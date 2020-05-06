TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A strong t-storm;92;61;SSW;22;43%;73%;11
Abilene Dyess;A strong t-storm;92;61;SSW;22;40%;73%;11
Alice;Some sun, a shower;91;73;SSE;14;61%;53%;8
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;96;59;S;12;32%;13%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;90;46;NNE;15;36%;11%;11
Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;82;70;S;14;61%;26%;11
Arlington;Sunny;86;67;S;12;48%;58%;11
Austin;Partly sunny;89;73;S;9;48%;26%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Increasingly windy;90;73;S;14;55%;26%;11
Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;84;73;SSE;13;62%;26%;11
Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;S;9;56%;26%;11
Beeville;A shower in spots;89;74;SSE;10;54%;48%;7
Borger;Partly sunny, warm;90;49;NNE;13;34%;30%;11
Bowie;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;62;E;16;49%;70%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;S;13;40%;66%;11
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;87;72;S;9;55%;7%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;62;SE;13;47%;66%;11
Brownsville;Sunshine, a shower;88;76;SSE;12;66%;47%;9
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;88;66;S;13;46%;25%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;86;69;S;10;45%;13%;11
Canadian;Partly sunny;83;49;NE;13;58%;44%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;SSE;9;55%;27%;8
Childress;A strong t-storm;90;51;ESE;19;46%;76%;11
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;85;67;S;13;56%;56%;11
College Station;Increasingly windy;87;73;S;14;51%;27%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny;87;66;S;12;43%;28%;11
Conroe;Mostly sunny;86;71;S;10;51%;27%;11
Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;88;74;SSE;17;65%;51%;7
Corsicana;Sunny and warm;85;70;S;11;54%;56%;11
Cotulla;Hot with some sun;93;71;SE;11;61%;27%;7
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;88;42;NNE;14;28%;7%;11
Dallas Love;Increasingly windy;87;67;SE;15;43%;58%;11
Dallas Redbird;Increasingly windy;85;66;SSE;17;46%;57%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;86;66;SSE;18;47%;58%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny;84;61;SSE;11;48%;70%;11
Del Rio;Windy with some sun;95;71;SSE;19;55%;29%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Increasingly windy;93;68;SSE;17;60%;6%;12
Denton;Sunny;86;63;S;13;51%;63%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny;97;68;SE;12;50%;13%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;87;44;NNE;14;41%;9%;11
Edinburg;A stray shower;91;76;SSE;10;61%;49%;8
El Paso;Blazing sunshine;101;66;WNW;12;15%;2%;12
Ellington;Breezy with sunshine;82;70;S;14;58%;6%;11
Falfurrias;Some sun, a shower;91;75;SSE;9;56%;53%;8
Fort Hood;Breezy with sunshine;87;69;S;16;47%;27%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;86;66;S;13;45%;57%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;86;64;SE;18;46%;58%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;88;67;SSE;18;43%;57%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;86;65;SSE;15;48%;57%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;84;68;S;10;50%;26%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;12;59%;66%;11
Galveston;Increasingly windy;82;76;S;17;60%;5%;11
Gatesville;Sunny and warm;87;69;S;11;50%;28%;11
Georgetown;Lots of sun, warm;87;72;S;10;49%;12%;11
Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;S;9;51%;7%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;80;64;S;6;60%;62%;11
Graham;Warm with sunshine;89;62;S;9;44%;66%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny;89;67;S;12;45%;58%;11
Grand Prairie;Sunshine;86;67;S;12;47%;57%;11
Greenville;Sunshine;84;63;S;10;49%;67%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;92;51;W;27;28%;0%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;87;67;S;13;47%;29%;11
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;91;75;SSE;14;64%;48%;8
Hearne;Sunny and warm;87;72;S;9;50%;27%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;9;60%;29%;9
Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;81;64;S;7;57%;57%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;95;47;NNE;16;31%;8%;11
Hillsboro;Brilliant sunshine;86;67;S;12;50%;57%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;SSE;12;59%;27%;8
Houston;Mostly sunny;84;71;S;10;55%;6%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with sunshine;84;71;S;14;54%;6%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;71;S;14;52%;6%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;S;10;63%;6%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;71;S;13;54%;26%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;84;71;S;10;51%;7%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;85;71;S;14;57%;6%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Breezy with sunshine;84;71;S;13;55%;6%;11
Huntsville;Sunny and warm;86;72;S;6;48%;27%;11
Ingleside;A shower in places;87;77;SSE;16;67%;57%;9
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;S;7;54%;56%;11
Jasper;Plenty of sun;83;65;S;5;55%;28%;11
Junction;Increasingly windy;89;67;S;15;55%;27%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;90;70;SSE;11;56%;27%;9
Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;85;68;S;11;50%;29%;7
Killeen;Breezy with sunshine;87;69;S;16;47%;27%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Increasingly windy;87;69;S;16;50%;17%;11
Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;90;75;SSE;15;63%;60%;8
La Grange;Partly sunny;88;73;S;9;57%;6%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;86;70;S;12;52%;27%;11
Lancaster;Sunny;85;66;S;11;52%;57%;11
Laredo;Partial sunshine;93;74;SSE;11;51%;30%;8
Llano;Mostly sunny;88;69;S;8;46%;27%;11
Longview;Plenty of sun;81;65;S;8;57%;56%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny;98;55;WSW;16;40%;11%;11
Lufkin;Plenty of sun;84;67;SSE;10;49%;28%;11
Mcallen;Some sun, a shower;92;76;SSE;13;62%;45%;8
Mcgregor;Increasingly windy;87;68;S;15;51%;27%;11
Mckinney;Increasingly windy;84;64;SE;16;50%;63%;11
Mesquite;Sunshine;84;66;SSE;11;52%;58%;11
Midland;Breezy with sunshine;98;60;SSW;19;39%;17%;12
Midland Airpark;Breezy with sunshine;98;60;SSW;19;39%;17%;12
Midlothian;Increasingly windy;85;65;SSE;14;51%;56%;11
Mineola;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;7;60%;59%;11
Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;88;64;SSE;17;46%;66%;11
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;79;63;S;7;57%;64%;11
Nacogdoches;Sunny;82;65;S;7;56%;27%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;72;S;11;53%;5%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;60;S;16;39%;17%;12
Orange;Plenty of sun;81;69;S;8;53%;8%;11
Palacios;Increasingly windy;83;77;SSE;17;61%;6%;11
Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;S;7;51%;56%;11
Pampa;Turning cloudy;86;47;NNE;17;37%;21%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;86;47;NNE;15;37%;33%;11
Paris;Mostly sunny;78;62;S;9;58%;72%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;62;S;9;35%;12%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;84;45;NNE;13;47%;36%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny, warmer;94;50;NNW;15;42%;11%;11
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;55%;2%;9
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;82;77;SSE;14;64%;44%;9
Port Isabel;Some sun, a shower;85;78;SSE;14;69%;45%;8
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, breezy;84;76;S;14;57%;7%;11
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;88;68;S;13;57%;4%;10
Robstown;A shower or two;89;73;SSE;14;61%;61%;6
Rockport;Sun and some clouds;84;77;SSE;13;57%;27%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, breezy;84;67;S;15;57%;26%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny, windy;94;64;S;20;46%;28%;11
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;S;10;57%;4%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;11;59%;3%;9
San Marcos;Partly sunny;88;71;S;11;47%;26%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;99;56;SSW;12;36%;11%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and breezy;82;60;SSE;15;51%;72%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;92;59;SSW;16;48%;58%;11
Sonora;Breezy with some sun;88;65;S;17;51%;13%;12
Stephenville;Increasingly windy;87;64;SSW;15;42%;58%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;8;53%;66%;11
Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;91;61;SSW;18;44%;73%;10
Temple;Increasingly windy;85;70;S;17;54%;17%;11
Terrell;Abundant sunshine;83;66;S;11;55%;59%;11
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;83;67;S;9;52%;58%;11
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SSE;9;56%;27%;7
Vernon;A strong t-storm;91;59;S;15;42%;76%;9
Victoria;Partly sunny;88;75;S;13;58%;7%;10
Waco;Increasingly windy;87;69;S;17;48%;27%;11
Weslaco;A shower in spots;89;75;SSE;10;61%;45%;9
Wharton;Partly sunny;85;71;S;11;64%;27%;11
Wichita Falls;Increasingly windy;87;60;ESE;19;42%;70%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;104;57;S;15;32%;13%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;92;75;SE;9;55%;14%;9
