TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;9;48%;3%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;9;42%;2%;12
Alice;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;7;69%;43%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;95;64;SE;7;41%;0%;13
Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;98;65;S;9;37%;73%;9
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;7;72%;44%;9
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;S;8;56%;7%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;3;59%;25%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;7;66%;25%;12
Bay;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;6;76%;43%;7
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;90;73;S;6;69%;46%;12
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;5;63%;43%;12
Borger;A t-storm in spots;100;68;SSE;7;35%;73%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;60%;12%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;50%;7%;12
Brenham;Partial sunshine;91;72;S;5;68%;31%;12
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;5;57%;13%;12
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;8;70%;47%;9
Brownwood;Clouds and sun;94;69;SSE;7;60%;2%;12
Burnet;Decreasing clouds;91;71;SSE;5;60%;1%;12
Canadian;A t-storm in spots;99;66;S;7;47%;73%;12
Castroville;Humid with some sun;92;71;SE;5;64%;25%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;9;40%;63%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;S;8;67%;6%;12
College Station;Partial sunshine;90;73;SSE;6;67%;30%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny, humid;94;71;S;7;60%;26%;12
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;91;71;S;5;67%;47%;11
Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SE;7;76%;57%;10
Corsicana;Humid with sunshine;92;74;S;8;63%;6%;10
Cotulla;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;SE;5;63%;25%;12
Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;97;62;SSE;8;36%;73%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;8;53%;7%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;57%;7%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;10;59%;8%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;S;6;54%;32%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;10;56%;25%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;10;60%;25%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;8;59%;9%;12
Dryden;Partly sunny;98;71;SE;8;52%;1%;12
Dumas;A t-storm in spots;94;64;SSE;8;39%;73%;12
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;66%;45%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny;105;77;SE;4;18%;2%;13
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;7;71%;44%;9
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;6;63%;43%;12
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;8;61%;26%;9
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;95;74;S;8;52%;9%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;10;56%;10%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;9;53%;9%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;7;57%;7%;12
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;SSE;5;64%;25%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;7;64%;11%;12
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SSE;8;73%;44%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;92;72;S;6;62%;26%;11
Georgetown;Humid with some sun;92;72;SSE;6;61%;25%;12
Giddings;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;5;64%;30%;10
Gilmer;Humid with sunshine;90;71;SSW;5;70%;15%;11
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;97;71;SSE;5;53%;30%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;S;7;53%;7%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;8;55%;7%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;7;55%;7%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;92;68;ESE;16;34%;5%;13
Hamilton;Humid with some sun;93;72;S;7;61%;2%;12
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;9;70%;46%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;S;5;65%;30%;12
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;6;62%;40%;12
Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;S;6;69%;56%;11
Hereford;A t-storm in spots;99;64;SSE;8;38%;73%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;92;74;S;8;59%;4%;9
Hondo;Sun and some clouds;92;72;SE;6;64%;25%;11
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;5;66%;45%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;8;66%;45%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;7;66%;45%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;89;71;N;4;76%;45%;8
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;6;65%;44%;9
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSE;4;66%;46%;12
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;6;73%;45%;9
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;6;67%;46%;12
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;92;73;S;4;64%;46%;12
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;8;76%;55%;10
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;S;5;66%;14%;9
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;91;71;S;4;69%;54%;12
Junction;Clouds and sunshine;94;71;SSE;5;60%;0%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SSE;5;65%;25%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;SSE;6;65%;44%;12
Killeen;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;8;61%;26%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;64%;26%;11
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;7;69%;43%;12
La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;SSE;5;72%;58%;7
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;5;66%;25%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;S;8;59%;7%;12
Laredo;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;7;55%;40%;12
Llano;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;5;63%;1%;11
Longview;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;SSW;6;67%;56%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;ESE;10;44%;19%;12
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSW;5;69%;60%;12
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;8;66%;45%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;S;8;61%;3%;11
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;9;59%;8%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;8;58%;7%;12
Midland;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;72;SSE;9;42%;2%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;72;SSE;9;42%;2%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;61%;6%;9
Mineola;Humid with sunshine;91;71;S;6;71%;10%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;8;56%;9%;12
Mount Pleasant;Warm with sunshine;91;73;SSW;7;64%;60%;12
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;91;70;S;5;68%;58%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SSE;6;63%;1%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;10;46%;2%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;89;73;S;5;69%;48%;12
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;9;71%;43%;7
Palestine;Humid with sunshine;90;71;S;5;65%;9%;11
Pampa;A t-storm in spots;98;66;S;9;39%;73%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm in spots;98;64;SSE;7;36%;73%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSW;8;65%;13%;12
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;SE;8;36%;2%;12
Perryton;A t-storm in spots;98;65;S;6;39%;73%;12
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;96;64;SE;8;49%;75%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SSE;4;63%;25%;12
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SE;8;75%;55%;9
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ESE;9;73%;47%;8
Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;8;69%;66%;9
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;6;66%;1%;12
Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SE;6;72%;57%;12
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SE;8;70%;43%;9
Rocksprings;Humid with some sun;90;69;SSE;7;62%;0%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;S;7;50%;0%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;SSE;5;63%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;91;73;SSE;5;68%;1%;11
San Marcos;Humid with some sun;92;73;S;6;65%;25%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;SSE;8;44%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;8;61%;9%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;8;52%;4%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny;94;70;SSE;8;56%;26%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;7;54%;3%;12
Sulphur Springs;Lots of sun, warm;93;73;SSW;7;62%;58%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;8;48%;2%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;9;67%;3%;11
Terrell;Sunshine and humid;92;73;S;8;63%;7%;11
Tyler;Mostly sunny, humid;92;73;S;7;64%;12%;11
Uvalde;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;SE;6;67%;25%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;N;9;39%;36%;12
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;7;71%;57%;7
Waco;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;SSE;9;59%;3%;9
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;66%;45%;11
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;SSE;5;74%;58%;9
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;9;49%;33%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;10;40%;3%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SE;6;61%;27%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather