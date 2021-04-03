TX Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;S;10;66%;27%;6 Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and nice;71;55;S;11;58%;19%;6 Alice;A shower in places;80;60;ESE;11;57%;49%;4 Alpine;Partly sunny;77;54;SE;7;60%;6%;8 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;SSW;11;51%;12%;8 Angleton;A brief shower;73;61;ESE;9;64%;60%;3 Arlington;Nice with some sun;76;60;SSE;9;52%;23%;4 Austin;A shower or two;75;57;SSE;4;59%;64%;3 Austin Bergstrom;A shower or two;75;55;SSE;7;65%;62%;3 Bay;A shower in places;73;61;E;7;69%;54%;3 Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;73;59;SE;7;66%;64%;3 Beeville;A shower in spots;78;60;ESE;9;60%;50%;3 Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;86;57;S;10;44%;11%;8 Bowie;Sun and clouds;72;57;S;7;62%;17%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;75;60;S;8;56%;19%;6 Brenham;A shower or two;74;57;SSE;6;62%;65%;3 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;73;56;S;7;60%;18%;4 Brownsville;Partly sunny;79;65;E;10;61%;66%;5 Brownwood;Partly sunny;69;53;S;7;68%;30%;4 Burnet;Cloudy with a shower;72;54;SSE;7;57%;52%;3 Canadian;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;S;10;59%;6%;8 Castroville;A shower or two;77;58;ESE;8;55%;61%;3 Childress;Sunshine;77;54;S;11;59%;4%;8 Cleburne;Clouds and sun;74;57;SE;9;61%;28%;4 College Station;Mostly cloudy;75;57;SE;7;58%;36%;3 Comanche;Mostly cloudy;70;56;S;6;66%;29%;2 Conroe;A quick shower;75;56;SE;6;56%;55%;4 Corpus Christi;A shower in places;76;64;E;14;63%;51%;4 Corsicana;Clouds and sun;74;56;SE;7;59%;30%;4 Cotulla;Cloudy with a shower;81;60;ESE;11;59%;48%;3 Dalhart;Very warm;81;48;S;14;43%;19%;8 Dallas Love;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;S;8;51%;22%;4 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;S;9;53%;23%;4 Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;74;60;S;10;53%;21%;4 Decatur;Partly sunny;73;59;SSE;7;58%;18%;4 Del Rio;A morning shower;75;62;SSE;13;72%;60%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A morning shower;72;59;SSE;13;73%;45%;2 Denton;Sun and clouds, nice;74;59;SSE;9;58%;19%;4 Dryden;A shower in spots;66;53;ESE;11;66%;41%;4 Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;SSW;11;54%;16%;8 Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;80;63;ESE;10;57%;71%;3 El Paso;Sunny and very warm;84;60;SE;5;37%;0%;9 Ellington;A shower in spots;73;62;SE;10;65%;57%;3 Falfurrias;A stray shower;80;61;E;9;57%;49%;4 Fort Hood;Cloudy with a shower;73;56;SSE;8;64%;58%;2 Fort Worth;Some sun, pleasant;76;60;SSE;9;49%;21%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun, pleasant;73;59;S;10;58%;20%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Nice with some sun;75;61;S;10;54%;22%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny intervals;73;56;S;8;59%;28%;4 Fredericksburg;A shower or two;69;54;SSE;6;68%;67%;3 Gainesville;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;SSE;8;56%;16%;4 Galveston;Clouds and sun;72;66;ESE;12;68%;37%;5 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;74;55;S;7;59%;29%;3 Georgetown;A stray shower;73;54;SSE;7;59%;48%;3 Giddings;A shower in places;72;55;SSE;5;65%;49%;2 Gilmer;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;S;5;54%;29%;4 Graham;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSE;8;63%;18%;6 Granbury;Some sun, pleasant;76;58;SE;9;57%;24%;4 Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;76;60;SSE;8;51%;23%;4 Greenville;Clouds and sun;74;56;SSE;8;52%;23%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;70;53;E;20;57%;0%;9 Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;73;56;SSE;6;62%;29%;2 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;79;62;ESE;13;68%;69%;4 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;75;55;SE;5;58%;34%;3 Hebbronville;Low clouds;77;60;ESE;9;56%;30%;3 Henderson;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;SSE;4;54%;31%;5 Hereford;Sunshine and warm;81;50;SSW;10;52%;12%;8 Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;73;57;SE;7;57%;29%;4 Hondo;Cloudy with a shower;75;56;SE;10;62%;51%;2 Houston;A shower in spots;73;61;SE;8;64%;57%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in places;75;62;SE;10;58%;55%;3 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower in spots;71;61;SE;10;62%;57%;2 Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray shower;73;61;ESE;5;66%;53%;2 Houston Clover;A stray shower;73;62;ESE;9;61%;59%;3 Houston Hooks;A shower in spots;74;58;SE;5;60%;60%;3 Houston Hull;A stray shower;74;62;ESE;7;63%;56%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A shower in places;74;59;SE;7;59%;57%;3 Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;76;58;SE;4;53%;39%;3 Ingleside;Some sun, a shower;76;66;E;12;65%;65%;6 Jacksonville;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;SSE;4;55%;54%;5 Jasper;Nice with some sun;76;52;S;4;61%;41%;8 Junction;A shower in places;69;54;SSE;7;73%;55%;2 Kellyusa Airport;A shower in places;74;56;SE;8;63%;51%;3 Kerrville;A shower or two;69;54;SE;8;70%;64%;2 Killeen;Cloudy with a shower;73;56;SSE;8;64%;58%;2 Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy with a shower;73;56;SSE;8;66%;51%;2 Kingsville Nas;A shower in places;79;63;E;12;57%;55%;4 La Grange;A shower in spots;74;57;SSE;5;66%;50%;3 Lago Vista;Cloudy with a shower;73;55;SE;5;67%;49%;3 Lancaster;Clouds and sun;74;57;SSE;7;53%;25%;4 Laredo;Rather cloudy;81;63;ESE;12;51%;30%;4 Llano;A shower or two;73;53;SSE;23;64%;63%;3 Longview;Nice with some sun;74;53;S;5;54%;29%;5 Lubbock;Plenty of sun;74;54;SSW;10;64%;8%;8 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;74;54;SW;5;55%;55%;5 Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;80;64;ESE;13;60%;62%;3 Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SE;8;62%;29%;3 Mckinney;Some sun, pleasant;73;57;S;9;59%;21%;4 Mesquite;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;SSE;8;52%;24%;4 Midland;Sunny and nice;70;54;S;8;71%;16%;9 Midland Airpark;Sunny and nice;70;54;S;8;71%;16%;9 Midlothian;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;S;6;61%;26%;4 Mineola;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;6;53%;29%;4 Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;SSE;9;60%;21%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sun and clouds, nice;74;55;S;5;49%;23%;4 Nacogdoches;Some sun, pleasant;73;51;ENE;5;55%;53%;5 New Braunfels;A shower or two;74;56;SSE;8;61%;66%;3 Odessa;Brilliant sunshine;69;55;SSE;9;70%;15%;9 Orange;Clouds and sun, nice;74;60;SSE;6;60%;39%;6 Palacios;A stray shower;73;63;E;11;70%;75%;5 Palestine;Clouds and sunshine;73;53;SE;6;55%;70%;4 Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;S;11;49%;8%;8 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;SSE;11;47%;8%;8 Paris;Mostly cloudy;73;56;S;7;53%;19%;3 Pecos;Sunshine;76;49;ESE;7;58%;7%;9 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;S;12;55%;8%;8 Plainview;Mostly sunny;74;48;SSW;10;60%;8%;8 Pleasanton;A shower in places;77;56;ESE;8;54%;43%;3 Port Aransas;A shower in places;72;68;ESE;10;66%;64%;6 Port Isabel;A morning shower;75;69;E;12;65%;65%;7 Port Lavaca;A shower in places;75;68;ESE;10;60%;66%;5 Randolph AFB;A shower or two;74;54;SE;8;66%;63%;4 Robstown;A morning shower;79;64;E;12;59%;50%;4 Rockport;A shower in places;75;68;ESE;10;61%;64%;6 Rocksprings;Cloudy with a shower;67;55;SE;10;70%;45%;2 San Angelo;Partly sunny;71;54;S;8;69%;28%;4 San Antonio;A shower or two;75;56;SE;8;58%;60%;3 San Antonio Stinson;A stray shower;75;56;SE;8;63%;51%;3 San Marcos;A shower or two;74;56;SSE;8;60%;61%;3 Seminole;Sunshine;71;52;S;7;65%;9%;9 Sherman-Denison;Sun and clouds;72;58;S;9;58%;15%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSW;10;67%;15%;6 Sonora;A shower in places;67;53;SSE;9;70%;44%;2 Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;71;55;S;7;63%;28%;2 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;74;57;S;5;54%;25%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;72;56;SSW;10;68%;18%;6 Temple;A shower or two;73;55;SE;8;68%;62%;3 Terrell;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;SE;8;54%;26%;4 Tyler;Nice with some sun;74;56;SSE;6;47%;31%;4 Uvalde;Cloudy with a shower;74;56;ESE;8;65%;46%;2 Vernon;Mostly sunny;79;57;S;11;49%;6%;6 Victoria;A shower in places;75;63;ESE;9;62%;78%;4 Waco;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SE;9;61%;28%;3 Weslaco;Mainly cloudy;79;63;ESE;10;58%;65%;3 Wharton;A shower in places;71;59;ESE;7;76%;52%;3 Wichita Falls;Nice with some sun;74;58;S;10;61%;10%;5 Wink;Abundant sunshine;72;52;SE;10;71%;10%;9 Zapata;Low clouds;84;67;ESE;9;50%;60%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather