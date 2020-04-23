TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sun;87;53;NE;15;35%;5%;10
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;86;52;NE;14;29%;5%;10
Alice;Hot with hazy sun;100;72;SSE;11;56%;1%;11
Alpine;Sunny and very warm;88;51;NW;10;17%;2%;11
Amarillo;Clouds and sunshine;71;40;NE;14;43%;8%;10
Angleton;Mostly sunny;87;67;S;12;63%;26%;11
Arlington;Mostly sunny;88;59;N;12;45%;5%;10
Austin;Plenty of sun;95;65;N;9;46%;6%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;95;63;N;13;54%;6%;11
Bay;Mostly sunny, warm;88;68;SSE;11;67%;25%;11
Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;S;9;60%;5%;11
Beeville;Hazy sun and hot;100;70;SE;9;47%;2%;11
Borger;Not as warm;73;45;NNE;12;40%;30%;10
Bowie;Mostly sunny;84;53;NNW;12;52%;7%;10
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;86;53;NNE;10;40%;5%;10
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;NE;9;53%;5%;11
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, nice;83;52;NNW;12;49%;7%;10
Brownsville;Hazy sunshine;97;74;SSE;10;61%;2%;11
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;NE;10;41%;6%;11
Burnet;Sunny and very warm;93;59;NE;10;39%;7%;11
Canadian;Not as warm;72;43;NNE;15;50%;30%;10
Castroville;Sunshine and hot;98;65;NE;8;47%;6%;11
Childress;Clouds and sunshine;78;46;NNE;17;42%;4%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;88;56;N;12;51%;8%;10
College Station;Sunny and warm;90;62;N;13;57%;7%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny;89;53;NE;10;39%;7%;10
Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;ESE;9;54%;7%;11
Corpus Christi;Hazy sun;94;73;SSE;14;65%;1%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;88;58;N;12;54%;29%;10
Cotulla;Hot with hazy sun;102;69;SE;9;48%;4%;11
Dalhart;Not as warm;70;41;NE;18;41%;47%;8
Dallas Love;Lots of sun, breezy;88;60;N;13;46%;6%;10
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;59;N;14;47%;7%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;87;57;NNW;16;49%;6%;10
Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;83;53;N;11;44%;7%;10
Del Rio;Sizzling sunshine;100;65;ENE;7;34%;5%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and hot;99;64;ENE;8;38%;4%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny, nice;85;54;N;15;50%;6%;10
Dryden;Hot with sunshine;98;60;ENE;8;20%;4%;11
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;68;40;NNE;15;45%;31%;8
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;8;50%;2%;11
El Paso;Sunny and very warm;90;61;NW;10;16%;2%;11
Ellington;Mostly sunny, warm;87;67;S;12;57%;27%;11
Falfurrias;Hazy sun and hot;102;70;SSE;7;47%;3%;11
Fort Hood;Sunny and very warm;92;58;N;15;44%;8%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;88;57;N;13;43%;7%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;87;56;NNW;16;49%;5%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;59;NNW;16;45%;7%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;56;NNW;14;49%;7%;10
Fredericksburg;Sunny and very warm;92;57;NE;10;43%;6%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;82;52;NNW;12;56%;27%;10
Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;82;72;S;12;71%;26%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;NNE;10;43%;7%;10
Georgetown;Sunny and very warm;94;60;NNE;11;41%;7%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;NE;8;44%;5%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;82;55;NW;8;63%;28%;10
Graham;Mostly sunny;83;50;NNE;10;48%;6%;10
Granbury;Mostly sunny;90;56;NNE;12;42%;8%;10
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;89;59;N;12;43%;7%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny;87;57;NNW;12;45%;27%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;81;48;N;24;19%;2%;11
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;91;55;NNE;12;41%;7%;10
Harlingen;Hazy sun and hot;99;71;SSE;12;57%;26%;11
Hearne;Sunny and very warm;91;59;NNE;9;55%;7%;11
Hebbronville;Hot with hazy sun;100;68;SE;8;42%;3%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny;84;55;NNW;8;59%;44%;10
Hereford;Partly sunny, nice;73;40;NE;11;38%;7%;10
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;90;56;N;13;48%;8%;10
Hondo;Sunshine, very warm;96;63;NE;9;47%;7%;11
Houston;Mostly sunny;91;66;S;8;53%;27%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;89;69;S;12;53%;5%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;S;11;50%;26%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;S;8;62%;26%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, warm;89;68;S;11;54%;26%;11
Houston Hooks;Sunny and very warm;89;64;S;9;53%;6%;11
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;91;67;S;12;56%;26%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;90;63;S;11;53%;6%;11
Huntsville;Sunny and very warm;90;60;ENE;8;54%;8%;11
Ingleside;Hazy and humid;87;74;SSE;12;76%;25%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNW;9;55%;30%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;SSW;6;58%;8%;11
Junction;Sunny and very warm;95;55;NE;11;36%;5%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and very warm;95;66;N;9;45%;6%;11
Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;94;58;NE;10;44%;7%;11
Killeen;Sunny and very warm;92;58;N;15;44%;8%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Warm with sunshine;91;58;N;15;46%;8%;11
Kingsville Nas;Hazy and hot;98;69;SSE;11;59%;1%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;ENE;8;61%;4%;11
Lago Vista;Sunny and very warm;92;60;NNE;11;48%;7%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;88;58;N;12;49%;8%;10
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;103;72;E;9;34%;3%;11
Llano;Sunny and very warm;95;56;NE;8;42%;7%;11
Longview;Mostly sunny;84;57;WNW;9;61%;29%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;80;47;ENE;12;32%;6%;10
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;SSW;8;57%;30%;10
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;10;51%;2%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;90;56;N;13;52%;6%;10
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;55;NNW;14;56%;27%;10
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;88;58;N;12;49%;28%;10
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;ENE;13;19%;5%;11
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;ENE;13;19%;5%;11
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;87;56;N;12;55%;7%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny;83;55;NNW;8;59%;30%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;54;N;15;45%;8%;10
Mount Pleasant;Sun and some clouds;82;56;NW;9;58%;28%;9
Nacogdoches;Sunshine;85;56;WNW;9;62%;30%;10
New Braunfels;Warm with sunshine;96;63;ENE;10;44%;6%;11
Odessa;Sunny and warm;89;52;ENE;12;19%;4%;11
Orange;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;S;8;60%;26%;11
Palacios;Hazy sun;84;70;SSE;13;73%;26%;11
Palestine;Mostly sunny;85;56;N;8;56%;10%;10
Pampa;Not as warm;71;42;NNE;15;41%;30%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as warm;72;43;NNE;17;44%;30%;10
Paris;Partly sunny;81;54;NNW;11;57%;27%;9
Pecos;Sunny and very warm;92;54;NW;8;20%;4%;11
Perryton;Not as warm;68;42;N;16;52%;30%;8
Plainview;Clouds and sun;74;41;NE;13;38%;7%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;ESE;7;45%;6%;11
Port Aransas;Hazy sun;81;74;SSE;11;73%;26%;11
Port Isabel;Warm with hazy sun;88;75;SSE;11;72%;26%;11
Port Lavaca;Hazy sun and warm;89;71;S;10;58%;2%;11
Randolph AFB;Sunny and very warm;94;64;N;11;50%;6%;11
Robstown;Hazy sun and warm;97;71;SSE;11;59%;2%;11
Rockport;Hazy sunshine;85;73;SSE;10;61%;25%;11
Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;92;59;ENE;10;37%;5%;11
San Angelo;Sunny and warm;92;52;NE;13;31%;4%;11
San Antonio;Sunshine and warm;96;64;ENE;9;49%;6%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;95;64;N;9;52%;6%;11
San Marcos;Warm with sunshine;96;62;ENE;11;44%;6%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny;84;48;ENE;11;22%;4%;11
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;81;54;NW;12;60%;27%;10
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;ENE;10;32%;5%;10
Sonora;Sunny and very warm;94;57;ENE;11;32%;6%;11
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;55;N;14;40%;8%;10
Sulphur Springs;Sun and some clouds;84;57;NNW;11;56%;27%;9
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;ENE;10;31%;5%;10
Temple;Plenty of sun;91;57;N;15;52%;6%;11
Terrell;Mostly sunny;87;57;N;12;50%;28%;10
Tyler;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNW;11;54%;30%;10
Uvalde;Hot with sunshine;99;64;NE;7;49%;7%;11
Vernon;Clouds and sun;81;49;NNE;13;42%;28%;10
Victoria;Hazy sun;96;68;SSE;10;52%;2%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;91;57;N;14;49%;6%;10
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;53%;2%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;S;10;60%;3%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, nice;80;50;N;13;50%;28%;10
Wink;Sunny, breezy, warm;91;52;E;13;16%;4%;11
Zapata;Hazy sun and hot;102;73;SE;7;42%;3%;11
