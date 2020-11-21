TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A shower and t-storm;58;47;ENE;11;78%;66%;1
Abilene Dyess;A shower and t-storm;57;45;ENE;10;71%;65%;1
Alice;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;7;69%;30%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;70;48;SE;7;60%;53%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny;52;41;SSE;10;76%;43%;2
Angleton;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNE;6;65%;4%;4
Arlington;A shower and t-storm;65;48;ENE;9;77%;64%;1
Austin;A shower or two;77;54;NNE;2;61%;58%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A shower in the a.m.;79;53;NNE;5;65%;56%;2
Bay;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNE;5;66%;5%;4
Beaumont;Sunshine and warm;80;56;NNE;6;64%;5%;4
Beeville;A morning shower;81;59;ENE;6;71%;48%;4
Borger;Partial sunshine;55;45;SSE;8;63%;39%;2
Bowie;A shower and t-storm;57;41;NE;10;78%;63%;1
Breckenridge;A shower and t-storm;59;45;ENE;7;79%;65%;1
Brenham;Sun and clouds;77;54;NNE;4;67%;12%;3
Bridgeport;A shower and t-storm;58;41;NE;8;73%;62%;1
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;84;63;NE;8;69%;20%;4
Brownwood;Not as warm;66;46;ENE;8;85%;63%;1
Burnet;Spotty showers;72;52;ENE;5;70%;64%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny;53;38;SSE;7;73%;37%;3
Castroville;A passing shower;79;56;E;6;63%;82%;2
Childress;A little a.m. rain;54;43;E;10;72%;70%;1
Cleburne;A shower and t-storm;63;47;ENE;9;81%;63%;1
College Station;Clouds and sun, warm;78;55;NNE;5;62%;30%;3
Comanche;Cooler;63;47;ENE;8;84%;63%;1
Conroe;Clouds and sun;78;53;NNE;5;65%;13%;2
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;81;59;ENE;10;72%;30%;4
Corsicana;A shower and t-storm;67;50;NNE;9;78%;61%;1
Cotulla;Partly sunny;84;59;ENE;8;61%;27%;4
Dalhart;Turning sunny;50;38;SSE;12;69%;61%;3
Dallas Love;A shower and t-storm;62;47;NE;10;74%;63%;1
Dallas Redbird;A shower and t-storm;63;46;NE;11;69%;62%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower and t-storm;61;46;NE;13;77%;63%;1
Decatur;A shower and t-storm;59;44;ENE;7;80%;63%;1
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;E;10;68%;70%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;61;E;10;71%;60%;1
Denton;A shower and t-storm;61;45;NE;10;77%;60%;1
Dryden;Periods of sun;73;58;ESE;9;70%;55%;2
Dumas;Turning sunny, cool;52;39;SSE;8;69%;34%;3
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;ENE;8;61%;15%;4
El Paso;Clouds and sun;73;52;E;9;45%;3%;3
Ellington;Mostly sunny;79;58;NNE;6;66%;5%;4
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;82;58;ENE;6;65%;29%;4
Fort Hood;A morning shower;71;50;NNE;6;73%;45%;2
Fort Worth;A shower and t-storm;62;47;NE;10;77%;63%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower and t-storm;62;46;NE;13;71%;64%;1
Fort Worth Nas;A shower and t-storm;63;48;NE;11;68%;62%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower and t-storm;64;45;NE;9;71%;63%;1
Fredericksburg;Inc. clouds;72;48;ENE;5;73%;30%;2
Gainesville;A shower and t-storm;58;43;NE;9;82%;62%;1
Galveston;Mostly sunny;76;64;N;8;68%;4%;4
Gatesville;Spotty showers;68;48;NE;5;77%;64%;2
Georgetown;A morning shower;74;51;NE;5;68%;56%;2
Giddings;Clouds and sun, warm;77;54;NNE;4;63%;30%;3
Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;66;46;NE;6;84%;65%;1
Graham;A shower and t-storm;57;44;ENE;9;89%;65%;1
Granbury;A shower and t-storm;64;48;ENE;9;81%;64%;1
Grand Prairie;A shower and t-storm;65;48;ENE;9;74%;62%;1
Greenville;A shower and t-storm;62;47;NE;8;77%;61%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;58;48;ENE;23;67%;80%;2
Hamilton;A shower;66;48;NE;7;78%;62%;2
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;84;60;NE;10;69%;20%;4
Hearne;Clouds and sun, warm;75;51;NE;4;69%;31%;2
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;82;58;E;7;57%;18%;3
Henderson;A shower in the p.m.;69;46;NE;6;86%;60%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;54;40;SSE;10;76%;69%;2
Hillsboro;A shower and t-storm;66;48;NE;8;74%;63%;1
Hondo;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;NE;7;67%;55%;2
Houston;Partly sunny;78;58;NE;6;62%;6%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;80;60;NNE;7;61%;5%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;78;60;N;7;62%;6%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;80;57;NNE;3;65%;6%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;80;58;NNE;5;60%;5%;4
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;79;57;NNE;4;62%;9%;4
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;81;58;N;5;64%;7%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sunshine;80;57;NNE;6;63%;7%;4
Huntsville;Periods of sun, warm;77;53;NNE;4;66%;30%;2
Ingleside;A shower in places;80;65;ENE;8;86%;43%;3
Jacksonville;A little p.m. rain;70;49;NE;6;81%;64%;2
Jasper;Periods of sun, warm;77;53;NE;4;69%;22%;4
Junction;Mostly cloudy;75;51;ENE;6;70%;37%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Spotty showers;79;55;NE;6;68%;82%;2
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;50;E;5;77%;51%;2
Killeen;A morning shower;71;50;NNE;6;73%;45%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;72;48;NNE;6;73%;63%;2
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;82;58;ENE;8;69%;29%;4
La Grange;Clouds and sun, warm;78;55;NNE;4;65%;44%;3
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;73;53;NNE;4;70%;32%;2
Lancaster;A shower and t-storm;65;49;NE;9;83%;63%;1
Laredo;Sun and clouds, warm;84;61;ESE;7;61%;12%;4
Llano;A shower in the p.m.;73;50;ENE;5;73%;63%;2
Longview;A shower and t-storm;68;46;NE;7;86%;65%;2
Lubbock;Cooler with a shower;51;44;ESE;11;90%;67%;1
Lufkin;Periods of sun, warm;77;52;NNE;5;65%;31%;3
Mcallen;Warm with sunshine;87;63;ENE;8;59%;30%;4
Mcgregor;A shower or two;69;49;NNE;8;74%;61%;1
Mckinney;A shower and t-storm;61;45;NNE;11;72%;61%;1
Mesquite;A shower and t-storm;63;46;NE;9;79%;61%;1
Midland;Cooler;59;49;ENE;14;82%;43%;1
Midland Airpark;Cooler;59;49;ENE;14;82%;43%;1
Midlothian;A shower and t-storm;63;45;NE;8;78%;62%;1
Mineola;A shower and t-storm;67;50;NE;7;89%;64%;1
Mineral Wells;A shower and t-storm;60;43;NE;10;75%;63%;1
Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;65;46;NE;7;83%;63%;1
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;73;47;NE;6;79%;34%;3
New Braunfels;A morning shower;77;55;NE;7;65%;55%;2
Odessa;Showers around;58;49;E;11;81%;76%;1
Orange;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;NNE;5;62%;5%;4
Palacios;Mostly sunny;80;56;NE;8;70%;7%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;71;49;NE;6;78%;34%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny;55;39;SSE;8;70%;41%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partial sunshine;53;37;SE;9;65%;39%;3
Paris;A shower and t-storm;59;42;NE;9;77%;62%;1
Pecos;Turning cloudy;65;48;E;9;76%;19%;1
Perryton;Partly sunny;54;39;SSE;7;71%;31%;3
Plainview;Cooler with a shower;50;40;SE;10;86%;68%;2
Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;80;57;ENE;6;63%;80%;2
Port Aransas;Sun and some clouds;79;67;E;9;77%;20%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;83;65;ENE;9;71%;18%;4
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;78;58;NE;7;71%;11%;3
Randolph AFB;A morning shower;77;53;NNE;5;65%;69%;2
Robstown;Mostly sunny;81;58;NE;8;69%;29%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny;80;63;ENE;9;72%;19%;3
Rocksprings;Areas of low clouds;71;55;SE;8;71%;55%;2
San Angelo;A shower in the p.m.;65;50;ENE;8;84%;62%;1
San Antonio;Spotty showers;77;55;ENE;6;67%;75%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Spotty showers;77;55;NE;5;69%;78%;2
San Marcos;Showers around;75;53;NE;7;67%;63%;2
Seminole;Rain and drizzle;55;44;ESE;10;83%;79%;1
Sherman-Denison;A shower and t-storm;58;43;NE;12;67%;60%;1
Snyder;A p.m. t-storm;53;46;E;12;91%;64%;1
Sonora;Low clouds may break;71;53;ESE;8;76%;41%;1
Stephenville;A shower and t-storm;62;46;NE;8;76%;65%;1
Sulphur Springs;A shower and t-storm;62;46;NE;9;84%;64%;1
Sweetwater;A shower and t-storm;56;47;ENE;10;86%;66%;1
Temple;Showers around;72;49;NNE;7;75%;63%;2
Terrell;A shower and t-storm;65;47;NE;9;83%;61%;1
Tyler;A shower and t-storm;68;48;NE;7;81%;64%;2
Uvalde;Areas of low clouds;78;58;E;6;70%;56%;2
Vernon;Rain and drizzle;57;42;E;9;73%;71%;1
Victoria;Clouds and sun;81;56;NE;7;72%;14%;3
Waco;A shower or two;69;48;NNE;8;71%;60%;1
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;84;59;ENE;8;60%;17%;4
Wharton;Partial sunshine;79;56;NE;5;68%;7%;4
Wichita Falls;Cooler, morning rain;57;43;NE;12;69%;76%;1
Wink;Cooler;63;49;E;15;72%;59%;2
Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;ESE;6;60%;14%;4
