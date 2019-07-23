TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;SSE;5;47%;0%;12
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;S;5;39%;0%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;95;67;ESE;10;48%;26%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;86;59;SE;7;41%;0%;12
Amarillo;Sunny and beautiful;90;64;SSE;11;38%;4%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;89;66;SSE;9;51%;2%;12
Arlington;Nice with sunshine;89;65;ESE;7;45%;0%;11
Austin;Sunny and less humid;92;64;NNE;6;38%;0%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and less humid;92;60;NE;11;42%;0%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;9;50%;2%;12
Beaumont;Sunny and less humid;89;65;ENE;8;56%;1%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny;92;65;ENE;9;49%;26%;12
Borger;Abundant sunshine;92;69;SSE;9;35%;4%;12
Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;SE;3;52%;0%;11
Breckenridge;Abundant sunshine;89;63;SE;5;44%;0%;11
Brenham;Sunny and less humid;90;63;NNE;7;47%;0%;12
Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;SE;3;51%;0%;11
Brownsville;A morning t-storm;89;73;NE;9;67%;62%;9
Brownwood;Sunny, low humidity;89;58;ESE;7;46%;0%;12
Burnet;Abundant sunshine;89;61;E;7;44%;0%;12
Canadian;Sunshine and nice;89;65;SSE;8;43%;2%;11
Castroville;Sunny and less humid;91;61;ENE;7;46%;0%;12
Childress;Sunny and pleasant;90;66;SE;6;43%;0%;11
Cleburne;Sunny and beautiful;88;63;ESE;7;50%;0%;11
College Station;Sunny and less humid;89;64;E;11;44%;0%;12
Comanche;Sunny, low humidity;88;60;ESE;6;47%;0%;12
Conroe;Sunny and less humid;89;63;NE;6;52%;1%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;68;ESE;12;53%;27%;12
Corsicana;Sunny and less humid;88;63;ENE;8;46%;0%;11
Cotulla;Sunny and less humid;95;67;ENE;10;39%;0%;12
Dalhart;Breezy with sunshine;95;64;SSE;15;35%;7%;12
Dallas Love;Sunshine;90;69;ENE;6;42%;0%;11
Dallas Redbird;Nice with sunshine;88;64;NE;8;44%;0%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and delightful;88;66;E;8;45%;0%;11
Decatur;Sunlit and nice;87;62;ESE;6;46%;0%;11
Del Rio;Sunshine;96;69;SE;4;40%;0%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;95;65;ESE;5;41%;0%;12
Denton;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;ESE;7;50%;0%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny;94;66;ESE;7;36%;1%;12
Dumas;Sunny and nice;90;64;SSE;11;39%;5%;12
Edinburg;A morning t-storm;92;70;E;8;56%;57%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;7;34%;0%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;89;70;SSE;9;47%;2%;12
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;94;69;ESE;8;52%;41%;11
Fort Hood;Sunny and less humid;89;62;ENE;9;42%;0%;12
Fort Worth;Sunshine, pleasant;89;65;SE;6;43%;0%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and nice;88;64;ESE;8;48%;0%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;90;67;ESE;7;42%;0%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;E;6;44%;0%;11
Fredericksburg;Sunny and less humid;86;56;E;7;47%;0%;12
Gainesville;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;ESE;6;55%;0%;11
Galveston;Mostly sunny;89;77;E;14;55%;2%;12
Gatesville;Sunny and less humid;89;60;E;7;44%;0%;12
Georgetown;Sunny and less humid;90;62;ENE;8;42%;0%;12
Giddings;Sunny and less humid;91;63;NE;7;42%;1%;12
Gilmer;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;ENE;6;57%;0%;11
Graham;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;ESE;5;46%;0%;11
Granbury;Plenty of sun;90;62;ESE;6;43%;0%;11
Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;89;67;ESE;7;44%;0%;11
Greenville;Sunny;89;64;ESE;6;45%;0%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;65;ESE;16;36%;0%;12
Hamilton;Sunny, low humidity;88;58;ESE;7;46%;0%;12
Harlingen;A morning t-storm;88;69;ENE;11;72%;60%;11
Hearne;Sunny and less humid;88;62;NE;8;47%;0%;12
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;93;66;ESE;8;44%;41%;11
Henderson;Sunny and nice;86;62;NE;7;53%;0%;11
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;S;9;38%;4%;12
Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;ENE;8;44%;0%;11
Hondo;Sunlit, less humid;92;60;E;11;42%;0%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny;91;69;ENE;7;49%;1%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;11;45%;2%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;5;41%;1%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;89;64;SSE;6;52%;1%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;90;69;S;8;47%;1%;12
Houston Hooks;Sunny and less humid;89;65;ENE;8;46%;1%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;90;67;S;10;49%;1%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and less humid;90;65;E;10;47%;2%;12
Huntsville;Sunny and less humid;89;65;NE;6;51%;1%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny;92;73;E;12;51%;27%;12
Jacksonville;Sunny and less humid;86;63;NE;6;51%;0%;11
Jasper;Sunny and less humid;87;59;ENE;6;61%;1%;12
Junction;Sunny and less humid;90;59;ESE;6;46%;0%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and less humid;90;63;NNE;10;44%;0%;12
Kerrville;Sunny and less humid;88;57;E;7;47%;0%;12
Killeen;Sunny and less humid;89;62;ENE;9;42%;0%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine, less humid;88;61;NE;9;45%;0%;12
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;69;ESE;10;52%;41%;12
La Grange;Sunny and less humid;91;64;NE;6;46%;0%;12
Lago Vista;Sunny and less humid;87;61;NE;7;45%;0%;12
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;88;62;E;7;47%;0%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;9;40%;25%;12
Llano;Sunny and less humid;91;59;E;6;43%;0%;12
Longview;Sunny and beautiful;87;63;NE;7;52%;0%;11
Lubbock;Sunlit and pleasant;89;64;SE;7;39%;2%;12
Lufkin;Sunny and less humid;86;62;ENE;8;51%;1%;11
Mcallen;A morning t-storm;91;71;ESE;9;63%;57%;11
Mcgregor;Sunshine, less humid;90;60;NE;8;45%;0%;12
Mckinney;Sunshine, pleasant;87;62;ENE;7;49%;0%;11
Mesquite;Sunny and beautiful;88;63;E;6;46%;0%;11
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;SE;5;35%;0%;12
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;SE;5;35%;0%;12
Midlothian;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;NE;6;46%;0%;11
Mineola;Sunny and beautiful;86;62;ENE;6;57%;0%;11
Mineral Wells;Sunny and beautiful;88;60;ESE;6;48%;0%;11
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and nice;85;61;ENE;6;55%;1%;11
Nacogdoches;Sunny and less humid;87;61;NE;6;54%;0%;11
New Braunfels;Sunny and less humid;91;62;NE;9;43%;0%;12
Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;91;66;SE;6;37%;1%;12
Orange;Sunny and less humid;88;64;ENE;6;56%;2%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;92;72;E;12;44%;3%;12
Palestine;Sunny and less humid;86;64;NE;7;48%;0%;11
Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;SSE;10;37%;3%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;SE;11;38%;2%;12
Paris;Nice with sunshine;86;62;ENE;7;53%;1%;11
Pecos;Sunny;92;63;ESE;7;37%;1%;12
Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;SSE;10;39%;2%;11
Plainview;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;SSE;7;48%;2%;12
Pleasanton;Sunny;92;61;ENE;7;43%;0%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;88;78;ENE;12;61%;18%;12
Port Isabel;A morning t-storm;87;77;NE;11;71%;64%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;69;ENE;9;53%;4%;12
Randolph AFB;Sunshine, less humid;89;64;NNE;11;45%;0%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;10;51%;26%;12
Rockport;More clouds than sun;90;74;E;10;55%;26%;10
Rocksprings;Sunny and less humid;88;59;ESE;7;45%;0%;12
San Angelo;Sunny and less humid;91;62;E;4;42%;0%;12
San Antonio;Sunny and less humid;92;64;ENE;8;47%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine, less humid;92;66;NNE;10;36%;0%;12
San Marcos;Sunny and less humid;92;62;NE;9;40%;0%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny, nice;89;62;SE;5;37%;1%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and nice;87;64;S;6;52%;0%;11
Snyder;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;ESE;6;42%;0%;12
Sonora;Sunny and less humid;90;60;ESE;7;40%;0%;12
Stephenville;Sunny and nice;87;59;E;4;47%;0%;12
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;E;6;48%;1%;11
Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;SE;6;39%;0%;12
Temple;Sunny and less humid;89;60;NNE;11;47%;0%;12
Terrell;Sunny and nice;87;64;E;7;49%;0%;11
Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;NE;8;50%;0%;11
Uvalde;Sunny and less humid;92;61;E;6;44%;0%;12
Vernon;Plenty of sun;91;65;ESE;6;41%;0%;11
Victoria;Mostly sunny;92;65;NE;9;52%;26%;12
Waco;Sunny and less humid;90;64;NE;11;42%;0%;11
Weslaco;A morning t-storm;89;71;ENE;9;59%;57%;11
Wharton;Sunny and less humid;90;63;ENE;7;53%;2%;12
Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;SE;5;48%;0%;11
Wink;Sunshine;93;65;ESE;6;33%;1%;12
Zapata;A morning t-storm;95;68;E;6;48%;55%;11
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather