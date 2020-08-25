TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;96;71;ESE;6;48%;29%;10
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;97;69;ESE;5;40%;9%;10
Alice;Warm with sunshine;96;77;NE;9;62%;63%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;6;33%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;SSE;11;35%;4%;9
Angleton;Windy;89;76;SSW;22;82%;85%;3
Arlington;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;SE;6;60%;55%;5
Austin;Very windy;97;76;SSE;20;55%;55%;6
Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;97;77;SSE;3;63%;55%;8
Bay;A couple of t-storms;89;75;S;16;84%;85%;3
Beaumont;Some wind and rain;89;76;ENE;27;84%;95%;3
Beeville;A couple of t-storms;97;77;NE;8;61%;69%;8
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;9;31%;4%;9
Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;E;3;62%;55%;7
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;97;74;ESE;6;45%;30%;9
Brenham;A couple of t-storms;94;77;ENE;12;74%;85%;5
Bridgeport;Periods of sun;94;68;E;3;58%;55%;8
Brownsville;A t-storm around;95;79;NE;8;67%;71%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;96;71;ESE;6;49%;34%;10
Burnet;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;E;14;59%;54%;8
Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;67;SSE;9;42%;3%;9
Castroville;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;77;ENE;6;49%;35%;8
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;7;46%;3%;9
Cleburne;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;ESE;7;63%;55%;5
College Station;A t-storm or two;91;77;S;12;77%;85%;5
Comanche;Clouds and sun;95;72;ESE;6;53%;37%;10
Conroe;Very windy;93;77;NE;17;79%;91%;5
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, humid;95;76;NNW;11;68%;55%;11
Corsicana;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;ESE;11;69%;66%;4
Cotulla;Sun and clouds, warm;101;78;ENE;8;49%;24%;10
Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;63;SSE;13;32%;4%;9
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NE;16;64%;55%;5
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NE;6;67%;55%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;NE;7;69%;55%;5
Decatur;Partly sunny;92;72;E;5;54%;55%;8
Del Rio;Warm with sunshine;103;79;ESE;5;42%;14%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with some sun;101;75;ESE;5;42%;16%;10
Denton;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;6;62%;64%;6
Dryden;Mostly sunny;99;72;SE;6;38%;5%;10
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;SSE;11;34%;4%;9
Edinburg;Hazy and humid;98;78;E;7;58%;33%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;6;23%;0%;10
Ellington;Some wind and rain;90;78;SSW;24;82%;93%;3
Falfurrias;A p.m. t-storm;96;75;E;6;64%;75%;11
Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;94;75;ESE;12;59%;55%;7
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;6;54%;55%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ENE;6;61%;55%;6
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;95;77;E;6;57%;55%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;94;72;ENE;5;64%;55%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;95;71;E;6;53%;36%;10
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;90;72;ESE;5;62%;65%;6
Galveston;Some wind and rain;89;79;SSW;29;81%;94%;2
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;94;73;E;12;61%;55%;9
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;95;77;ESE;11;61%;57%;6
Giddings;A couple of t-storms;96;78;ENE;11;68%;72%;5
Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;ESE;12;83%;61%;5
Graham;Periods of sun;96;71;ESE;5;48%;32%;8
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;5;54%;54%;8
Grand Prairie;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;ESE;6;62%;55%;5
Greenville;A thunderstorm;92;76;ESE;10;63%;64%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;89;69;E;13;30%;0%;10
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;94;73;ESE;11;58%;64%;10
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;94;76;E;11;69%;64%;11
Hearne;A couple of t-storms;94;76;E;12;68%;72%;5
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;96;75;ESE;6;50%;44%;9
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;13;75%;85%;5
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;SSE;9;32%;3%;9
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;93;75;E;12;63%;57%;5
Hondo;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;74;ENE;8;48%;21%;8
Houston;Some wind and rain;92;79;NNE;23;76%;91%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Some wind and rain;89;80;SSW;24;79%;91%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some wind and rain;89;79;SSW;24;76%;90%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Windy;88;76;S;22;85%;89%;3
Houston Clover;Some wind and rain;90;77;SSW;24;77%;91%;3
Houston Hooks;Some wind and rain;91;76;S;19;76%;90%;3
Houston Hull;Windy;90;77;S;21;81%;89%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Some wind and rain;92;78;S;23;82%;91%;3
Huntsville;A couple of t-storms;91;73;NE;11;78%;87%;5
Ingleside;A couple of t-storms;94;78;N;11;76%;70%;10
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;13;74%;80%;5
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;91;76;E;15;81%;96%;3
Junction;Partly sunny;98;70;E;6;51%;33%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;77;NE;9;52%;44%;8
Kerrville;Clouds and sun;97;71;E;6;54%;20%;10
Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;94;75;ESE;12;59%;55%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;11;63%;56%;7
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;95;77;N;9;64%;66%;11
La Grange;A couple of t-storms;96;78;ENE;15;66%;71%;6
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;94;74;S;16;60%;55%;7
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;16;65%;56%;5
Laredo;Clouds and sun;101;78;ESE;6;46%;24%;9
Llano;A t-storm in spots;98;74;E;7;50%;71%;10
Longview;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;13;76%;85%;5
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;95;67;SE;8;36%;2%;10
Lufkin;A couple of t-storms;90;76;SE;13;81%;95%;5
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;98;79;E;9;56%;33%;11
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ENE;12;63%;55%;5
Mckinney;A thunderstorm;90;73;NE;7;72%;63%;6
Mesquite;Windy;91;75;ESE;17;67%;56%;6
Midland;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;5;33%;2%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;5;33%;2%;10
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;4;75%;57%;5
Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;ESE;13;81%;60%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;72;ESE;7;57%;44%;6
Mount Pleasant;A thunderstorm;87;74;SSE;11;75%;70%;4
Nacogdoches;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;ENE;13;82%;89%;5
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;98;77;NE;8;58%;50%;7
Odessa;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;7;34%;2%;10
Orange;Some wind and rain;89;77;E;28;81%;96%;2
Palacios;A couple of t-storms;91;79;S;17;81%;72%;3
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;13;76%;82%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;95;66;SSE;11;34%;2%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;96;64;SSE;12;36%;4%;9
Paris;Windy, not as warm;87;73;SE;17;69%;63%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;ESE;6;30%;2%;10
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;SSE;12;38%;3%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;92;62;SSE;8;40%;3%;9
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;76;E;7;56%;35%;7
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;91;82;NNE;10;73%;55%;10
Port Isabel;A couple of t-storms;91;81;NE;10;71%;80%;11
Port Lavaca;A couple of t-storms;92;79;N;10;73%;70%;8
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;96;76;NE;10;55%;48%;7
Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;75;N;10;64%;55%;11
Rockport;A couple of t-storms;94;81;NNE;10;70%;71%;10
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;94;71;ESE;6;49%;15%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;ESE;5;42%;8%;10
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;77;E;7;54%;35%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;97;77;NE;9;55%;35%;7
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;97;76;E;8;56%;55%;7
Seminole;Mostly sunny;95;64;SE;5;33%;3%;10
Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;90;72;ENE;6;69%;71%;6
Snyder;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;6;43%;3%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;6;44%;8%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;5;56%;63%;10
Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;91;75;SE;11;73%;69%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;71;SE;6;38%;6%;10
Temple;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;13;64%;55%;7
Terrell;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;ESE;11;73%;60%;6
Tyler;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;13;73%;60%;5
Uvalde;Clouds and sun;99;74;E;6;49%;23%;10
Vernon;Partly sunny;98;71;SE;7;42%;26%;9
Victoria;A couple of t-storms;95;77;NE;9;72%;71%;6
Waco;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ENE;11;64%;57%;5
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;78;E;7;56%;33%;11
Wharton;A t-storm or two;91;75;NNE;18;80%;85%;3
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;95;73;SE;6;55%;29%;8
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;E;7;32%;4%;10
Zapata;Clouds and sun;101;79;ESE;5;51%;24%;11
