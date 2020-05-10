TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Showers and t-storms;82;66;SSE;15;50%;86%;6

Abilene Dyess;Showers and t-storms;81;66;S;15;43%;86%;5

Alice;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SE;12;68%;56%;7

Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;82;59;SE;11;45%;66%;10

Amarillo;A p.m. t-storm;68;51;SSE;17;65%;80%;3

Angleton;Mostly sunny;81;68;SE;10;57%;16%;11

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;80;66;SSE;10;46%;31%;8

Austin;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;SSE;4;47%;34%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Nice with some sun;86;69;SSE;9;55%;34%;9

Bay;Mostly sunny;84;70;SE;10;61%;17%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;83;62;SSE;7;52%;11%;11

Beeville;Some sun, pleasant;86;73;SE;10;68%;44%;7

Borger;Showers and t-storms;68;50;SE;12;59%;90%;3

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;80;63;ESE;10;54%;73%;8

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;84;66;SSE;10;46%;77%;9

Brenham;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;7;48%;28%;11

Bridgeport;Rather cloudy;79;63;SE;8;54%;72%;9

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SE;11;62%;47%;9

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;82;66;SSE;10;53%;74%;9

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;82;67;SSE;7;51%;39%;6

Canadian;Cloudy;65;46;ESE;11;58%;74%;3

Castroville;Clouds and sun;86;69;SE;9;57%;42%;6

Childress;Overcast;75;53;E;14;54%;74%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;10;57%;33%;11

College Station;Partly sunny;83;67;SE;9;45%;29%;11

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;81;66;SSE;10;52%;73%;10

Conroe;Mostly sunny;84;64;SE;7;47%;19%;11

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;84;73;SE;15;74%;44%;7

Corsicana;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;SE;8;51%;29%;11

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;89;71;ESE;12;65%;55%;6

Dalhart;Showers and t-storms;67;43;SE;17;69%;87%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;81;64;ESE;10;45%;31%;11

Dallas Redbird;Partial sunshine;80;64;ESE;11;48%;31%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;80;64;ESE;12;50%;31%;8

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;78;64;SSE;8;46%;63%;9

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;87;70;SE;16;61%;44%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rather cloudy;84;68;SE;16;67%;44%;3

Denton;Mostly cloudy;80;64;SE;10;47%;33%;9

Dryden;Showers and t-storms;83;64;SE;16;60%;86%;4

Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;65;47;SE;13;75%;81%;3

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;11;59%;48%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny;90;65;W;8;31%;6%;12

Ellington;Mostly sunny;80;68;SE;11;51%;15%;11

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSE;8;60%;54%;9

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;10;49%;36%;9

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;80;65;SSE;10;44%;33%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;80;64;ESE;13;50%;33%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Rather cloudy;83;66;SE;11;47%;33%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;65;SE;9;53%;32%;9

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;79;65;SSE;7;59%;41%;6

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;76;62;SE;9;51%;78%;10

Galveston;Mostly sunny;80;71;SE;13;57%;12%;11

Gatesville;Partial sunshine;82;67;SSE;8;53%;37%;8

Georgetown;Partly sunny;83;68;SSE;8;50%;36%;10

Giddings;Partial sunshine;86;69;SSE;6;48%;34%;11

Gilmer;Nice with some sun;76;57;SE;6;52%;26%;11

Graham;Mostly cloudy;81;64;SSE;7;50%;66%;8

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SSE;9;47%;63%;8

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;SSE;9;45%;31%;11

Greenville;Some sun, pleasant;79;63;SE;8;43%;30%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;77;56;SE;21;57%;36%;12

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;81;66;SSE;10;54%;39%;7

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;13;67%;48%;11

Hearne;Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;7;52%;32%;11

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SE;9;65%;53%;7

Henderson;Sun and some clouds;77;57;ESE;7;52%;21%;11

Hereford;Showers and t-storms;71;53;SSE;13;61%;86%;3

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;10;49%;31%;11

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;66;SE;12;62%;43%;4

Houston;Mostly sunny;83;67;SE;8;48%;17%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;82;68;SE;11;47%;16%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Nice with sunshine;84;67;SE;10;44%;17%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunshine, pleasant;82;64;SE;6;56%;17%;11

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;82;68;SE;9;48%;16%;11

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;SE;7;43%;19%;11

Houston Hull;Sunshine and nice;84;66;SE;10;50%;18%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;84;66;SE;10;45%;17%;11

Huntsville;Partly sunny;85;63;SSE;5;46%;21%;11

Ingleside;Partial sunshine;84;76;SE;15;72%;44%;7

Jacksonville;Nice with some sun;79;60;SE;6;51%;22%;10

Jasper;Mostly sunny;82;57;SE;5;52%;16%;11

Junction;Mostly cloudy;83;67;SSE;11;58%;44%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;10;59%;42%;6

Kerrville;Rather cloudy;80;66;SSE;8;55%;42%;4

Killeen;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;10;49%;36%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Nice with some sun;82;67;SE;10;53%;36%;10

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SE;13;70%;55%;7

La Grange;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;7;55%;33%;11

Lago Vista;Nice with some sun;80;68;SSE;7;56%;36%;9

Lancaster;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SE;8;49%;31%;11

Laredo;Clearing, a t-storm;91;73;SE;13;56%;66%;8

Llano;Mostly cloudy;84;68;SSE;6;53%;40%;6

Longview;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;SE;7;50%;21%;11

Lubbock;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;S;12;57%;84%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;S;6;50%;20%;11

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;12;63%;48%;12

Mcgregor;Nice with some sun;82;65;SSE;9;51%;32%;11

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;79;62;E;11;51%;31%;8

Mesquite;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;8;47%;31%;11

Midland;Showers and t-storms;80;63;S;17;54%;86%;4

Midland Airpark;Showers and t-storms;80;63;S;17;54%;86%;4

Midlothian;Partly sunny;80;63;SE;8;54%;31%;11

Mineola;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;SE;6;53%;29%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;80;64;SE;11;53%;70%;9

Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;76;58;ESE;7;46%;29%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;80;57;SE;6;52%;15%;11

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;85;69;SE;9;55%;38%;8

Odessa;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;SSW;15;56%;66%;4

Orange;Mostly sunny;82;62;SSE;6;50%;10%;11

Palacios;Mostly sunny;83;70;SE;13;61%;25%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;5;49%;26%;11

Pampa;Showers and t-storms;66;50;SE;15;60%;86%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;65;45;E;15;59%;74%;3

Paris;Mostly cloudy;73;57;ESE;9;47%;30%;9

Pecos;Showers and t-storms;88;61;SSE;10;47%;70%;10

Perryton;Periods of rain;61;43;ESE;15;73%;86%;3

Plainview;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;S;12;64%;80%;3

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;84;68;SE;7;58%;41%;6

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;81;76;SE;14;69%;44%;8

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;84;77;SSE;12;64%;55%;9

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;83;74;SE;12;60%;35%;7

Randolph AFB;Some sun, pleasant;84;68;SSE;9;58%;40%;8

Robstown;Partial sunshine;85;73;SE;13;70%;44%;7

Rockport;Mostly sunny;83;76;SE;13;65%;44%;8

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SSE;14;64%;74%;4

San Angelo;Showers and t-storms;85;66;S;14;49%;86%;4

San Antonio;Sun and clouds;85;70;SE;9;59%;41%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;84;68;SSE;9;62%;42%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;9;52%;36%;8

Seminole;Showers and t-storms;78;57;SW;11;59%;86%;3

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;76;61;ESE;11;52%;34%;7

Snyder;Showers and t-storms;79;63;SSW;13;52%;86%;3

Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;SSE;14;55%;84%;4

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;80;65;SE;10;49%;73%;8

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;78;61;SE;8;45%;30%;11

Sweetwater;Showers and t-storms;81;66;S;12;50%;86%;5

Temple;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;SE;11;55%;33%;11

Terrell;More sun than clouds;79;62;SE;9;48%;30%;11

Tyler;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;SE;8;48%;27%;11

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;84;67;SE;9;64%;43%;4

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;79;60;SSE;10;46%;81%;4

Victoria;Partly sunny;86;72;SE;11;60%;36%;7

Waco;Nice with some sun;83;65;SSE;10;48%;32%;10

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;10;59%;48%;12

Wharton;Sun and some clouds;83;66;SE;8;59%;22%;11

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;78;62;ESE;13;48%;75%;6

Wink;Showers and t-storms;84;60;SSE;17;53%;70%;5

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;10;59%;52%;9

