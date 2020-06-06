TX Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SE;9;45%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;97;71;SE;8;39%;3%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSW;7;55%;15%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;SE;7;34%;25%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;95;66;SSE;20;37%;8%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny;95;74;NNW;9;61%;44%;9

Arlington;Sunshine and warm;96;75;E;7;50%;5%;12

Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;WSW;4;49%;8%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSW;7;57%;9%;12

Bay;Clouds and sun;95;76;E;8;64%;44%;11

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;N;10;68%;85%;4

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;NE;6;54%;16%;12

Borger;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;15;34%;9%;12

Bowie;Sunny and very warm;95;71;ESE;7;59%;5%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;7;46%;3%;12

Brenham;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;NNE;7;62%;44%;12

Bridgeport;Sunshine and warm;94;69;ESE;6;54%;4%;12

Brownsville;Sunshine and hot;97;77;SSE;6;60%;14%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;E;6;55%;2%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;ENE;6;53%;2%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;16;41%;9%;12

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;ENE;5;55%;25%;12

Childress;Sunny and hot;98;71;SE;14;42%;6%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;95;73;ENE;7;59%;4%;12

College Station;Sunny;95;76;E;9;58%;44%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;E;6;55%;3%;12

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;NNE;7;66%;80%;12

Corpus Christi;Sunshine and warm;96;75;S;6;63%;30%;12

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;57%;15%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;4;47%;1%;12

Dalhart;Increasingly windy;100;63;SSE;23;32%;8%;12

Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;97;77;ENE;9;50%;6%;12

Dallas Redbird;Sunshine, very warm;95;76;NE;9;53%;5%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and hot;96;74;ENE;10;56%;5%;12

Decatur;Sunlit and very warm;93;71;E;6;49%;5%;12

Del Rio;Sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;7;39%;1%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;7;42%;1%;12

Denton;Sunshine, very warm;95;72;E;8;54%;5%;12

Dryden;Sunny and hot;101;72;SE;8;41%;3%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;96;67;SSE;18;34%;8%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;6;53%;11%;12

El Paso;Sunny and hot;100;71;W;10;10%;0%;13

Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;N;11;63%;74%;8

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;6;54%;14%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;94;74;NE;8;55%;6%;12

Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;97;75;E;7;47%;5%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and hot;96;75;ENE;9;53%;5%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and hot;98;76;ENE;8;49%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine, very warm;96;72;NE;7;53%;5%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;91;67;ENE;5;57%;2%;12

Gainesville;Sunny and very warm;93;71;E;8;60%;5%;12

Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;NNE;13;66%;74%;6

Gatesville;Sunshine, very warm;95;73;NE;6;55%;4%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;NE;7;54%;8%;12

Giddings;Hot with some sun;96;73;NNE;6;58%;37%;12

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;ENE;6;70%;63%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;6;49%;4%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny;97;74;E;6;48%;2%;12

Grand Prairie;Sunshine, very warm;96;76;E;7;52%;5%;12

Greenville;Mostly sunny;96;75;ENE;7;51%;8%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;94;65;WNW;18;23%;0%;13

Hamilton;Sunshine, very warm;94;72;E;6;56%;4%;12

Harlingen;Sunny;97;74;S;7;57%;13%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny;95;75;NE;7;58%;38%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;5;52%;0%;12

Henderson;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ENE;8;63%;71%;11

Hereford;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;66;SSE;16;32%;7%;12

Hillsboro;Sunshine, very warm;95;74;ENE;8;52%;8%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;E;5;49%;1%;12

Houston;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;NNE;8;65%;74%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;96;78;N;12;59%;74%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;NNE;11;59%;74%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;N;7;65%;73%;11

Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;96;78;N;9;57%;74%;11

Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;NNE;9;59%;74%;12

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;96;75;NNE;10;62%;73%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;NNE;11;60%;74%;11

Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;NE;5;65%;73%;12

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;7;65%;33%;11

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ENE;7;60%;55%;12

Jasper;A shower or t-storm;89;73;NNE;7;72%;84%;5

Junction;Sunny and hot;96;69;SE;4;52%;0%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;5;52%;2%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;93;67;ENE;5;58%;1%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny;94;74;NE;8;55%;6%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and warm;94;73;NE;8;57%;5%;12

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSW;6;57%;16%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;NNE;7;64%;39%;12

Lago Vista;Sunshine and warm;93;73;SSE;5;56%;5%;12

Lancaster;Sunshine, very warm;94;74;ENE;6;54%;7%;12

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;100;77;ESE;5;44%;0%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny;96;71;ENE;5;56%;2%;12

Longview;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ENE;8;65%;79%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;SE;14;39%;6%;12

Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;NNE;10;62%;85%;9

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;5;52%;9%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;NNE;8;56%;10%;12

Mckinney;Sunny and very warm;94;73;ENE;9;57%;6%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;54%;7%;12

Midland;Sunny and very warm;101;73;SE;12;32%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;101;73;SE;12;32%;4%;12

Midlothian;Warm with sunshine;95;74;NNE;6;58%;5%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;93;72;ENE;5;65%;17%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;E;8;55%;5%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;74;ENE;7;57%;15%;12

Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;NE;6;68%;90%;7

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;NE;7;57%;27%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;99;70;SE;12;37%;4%;12

Orange;Wind and rain;89;75;N;15;69%;92%;3

Palacios;Clouds and sun, warm;95;79;WSW;9;62%;44%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny;93;74;ENE;7;63%;32%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;68;SSE;18;37%;9%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;96;67;SSE;20;34%;9%;12

Paris;Sunshine;93;73;ENE;8;58%;11%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;SE;7;27%;3%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;19;37%;9%;12

Plainview;Sunny and very warm;92;65;SE;13;44%;8%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ENE;5;55%;2%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;80;SW;6;71%;33%;12

Port Isabel;Sunny;91;79;S;7;64%;15%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;NW;7;66%;43%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;ENE;6;53%;2%;12

Robstown;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSW;5;59%;16%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny;93;79;SW;6;65%;32%;12

Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;94;69;ESE;5;51%;1%;12

San Angelo;Sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;6;41%;3%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;ENE;6;56%;2%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;ESE;5;53%;3%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;NE;7;54%;7%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;SE;10;35%;6%;12

Sherman-Denison;Sunshine, very warm;93;73;E;8;59%;6%;12

Snyder;Sunny and hot;96;69;SE;8;44%;4%;12

Sonora;Sunny and hot;97;68;ESE;6;45%;2%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;72;E;6;52%;3%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;7;55%;11%;12

Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;97;71;SE;8;42%;4%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny;93;72;NNE;9;60%;10%;12

Terrell;Sunny and very warm;94;75;ENE;8;60%;10%;12

Tyler;Partly sunny;94;75;ENE;8;62%;32%;12

Uvalde;Warm with sunshine;96;72;E;4;55%;1%;12

Vernon;Sunny and hot;99;72;SE;9;40%;4%;12

Victoria;Mostly sunny;98;74;N;7;62%;39%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;NNE;8;55%;10%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;6;54%;11%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;7;65%;44%;12

Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;97;70;ESE;10;50%;4%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;12;31%;4%;12

Zapata;Sunny and very warm;99;73;E;4;52%;3%;12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather