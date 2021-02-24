Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A little rain;41;34;N;11;79%;88%;1

Abilene Dyess;A little rain;41;33;N;10;66%;84%;1

Alice;A shower;79;61;SSE;11;78%;66%;1

Alpine;Sunny and cooler;65;35;NE;6;36%;0%;5

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;36;24;SSE;10;58%;3%;2

Angleton;Spotty showers;70;61;SE;10;82%;70%;1

Arlington;Cooler with rain;52;44;NE;9;69%;88%;1

Austin;Spotty showers;58;48;NNE;6;71%;89%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Spotty showers;61;49;NNE;11;72%;88%;1

Bay;A few showers;70;62;SE;8;85%;72%;2

Beaumont;Cloudy with a shower;68;57;E;6;90%;80%;2

Beeville;Spotty showers;66;58;ESE;8;99%;70%;1

Borger;Mostly cloudy;42;27;SSE;8;47%;3%;2

Bowie;Periods of rain;48;39;NE;9;73%;100%;1

Breckenridge;A little rain;45;37;N;7;69%;97%;1

Brenham;Spotty showers;61;50;E;7;90%;87%;1

Bridgeport;A little rain;47;37;N;8;72%;87%;1

Brownsville;A morning shower;79;69;SSE;15;79%;40%;2

Brownwood;Occasional rain;45;37;N;8;75%;88%;1

Burnet;Spotty showers;50;41;N;7;78%;95%;1

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;42;23;SE;8;56%;2%;2

Castroville;Cooler with a shower;62;52;NNE;8;79%;83%;1

Childress;Mostly cloudy;44;30;E;12;62%;30%;2

Cleburne;Cooler with rain;51;43;NNE;11;73%;88%;1

College Station;Spotty showers;62;53;SSE;9;78%;86%;1

Comanche;A little rain;45;39;N;7;83%;81%;1

Conroe;Spotty showers;63;55;E;6;89%;85%;1

Corpus Christi;A shower;73;62;SSE;15;87%;74%;2

Corsicana;Cooler with rain;53;44;NE;9;82%;89%;1

Cotulla;Cooler;68;54;SE;11;73%;55%;2

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;38;23;S;10;54%;12%;2

Dallas Love;Cooler with rain;53;43;NNE;11;65%;88%;1

Dallas Redbird;A little rain;54;42;NNE;11;61%;86%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler with rain;52;42;N;12;67%;88%;1

Decatur;Occasional rain;45;40;ENE;7;77%;87%;1

Del Rio;Occasional rain;63;47;NE;10;76%;84%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Occasional rain;61;49;ENE;11;78%;85%;1

Denton;Occasional rain;49;40;NE;10;75%;87%;1

Dryden;Some sun;51;39;NNE;8;97%;74%;3

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;38;22;S;8;55%;6%;2

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;SSE;13;76%;11%;5

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;72;33;ESE;9;22%;0%;5

Ellington;Cloudy with a shower;69;58;SSE;9;83%;80%;1

Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;81;62;SE;9;76%;44%;4

Fort Hood;A little rain;53;45;N;10;72%;86%;1

Fort Worth;Cooler with rain;51;44;NNE;10;69%;88%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;A little p.m. rain;52;42;N;13;64%;87%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Periods of rain;52;44;N;11;66%;88%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler with rain;53;42;N;9;69%;89%;1

Fredericksburg;Cloudy with a shower;52;45;N;6;90%;87%;1

Gainesville;Cooler with rain;48;39;ENE;7;79%;88%;1

Galveston;A few showers;66;57;SE;10;80%;70%;1

Gatesville;A little rain;51;42;N;7;79%;85%;1

Georgetown;Cloudy with a shower;52;44;N;8;81%;83%;1

Giddings;Spotty showers;57;49;ENE;6;99%;86%;1

Gilmer;A bit of rain;56;40;ENE;8;78%;87%;1

Graham;Occasional rain;44;39;NNE;6;82%;94%;1

Granbury;A touch of rain;50;44;NNE;7;86%;86%;1

Grand Prairie;Cooler with rain;52;44;NE;9;68%;89%;1

Greenville;Cooler with rain;52;39;ENE;10;72%;87%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;53;30;ENE;28;38%;0%;5

Hamilton;Occasional rain;51;41;N;8;77%;83%;1

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;81;63;SSE;18;76%;4%;5

Hearne;A bit of rain;58;48;NE;7;98%;84%;1

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;78;58;SE;8;74%;16%;4

Henderson;Cooler with rain;58;44;ENE;8;81%;89%;1

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;37;23;SSE;9;64%;3%;2

Hillsboro;Cooler with rain;51;44;NNE;10;75%;88%;1

Hondo;Cooler with a shower;64;49;E;13;71%;83%;1

Houston;Spotty showers;66;60;ESE;6;90%;84%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Spotty showers;70;59;SSE;10;79%;82%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;66;61;SSE;10;86%;84%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Spotty showers;69;61;SSE;6;84%;82%;1

Houston Clover;Spotty showers;70;61;SSE;8;80%;71%;1

Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;67;56;SSE;7;81%;85%;1

Houston Hull;Spotty showers;70;58;SSE;9;82%;85%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;68;55;SSE;9;82%;84%;1

Huntsville;Spotty showers;61;48;E;5;88%;86%;1

Ingleside;Spotty showers;72;61;SSE;11;90%;83%;2

Jacksonville;Occasional rain;54;46;ENE;7;87%;87%;1

Jasper;Spotty showers;63;56;ENE;7;90%;85%;1

Junction;Cloudy with a shower;51;39;NE;9;75%;87%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Spotty showers;62;49;ESE;11;73%;85%;1

Kerrville;Cooler with a shower;55;43;NNE;6;73%;87%;1

Killeen;A little rain;53;45;N;10;72%;86%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;A touch of rain;54;44;N;9;73%;86%;1

Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;SSE;13;78%;66%;3

La Grange;Spotty showers;62;50;ENE;6;76%;85%;1

Lago Vista;Spotty showers;55;44;NNE;8;80%;89%;1

Lancaster;A little rain;52;42;NE;9;72%;86%;1

Laredo;Not as warm;76;58;SE;9;82%;5%;5

Llano;A few showers;52;43;N;7;70%;91%;1

Longview;A little rain;57;42;ENE;8;79%;88%;1

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;37;26;NE;11;71%;26%;2

Lufkin;A touch of rain;62;51;SSE;7;81%;84%;1

Mcallen;Breezy;83;63;SSE;16;70%;12%;5

Mcgregor;Cooler with rain;52;42;N;10;73%;88%;1

Mckinney;A little p.m. rain;51;41;NNE;12;66%;87%;1

Mesquite;Cooler with rain;52;43;NE;9;76%;89%;1

Midland;Some sun, a shower;41;28;NE;13;67%;66%;3

Midland Airpark;Some sun, a shower;41;28;NE;13;67%;66%;3

Midlothian;Cooler with rain;54;42;N;10;71%;89%;1

Mineola;A little rain;51;42;ENE;7;82%;89%;1

Mineral Wells;A little rain;47;37;N;11;69%;84%;1

Mount Pleasant;A little rain;53;42;ENE;8;71%;89%;1

Nacogdoches;A touch of rain;58;50;ENE;7;81%;86%;1

New Braunfels;Spotty showers;59;49;NNE;10;71%;86%;1

Odessa;A shower in the a.m.;41;26;NE;11;71%;66%;3

Orange;Rain and drizzle;69;60;E;6;86%;81%;1

Palacios;Spotty showers;68;56;SE;12;87%;73%;2

Palestine;Cooler with rain;54;46;ENE;7;87%;88%;1

Pampa;Very cold;41;25;SSE;9;54%;0%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Colder;43;25;ESE;9;53%;3%;2

Paris;A bit of rain;51;38;ENE;10;71%;87%;1

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;ENE;9;59%;44%;5

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;42;25;SE;8;57%;3%;2

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;34;22;E;9;64%;2%;2

Pleasanton;Spotty showers;67;52;NE;8;59%;75%;1

Port Aransas;Spotty showers;66;55;SE;10;99%;83%;2

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;73;65;SSE;15;89%;25%;2

Port Lavaca;A shower;68;59;SE;10;88%;80%;2

Randolph AFB;Spotty showers;59;48;ESE;11;78%;82%;1

Robstown;A shower;78;64;SSE;12;84%;75%;3

Rockport;Spotty showers;68;58;SE;10;100%;84%;1

Rocksprings;Occasional rain;55;42;NNE;9;86%;84%;1

San Angelo;A bit of rain;46;35;NNE;11;72%;81%;1

San Antonio;Spotty showers;59;50;NNE;9;71%;77%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Cooler with a shower;61;50;ESE;10;77%;76%;1

San Marcos;Spotty showers;58;48;N;10;65%;90%;1

Seminole;A shower in spots;39;27;NE;8;78%;55%;3

Sherman-Denison;Cooler with rain;52;39;NNE;10;69%;88%;1

Snyder;A shower, quite cold;35;31;NNE;10;86%;91%;2

Sonora;A bit of rain;50;38;NNE;11;83%;82%;1

Stephenville;Occasional rain;46;38;N;9;74%;85%;1

Sulphur Springs;A bit of rain;54;40;ENE;9;76%;88%;1

Sweetwater;A shower, quite cold;37;34;NNE;10;91%;87%;2

Temple;Occasional rain;53;42;N;11;78%;86%;1

Terrell;A little rain;52;43;NE;9;78%;89%;1

Tyler;Cooler with rain;58;43;ENE;9;76%;89%;1

Uvalde;A bit of rain;61;50;NNE;9;90%;81%;1

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;46;34;NNE;8;59%;67%;1

Victoria;Spotty showers;67;58;ESE;9;98%;83%;1

Waco;A touch of rain;55;45;N;11;69%;87%;1

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;80;61;SSE;14;74%;9%;4

Wharton;Spotty showers;68;59;SE;7;95%;83%;1

Wichita Falls;Occasional rain;46;36;NNE;10;73%;76%;1

Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;49;29;NE;13;59%;27%;5

Zapata;Clouds breaking;83;62;SE;7;69%;7%;5

