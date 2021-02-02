TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;SSW;15;38%;0%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;SSW;14;31%;0%;4 Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;77;59;SSE;11;65%;4%;4 Alpine;Warm with sunshine;81;57;WSW;10;25%;0%;4 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;76;44;W;14;42%;6%;4 Angleton;Inc. clouds;70;62;S;10;65%;5%;4 Arlington;Partly sunny, mild;67;58;S;12;60%;3%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny, mild;74;59;S;7;58%;2%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;S;11;62%;1%;4 Bay;Inc. clouds;70;62;S;9;68%;5%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;66;57;SSE;8;69%;6%;4 Beeville;Warm with sunshine;77;61;SSE;10;66%;2%;4 Borger;Periods of sun;79;48;WSW;11;41%;5%;4 Bowie;Partly sunny, mild;69;56;S;13;52%;4%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;77;59;SSW;10;46%;2%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny, mild;72;60;S;9;71%;3%;4 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, mild;71;58;S;12;49%;4%;4 Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;77;66;SSE;13;61%;2%;4 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;76;53;SSW;11;59%;2%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny, mild;72;57;S;10;65%;1%;4 Canadian;Clouds and sun, mild;70;44;WSW;7;60%;4%;4 Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;74;57;SSE;7;67%;1%;4 Childress;Partly sunny, warm;75;52;SW;8;52%;8%;4 Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;69;57;S;15;72%;3%;4 College Station;Breezy in the p.m.;71;59;S;12;63%;5%;4 Comanche;Mostly sunny, mild;74;55;SSW;13;58%;3%;4 Conroe;Partial sunshine;69;58;S;8;69%;7%;4 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;SSE;15;69%;1%;4 Corsicana;Partly sunny;67;59;S;12;70%;2%;4 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;SSE;9;58%;3%;4 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;74;39;WSW;15;41%;5%;3 Dallas Love;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;S;14;57%;3%;4 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;67;59;S;15;58%;3%;4 Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;67;58;S;16;59%;3%;4 Decatur;Partly sunny, mild;69;56;S;12;58%;4%;4 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;SSE;10;51%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;77;53;SE;10;53%;0%;4 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;68;57;S;15;63%;3%;4 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;77;53;E;7;51%;0%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;40;WSW;13;46%;5%;4 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;78;61;SSE;12;63%;5%;5 El Paso;Partly sunny;77;53;WSW;10;37%;0%;4 Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;68;60;S;12;67%;5%;4 Falfurrias;Sunshine and warm;79;60;SSE;10;61%;4%;5 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;72;58;S;14;59%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, mild;69;58;S;13;57%;3%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;S;16;55%;3%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;70;59;S;16;53%;3%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, breezy;69;58;S;14;59%;3%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, mild;70;54;S;10;67%;1%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny;66;56;S;13;63%;3%;4 Galveston;Inc. clouds;66;61;S;13;68%;6%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, mild;72;57;S;11;70%;2%;4 Georgetown;Sunny and mild;73;59;S;10;67%;1%;4 Giddings;Partly sunny, mild;73;61;S;8;63%;4%;4 Gilmer;Partly sunny;63;54;S;7;64%;10%;4 Graham;Partly sunny, mild;75;56;S;11;53%;4%;4 Granbury;Lots of sun, warm;73;58;S;12;61%;4%;4 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;68;58;S;12;60%;3%;4 Greenville;Partly sunny;63;57;S;11;61%;2%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;70;50;W;27;26%;0%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, mild;72;56;SSW;12;66%;2%;4 Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;77;63;SSE;14;69%;1%;5 Hearne;Partly sunny;70;60;S;9;71%;8%;4 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;77;59;SSE;9;62%;7%;5 Henderson;Partly sunny;63;53;S;7;65%;9%;4 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;76;47;WSW;14;41%;6%;4 Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;68;58;S;14;71%;3%;4 Hondo;Mostly sunny;74;55;SSE;8;62%;1%;4 Houston;Inc. clouds;67;61;S;9;69%;5%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the p.m.;69;62;S;12;62%;5%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;67;60;S;13;64%;5%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;Inc. clouds;69;60;S;7;66%;4%;3 Houston Clover;Inc. clouds;68;61;S;10;64%;5%;4 Houston Hooks;Inc. clouds;69;60;S;8;65%;5%;4 Houston Hull;Inc. clouds;71;63;S;10;63%;3%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Inc. clouds;69;60;SSE;11;64%;5%;4 Huntsville;Partly sunny, mild;68;59;S;7;67%;8%;4 Ingleside;Breezy in the p.m.;74;65;S;12;71%;0%;4 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;63;53;S;7;70%;10%;4 Jasper;Partly sunny;65;55;SSE;6;65%;5%;4 Junction;Mostly sunny, mild;77;54;SSW;10;46%;1%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and warm;73;56;SSE;8;67%;2%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, mild;70;53;S;10;71%;1%;4 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;72;58;S;14;59%;1%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;S;13;62%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;78;61;SSE;13;64%;2%;4 La Grange;Partial sunshine;75;61;S;8;65%;3%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, mild;72;57;S;10;62%;1%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;57;S;11;67%;3%;4 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;83;58;SSE;9;58%;2%;4 Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;75;57;S;8;62%;1%;4 Longview;Partly sunny;63;53;S;8;62%;9%;4 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;51;WSW;11;39%;5%;3 Lufkin;Partly sunny;66;55;SSE;8;65%;8%;4 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;78;62;SSE;13;63%;7%;5 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, breezy;70;59;S;15;66%;1%;4 Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;65;58;S;15;62%;3%;4 Mesquite;Partly sunny;65;57;S;12;65%;3%;4 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;SSW;11;30%;2%;4 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;SSW;11;30%;2%;4 Midlothian;Partly sunny, breezy;66;57;S;14;68%;3%;4 Mineola;Partly sunny;64;54;S;7;64%;10%;4 Mineral Wells;Breezy with sunshine;73;56;S;14;50%;5%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;66;55;S;8;56%;10%;3 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;64;53;S;7;66%;9%;4 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;75;58;S;9;68%;2%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;SW;9;38%;2%;4 Orange;Mostly sunny;65;57;SSE;7;66%;6%;4 Palacios;Inc. clouds;70;62;S;11;74%;4%;4 Palestine;Partly sunny;64;54;S;7;72%;9%;4 Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;77;45;WSW;11;46%;5%;4 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;76;43;WSW;9;48%;5%;4 Paris;Partly sunny;63;52;S;11;63%;12%;4 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;WSW;10;36%;1%;4 Perryton;Periods of sun, mild;71;42;WSW;8;58%;5%;4 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;72;47;WSW;12;49%;6%;4 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;77;56;SSE;7;64%;2%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, nice;70;66;S;11;71%;0%;4 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;73;68;S;14;63%;0%;4 Port Lavaca;Nice with some sun;72;67;S;10;64%;0%;4 Randolph AFB;Sunshine and warm;73;57;S;10;65%;2%;4 Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;SSE;13;68%;2%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;71;65;S;10;66%;0%;4 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;71;54;S;11;64%;0%;4 San Angelo;Breezy in the p.m.;80;55;SSW;13;38%;0%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;8;73%;2%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;72;55;SSE;8;70%;2%;4 San Marcos;Sunshine and warm;75;59;S;10;66%;1%;4 Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;WSW;9;43%;4%;4 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;64;57;S;15;60%;3%;4 Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;78;55;SSW;9;47%;3%;4 Sonora;Mostly sunny, mild;77;52;S;11;52%;0%;4 Stephenville;Sunshine and breezy;72;57;SSW;13;49%;3%;4 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;55;S;9;61%;11%;4 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;SSW;13;40%;1%;4 Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;71;59;S;15;67%;0%;4 Terrell;Partly sunny;63;56;S;11;72%;3%;4 Tyler;Partly sunny;64;55;S;9;61%;10%;4 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;75;53;SE;7;71%;1%;4 Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;73;56;SSW;9;48%;6%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny;74;63;S;10;68%;1%;4 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;70;59;S;15;63%;1%;4 Weslaco;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;SSE;11;63%;6%;5 Wharton;Inc. clouds;70;61;S;10;76%;3%;4 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;71;55;S;12;46%;7%;4 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;84;57;WSW;11;32%;3%;4 Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;85;62;SSE;9;54%;3%;5