

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;7;73%;44%;6

Pampa;Partly sunny;94;68;SE;14;47%;44%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;97;68;SSE;13;45%;33%;12

Paris;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSE;8;75%;50%;5

Pecos;Clouds and sun, warm;104;73;SSE;6;33%;3%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;96;69;S;14;45%;44%;12

Plainview;Clouds and sun;92;68;SE;11;58%;31%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;96;75;SE;10;63%;27%;10

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;89;82;SSE;14;76%;30%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;91;83;SE;16;67%;12%;12

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;91;80;SSE;12;69%;13%;12

Randolph AFB;Clouds and sunshine;92;72;SE;11;72%;27%;11

Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;92;78;SSE;16;68%;12%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;90;81;SSE;14;72%;11%;12

Rocksprings;Clouds and sunshine;88;71;SE;13;70%;27%;9

San Angelo;A t-storm around;96;70;SSE;11;59%;42%;12

San Antonio;Clouds and sun;95;76;SE;10;64%;27%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;10;60%;27%;11

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SSE;11;64%;55%;12

Seminole;Partly sunny;98;69;SE;9;44%;13%;12

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;11;69%;47%;6

Snyder;A t-storm around;95;72;SSE;9;53%;44%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;92;72;SSE;13;59%;27%;9

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;9;65%;43%;11

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;8;73%;48%;5

Sweetwater;A t-storm around;95;74;SSE;11;50%;45%;12

Temple;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSE;13;78%;41%;8

Terrell;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;9;80%;61%;6

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSE;8;81%;49%;6

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;94;74;ESE;9;71%;27%;11

Vernon;A t-storm around;98;77;SSE;10;46%;55%;12

Victoria;Clouds and sun;93;78;SE;14;71%;13%;12

Waco;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SSE;14;69%;46%;6

Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;97;80;SE;15;53%;11%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;9;75%;13%;11

Wichita Falls;A t-storm around;95;74;SSE;11;60%;47%;12

Wink;Clouds and sun, warm;102;71;SE;11;40%;3%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny;102;79;SE;13;50%;10%;12

