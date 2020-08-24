TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;7;44%;3%;10
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;95;68;SE;6;37%;3%;10
Alice;A thunderstorm;95;72;SE;9;64%;59%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;61;SE;7;37%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;SSE;11;34%;4%;9
Angleton;A t-storm around;91;73;SW;9;67%;76%;10
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;6;44%;4%;10
Austin;Hot with sunshine;98;75;NE;5;44%;12%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;ENE;7;51%;13%;10
Bay;Clouds and sun;90;73;S;8;70%;32%;10
Beaumont;A t-storm around;96;75;NE;11;64%;77%;10
Beeville;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;56%;39%;11
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;SSE;9;31%;4%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny;94;67;E;4;47%;4%;9
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;ESE;6;40%;3%;10
Brenham;Partly sunny;96;73;E;6;55%;14%;10
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;95;65;E;4;45%;3%;9
Brownsville;A t-storm around;93;76;NE;9;65%;54%;9
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;66;ESE;6;45%;5%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;70;ENE;6;46%;11%;10
Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSE;9;39%;3%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny;96;71;ENE;6;50%;18%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;ESE;7;41%;1%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;E;7;47%;4%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;74;ENE;8;50%;13%;10
Comanche;Mostly sunny;96;66;ESE;6;44%;6%;10
Conroe;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;60%;15%;10
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;93;74;SE;11;67%;52%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;ENE;6;47%;5%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;8;55%;14%;11
Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;62;SSE;13;36%;7%;9
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;ENE;6;42%;4%;9
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;44%;3%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;96;74;ENE;7;47%;4%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;95;69;E;5;41%;4%;9
Del Rio;Lots of sun, warm;97;74;E;7;49%;15%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;95;72;E;7;49%;16%;10
Denton;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;6;47%;3%;9
Dryden;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;8;42%;5%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;SSE;10;36%;4%;9
Edinburg;A t-storm around;91;74;ENE;8;60%;51%;10
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;ESE;7;26%;12%;10
Ellington;Periods of sunshine;93;75;ENE;8;63%;66%;9
Falfurrias;A couple of t-storms;93;70;E;7;63%;67%;11
Fort Hood;Sunshine and warm;96;72;NE;8;44%;8%;10
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;ESE;6;40%;4%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;ENE;7;43%;3%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;ENE;7;41%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;97;70;NE;5;45%;4%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;92;67;E;5;49%;30%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;94;67;E;6;48%;3%;9
Galveston;A t-storm around;93;80;NE;14;65%;77%;10
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;ENE;6;45%;7%;10
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;46%;10%;10
Giddings;Sunshine and warm;98;74;E;6;49%;13%;10
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;5;54%;4%;10
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;E;5;43%;3%;10
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;ESE;6;39%;4%;10
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;6;43%;3%;10
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;E;5;41%;3%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;86;66;ESE;17;35%;0%;11
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;E;6;45%;7%;10
Harlingen;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;73;NNE;10;71%;55%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ENE;6;46%;12%;10
Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;92;71;ESE;6;55%;55%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny;94;72;ENE;6;52%;6%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;SSE;8;35%;7%;10
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;E;7;44%;4%;10
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;ENE;8;51%;18%;10
Houston;Partly sunny;95;77;E;7;62%;18%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;77;ENE;10;58%;21%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;92;79;E;9;58%;20%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;7;68%;21%;10
Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;93;77;E;8;58%;66%;10
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;74;ENE;7;54%;15%;10
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;74;E;9;59%;19%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;95;74;ENE;9;58%;16%;9
Huntsville;Partly sunny;96;75;E;5;54%;14%;10
Ingleside;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;ESE;10;74%;52%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;5;51%;6%;10
Jasper;A t-storm around;94;75;ENE;8;61%;47%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny;94;67;SE;6;53%;29%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;8;51%;17%;10
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;67;ENE;6;50%;30%;10
Killeen;Sunshine and warm;96;72;NE;8;44%;8%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Lots of sun, warm;97;71;NE;8;47%;8%;10
Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;94;72;ESE;10;66%;67%;10
La Grange;Mostly sunny;98;74;E;7;55%;14%;10
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;71;NE;6;50%;11%;10
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;E;6;47%;4%;10
Laredo;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;48%;32%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny;96;70;ESE;6;47%;11%;10
Longview;Mostly sunny;96;73;NE;6;51%;5%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;93;65;SE;8;38%;5%;10
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;72;ENE;7;54%;14%;10
Mcallen;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;ENE;8;63%;51%;10
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;ENE;8;45%;7%;10
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;70;ENE;6;46%;4%;9
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;47%;4%;10
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;9;37%;4%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;9;37%;4%;10
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;96;71;NE;5;48%;4%;10
Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;70;ENE;5;52%;4%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;68;ENE;7;44%;4%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;70;ENE;5;48%;4%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;72;E;6;57%;7%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;97;73;ENE;7;50%;14%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;69;ESE;9;36%;4%;10
Orange;Windy;95;74;NE;17;62%;77%;5
Palacios;Partly sunny;92;73;S;12;69%;37%;10
Palestine;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;5;51%;6%;10
Pampa;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSE;10;32%;3%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSE;10;34%;3%;9
Paris;Mostly sunny;94;69;E;7;48%;4%;9
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;SE;9;32%;2%;10
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SSE;11;38%;3%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;SSE;9;40%;5%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;6;53%;15%;10
Port Aransas;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;E;11;72%;54%;11
Port Isabel;A t-storm around;89;79;NE;11;68%;54%;11
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;76;E;10;62%;38%;10
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;8;50%;16%;10
Robstown;A t-storm or two;94;72;SE;10;65%;67%;10
Rockport;A t-storm or two;92;79;ENE;12;66%;68%;9
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;89;67;ESE;6;52%;14%;11
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;E;6;42%;5%;10
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;73;E;7;50%;16%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;96;72;ESE;8;53%;17%;10
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;97;73;E;7;47%;14%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;64;ESE;7;34%;5%;10
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;6;45%;3%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;68;SE;7;41%;3%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;93;66;SE;6;45%;7%;10
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;ENE;5;43%;4%;10
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;96;70;ENE;6;45%;4%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;7;37%;3%;10
Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;NE;9;46%;7%;10
Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;ENE;6;47%;4%;10
Tyler;Mostly sunny;97;74;ENE;7;48%;4%;10
Uvalde;Plenty of sun;94;70;E;7;53%;20%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;ESE;7;37%;2%;9
Victoria;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;8;63%;29%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;ENE;8;43%;6%;10
Weslaco;A t-storm around;91;74;ENE;8;59%;52%;11
Wharton;Partly sunny;92;72;E;8;67%;27%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;68;ESE;5;44%;2%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;SE;12;36%;3%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny;94;74;E;5;55%;34%;11
