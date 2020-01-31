TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;SSW;8;34%;2%;4
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;68;44;SW;8;28%;2%;4
Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;74;41;WSW;8;44%;2%;4
Alpine;Hazy sun;63;38;SW;7;39%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunny and milder;67;33;SW;10;29%;2%;4
Angleton;Mostly sunny;67;45;W;6;53%;5%;4
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;63;42;SW;5;42%;3%;4
Austin;Partly sunny, warmer;71;45;SW;6;37%;2%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warmer;72;39;N;7;43%;2%;4
Bay;Mostly sunny;70;47;WSW;6;56%;6%;4
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;66;42;W;7;48%;1%;4
Beeville;Mostly sunny;72;43;W;8;43%;1%;4
Borger;Sunshine and milder;68;37;SW;8;31%;3%;4
Bowie;Sunny and milder;65;43;SSW;4;47%;4%;4
Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;SSW;5;37%;3%;4
Brenham;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;6;50%;7%;4
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;64;40;SSW;3;45%;4%;4
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;73;48;SSE;8;51%;8%;5
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;66;32;SSW;7;42%;2%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny;67;41;S;7;37%;1%;4
Canadian;Sunny and milder;66;34;SW;8;44%;2%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny;72;39;S;8;43%;2%;4
Childress;Sunny and milder;70;39;WSW;8;33%;3%;4
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;SSW;6;48%;3%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny;69;45;S;6;46%;6%;4
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SSW;8;38%;2%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny;65;38;WSW;6;49%;4%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;71;43;SSW;9;50%;2%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sun;63;41;SW;6;50%;2%;4
Cotulla;Hazy sunshine;74;42;SW;8;39%;1%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and milder;67;31;W;10;32%;1%;4
Dallas Love;Plenty of sun;63;45;SSW;4;46%;3%;4
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;SSW;6;45%;3%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;SSW;6;48%;3%;4
Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;SW;5;43%;4%;4
Del Rio;Warmer with sunshine;74;40;SSW;6;39%;1%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;38;S;8;41%;1%;4
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;SW;6;50%;4%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;40;W;10;45%;2%;4
Dumas;Sunny and milder;64;33;WSW;11;35%;2%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;73;47;S;8;42%;5%;5
El Paso;Hazy sunshine;61;35;SE;5;39%;0%;4
Ellington;Mostly sunny;66;45;WSW;7;50%;4%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;73;40;WSW;5;43%;2%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;68;44;SW;8;41%;2%;4
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;SW;5;43%;3%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;SSW;6;46%;3%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;64;45;SSW;5;47%;3%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;SSW;4;47%;3%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;67;38;SW;8;40%;2%;4
Gainesville;Plenty of sun;61;40;SW;6;45%;3%;4
Galveston;Mostly sunny;65;54;W;8;59%;3%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;67;41;SSW;7;45%;2%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;69;42;SSW;8;39%;2%;4
Giddings;Mostly sunny;68;41;SW;5;48%;7%;4
Gilmer;Sunny and milder;60;40;SW;5;47%;0%;4
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;SSW;5;44%;4%;4
Granbury;Plenty of sun;65;39;SSW;5;45%;3%;4
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;SSW;5;44%;3%;4
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;SW;5;43%;3%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Hazy and milder;55;37;W;20;29%;0%;4
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;SSW;7;42%;2%;4
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;74;45;SSE;8;49%;6%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny;66;37;SW;6;54%;6%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;71;43;WSW;6;41%;2%;4
Henderson;Mostly sunny, milder;60;40;SW;6;47%;0%;4
Hereford;Sunny and milder;67;31;SW;8;31%;2%;4
Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;SW;5;48%;3%;4
Hondo;Partly sunny;72;38;WNW;9;39%;2%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny;66;44;WSW;7;48%;5%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;67;45;W;9;47%;5%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;68;48;WSW;3;45%;6%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;66;43;SSW;5;55%;6%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;67;45;SW;7;49%;5%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;67;41;NW;6;49%;6%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;68;44;W;7;53%;7%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNW;7;48%;5%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;64;44;SW;5;50%;2%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;70;49;SW;6;55%;2%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;61;42;SW;5;45%;0%;4
Jasper;Mostly sunny;62;38;SW;6;51%;3%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;36;WSW;6;39%;2%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;71;40;WNW;7;42%;2%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;69;38;SW;7;41%;2%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny;68;44;SW;8;41%;2%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;68;43;SSW;8;42%;2%;4
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;73;41;SSW;7;46%;2%;4
La Grange;Mostly sunny;69;41;WSW;6;51%;7%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;68;43;SSW;6;44%;1%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;SW;5;44%;3%;4
Laredo;Sunshine, pleasant;72;44;ENE;7;48%;2%;4
Llano;Warmer with sunshine;71;38;SSW;7;42%;1%;4
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;SW;7;46%;0%;4
Lubbock;Plenty of sun;68;34;WSW;8;27%;2%;4
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;63;40;WSW;5;54%;0%;4
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;75;48;SSE;7;41%;5%;5
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;SSW;6;49%;3%;4
Mckinney;Plenty of sun;61;41;SSW;5;51%;3%;4
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;SW;5;45%;3%;4
Midland;Plenty of sun;68;38;SW;8;32%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;68;38;SW;8;32%;0%;4
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;SSW;4;51%;3%;4
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;SW;6;48%;1%;4
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;SSW;6;44%;3%;4
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sun;59;40;SW;7;46%;0%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;61;36;SW;7;48%;0%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warmer;72;42;WSW;8;38%;1%;4
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;SW;7;34%;0%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny;64;41;WSW;6;46%;0%;4
Palacios;Mostly sunny;68;47;WSW;8;53%;5%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;62;38;SW;5;50%;1%;4
Pampa;Sunny and milder;67;38;WSW;11;34%;2%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;69;35;WSW;9;35%;2%;4
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;SW;7;52%;1%;4
Pecos;Plenty of sun;68;33;SW;8;45%;0%;4
Perryton;Sunny and milder;65;34;SW;10;45%;2%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sun;65;31;WSW;8;32%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;71;35;SSE;7;43%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;66;55;WSW;6;55%;3%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;68;52;SSE;9;52%;7%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;70;45;WNW;9;50%;4%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;71;43;W;7;43%;1%;4
Robstown;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;41;SW;7;47%;1%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;69;51;WNW;7;50%;2%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;66;41;W;8;44%;0%;4
San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;71;37;SW;8;35%;0%;4
San Antonio;Partly sunny;71;41;SW;7;42%;2%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;71;40;W;6;44%;2%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warmer;72;41;SW;9;38%;1%;4
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;67;31;SW;7;32%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;60;42;SSW;5;51%;3%;4
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;WSW;8;32%;0%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny;68;35;W;7;45%;2%;4
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;SW;6;37%;3%;4
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sun;61;41;SW;7;46%;1%;4
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;SW;8;28%;2%;4
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;SSW;8;48%;2%;4
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;SW;5;47%;3%;4
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;SW;6;45%;1%;4
Uvalde;Partly sunny;70;41;W;8;48%;0%;4
Vernon;Sunny and milder;68;36;SSW;7;36%;3%;4
Victoria;Mostly sunny;72;42;WNW;8;50%;4%;4
Waco;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;SSW;6;47%;3%;4
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;72;47;SSE;7;43%;5%;5
Wharton;Mostly sunny;67;41;NW;7;53%;6%;4
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;SSW;5;42%;4%;4
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;67;33;SW;8;35%;0%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny;72;44;SSW;6;47%;3%;4
_____
