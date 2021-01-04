TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;65;42;S;10;55%;4%;3 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;64;42;SSW;9;46%;4%;3 Alice;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;60;SE;6;71%;33%;1 Alpine;Partly sunny;65;35;WSW;9;35%;0%;4 Amarillo;Breezy;65;31;N;18;35%;3%;2 Angleton;Mostly sunny;68;57;ESE;7;71%;26%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny, mild;63;49;S;6;58%;27%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny;67;55;SSE;2;58%;26%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;68;54;SSE;5;63%;26%;3 Bay;Mostly sunny;68;57;ESE;6;77%;55%;4 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;67;53;SE;5;60%;27%;3 Beeville;Clouds and sun, warm;74;61;SE;6;76%;34%;2 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;67;37;N;13;33%;3%;2 Bowie;Mostly sunny;62;43;SSE;6;61%;10%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;66;43;SSW;7;54%;7%;3 Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;64;56;SE;5;71%;62%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;62;45;SSE;5;61%;10%;3 Brownsville;A shower in places;78;63;SSE;9;73%;45%;3 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;66;39;S;7;59%;9%;3 Burnet;Mostly sunny, mild;67;51;S;6;58%;26%;3 Canadian;Breezy;64;34;N;14;46%;3%;2 Castroville;Clouds and sun, nice;67;55;ESE;6;66%;26%;4 Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;63;39;SW;11;52%;2%;3 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;63;46;S;7;68%;27%;3 College Station;Sunshine;64;53;SE;6;64%;27%;3 Comanche;Mostly sunny;66;45;SSW;7;57%;10%;3 Conroe;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;6;61%;27%;3 Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;73;62;SSE;9;82%;34%;1 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;65;50;SSE;6;56%;65%;3 Cotulla;Clouds and sun;70;57;SE;6;67%;26%;2 Dalhart;Winds subsiding;65;28;N;17;37%;45%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;63;51;SE;5;59%;27%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;63;51;SSE;6;55%;52%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSE;7;61%;26%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny;62;45;S;7;60%;11%;3 Del Rio;Periods of sun;71;49;SSE;6;56%;2%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;68;47;SE;7;56%;0%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny;62;46;SSE;6;64%;26%;3 Dryden;Partly sunny;66;42;SSE;5;52%;5%;4 Dumas;Increasingly windy;64;29;N;17;38%;41%;3 Edinburg;A shower in spots;78;62;SSE;8;69%;54%;3 El Paso;Partly sunny;64;33;NW;6;32%;0%;3 Ellington;Mostly sunny;67;55;ESE;7;66%;26%;3 Falfurrias;Sunshine, a shower;80;62;SSE;6;63%;49%;4 Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;SSE;6;63%;27%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;61;48;S;6;60%;26%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;61;49;SSE;8;60%;11%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSE;6;59%;12%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;63;48;SSE;5;62%;27%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;66;47;S;6;61%;26%;3 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, mild;61;42;SSE;7;65%;53%;3 Galveston;Mostly sunny;63;58;ESE;9;73%;27%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;66;48;S;6;62%;62%;3 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;67;54;SSE;6;61%;26%;3 Giddings;Plenty of sun;63;55;SSE;5;70%;27%;3 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;64;49;SE;5;57%;26%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny;64;41;S;6;60%;10%;3 Granbury;Partly sunny, mild;64;48;SSE;6;63%;13%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, mild;63;49;SSE;6;58%;47%;3 Greenville;Mostly sunny;64;48;SSE;6;54%;27%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;58;35;W;21;34%;0%;3 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;67;48;S;7;58%;41%;3 Harlingen;A shower in places;78;63;SSE;8;76%;46%;3 Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;65;51;SSE;5;67%;27%;3 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;75;59;SSE;6;68%;21%;4 Henderson;Plenty of sun;64;48;SSE;5;56%;27%;3 Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;65;28;N;15;36%;3%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;64;49;SSE;6;65%;66%;3 Hondo;Not as warm;66;54;SE;7;58%;26%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny;66;55;SE;6;63%;26%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;68;57;ESE;8;61%;26%;3 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;66;56;ESE;9;61%;26%;3 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;67;55;ESE;4;69%;26%;3 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;67;56;ESE;6;63%;26%;3 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;67;53;ESE;4;65%;27%;3 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;68;56;ESE;7;68%;26%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;68;54;ESE;6;64%;26%;3 Huntsville;Sunny and mild;66;54;SE;5;58%;52%;3 Ingleside;Partly sunny, mild;72;62;SSE;8;82%;32%;2 Jacksonville;Sunny;63;49;SSE;5;57%;27%;3 Jasper;Mostly sunny, mild;67;48;SE;4;58%;40%;3 Junction;Partly sunny;69;43;SSW;5;56%;6%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Not as warm;67;56;SE;6;63%;26%;3 Kerrville;Periods of sun;68;47;S;6;65%;26%;4 Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;SSE;6;63%;27%;3 Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;64;51;SSE;6;63%;27%;3 Kingsville Nas;A stray shower;78;63;SSE;7;69%;46%;2 La Grange;Plenty of sun;66;57;SE;5;75%;26%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;4;61%;26%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSE;6;59%;56%;3 Laredo;Partial sunshine;74;57;SSE;5;69%;6%;4 Llano;Mostly sunny;70;49;S;6;62%;26%;3 Longview;Mostly sunny;64;48;SE;6;56%;26%;3 Lubbock;Turning cloudy, mild;65;32;WNW;11;42%;2%;3 Lufkin;Sunny and mild;66;47;SE;4;58%;26%;3 Mcallen;A shower in places;76;64;SE;6;66%;46%;2 Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;SSE;6;66%;27%;3 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;62;46;SE;5;63%;26%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;63;50;SSE;6;57%;58%;3 Midland;Partly sunny;62;41;SW;8;53%;4%;3 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;62;41;SW;8;53%;4%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;62;48;SSE;4;67%;59%;3 Mineola;Mostly sunny;65;49;SE;5;54%;55%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;63;44;SSE;7;64%;13%;3 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;65;48;SE;5;55%;26%;3 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;SE;5;57%;26%;3 New Braunfels;Clouds and sun, mild;67;56;SSE;7;67%;25%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny;64;39;SW;8;51%;4%;3 Orange;Mostly sunny;66;50;SE;5;57%;13%;3 Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;67;59;SE;9;83%;27%;4 Palestine;Sunny and mild;64;51;SSE;4;58%;27%;3 Pampa;Breezy;64;32;N;17;41%;2%;2 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy;64;35;N;16;41%;41%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny;62;44;SE;6;58%;26%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny, mild;67;36;WNW;4;44%;4%;3 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;63;32;NNW;16;45%;41%;3 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;62;32;NW;13;45%;2%;2 Pleasanton;Mild with some sun;69;56;SE;5;62%;26%;2 Port Aransas;Periods of sun;68;62;SSE;8;86%;31%;2 Port Isabel;A shower in spots;77;64;SSE;9;75%;47%;3 Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun, nice;68;58;SE;8;81%;44%;3 Randolph AFB;Not as warm;66;54;SSE;6;64%;25%;4 Robstown;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;63;SE;7;79%;33%;1 Rockport;Partly sunny;70;61;SSE;9;82%;32%;2 Rocksprings;Increasing clouds;65;47;S;8;60%;3%;4 San Angelo;Partly sunny;68;41;SSW;8;55%;5%;3 San Antonio;Clouds and sun;66;56;SE;6;70%;61%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Not as warm;66;55;SE;6;66%;61%;3 San Marcos;Not as warm;67;55;SSE;7;67%;26%;3 Seminole;Mild with sunshine;64;35;WNW;8;45%;4%;3 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, mild;61;46;SE;6;59%;26%;3 Snyder;Mostly sunny;62;38;SW;8;60%;4%;3 Sonora;Partly sunny;66;38;SSW;8;58%;5%;3 Stephenville;Partly sunny;64;45;S;5;57%;12%;3 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, mild;64;50;SSE;5;50%;27%;3 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;64;42;SW;10;52%;4%;3 Temple;Plenty of sun;63;51;SSE;6;70%;26%;3 Terrell;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSE;6;58%;62%;3 Tyler;Mostly sunny, mild;66;50;SSE;6;52%;27%;3 Uvalde;Clouds and sun, nice;66;52;E;6;72%;25%;4 Vernon;Mostly cloudy;64;42;S;9;51%;3%;2 Victoria;Nice with some sun;70;57;SE;8;77%;13%;4 Waco;Sunshine;63;51;SSE;6;64%;57%;3 Weslaco;A shower or two;76;61;SSE;8;69%;66%;3 Wharton;Mostly sunny;67;56;ESE;7;76%;27%;4 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;62;41;SSE;7;60%;9%;3 Wink;Mostly sunny;65;37;NW;6;50%;4%;3 Zapata;Periods of sun, warm;77;60;SE;5;66%;12%;4 _____ 