TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;SE;10;49%;7%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SE;10;42%;7%;12
Alice;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ESE;6;68%;46%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;93;67;SE;7;42%;4%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;94;70;S;12;47%;55%;12
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;8;79%;70%;7
Arlington;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SE;8;51%;12%;11
Austin;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;3;55%;44%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, humid;97;76;SE;6;61%;44%;12
Bay;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;79%;67%;7
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;86;77;E;9;82%;71%;6
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;7;61%;48%;12
Borger;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;11;43%;55%;12
Bowie;Sunshine and humid;94;72;SE;7;61%;8%;11
Breckenridge;Lots of sun, warm;99;75;SE;8;43%;7%;12
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;6;68%;60%;12
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;94;73;SE;6;53%;8%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;8;64%;16%;12
Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;97;72;SE;7;48%;7%;12
Burnet;Sunny and very warm;96;74;SE;6;51%;13%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;11;48%;55%;11
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;6;52%;18%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;11;39%;20%;12
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;SE;8;56%;9%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;93;75;ESE;8;66%;44%;12
Comanche;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;7;47%;7%;12
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ESE;7;75%;64%;9
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;7;76%;46%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;7;57%;22%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;ESE;6;59%;14%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;94;66;SW;14;51%;55%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;7;50%;14%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;8;55%;15%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;58%;12%;11
Decatur;Sunny and very warm;94;74;SSE;7;47%;8%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;ESE;8;50%;8%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;ESE;9;50%;8%;12
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SE;8;51%;9%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;10;46%;6%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;92;65;S;11;50%;55%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;7;56%;31%;12
El Paso;Hot with some sun;99;77;SSE;8;34%;44%;12
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SE;9;79%;65%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;6;54%;30%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;51%;13%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SE;8;47%;9%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;SSE;10;53%;8%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;9;51%;8%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and very warm;96;73;SE;6;54%;9%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;6;50%;13%;12
Gainesville;Plenty of sun;95;74;SE;8;53%;7%;11
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;87;82;SE;11;78%;70%;11
Gatesville;Warm with sunshine;96;75;SE;6;53%;11%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;7;54%;33%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;6;59%;44%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;5;66%;37%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;6;44%;8%;12
Granbury;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SE;7;45%;9%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;8;49%;13%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SE;6;47%;17%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partial sunshine;88;68;ESE;14;43%;44%;13
Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;7;50%;9%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;95;74;ESE;9;64%;15%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;6;60%;44%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;96;72;SE;6;52%;28%;12
Henderson;Humid with some sun;91;73;SE;6;65%;44%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;96;69;S;11;44%;45%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;8;54%;32%;12
Hondo;Sunshine and warm;97;74;ESE;7;57%;18%;12
Houston;Some sun, a t-storm;89;79;SE;7;76%;76%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;88;80;ESE;10;73%;67%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;86;79;ESE;10;78%;76%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;5;83%;68%;10
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;8;75%;68%;10
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;7;73%;69%;10
Houston Hull;Some sun, a t-storm;88;77;ESE;9;80%;75%;10
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;89;76;E;9;76%;68%;8
Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;5;65%;44%;11
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SE;8;77%;65%;12
Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;90;74;SE;5;62%;40%;12
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;5;76%;63%;6
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;SE;5;51%;10%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Warm with sunshine;98;76;ESE;6;56%;44%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;96;70;SE;6;52%;15%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;51%;13%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;8;55%;14%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;6;66%;31%;12
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;6;64%;55%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;5;58%;33%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;7;54%;15%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SE;7;44%;9%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;6;49%;12%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;6;62%;43%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;11;39%;14%;12
Lufkin;Partial sunshine;89;74;SE;8;72%;44%;8
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;8;59%;31%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;7;57%;33%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;56%;13%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;7;54%;15%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;11;38%;5%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;11;38%;5%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;6;61%;15%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;5;61%;35%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;9;53%;10%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;5;57%;30%;11
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;91;73;ESE;6;66%;37%;7
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;7;55%;44%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;11;39%;5%;12
Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;E;8;77%;75%;5
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ESE;9;74%;69%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;6;61%;44%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;96;70;SSE;13;43%;55%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;97;69;SSE;12;40%;45%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;8;56%;22%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;SE;8;33%;8%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;94;68;SSE;13;52%;55%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;69;SSE;10;44%;45%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;5;56%;36%;12
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SE;7;74%;55%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;78;SE;8;72%;30%;12
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;7;70%;66%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;97;73;ESE;7;57%;44%;12
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SE;5;73%;47%;12
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;7;70%;65%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;7;50%;11%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;7;45%;7%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;7;54%;44%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;6;59%;44%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SE;7;55%;44%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;97;69;SE;8;36%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;8;56%;10%;11
Snyder;Sunny and very warm;97;74;SSE;8;42%;8%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;SE;7;45%;7%;12
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SE;6;50%;8%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;7;52%;22%;11
Sweetwater;Sunshine and warm;98;74;SSE;9;40%;6%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;9;56%;44%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;7;56%;19%;11
Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;7;58%;41%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;7;55%;14%;12
Vernon;Sunshine and warm;100;76;SSE;10;35%;14%;11
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;7;71%;66%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;8;55%;33%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;7;55%;31%;12
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;77%;72%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;11;50%;9%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SE;12;37%;6%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;ESE;5;51%;12%;12
