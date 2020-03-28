TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Not as warm;74;45;WSW;19;24%;3%;8
Abilene Dyess;Sunny, not as warm;72;42;WSW;19;22%;2%;8
Alice;Strong thunderstorms;85;58;ENE;11;67%;69%;3
Alpine;Not as warm;68;39;W;12;22%;0%;9
Amarillo;Sunshine and cooler;63;33;E;19;25%;0%;7
Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;82;57;NE;12;78%;48%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny;75;48;W;11;35%;28%;8
Austin;Partly sunny;80;51;N;6;41%;27%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Not as warm;80;50;N;11;45%;44%;8
Bay;A stray thunderstorm;83;60;NE;11;81%;47%;2
Beaumont;A stray thunderstorm;85;60;WNW;10;76%;55%;3
Beeville;Strong thunderstorms;82;58;NE;8;63%;68%;4
Borger;Not as warm;65;37;ENE;17;24%;2%;7
Bowie;Mostly sunny;75;46;N;13;34%;20%;7
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;44;WSW;14;27%;10%;8
Brenham;A morning t-storm;78;51;NW;7;54%;61%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;74;43;WNW;13;32%;18%;7
Brownsville;More clouds than sun;91;73;NE;8;68%;44%;6
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;73;38;WSW;12;29%;15%;8
Burnet;Partial sunshine;76;48;WNW;10;33%;24%;8
Canadian;Sunny and cooler;66;33;N;19;28%;3%;7
Castroville;Some sun, less humid;83;49;NNE;9;35%;23%;8
Childress;Winds subsiding;72;40;ENE;20;24%;0%;7
Cleburne;A shower in the a.m.;75;46;WSW;11;40%;57%;7
College Station;A morning t-storm;78;52;NW;11;65%;67%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;74;44;WSW;12;28%;16%;8
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;79;51;NW;7;63%;52%;2
Corpus Christi;Variable cloudiness;86;62;NE;14;68%;33%;3
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;77;48;SW;11;46%;49%;8
Cotulla;Not as hot;85;54;NE;11;47%;17%;9
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;30;ESE;18;26%;40%;7
Dallas Love;Partial sunshine;77;51;W;12;37%;30%;8
Dallas Redbird;A shower in the a.m.;76;50;W;13;38%;58%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;76;50;W;15;40%;30%;8
Decatur;Mostly sunny;73;45;WNW;11;33%;20%;7
Del Rio;Winds subsiding;84;51;ENE;18;20%;5%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Windy;83;50;NE;20;23%;5%;8
Denton;Partly sunny;75;44;WSW;14;42%;24%;7
Dryden;Not as warm;82;49;N;12;16%;2%;8
Dumas;Sunshine and cooler;60;31;ENE;18;31%;0%;7
Edinburg;More clouds than sun;93;71;NE;9;55%;44%;7
El Paso;Brilliant sunshine;66;44;WSW;11;24%;0%;8
Ellington;A stray thunderstorm;83;63;NNE;13;76%;48%;2
Falfurrias;Variable clouds;91;60;NE;7;53%;36%;4
Fort Hood;Partial sunshine;77;48;W;12;44%;27%;8
Fort Worth;Partial sunshine;75;47;WSW;12;39%;22%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;75;46;WNW;15;39%;22%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Sun and some clouds;77;50;W;14;36%;22%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;76;46;W;12;39%;27%;7
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;75;44;NW;11;30%;20%;8
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;73;41;NW;12;33%;22%;7
Galveston;A stray thunderstorm;81;67;NNE;13;82%;50%;2
Gatesville;Partly sunny;77;45;WSW;9;35%;25%;8
Georgetown;Partial sunshine;78;50;WNW;9;37%;27%;8
Giddings;Not as warm;78;52;NW;6;45%;47%;5
Gilmer;A morning t-storm;74;46;W;7;55%;67%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;74;40;SW;12;30%;15%;8
Granbury;Partly sunny;77;44;W;11;31%;20%;8
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;76;50;W;11;46%;30%;8
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;78;46;WSW;11;37%;44%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;55;42;NW;32;29%;0%;8
Hamilton;Partly sunny;75;44;WSW;12;33%;20%;8
Harlingen;A strong t-storm;91;68;NE;14;67%;66%;7
Hearne;Not as warm;77;47;W;8;45%;50%;6
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;87;57;NE;9;46%;32%;6
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;74;47;W;7;68%;68%;2
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;64;30;SSE;17;26%;0%;7
Hillsboro;Partial sunshine;76;48;WSW;11;46%;28%;8
Hondo;Partly sunny;83;49;NNE;12;33%;21%;8
Houston;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NNW;7;67%;48%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;82;62;NE;13;71%;48%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray thunderstorm;83;62;NE;11;71%;47%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;81;58;NE;7;81%;48%;2
Houston Clover;A stray thunderstorm;84;61;NNE;11;69%;48%;2
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;80;54;NE;8;72%;47%;2
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;81;58;NE;12;76%;47%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;81;57;NE;10;72%;48%;2
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;76;52;WNW;6;63%;51%;2
Ingleside;More clouds than sun;83;64;NE;12;75%;33%;3
Jacksonville;A morning t-storm;74;51;W;7;59%;77%;4
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;82;53;WNW;7;73%;76%;3
Junction;Not as warm;77;43;NNW;14;27%;13%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;82;52;N;9;42%;26%;8
Kerrville;Partial sunshine;77;43;NNW;12;29%;18%;8
Killeen;Partial sunshine;77;48;W;12;44%;27%;8
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;76;47;W;11;45%;41%;8
Kingsville Nas;Strong thunderstorms;89;61;NE;11;69%;69%;3
La Grange;A morning t-storm;78;51;NNW;6;55%;60%;3
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;51;NNE;9;43%;27%;8
Lancaster;A shower in the a.m.;75;47;WSW;11;41%;58%;8
Laredo;Sunshine, not as hot;87;62;NE;13;34%;11%;9
Llano;Not as warm;78;43;W;10;27%;20%;8
Longview;Showers and t-storms;74;48;W;8;63%;71%;2
Lubbock;Sunny and cooler;66;37;W;22;23%;0%;8
Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;78;51;WSW;9;79%;61%;2
Mcallen;Variable cloudiness;93;71;NE;11;60%;44%;7
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;77;45;W;10;50%;41%;8
Mckinney;Partial sunshine;76;45;WNW;14;44%;30%;7
Mesquite;A shower in the a.m.;76;48;WSW;11;39%;58%;8
Midland;Sunny, not as warm;71;43;NE;19;19%;0%;8
Midland Airpark;Sunny, not as warm;71;43;NE;19;19%;0%;8
Midlothian;A shower in the a.m.;73;46;W;11;52%;57%;8
Mineola;A heavy a.m. t-storm;75;45;WSW;8;50%;65%;8
Mineral Wells;Breezy with sunshine;76;44;W;15;31%;22%;8
Mount Pleasant;A heavy a.m. t-storm;75;45;W;9;54%;65%;5
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;76;48;WNW;8;69%;76%;2
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;81;50;N;9;41%;27%;8
Odessa;Sunny, not as warm;69;43;W;15;20%;0%;8
Orange;A stray thunderstorm;83;60;WNW;9;76%;76%;4
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;82;60;NE;12;73%;47%;3
Palestine;A heavy a.m. t-storm;75;48;W;7;51%;64%;4
Pampa;Sunny and cooler;64;35;NE;21;26%;2%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and cooler;64;32;E;21;26%;2%;7
Paris;A t-storm in spots;75;44;WSW;11;58%;44%;7
Pecos;Sunny, not as warm;72;37;W;15;22%;0%;8
Perryton;Winds subsiding;60;34;NNE;22;38%;3%;7
Plainview;Sunny and cooler;64;31;SW;20;26%;0%;8
Pleasanton;A strong t-storm;83;49;NNE;6;36%;56%;8
Port Aransas;Variable cloudiness;79;69;NNE;10;75%;33%;3
Port Isabel;More clouds than sun;86;72;NNE;9;77%;44%;6
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;81;60;NNE;10;64%;47%;3
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;81;51;N;10;39%;41%;8
Robstown;Strong thunderstorms;84;60;NE;11;71%;69%;3
Rockport;More clouds than sun;81;65;NNE;10;71%;33%;3
Rocksprings;Not as warm;73;47;N;15;28%;6%;8
San Angelo;Not as warm;76;42;WNW;17;23%;3%;8
San Antonio;A t-storm around;82;51;NNE;8;39%;41%;8
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;82;52;N;9;43%;41%;8
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;81;49;NNW;10;42%;42%;8
Seminole;Sunny, not as warm;66;36;W;16;24%;0%;8
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;73;47;NW;16;45%;26%;7
Snyder;Sunny, not as warm;69;43;WSW;17;25%;0%;8
Sonora;Not as warm;75;40;NNW;15;25%;4%;8
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;45;W;13;31%;18%;8
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;77;46;WSW;11;45%;45%;7
Sweetwater;Sunny, not as warm;72;47;WSW;18;23%;1%;8
Temple;A t-storm in spots;78;46;W;12;50%;42%;8
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;77;46;WSW;10;48%;45%;8
Tyler;A morning t-storm;76;48;WSW;9;52%;65%;4
Uvalde;Sun and some clouds;82;51;NNE;11;29%;10%;8
Vernon;Sunny and cooler;74;40;NNE;17;21%;0%;7
Victoria;A t-storm or two;81;55;NNE;10;63%;60%;3
Waco;A t-storm in spots;77;45;WSW;11;48%;42%;8
Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;93;71;NE;9;56%;44%;7
Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;80;54;NNW;8;70%;47%;2
Wichita Falls;Abundant sunshine;74;43;NNE;16;28%;11%;7
Wink;Winds subsiding;73;39;W;17;18%;0%;8
Zapata;Partial sunshine;90;64;NE;8;41%;25%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather