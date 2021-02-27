Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Cooler with rain;57;38;NE;14;54%;84%;2

Abilene Dyess;A little rain;57;38;NE;13;42%;85%;2

Alice;Breezy in the a.m.;85;69;SE;12;70%;61%;3

Alpine;Periods of sun;69;34;WNW;12;27%;0%;5

Amarillo;Breezy and cooler;47;28;NE;19;30%;2%;5

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;76;66;S;11;79%;55%;2

Arlington;Rain and a t-storm;65;47;NNE;9;69%;89%;1

Austin;Spotty showers;75;51;N;5;75%;87%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Spotty showers;77;55;N;11;79%;86%;2

Bay;Mostly cloudy;76;67;SSE;10;84%;55%;2

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;76;67;S;9;84%;56%;2

Beeville;Low clouds breaking;84;69;SE;11;73%;55%;2

Borger;Breezy and cooler;52;30;NNE;17;26%;2%;5

Bowie;A bit of rain;58;40;NNE;11;67%;79%;2

Breckenridge;Occasional rain;60;43;NNE;10;43%;82%;2

Brenham;Low clouds breaking;79;61;N;9;79%;67%;2

Bridgeport;A touch of rain;60;42;NNE;9;72%;82%;1

Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;83;71;SSE;15;73%;38%;3

Brownwood;Spotty showers;66;42;NNE;10;53%;86%;2

Burnet;Spotty showers;73;48;NNE;6;64%;82%;1

Canadian;Breezy and cooler;50;24;NNE;16;29%;2%;4

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;79;61;NE;5;70%;67%;2

Childress;Breezy and cooler;58;33;NNE;18;29%;8%;4

Cleburne;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;46;NNE;11;68%;82%;1

College Station;Spotty showers;78;58;NNW;13;74%;86%;2

Comanche;A little rain;65;44;NNE;9;54%;87%;2

Conroe;Low clouds breaking;78;65;SE;7;79%;82%;2

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;16;80%;55%;3

Corsicana;Rain and a t-storm;73;50;NNE;8;79%;89%;1

Cotulla;Low clouds breaking;86;64;E;7;67%;57%;2

Dalhart;Breezy and cooler;47;23;NNE;15;32%;2%;5

Dallas Love;Rain and a t-storm;66;46;NNE;10;81%;89%;1

Dallas Redbird;Rain and a t-storm;68;46;N;11;80%;90%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain and a t-storm;65;44;N;13;81%;89%;1

Decatur;A touch of rain;62;42;NNE;9;53%;82%;2

Del Rio;Areas of morning fog;83;57;ENE;5;65%;69%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Areas of morning fog;82;57;ENE;6;68%;69%;2

Denton;Rain and a t-storm;64;44;NNE;12;60%;88%;1

Dryden;Fog in the morning;74;45;NE;7;54%;56%;3

Dumas;Breezy and cooler;47;23;NE;16;35%;2%;5

Edinburg;Very warm;87;71;SE;13;65%;44%;4

El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;71;32;NNW;11;18%;1%;5

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;76;65;S;12;83%;55%;2

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;9;65%;44%;3

Fort Hood;Spotty showers;71;47;N;10;81%;87%;1

Fort Worth;Rain and a t-storm;65;46;NNE;11;64%;89%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Rain and a t-storm;64;44;NNE;13;76%;89%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Rain and a t-storm;66;45;NNE;11;77%;89%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Rain and a t-storm;66;46;NNE;10;83%;89%;1

Fredericksburg;Areas of morning fog;74;51;NNE;5;68%;67%;1

Gainesville;A little rain;61;42;NNE;10;52%;80%;2

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;70;62;S;10;82%;52%;2

Gatesville;Occasional rain;74;47;NNE;7;66%;89%;1

Georgetown;Spotty showers;74;49;N;7;67%;86%;1

Giddings;Low clouds breaking;77;57;NNE;7;73%;67%;2

Gilmer;Rain and a t-storm;69;51;N;6;82%;92%;1

Graham;Occasional rain;59;40;NNE;10;44%;82%;2

Granbury;Rain at times;68;45;NNE;10;57%;86%;1

Grand Prairie;Rain and a t-storm;67;47;NNE;9;68%;89%;1

Greenville;Rain and a t-storm;68;47;NNE;11;78%;90%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;59;30;ENE;26;16%;55%;5

Hamilton;Occasional rain;73;46;NNE;8;63%;88%;1

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;85;69;SSE;19;74%;43%;3

Hearne;Spotty showers;76;54;N;8;75%;88%;1

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;70;SE;9;69%;44%;3

Henderson;Rain and a t-storm;73;53;NE;7;77%;89%;1

Hereford;Breezy and cooler;50;26;NE;16;30%;5%;5

Hillsboro;Rain and a t-storm;71;51;NNE;10;72%;85%;1

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;56;NNE;7;76%;67%;2

Houston;Low clouds breaking;76;69;SSE;8;83%;66%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Low clouds breaking;78;67;S;12;77%;55%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Low clouds breaking;76;65;S;13;83%;55%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;66;S;8;80%;57%;2

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;77;66;S;10;78%;55%;2

Houston Hooks;Low clouds breaking;79;64;S;9;76%;72%;2

Houston Hull;Low clouds breaking;80;68;S;11;77%;59%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Low clouds breaking;78;66;S;11;77%;72%;2

Huntsville;Spotty showers;77;62;WSW;7;78%;86%;2

Ingleside;Fog in the morning;78;66;SSE;12;85%;57%;3

Jacksonville;Cloudy with showers;72;54;NNE;7;79%;91%;1

Jasper;Low clouds breaking;77;65;S;6;80%;79%;2

Junction;Fog in the morning;73;46;NE;7;65%;69%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;59;NNE;7;80%;67%;2

Kerrville;Areas of morning fog;76;53;NNE;6;68%;67%;1

Killeen;Spotty showers;71;47;N;10;81%;87%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;73;47;N;10;83%;87%;1

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;84;68;SE;14;72%;44%;3

La Grange;Low clouds breaking;79;59;NNE;7;77%;74%;2

Lago Vista;Cloudy with a shower;74;48;NNE;7;85%;84%;1

Lancaster;Rain and a t-storm;69;48;NNE;9;74%;91%;1

Laredo;Very warm and humid;88;69;E;8;67%;29%;5

Llano;Spotty showers;76;48;NNE;7;62%;86%;1

Longview;Rain and a t-storm;71;52;NNE;8;79%;89%;1

Lubbock;Breezy and cooler;55;33;NE;19;26%;57%;5

Lufkin;Spotty showers;77;60;S;9;85%;88%;1

Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;87;70;SSE;15;66%;44%;4

Mcgregor;Spotty showers;72;48;N;11;83%;91%;1

Mckinney;Rain and a t-storm;65;44;NNE;11;81%;90%;1

Mesquite;Rain and a t-storm;68;48;NNE;9;74%;90%;1

Midland;Cooler;62;37;ENE;13;26%;58%;4

Midland Airpark;Cooler;62;37;ENE;13;26%;58%;4

Midlothian;Rain and a t-storm;67;46;N;10;87%;84%;1

Mineola;Rain and a t-storm;70;50;N;7;84%;93%;1

Mineral Wells;Periods of rain;62;42;NNE;12;72%;85%;1

Mount Pleasant;Rain and a t-storm;69;51;NNE;7;81%;93%;1

Nacogdoches;Cloudy with showers;73;56;ENE;7;84%;90%;1

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;57;NNE;7;70%;75%;2

Odessa;Cooler;62;36;ENE;11;28%;56%;5

Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;67;S;8;82%;55%;2

Palacios;Areas of morning fog;74;65;SSE;12;88%;51%;2

Palestine;Cloudy with showers;73;53;NNE;8;78%;90%;2

Pampa;Breezy and cooler;50;28;NNE;17;29%;2%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy and cooler;52;26;NNE;16;33%;2%;5

Paris;Rain and a t-storm;65;45;NNE;9;80%;91%;1

Pecos;Partly sunny;70;38;ENE;10;24%;56%;5

Perryton;Breezy and cooler;49;23;NNE;19;34%;2%;5

Plainview;Breezy and cooler;49;29;NE;17;29%;27%;5

Pleasanton;Low clouds breaking;82;58;NE;6;67%;71%;2

Port Aransas;Periods of sun;71;65;SSE;10;98%;46%;3

Port Isabel;Periods of sun;76;70;SSE;13;88%;20%;3

Port Lavaca;Areas of morning fog;75;69;SSE;10;85%;55%;2

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;57;NNE;7;79%;74%;2

Robstown;Partly sunny;84;70;SSE;13;77%;55%;3

Rockport;Areas of morning fog;74;66;SE;9;93%;56%;3

Rocksprings;Areas of morning fog;79;49;NE;7;56%;73%;2

San Angelo;Fog in the morning;64;40;NE;11;55%;78%;2

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;76;57;NNE;6;76%;67%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;77;56;NE;6;82%;67%;2

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;77;55;NNE;8;67%;75%;2

Seminole;Cooler;58;34;ENE;11;28%;57%;5

Sherman-Denison;Rain and a t-storm;61;42;NNE;12;82%;88%;2

Snyder;Cooler;56;36;NE;15;29%;59%;4

Sonora;Fog in the morning;73;42;NE;8;58%;67%;3

Stephenville;Occasional rain;64;42;NNE;10;76%;84%;2

Sulphur Springs;Rain and a t-storm;69;49;NNE;9;78%;92%;1

Sweetwater;Cooler;57;37;NE;13;29%;62%;3

Temple;Cloudy with showers;72;49;N;12;84%;88%;1

Terrell;Rain and a t-storm;67;49;NNE;9;82%;92%;1

Tyler;Rain and a t-storm;71;51;N;8;76%;88%;1

Uvalde;Areas of morning fog;79;60;NE;4;80%;67%;2

Vernon;Cooler;58;37;NNE;14;26%;48%;3

Victoria;Low clouds breaking;79;68;SE;12;77%;62%;2

Waco;Showers;72;49;N;12;82%;97%;1

Weslaco;Clouds and sun, warm;86;71;SSE;13;63%;30%;3

Wharton;Low clouds breaking;76;67;SSE;10;87%;57%;2

Wichita Falls;A little rain;56;38;NNE;16;51%;58%;2

Wink;Not as warm;68;38;ENE;11;17%;56%;5

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SE;7;61%;30%;4

_____

