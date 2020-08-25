TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;96;68;ESE;6;40%;6%;10
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;ESE;5;33%;5%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny;99;75;ESE;8;58%;28%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;88;63;SE;6;40%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SE;10;35%;3%;9
Angleton;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;76;S;13;63%;63%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny;97;74;E;6;43%;29%;9
Austin;Partly sunny;100;75;N;5;39%;30%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;100;73;N;8;45%;67%;10
Bay;Showers and t-storms;94;76;S;14;63%;70%;10
Beaumont;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;78;ESE;12;70%;82%;3
Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;100;77;ESE;13;55%;66%;10
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;9;31%;4%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny;94;67;ESE;4;46%;11%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;98;69;E;5;38%;7%;10
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;98;75;SSE;13;53%;70%;5
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;94;66;ESE;4;46%;9%;9
Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;76;ENE;8;64%;34%;9
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;96;66;ESE;6;43%;9%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;96;72;NE;6;44%;12%;10
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SSE;9;40%;4%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny;100;73;NE;6;45%;14%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;66;ESE;6;42%;2%;9
Cleburne;Partly sunny;97;73;E;7;47%;44%;10
College Station;A p.m. t-storm;99;77;ENE;15;50%;80%;5
Comanche;Mostly sunny;96;67;E;6;44%;9%;10
Conroe;Rain and wind;97;75;ESE;12;60%;82%;3
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;96;77;E;16;60%;55%;11
Corsicana;Clouds and sun;97;76;ENE;6;48%;44%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;99;74;ENE;6;51%;14%;11
Dalhart;Sunlit and very warm;95;60;SSE;13;35%;4%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;97;77;ESE;7;44%;29%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;96;74;ESE;7;46%;43%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;95;74;ESE;8;48%;29%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;70;E;5;41%;11%;9
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;4;46%;15%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with sunshine;98;73;SE;4;46%;15%;10
Denton;Partly sunny;96;72;E;6;47%;15%;9
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;SSE;7;39%;7%;10
Dumas;Abundant sunshine;93;62;SSE;10;35%;2%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;94;75;ESE;7;59%;35%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SE;7;28%;0%;10
Ellington;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;77;SSE;13;62%;87%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;6;61%;30%;11
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;97;72;NE;8;42%;58%;10
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;97;74;E;6;40%;43%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;7;44%;29%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;98;74;ESE;7;41%;43%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;97;70;ESE;6;46%;44%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;66;ENE;5;45%;12%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;94;70;E;6;48%;12%;9
Galveston;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;82;SSE;12;64%;66%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny;97;71;NE;6;46%;58%;10
Georgetown;Partly sunny;98;73;NNE;7;45%;67%;10
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;101;76;NW;14;50%;70%;10
Gilmer;A thunderstorm;93;74;ENE;5;64%;81%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;E;5;39%;7%;9
Granbury;Partly sunny;98;72;E;6;41%;29%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;76;E;6;43%;43%;9
Greenville;Clouds and sun;98;75;E;5;42%;30%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;68;E;16;35%;0%;10
Hamilton;Partly sunny;96;69;E;6;46%;12%;10
Harlingen;Partial sunshine;93;75;E;9;69%;34%;11
Hearne;A thunderstorm;99;74;ENE;8;48%;66%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;6;55%;30%;10
Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;74;ESE;8;58%;80%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;SSE;8;36%;2%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;97;73;ENE;7;44%;55%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny;98;70;ENE;7;46%;14%;10
Houston;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;79;SSE;12;62%;80%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy, a t-storm;96;79;SSE;12;58%;81%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;79;SSE;12;57%;80%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;SSE;13;66%;66%;5
Houston Clover;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;79;SSE;13;56%;66%;3
Houston Hooks;Rain and wind;96;75;SE;13;54%;82%;5
Houston Hull;Rain and wind;96;78;SSE;14;57%;82%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy, a t-storm;97;77;SE;12;57%;80%;5
Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;97;76;E;13;55%;80%;5
Ingleside;A t-storm around;95;76;ENE;16;66%;64%;11
Jacksonville;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;74;ESE;8;56%;80%;4
Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;ESE;14;70%;81%;3
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;98;66;E;5;45%;10%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;99;73;NE;7;46%;14%;10
Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;66;ENE;5;44%;12%;10
Killeen;Partly sunny;97;72;NE;8;42%;58%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;71;NE;8;45%;58%;10
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;97;76;E;7;60%;47%;11
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;101;75;NW;14;52%;70%;8
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;96;72;NNE;6;43%;30%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;73;E;6;47%;63%;9
Laredo;Nice with some sun;97;77;S;7;49%;14%;9
Llano;Mostly sunny;98;71;ENE;6;45%;11%;10
Longview;A thunderstorm;95;75;E;7;58%;73%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;93;65;SE;7;38%;3%;10
Lufkin;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;E;13;60%;80%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;7;61%;35%;11
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;98;71;NE;8;45%;58%;10
Mckinney;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;7;48%;30%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny;96;74;E;6;47%;54%;9
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;5;37%;4%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;5;37%;4%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;96;71;ESE;5;49%;44%;10
Mineola;A thunderstorm;94;73;ENE;5;58%;66%;7
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;69;ESE;7;44%;15%;9
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;94;75;ENE;6;53%;55%;5
Nacogdoches;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;ENE;14;64%;80%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;100;73;NNE;7;46%;45%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;7;38%;3%;10
Orange;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;SE;15;68%;82%;2
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;95;74;S;13;64%;70%;8
Palestine;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;75;E;8;56%;80%;5
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;SSE;10;32%;3%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sun;94;66;SE;11;35%;4%;9
Paris;Clouds and sunshine;94;74;E;7;51%;55%;9
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;SE;6;34%;3%;10
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;SSE;11;37%;3%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;91;60;SSE;8;41%;4%;10
Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;100;74;ENE;5;49%;58%;10
Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;92;80;SE;15;70%;65%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;79;ENE;9;68%;34%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;97;79;S;13;58%;55%;10
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;99;72;NE;8;44%;31%;10
Robstown;A t-storm around;98;77;E;8;58%;47%;11
Rockport;A t-storm around;95;79;S;14;64%;64%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;68;ESE;6;46%;12%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;E;5;38%;7%;10
San Antonio;Lots of sun, warm;100;75;NE;6;46%;14%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;99;73;NE;7;47%;14%;10
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;99;74;NNE;7;42%;30%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;63;ESE;6;38%;4%;10
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;95;72;ESE;6;47%;17%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;6;39%;3%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;68;SE;5;43%;9%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny;95;68;ESE;5;42%;10%;10
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;96;75;E;6;50%;44%;7
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;7;35%;5%;10
Temple;Partly sunny;98;70;NE;9;46%;58%;10
Terrell;Becoming cloudy;96;74;ENE;6;50%;31%;9
Tyler;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;76;E;7;54%;73%;5
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;98;72;ENE;5;50%;15%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny;98;66;ESE;7;36%;4%;9
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;100;76;WNW;13;58%;66%;10
Waco;Partly sunny;98;73;ENE;9;44%;66%;10
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;94;75;ESE;7;59%;35%;11
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;96;74;S;14;64%;66%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;5;43%;6%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny;95;69;E;8;38%;4%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;5;55%;32%;11
