TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;7;44%;3%;10

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;95;68;SE;6;37%;3%;10

Alice;A thunderstorm;95;72;SE;9;64%;59%;9

Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;61;SE;7;37%;0%;11

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;SSE;11;34%;4%;9

Angleton;A t-storm around;91;73;SW;9;67%;76%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;6;44%;4%;10

Austin;Hot with sunshine;98;75;NE;5;44%;12%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;ENE;7;51%;13%;10

Bay;Clouds and sun;90;73;S;8;70%;32%;10

Beaumont;A t-storm around;96;75;NE;11;64%;77%;10

Beeville;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;56%;39%;11

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;SSE;9;31%;4%;9

Bowie;Mostly sunny;94;67;E;4;47%;4%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;ESE;6;40%;3%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny;96;73;E;6;55%;14%;10

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;95;65;E;4;45%;3%;9

Brownsville;A t-storm around;93;76;NE;9;65%;54%;9

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;66;ESE;6;45%;5%;10

Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;70;ENE;6;46%;11%;10

Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSE;9;39%;3%;9

Castroville;Mostly sunny;96;71;ENE;6;50%;18%;10

Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;ESE;7;41%;1%;9

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;E;7;47%;4%;10

College Station;Mostly sunny;96;74;ENE;8;50%;13%;10

Comanche;Mostly sunny;96;66;ESE;6;44%;6%;10

Conroe;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;60%;15%;10

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;93;74;SE;11;67%;52%;11

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;ENE;6;47%;5%;10

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;8;55%;14%;11

Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;62;SSE;13;36%;7%;9

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;ENE;6;42%;4%;9

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;44%;3%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;96;74;ENE;7;47%;4%;9

Decatur;Mostly sunny;95;69;E;5;41%;4%;9

Del Rio;Lots of sun, warm;97;74;E;7;49%;15%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;95;72;E;7;49%;16%;10

Denton;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;6;47%;3%;9

Dryden;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;8;42%;5%;11

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;SSE;10;36%;4%;9

Edinburg;A t-storm around;91;74;ENE;8;60%;51%;10

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;ESE;7;26%;12%;10

Ellington;Periods of sunshine;93;75;ENE;8;63%;66%;9

Falfurrias;A couple of t-storms;93;70;E;7;63%;67%;11

Fort Hood;Sunshine and warm;96;72;NE;8;44%;8%;10

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;ESE;6;40%;4%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;ENE;7;43%;3%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;ENE;7;41%;4%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;97;70;NE;5;45%;4%;10

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;92;67;E;5;49%;30%;10

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;94;67;E;6;48%;3%;9

Galveston;A t-storm around;93;80;NE;14;65%;77%;10

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;ENE;6;45%;7%;10

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;46%;10%;10

Giddings;Sunshine and warm;98;74;E;6;49%;13%;10

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;5;54%;4%;10

Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;E;5;43%;3%;10

Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;ESE;6;39%;4%;10

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;6;43%;3%;10

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;E;5;41%;3%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;86;66;ESE;17;35%;0%;11

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;E;6;45%;7%;10

Harlingen;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;73;NNE;10;71%;55%;11

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ENE;6;46%;12%;10

Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;92;71;ESE;6;55%;55%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny;94;72;ENE;6;52%;6%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;SSE;8;35%;7%;10

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;E;7;44%;4%;10

Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;ENE;8;51%;18%;10

Houston;Partly sunny;95;77;E;7;62%;18%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;77;ENE;10;58%;21%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;92;79;E;9;58%;20%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;7;68%;21%;10

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;93;77;E;8;58%;66%;10

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;74;ENE;7;54%;15%;10

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;74;E;9;59%;19%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;95;74;ENE;9;58%;16%;9

Huntsville;Partly sunny;96;75;E;5;54%;14%;10

Ingleside;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;ESE;10;74%;52%;11

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;5;51%;6%;10

Jasper;A t-storm around;94;75;ENE;8;61%;47%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny;94;67;SE;6;53%;29%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;8;51%;17%;10

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;67;ENE;6;50%;30%;10

Killeen;Sunshine and warm;96;72;NE;8;44%;8%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Lots of sun, warm;97;71;NE;8;47%;8%;10

Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;94;72;ESE;10;66%;67%;10

La Grange;Mostly sunny;98;74;E;7;55%;14%;10

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;71;NE;6;50%;11%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;E;6;47%;4%;10

Laredo;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;48%;32%;11

Llano;Mostly sunny;96;70;ESE;6;47%;11%;10

Longview;Mostly sunny;96;73;NE;6;51%;5%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;93;65;SE;8;38%;5%;10

Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;72;ENE;7;54%;14%;10

Mcallen;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;ENE;8;63%;51%;10

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;ENE;8;45%;7%;10

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;70;ENE;6;46%;4%;9

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;47%;4%;10

Midland;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;9;37%;4%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;9;37%;4%;10

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;96;71;NE;5;48%;4%;10

Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;70;ENE;5;52%;4%;10

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;68;ENE;7;44%;4%;10

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;70;ENE;5;48%;4%;9

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;72;E;6;57%;7%;10

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;97;73;ENE;7;50%;14%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;69;ESE;9;36%;4%;10

Orange;Windy;95;74;NE;17;62%;77%;5

Palacios;Partly sunny;92;73;S;12;69%;37%;10

Palestine;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;5;51%;6%;10

Pampa;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSE;10;32%;3%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSE;10;34%;3%;9

Paris;Mostly sunny;94;69;E;7;48%;4%;9

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;SE;9;32%;2%;10

Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SSE;11;38%;3%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;SSE;9;40%;5%;10

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;6;53%;15%;10

Port Aransas;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;E;11;72%;54%;11

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;89;79;NE;11;68%;54%;11

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;76;E;10;62%;38%;10

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;8;50%;16%;10

Robstown;A t-storm or two;94;72;SE;10;65%;67%;10

Rockport;A t-storm or two;92;79;ENE;12;66%;68%;9

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;89;67;ESE;6;52%;14%;11

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;E;6;42%;5%;10

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;73;E;7;50%;16%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;96;72;ESE;8;53%;17%;10

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;97;73;E;7;47%;14%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;64;ESE;7;34%;5%;10

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;6;45%;3%;9

Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;68;SE;7;41%;3%;10

Sonora;Mostly sunny;93;66;SE;6;45%;7%;10

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;ENE;5;43%;4%;10

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;96;70;ENE;6;45%;4%;9

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;7;37%;3%;10

Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;NE;9;46%;7%;10

Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;ENE;6;47%;4%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny;97;74;ENE;7;48%;4%;10

Uvalde;Plenty of sun;94;70;E;7;53%;20%;10

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;ESE;7;37%;2%;9

Victoria;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;8;63%;29%;10

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;ENE;8;43%;6%;10

Weslaco;A t-storm around;91;74;ENE;8;59%;52%;11

Wharton;Partly sunny;92;72;E;8;67%;27%;10

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;68;ESE;5;44%;2%;9

Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;SE;12;36%;3%;10

Zapata;Mostly sunny;94;74;E;5;55%;34%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather